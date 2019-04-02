Quick Pork Fried Rice

A great recipe for leftover pork chops, roasts, and more. A few bits from the fridge turn into a tasty dinner in less than 45 minutes. If I have a leftover grilled pork or the tail of a roast, I'll freeze it until I have enough for this dish. You can also use chicken or substitute some of the veggies for what you have on hand when cleaning out the fridge. Serve with sweet Thai chili sauce on the side.
Fresh ginger is really the key to this dish so don't substitute if you can possibly avoid it. You can buy a good size chunk of ginger, peel, dice and freeze in a mini ice-cube tray. Then store in a ziplock bag for a recipe ready kitchen! Note: For the oil, use what you feel you need to keep the stir-fry moving. If you can do that on 2 tsps. total, great! I think the trick to using less oil is to get your pan just the right temperature. If the heat is too low the oil gets sucked up quickly. I never measure when I cook my tried and true recipes so estimating the amount of oil was difficult, I admit. I have switched to light olive oil in my kitchen for almost everything. Grapeseed oil would be best for this as it is really light and can tolerate higher heats without compromise. For those saying the recipe needs flavour - follow the recipe!!! I know powdered ginger doesn't give the flavour, hence I advise FRESH in the recipe and should be used to taste.
Thank you Carrie for a quick tasty dinner. I cooked extra pork chops when I made my pineapple pork dinner the night before and used them in this. I cheated and used grated ginger in a tube I'm so lazy anymore same with the garlic. Those were the only changes I made. I will make this again and again. PS Daughter took my leftovers and ran.
Yum! This made a delicious, quick and easy lunch using some leftover pork chops. I used the vegetables I had on hand, which included all the vegetables in the recipe, except for the celery. In addition, I added some sweet peas and a scrambled egg. Thanks sharing your delicious recipe, Carrie.
What a wonderful recipe to make with left-over pork chops! My cooking method may have been slightly different, and I added more pork, more light soy sauce, green peas, and eggs. But that doesn't change the fact that this is a wonderful recipe to suit your own family's taste.
This is excellent as written. I never have any left over. I have tried several fried rice recipes and to be honest----this is the BEST! I wish I could give it 10 stars. I have made it with and without meat--it still is excellent! The recipe is clear, concise and easy to follow. We never buy fried rice out anymore.
I made this dish and added a few extra ingredients. I added 2 scrambled eggs at the end, 3 more Tablespoons of of Soy Sauce and some Vegetable Rice dry seasoning and fresh ground pepper. I didn't have fresh ginger so I used the dry powder version and more garlic to taste. It was yummy!!!
Yummy! This is the best pork fried rice I made, the only variation I made to this yummy dish is I used Chinese Bbq pork instead of "pork" and it made it taste more authentic. Thank you Carrie for this great and wonderful dish
I love to use leftovers in "new" dishes!! lol. I used teriyaki sauce instead of soy. I whole heaping tbsp of minced garlic (it's winter we need the immune system boost), leftover corn, and onions. It was so yummy. Definitely a keeper.
We enjoyed this fried rice. I halved the recipe and made the rice the day before so it was cooled properly. I had made a babequed pork tenderloin for wonton soup, I used the leftover meat for the rice. My family enjoyed, I added some Sambal Oleck to make spicier, served with wonton soup and eggrolls. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #LunarNewYear
I had 2 cups cold rice left over and chicken rather than pork, and it was perfect in this recipe. I only had an orange bell pepper, so the color was lost with all the diced carrots, but the flavor was still there. We had a Sweet and Spicy Thai Sauce that we used with it. Also, paired this with 'Jan's Simple and Tasty Egg Rolls' from AR for a delightful meal. Thanks Carrie, for sharing your recipe. It hit the spot tonight.
Delicious and easy! I added some frozen peas, extra ginger, and maybe 2 tbs butter. Also 2 scrambled eggs before adding the rice. This tastes like take out! Also, if you're not worried about sodium, add extra soy sauce at the end or heavily salt your rice when cooking.
Yummy! I used turkey breast - had some turkey breast cutlets in the freezer, but wanted something different, so I chopped them up and stir-fried it quickly. Used brown rice, reduced sodium soy sauce but then added a Szechuan peppercorn/sea salt blend I had on hand, and drizzled with a teeny bit of toasted sesame oil towards the end. I also probably went a bit heavy on the veggies, but that's the beauty of a recipe like this - use what you have on hand, and more or less to suit your taste. Great recipe!
Quick and tasty. This is a winner. I made a dinnerr for two using 2 cups rice and two pork chops with bones removed and cut into ? inch cubes. Canned mushrooms were used instead of fresh due to availability. Otherwise, I followed the recipe and will do this again.
