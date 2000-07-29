Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich

4.6
169 Ratings
  • 5 123
  • 4 33
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Roasted eggplant and peppers taste delicious in this vegetable sandwich. It is great to take along on a picnic!

Recipe by CHRIS M

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Brush eggplant and red bell peppers with 1 tablespoon olive oil; use more if necessary, depending on sizes of vegetables. Place on a baking sheet and roast in the preheated oven. Roast eggplant until tender, about 25 minutes; roast peppers until blackened. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and cook and stir mushrooms until tender. Stir crushed garlic into mayonnaise. Slice focaccia in half lengthwise. Spread mayonnaise mixture on one or both halves.

  • Peel cooled peppers, core, and slice. Layer eggplant, peppers, and mushrooms in focaccia.

  • Wrap sandwich in plastic wrap; place a cutting board on top of it and weight it down with some canned foods. Allow sandwich to sit for 2 hours before slicing and serving.

Editor's Note:

The eggplant and red peppers can also be grilled. Lightly oil the grate and cook over medium or medium-high heat until vegetables are tender and have nice grill marks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 3.5mg; sodium 500.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022