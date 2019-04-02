Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

We love brussel sprouts but I had some issues with this recipe. First of all the 40 minutes at 400 degrees is WAY to long. You end up burning the syrup. Next time I will half them and they should be done in about 15 minutes (the minimum time I think you need for the bacon to cook) I took mine out way before the 40 minutes and they where whole and they were cooked through to tender. I would also just put the olive oil to coat maybe several tablespoons 1/4 of a cup is a lot especially with the bacon rendering out fat. Make sure you line your pan with foil or you will need a jack knife to clean your pan. I would be willing to try this again with these modifications.

