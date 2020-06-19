Scalloped Sweet Potatoes and Butternut Squash

I made up this sweet potato and butternut squash recipe to go with some grilled salmon and boy, it sure turned out a lot better than I expected! A nice twist on the old scalloped potatoes.

Recipe by Shandalulu

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • Brush sweet potatoes and squash with olive oil. Arrange sweet potatoes on a baking sheet; set squash aside.

  • Bake sweet potatoes in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Add squash to sweet potatoes; cook until almost tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove and cool.

  • Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir onion in butter until tender, about 10 minutes. Add milk, flour, and sage; season with garlic salt and black pepper. Cook and stir until flour is dissolved and sauce is thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Remove and discard skins from sweet potatoes and squash. Thinly slice sweet potatoes and squash. Arrange sweet potato slices in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Layer 1/2 of the squash atop sweet potatoes. Pour a little less than 1/2 of the cream sauce over squash. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the Asiago cheese. Repeat layering with remaining squash, cream sauce, and Asiago cheese, respectively. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake until cheese is melted and bubbling, about 10 more minutes.

Tips

If it seems like there is not enough sauce after preparing the second layer, you can pour 1/2 cup milk over the top to add a little more liquid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 25.8mg; sodium 215mg. Full Nutrition
