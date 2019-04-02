Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Who knew Brussels sprouts could ever taste this good! Caramelized and crispy, these bacon Brussels sprouts gain a nutty flavor from the roasting process.
I have made this a handful of times and it's always been a big hit. I do make a few adjustments though; first I pre-cook the bacon until it's about half done, I don't like mushy sprouts and that's what you get in order for the bacon to crisp up. Next I pour the bacon, any grease from the pre-cooking, the syrup, sprouts and s&p in a bowl and mix it all up, then I add just enough olive oil to coat usually only a couple of tablespoons is needed. I definitely line my baking sheet with foil because the syrup really gets sticky and I cook at 400 for only about 20 minutes. These small adjustments make it perfect every single time.Read More
We love brussel sprouts but I had some issues with this recipe. First of all the 40 minutes at 400 degrees is WAY to long. You end up burning the syrup. Next time I will half them and they should be done in about 15 minutes (the minimum time I think you need for the bacon to cook) I took mine out way before the 40 minutes and they where whole and they were cooked through to tender. I would also just put the olive oil to coat maybe several tablespoons 1/4 of a cup is a lot especially with the bacon rendering out fat. Make sure you line your pan with foil or you will need a jack knife to clean your pan. I would be willing to try this again with these modifications.Read More
My brussels hating husband has requested these again and I did not even have bacon! Soak sprouts in salted water for 1/2 hour first. And line the pan with foil. Possible cut down on the oil too if bacon is fatty.
I have made this several times. Great the way it is written and easy to change up. I now cook my bacon until it is halfway cooked and slice the brussels in half, just a preference for us, cuts the cooking time down. I use the fat from the bacon and some olive oil to just coat, but not 1/4 C. The bacon makes more fat while it continues to cook. I add garlic and walnuts. Thank you for sharing. BTW, my husband hated brussels...not anymore!
4 pieces of bacon... that's just plain silly ;) Made it with a pound of bacon and got rave reviews! :)
These are like candy! I added a couple of tablespoons of oil and a couple tablespoons of maple syrup with salt and pepper into a zipper bag. Boiled the Brussels sprouts in salted water for five minutes, cooled and then halved them. (That makes them more tender.) Tossed them in the bag with the oil, syrup, and seasonings to coat. Spread them out on a sheet lined with foil. I didn't add bacon. They took almost 45 minutes. So yummy!
Trimmed off bottoms and cut sprouts in half lengthwise. Tossed all ingredients together in bowl (loosely measured ingredients) to coat, then spread out in stoneware baking dish. Baked till sprouts were browned all over and tender, and bacon crisp. Teenage kids loved it. Not a drop leftover.
375, folks ... at 400, mine were already black on the bottom after 10 minutes. Turn the temp down and they're nicely browned/carmelized and tasty, with the bacon bits crispy and the whole thing yummy!
I've made this several times after eating something like it at a restaurant one night. A couple of variations are interesting. Tossing in either some chopped walnuts/pine nuts and/or craisins. Or good just the way it's written.
Amazing. I never had brussel sprouts before, heard to many horror stories of how bad they tasted. I knew I could find a good recipe here, and boy was i right. These were awesome. They are now a regular on my side dish rotation. The only change I made was that I used half olive oil and half Hazelnut oil. MMMMmmmmmmmmm.
These are fabulous and I will defiantly make again. Like a lot of the other reviews I did slightly alter the recipe. I cooked the bacon before and decreased the olive oil to a couple tbls and used the bacon grease. I also added onions, because I love onions and cut the brussel sprouts in half length wise. I decreased the cooking time by about 10 mins set the temp to 375° instead is 400°. Try them, you defiantly won't be disappointed.
Made this recipe tonight for dinner. First time I have ever made Brussels Sprouts, second time I have ever eaten them. Recipe was easy and turned out very well. I mixed the oil, maple syrup, salt and pepper before tossing the brussels sprouts. The rest of my dinner wasn't done in time and the out leaves burned, so make sure you don't over cook them! My mother-in-law (not a big fan of brussels sprouts) even liked them.
Fantastic! I made this just as directed and it was loved by everyone; even those who after eating every last bit of their second or third helping, still insist that they do not like Brussels Sprouts.
Love this recipe. I use less oil, half the sprouts and cook for about 20 min at 400. Perfect!
First of all, I am a B sprout lover! 2nd, it was Way too hot in the kitchen to roast this so I nuked the whole thing and it was Very tasty! Can't wait to try this again when it cools down. Thank you for sharing Stefychefy!
