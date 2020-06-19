Scalloped Sweet Potatoes and Butternut Squash

This chef has a great idea, but the recipe, as written, needs a lot of help. First, the prep: The only thing worse than trying to peel butternut squash is doing it in pieces after it's been oiled up. Several fingers barely escaped the knife. Next time I'll just roast the squash until it is completely cooked to make it easier to extract (spooning out rather than slicing). Then I'll bake it again with the sauce as directed. Second: the cooking times are way off. Even after I cut it into smaller pieces than suggested, the squash was nowhere near cooked through after 25 minutes in the oven. (I think the temp needs to be increased?) By the time it was done enough, the sauce had curdled :/ Still tasted fine, but just not creamy anymore. Finally, based on another review that it was bland, I roasted a bulb of garlic as the veggies roasted (top sliced off, doused with olive oil, and covered with foil) and then added that to the casserole in the final bake. It added superb flavor! If this recipe gets tweaked a bit to fix these problems, I would certainly give it 5 stars!