I made this last night with my leftover pork roast. It was a big hit with my family and I will make it again. Listening to other reviews I added 3 Tbls of soy sauce, but I was worried that it might be too sharp or too salty so I added a tsp of brown sugar to the soy sauce before adding it to the recipe . I also added a tsp of sesame seed oil for flavor. The vegetables (especially the celery) took longer than 3-4 minutes to soften, more like 15 minutes. Next time I will take that into consideration in the timing of the meal.
I added an egg, sauted my mushrooms with garlic powder first; put those aside, then sauted onion, 4 scallions, chopped celery and carrots with ginger, 2tbs of minced garlic and 2tbs of low sodium soy sauce for about 3 -4 minutes. I then added the pork, rice (2cups), andmushrooms on low heat for 3 minutes.l
I really like this recipe! I omitted some of the vegetables and added more soy sauce. I don't think one tbsp is enough for all that rice. Thanks for the recipe! It was a great guide for making my own variation.
We enjoyed this! Also used 3 tablespoons of soy sauce instead of just one. Added salt and pepper to taste. You really do need the ginger to make this recipe! Next time we will add in an egg or two. Will definitely make again!
Actually this is the second time I’ve made this. the first time without the mushrooms and this time with mushrooms But I don’t think the mushrooms contributed much to the taste. Actually needs a little more soy sauce but I left it to the individual person to add to the plate. I did not have fresh ginger so I used powdered. We had a pork roast dinner last night then tonight I cubed up 2 cups chopped of the leftovers Both my husband and I thought it was an amazing meal
Loved this recipe, also had leftover chicken breast i thru in, some red bell pepper and 1/2 cup chopped cabbage. I stir fried the rice with a bit of Habamare seasoning as I didn't have any ginger. I added 3 TB Butter to fried rice and fried to dry out a bit... Also added two scrambled Cooke egg... My family ate it up!
I made this as written with the exception of leaving out the mushrooms and using an orange bell instead of red (would have looked nicer with the red one). I did not use all of the rice, maybe half the amount, since I was trying to use leftovers and not end up with more leftovers. The ginger definitely adds the main flavor but not in every bite. It's rather strong if you get a bite of it but then barely noticeable if you don't. I minced it as finely as I could so I'm not sure how to change that outcome. I added more soy sauce at the table but others didn't so I wouldn't say that it needed more, just my preference.
I used chopped ginger in a jar and didn't have celery so I left that out. I used brown rice instead and it was just as good as white rice but healthier! I used leftover grilled pork chops and topped it with sliced almonds when it was done for some crunch. I will definitely make this again.
I see this is a great base recipe, and I do like the veggie combo as listed. What is special about this one is that it uses a good amount of fresh ginger and garlic. The amount of oil is too heavy handed (thus minus a star) for me; I prefer to use the 2 teaspoons for the meat/veggie stir fry, and just another teaspoon or so in the pan for the rice without adding any to the bowl of rice. A teaspoon of sesame oil is a nice flavor addition here. This was plenty in my non-stick skillet. If you like your rice to glisten with oil, the total 1/4 cup will give that effect.
This was very good! I followed the recipe pretty much as written except for messing up on the onions. I missed the "1/2 small onion" and just put in the green onions - oops! I won't do that again. I do think 6 Cups of rice is too much. I made 6 cups but probably put only 4 C in the recipe. Looking forward to eating it for lunch tomorrow!
good base recipe. I added more ginger (not fresh, didn't have any), more garlic, and soy sauce. may try adding some sesame oil next time... was good, just needs a bit more flavor and pep. might also add peas next time.
Turned out great! My whole family doesn’t eat mushrooms, only me, so I didn’t add them. I also did not have any bell peppers. Even if I did, though, I probably would not have added them as I’m not usually a fan of adding bell peppers to my cooked dishes. Great meal, quick and simple. And yes, just as another writer wrote, the fresh ginger makes ALL the difference. Happy cooking!
Excellent way to use up pork chops. Made a few changes. Used fresh mushrooms. Added an egg. Also replaced the vegetable oil with sesame oil. Will make again. I was surprised at how well it turned out (that’s not because of the recipe but my cooking ability)
Good fried rice, but it was a bit bland until we added some extra soy sauce and pepper to the servings on our plates. I also added a couple of eggs, which I Cooked right in the pan along with everything else, as most fried rice we’ve had at Chinese restaurants has eggs in it.
This was a great way to use leftover pork roast. I used powdered Ginger because that is what I had on hand. I am interested in rice bowls as a way to prepare meals ahead to freeze for use on busy weeknights; I will definitely be making this again for that purpose.