Holy cow this is delicious!! I cut my Brussels sprouts in half and added cut-up carrots. I also added more bacon just because. I didn't measure the olive oil but drizzled it and the maple syrup very conservatively. I added freshly ground sea salt and pepper to taste. Put on some plastic gloves and mixed it all together. I baked it at 400 for at least an hour, possibly more, stirring it all once about half-way thru. Some may consider my version over-done but I like it like that. Some of the Brussels sprout leaves were so incredibly crunchy like potato chips! My 11-yr-old asked me to make this once a week!
The first time I cooked this I followed the recipe. Everyone loved it. I made note that next time I'd need to cook it for 5 less mins. Just cooked it a second time and since I'm trying to lose weight, I modified it a bit. Used only 2T olive oil and 2 packets of stevia instead of the yummy maple syrup. It was still really good!! Let's be honest, nearly everything tastes great with bacon anyway. :)
YUMMY! Tastes exactly like a restaurant near us. I pre baked the bacon for about 10 mins at 400, then reduced oven to 375. Tossed bacon, 3 tablespoons each of pure maple syrup and olive oil with the sprouts that I have previously halved. Spread on same cookie sheet and roasted for 40 minutes. WOW! Thanks for the recipe!
So delicious! I doubled the recipe and followed it exactly but only used a few tablespoons of olive oil. I will definitely make this again~everybody loved it!
Due to other reviewers mentioning issues with burned syrup and over cooked sprouts, I made this recipe by sauteing the brussels sprouts in olive oil and used real bacon bits from Costco added to the pan. Then I reduced the maple syrup by boiling it down so it coated the sprouts when added later in the cooking process. They turned out great.
Loved it but agree with the other reviews - cook the bacon first to crisp it up and replace most of the olive oil with the bacon grease.
I followed other reviews and pre-cooked the bacon in my cast iron skillet. Instead of olive oil, I used the bacon grease and mixed with the maple syrup. I cooked at 400 for 20-25 minutes and it turned out perfect. I used a glass oven safe Pyrex dish and lined with foil, but it wasn't necessary. The glaze wasn't as thick and syrup-y as I thought it would be. Still delicious yet subtle! Easy recipe to make!
We have made these again since their arrival for Christmas Dinner. So yummy. The maple caramelization pairs nicely with nutty char of the little green sprouts. We used cayenne instead of pepper to give it hint of spicy at the end of the bite.
Made this several times, including Thanksgiving. When doing a big batch, I had problems getting the bacon crispy, but flavor is always great.
I love this! My 8-year-old begs for more! : ) I usually add onions because I love them so much and am generous with the syrup. It's even good without the bacon! - an option for vegetarians or those wanting to be heart-healthy.
cooked at 375 for 30 minutes and turned out great. I would use less oil next time since the fat from the bacon creates grease too. It made enough for two adults.
WOW!!! I will be making this Often! Everyone raved and went back for more. Even good cold from the fridge! Like others, I cut the sprouts in half and drizzled only a few tablespoons of oil to coat them. I partially cooked the bacon and cut the baking time in half. This dish is 5-star restaurant-worthy even though it's a cinch to put together! Thank you!
This was every bit as good as it sounds! I cut the oil down to 2 tbs and tossed the sprouts in the oil/syrup mix rather than pour it on. Saves a few more calories! But they roasted up beautifully and had an amazing flavor. I did soak mine in salted water one hour prior to cooking them, as a few reviewers and other websites suggest. They we're much less bitter than the few times I've had them before. Not sure if it was the brining process or what.
The basic recipe was good,but changed it several ways. I cut the sprouts in half, half cooked the bacon, and cut back on the oil. Mixed everything together and placed in a foil lined baking sheet. Drizzled renaming sauce over and put in oven. Now the timing. I used an electric convection roast setting at 375°. 20 mins max, perfectly roasted.
Shared it with my office mate and was surprised that it was not as sweet as she expected it to be. She asked for the recipe to make for her family and friends.
One of my fave recipes. Never disappoints!
For starters you have to like the taste of Brussel sprouts; my wife does not but the others in the family do (thank you democracy!) It is easy to cook with some latitude in cooking time. If you love bacon, you will appreciate this bacon friendly dish.
I haven't liked Brussels Sprouts until recently. I'd had Brussels sprouts with bacon a few months ago, but the difference with this recipe is the maple syrup. I really didn't taste the maple flavor, but the syrup added just enough sweetness that I enjoyed the Brussels sprouts a lot and will use this recipe next time I make them.
Very good and simple recipe. Family eats it up quick
My guys loved this dish. I cooked the bacon half way through before I added it to the brussels sprouts. 2 lbs gone in a flash!
Beyond fabulous! Had some leftover and ate them cold. Like candy! So delish...
I would give this 10 stars if I could! A must try.
This is a requested side dish at my house . I did cut back on the salt. The amount of time this cooks is very dependent on the size and the freshness of the Brussel Sprout . Check them 10 minutes earlier than you want them better to sit in a covered bowl than to burn.
