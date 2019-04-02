Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

422 Ratings
  • 5 314
  • 4 86
  • 3 14
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

Who knew Brussels sprouts could ever taste this good! Caramelized and crispy, these bacon Brussels sprouts gain a nutty flavor from the roasting process.

By stefychefy

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
54 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place Brussels sprouts in a single layer in a baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil and maple syrup; toss to coat. Sprinkle with bacon; season with salt and pepper.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until bacon is crispy and Brussels sprouts are caramelized, about 45 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 352.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022