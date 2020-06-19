Scalloped Sweet Potatoes and Butternut Squash

Excellent. Due to time constraints, I handled the pre-baking differently: First I peeled then thinly sliced the squash and potatoes with food processor blade, then microwaved for 5 minutes with a little olive oil. Everything else I did as written. Start to finish in about 45 minutes.
Oh how disappointing this was! Especially considering the time involvement. I basically ended up with sweet potato butternut water soup. The cooking time was off by a good 25 minutes and anyone that can actually cram this into an 8"x8" pan, you are my hero.
Excellent. Due to time constraints, I handled the pre-baking differently: First I peeled then thinly sliced the squash and potatoes with food processor blade, then microwaved for 5 minutes with a little olive oil. Everything else I did as written. Start to finish in about 45 minutes.
5 stars for flavor, but between my slow slicing and an oven that runs a little on the cool side, this took me 2 1/2 hrs to make. Next time, I will have to use a mandolin slicer to speed things up. (The thinner slices should bring me down closer to the stated bake time as well.) I also added extra milk, forgetting that the squash releases quite a bit of liquid as it cooks, so my sauce was more watery than creamy. HOWEVER..., the dish was still absolutely delicious--almost dessert-worthy. Can't wait to try this one on company!
Super delicious. I personally like to cook with wine and I added about 1/4 c of pinot grigio to the sauce. I also added a clove of chopped galic as well. Amazing flavor. It was the first time I tried butternut squash. Will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the great recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2013
I used this recipe but changed a couple things.. I added mushrooms to the sauce as well as a few other spices. In addition to that when layering the pan I added spinach and ricotta. I'll post pictures after its been baked off. Great recipe I thank you for the sharing
I was looking for something other than the usual mashed sweet potatoes for dinner with friends and decided to try this. I doubled the number of sweet potatoes and butternut squash without doubling the sauce, but it was fine. (There's a lot of variation in the sizes of sweet potatoes, too, so it's sort of hard to tell whether I was really "doubling" the original amount.) Instead of garlic salt I used garlic herb butter (Kerrygold) for the sauce and it was delicious. More preparation time than I wanted, but I will definitely make it again anyway.
I made this just as the recipe called and it was absolutely amazing. The only thing I would change next time is cutting up the squash and potato into smaller pieces, they took a lot longer than expected.
The 8 x 8 baking dish was way too small for a whole butternut squash and two sweet potatoes. I ended up using a 9 x 12 casserole dish and that was fine. There was not enough cheese and sauce either so I compensated with a little bit more milk and a little bit more cheese. My husband who is not a butternut squash fan really like to the recipe. I would make this again.
This chef has a great idea, but the recipe, as written, needs a lot of help. First, the prep: The only thing worse than trying to peel butternut squash is doing it in pieces after it's been oiled up. Several fingers barely escaped the knife. Next time I'll just roast the squash until it is completely cooked to make it easier to extract (spooning out rather than slicing). Then I'll bake it again with the sauce as directed. Second: the cooking times are way off. Even after I cut it into smaller pieces than suggested, the squash was nowhere near cooked through after 25 minutes in the oven. (I think the temp needs to be increased?) By the time it was done enough, the sauce had curdled :/ Still tasted fine, but just not creamy anymore. Finally, based on another review that it was bland, I roasted a bulb of garlic as the veggies roasted (top sliced off, doused with olive oil, and covered with foil) and then added that to the casserole in the final bake. It added superb flavor! If this recipe gets tweaked a bit to fix these problems, I would certainly give it 5 stars!
I loved this dish! Idid make quite a few changes, but stayed to the idea of the dish. I didnt have asiago so I used mozzarella and fresh parmesan. I also used a whole onion. The sauce was not enough to coat the vegies so I added another cup of milk/1 tbsp flour. In addition, no sage so I used thyme, a little garlic salt and I like the cinnamon taste mixed with root vegies so I added a teaspoon. My husband was skeptical, but said it was good!
Oh how disappointing this was! Especially considering the time involvement. I basically ended up with sweet potato butternut water soup. The cooking time was off by a good 25 minutes and anyone that can actually cram this into an 8"x8" pan, you are my hero.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.