Added Parmesan cheese at the end. Cooked 35 minutes instead of 45. It was great!
Great flavor, but too much fat (oil) as written. As others have suggested, I precooked the bacon and drizzled the fat along with the bacon with no additional olive oil. It came out great. Next time, I will skip the drizzle of bacon fat and just let the bacon continue to render as it roasts.
The only thing I did differently was that I added about 1.5 tsp of balsamic vinegar and omitted the salt. It was amazing served with steamed kale and grilled salmon in a garlic butter sauce.
Great!
I watched the video and read the directions, however, it burnt my bacon before the 45 mins was up.
Perfect.One of the best dishes I've ever made.Even people with bad experiences with Brussel sprouts will love this.
This was the first time I have ever had brussel sprouts. And I love them!!! Here are the changes I made however... I didn't use olive oil. I did use maple bacon, no syrup. I halved them ( only the big ones, I kept the small ones whole.). I only cooked them for about 15 minutes, because I can't stand mushy veggies. I will be making this again!
Sprouts came out tender but not as sweet as I had hoped. The bacon came out burnt and everything was way too greasy between amount of olive oil recipe calls for and bacon fat. I will try this again but will cut olive oil by half, add a little more maple syrup and cook for less time (maybe 35-40 mins).
Definitely a repeat recipe, and one I’ll serve to friends. I’d like to echo the remarks about being overdone at 400 for 40 minutes. The bacon was inedible, but the flavor and sprouts were wonderful. Always a good reason to try on my wife first! I used Nueskes thick cut bacon, the fat rendered out and kept the sugar from burning. Next time I’ll try either reducing the heat to 375, and/or cooking until the bacon is done, the sprouts should be done by then also.
I loved this. I have a couple of maple syrup bottles in my cupboard and didn't really know what to do with them. I love brussel sprouts and bacon so I made this and it was great! Only 4 starts because the instructions says to cook for 45 mins, when in fact it took me only 23 mins and by that time things were starting to seriously burn due to the maple syrup.
I made the recipe yesterday for Thanksgiving dinner and it was a big hit. More than one person said that these were the best brussel sprouts they've ever eaten. Many requests for the recipe. I didn't make any changes to the recipe. I was asked to bring this every Thanksgiving.
I made this for the first time today and it was a huge hit. I mixed all the ingredients in a bowl first then placed them on a cookie sheet. I added in green beans as well. I found the cooking time seemed excessive and they seemed ready after about 25 minutes so I took them out. The brussel sprouts were perfectly cooked .
I normally don't like Brussel sprouts, but this recipe is delicious! The bacon and maple syrup make the sprouts super tasty!
yummy! Though, I haven't tried it with the bacon because my son's girlfriend is a vegetarian. Bacon could only make it better!
Had maple syrup on hand and made this recipe. Very tasty!
It was an easy to prep and cook recipe and the taste was delicious. I reduced the maple syrup by one tablespoon and premixed it with the olive oil before adding to the sprouts. I cooked it a tad longer than the instructions because I like some char on the outside but a soft inside for the sprouts. They are a bit oily due to the oil and bacon so next time I will use half the recipe’s call for bacon.
45 minutes left me with a black smoldering mess. 22 minutes would have been sufficient
Made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it was a hit, even with my pick y mother-in-law. Doubled the recipe for 2 lbs. of sprouts and followed the the tips to pre-cook the bacon and only add enough olive oil to coat. Flavor was perfect. (Hint: add as much bacon as suits you - I added 12 strips to mine.) My husband requested that I only cook brussesl sprouts this way from now on.
It was charcoal by the end. Don't cook it in the oven as long as they recommended!
Made this based on the Once Upon a Chef recipe - Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Pecans and Maple Syrup. Additional items included tossing them in maple syrup and balsamic vinegar, then coating in chopped roasted pecans.
My husband loved them, but I did cut the amount of maple syrup. It was much too sweet, for us with that amount in this recipe the first time I made them
This is a great way to get people to eat brussel sprouts who normally wouldn't. The bacon and maple burned my pan.
Loved it...easy to make and scrumptious!
absolute YUMMINESS
This recipe is simple and delicious. I mean DELICIOUS. I am a lifelong brussel sprouts lover, but my husband of 20 years has always hated them and refused to eat them....until he smelled this cooking. He now calls me at work to ask if I can bring home brussel sprouts to cook for dinner.
The maple syrup started to burn before the bacon was fully cooked. Next time I'll try adding the syrup later
I made this as a side for Thanksgiving! My entire family really liked it. Even one of my DIL's who hates Brussels Sprouts. I will absolutely make this again. And, not just for TG! A winner!