I made this as directed. My only cheat was picking up precooked rice from our local Asian shop and I found it was already oiled. I used 3 Tbsp soy sauce and make sure you use FRESH ginger!! ( I always keep fresh ginger in my freezer) Don’t overcook the veggies. Sprinkled it with a little black pepper. My husband loved it! Definitely would make again!
I made this rice and since we didn't have any pork, I used leftover rotisserie chicken. I used Bragg "Liquid Aminos" instead of soy sauce as it is healthier and tastes just like it. It turned out really, really good. My husband and I loved it.
This is a great recipe! I didn't use the mushrooms, carrots or bell peppers, as my daughter isn't a fan. I used leftover pork tenderloin. I also added frozen peas toward the end, simmering til they are hot. The green onions over the top are a must.
This recipe was quite good. I made half the recipe as I only had 3 cups of leftover rice and 1/2 of a pork tenderloin. I did put in all the mushrooms though and par-boiled my carrots and celery. Next time I think I will try putting in some hot pepper flakes as it seemed to need a little more "bite". The green onion was the crowning glory for this recipe. Over all we liked it and will probably make it again when I have some leftover rice with either pork or chicken. Postie
So very easy! I added 1/2 c. of a sesame salad dressing and some Asian Spice. Have never added oil to the rice, and can't believe what a difference it makes in final dish. Family loved it. This will be my go to recipe now for fried rice.
Yea, this is a excellent recipe and I will make it again but made some changes to up the flavor, I used my home made Vodka-5 Spice about 2 tablespoons, 2 teaspoons Nuoc Mam (Fish Sauce) and the pork I had from a previous recipe in the freezer was Char Siu and then sprinkled a little Red Pepper Flakes to spice things up.
I made this and had my mother -in-law over that night my husband and I loved it!! My mother-in -law said she would come back any time for it !!!! The only changes I made were I had to use ground ginger,I don't keep fresh on hand,minced garlic from the store I keep a large jar on hand and I had some fresh broccoli so I added that. Carrie thank you for sharing this tonight will be my third time making it!!!! I just serve it with egg rolls and soy sauce on the side.
Excellent I definitely added more soy sauce which I know is bad but I think it is because I am used to Chinese take-out which is usually heavy on the salt. One other thing I did was cook the celery first and then onion because celery takes the longest to cook. I don’t like it crunchy. Really tasty!
Very good indeed! I added 1/4 cup chicken broth and then let simmer until most of the liquid was gone. I didn’t have any carrots on hand so I used chopped broccoli instead. Great way to use up left over pork meat. Will make again.
I had some leftover pork roast and made this dish. Goes together really quickly and is very tasty. Leftovers are good too, although might need to double recipe if you want enough leftovers to have a second goround for the family. I had just enough the next day for a quick lunch for one person. I added a scrambled egg for a little more volume. Good eating!!
I liked it with a couple of subs/tweaks: three eggs scrambled and added, powdered ginger instead, Mexican green onions instead: whites cooked in, greens garnished. Whole red bell pepper. Less mushroom.
Great recipe! Turned out great. One thing we did differently is adding a couple scrambled eggs once we stirred in the rice. Also added about 1/4 tsp of sesame oil and an extra tsp of soy sauce. I feel this is a great dish that is hard to mess up. This was my first attempt at any sort of fried rice and my family was quite pleased with the results.
Loved it Will definitely make again Hubby also loved this recipe Had ginger flavored soy sauce so I used 1 Tbls of this and 2 Tbls plain soy sauce What a great way to use leftover pork tenderloin Thanks
This is a very easy way to use up the odds and ends in your fridge. As written, this was tasty but not what I was hoping for... as suggested, I added a couple of eggs and ended up using four tablespoons of soy sauce based on taste... maybe I shouldn't have used low sodium soy sauce. in any case, this was an easy recipe and produced good results but did not approach what you will find at a good chinese restaurant.
I make this fairly often. One crucial missing ingredient, in my view, is several scrambled eggs. Make them slightly soft scrambled; the heat when you add them to the hot rice will finish them up. And for added flavor: a little butter in the oil, about 2 tsp sesame oil, and about 1-2 tsp MSG. Excellent! And of course adding other bits of meat is always good: shrimp, diced ham, chicken, etc.
Very disappointed with recipe,Weird as exactly the recipe was written. When it was done it was white rice with some coloring from the vegetables absolutely no flavor had to add 3 tablespoons of extra soil sauce do you have any kind of color and flavor will never make again.
I always wonder what to do with leftover meat. This was a great way to repurpose the leftover pork chops. The fresh garlic was definitely key in this recipe. I added some mandarin oranges on the side and had a great dinner. Thank you!
