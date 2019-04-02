Quick Pork Fried Rice

Fresh ginger is really the key to this dish so don't substitute if you can possibly avoid it. You can buy a good size chunk of ginger, peel, dice and freeze in a mini ice-cube tray. Then store in a ziplock bag for a recipe ready kitchen! Note: For the oil, use what you feel you need to keep the stir-fry moving. If you can do that on 2 tsps. total, great! I think the trick to using less oil is to get your pan just the right temperature. If the heat is too low the oil gets sucked up quickly. I never measure when I cook my tried and true recipes so estimating the amount of oil was difficult, I admit. I have switched to light olive oil in my kitchen for almost everything. Grapeseed oil would be best for this as it is really light and can tolerate higher heats without compromise. For those saying the recipe needs flavour - follow the recipe!!! I know powdered ginger doesn't give the flavour, hence I advise FRESH in the recipe and should be used to taste.