I made 6lbs for Easter expecting there to be some leftovers. Nope. None. Everyone loved it. I baked on convection, so I turned it down 25 degrees and cooked it for about 35 minutes instead. It's easy to burn the smaller pieces and it doesn't taste good charred, it gets bitter, so I advise watching these closely at the end of the baking time.
Loved it! Pure maple syrup made it!
The recipe as listed calls for too much olive oil. reduce about about 35% and you should be okay. Also, I made this in a EZ foil and it came out well with minimal clean up.
This is an awesome side dish even for those who don't like brussel sprouts.
I used panceta instead of bacon but I think a thick sliced bacon would have been better. Otherwise, this was easy to prepare ahead, freeing up time for other preparations. Would definately make this again!
Well, when everyone at the table eats Brussels Sprouts, you know you've hit a home run. Don't rely wholly on the time in the directions..... as the saying goes, "Ovens Vary". Mine came out a little more caramelized than I really like, but they were still good. Start watching your sprouts in the last 10 minutes pull them out when you hit the desired color and texture.
I agree with some of the other reviewers. The temperature and timing don't jive. I'd cook them on 400 for about 20-25 minutes. And in all honesty, I'd have liked a bit more maple flavor in mine. I'd make it as directed then add a bit more syrup at the end so it's got a more distinct flavor.
I don't really like green vegetables except for green beans and Brussel Sprouts were at the bottom of the list for sure. I am trying to change my eating habits and this recipe will certainly do that. I have made it twice now. The first time I couldn't eat it because the maple sugar burned to make it inedible. That's an easy fix, add the maple syrup in the last ten minutes. The Brussel Sprouts were still a little black, so next time (and there will be a next time) I will cut back a little on the cooking time. That could just be my oven though.
The flavor was OK, but lacked a real maple flavor. Next time, I will cook the brussel sprouts about 30 min. and reserve a bit of maple syrup to drizzle at the end.
Very delicious
This is a keeper!! Very good. I cut Brussel sprouts in half that cut baking time back by half. also i might add some mushrooms to this next time.
I’ve made this a few times now and each time, every last bit is finished off! Instead of olive oil, I substitute avocado oil. My family could literally eat this at least 3-4 times a week easily!!!
While family lived this dish!!!
Great recipe, great dish!Ifollowed the advice of others and cooked the bacon about half way. cooked on stone ware. Next time I'll cook a little longer to get more carmelized brussell sprouts.
I added 1 cup fresh cranberries . These were so good
Only did 40 min
Wonderful recipe! Made it twice and will continue. It took a little more time in my oven, maybe 50 mins. Delicious!!!
Excellent recipe. Everyone loved them and so easy to make. I used turkey bacon which was my only deviation from the recipe.
Easy & delicious!
It's become a Thanksgiving tradition!
These were awesome. I precooked the bacon (I like a bit of crisp),cut the brussel sprouts in half, used about a tablespoon of the bacon grease instead of olive oil and only baked for 15 min. Perfect!
So good!
I actually made it with sugar free maple flavored syrup and olive oil spray (to lower calories) and it still turned out great! totally recommend.
Awesome recipe. None left at end of meal. The family polished it off.
I’ve made it twice now, and will make it again. Tip, be sure to use foil on your baking sheet.
Really great flavor, but cooking time us too long. Brussel sprouts were over cooked and mushy. Will try again, but cut tine in half.
I modified the original recipe. I cooked 1/4 pound of bacon in a cast iron skillet. I then sliced the brussels sprouts after cutting off the end about 3-4 times and put them in a bowl. I put EVOO over the sprouts and mixed. I took the bacon out of the pan and drained off all but 2 TBS of the bacon fat. I then tossed the sprouts in the bacon fat and 3 TBS butter then cooked them for about 2-3 minutes on the stove top. I added the Maple Syrup and a drizzle of honey. Mixed well and then put the skillet in the oven at 350 for about 10 minutes. It was delicious but a bit different. I do thank the author of this original recipe for the inspiration to my final product.
Very tasty and easy to prepare. I halved the brussels sprouts , and like others, used just a drizzle of olive oil, the 3 Tbls. of maple syrup and roasted them for about 35 min. I'll definitely make them again and include a handful of pecans. Oh and I did pre-cook the bacon until it was slightly crisp
Delicious. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe!
LIFE CHANGING!!
The only way to seat them. Not like Momma made!
Quick, easy, and delicious! This will be on our Thanksgiving menu! The only change I made was to slice my huge Brussels sprouts in half and reduce servings for two.
I listed to some of the other reviewers and pre-cooked the bacon half way. Nice side dish.. The sweet of the brussels sprouts with syrup was a wonderful compliment to the other side dish of jalapeño cornbread casserole.
