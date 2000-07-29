Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich

This is truly a gourmet sandwich!!! I prepared the veggies a day in advance and was glad that I did because it gave the peppers a chance to release some of their juices which I then drained off. I also layered sauteed red onion on the sandwich and added chopped fresh basil to the mayo mixture. Very flavorful and will definitely make again.
06/02/2002
Another great recipe! This went over big at a baby shower. Everyone is asking for the recipe. I did make one sandwich with olive oil instead of the mayo and garlic spread and it was wonderful as well. Some hints: You can buy roasted red peppers in the jar at the store which saves a lot of time. Also, slice the eggplant fairly thick. I sliced it too thin to start and it stuck to the cookie sheet when I roasted it. I will make this over and over and over!
This was SO GOOD!!! I used Terri McCarroll's "Focaccia Bread" recipe (from this site). I added fresh herbs (garlic, parsley, sage, oregano, basil, and rosemary) to the bread dough. For the grilled veggies I used a sliced Portabello mushroom, fresh green pepper, Walla Walla sweet onions, and some frozen red and yellow pepper slices. The eggplant and mushroom were oven roasted, as described in the recipe, except that I used an olive oil spray (quicker and easier than brushing with oil). The sliced onion and pepper were quickly stir fried in a non-stick pan, also lightly coated with an olive oil spray. I used low-fat mayo, to round out this healthy and delicious sandwich. (I was skeptical about whether I'd like grilled eggplant, but found it was fabulous). Give this sandwich a try, and it will make a believer of you, too!
07/04/2004
A remarkably delicious sandwich which prompts interest simply by it's appearance. I've made it for numerous potluck suppers, this years family reunion table, today's Fourth of July gathering table and for several small lunches for special friends. It has always been well received and the recipe has been requested again and again. Thus far, I prepare the sandwich pretty much as written but offer the following notes: 1. I use a plain, round Focaccia bread. 2. A medium size eggplant is sufficient. 3. I slice the eggplant in rounds instead of strips as the Focaccia I use is round and the rounds of eggplant seem to fit more easily. 4. I use a fat free (not a reduced fat) salad dressing instead of mayonnaise.
Loved the sandwich! Used pre-packaged sun roasted red peppers instead of fresh ones and omited the mayo and maked a mixture of herbs, 1 clove of fresh crushed garlic and a little bit of olive oil to brush on both sides of the bread before placing the veggies on the sandwich. I also added a slice of mozarella cheese to each sandwich.
This sandwich was worth every minute it took to prepare it. My husband especially loved it. The only change I would make would be to add fresh spinach leaves between the vegetables and the bread so that the bread doesn't get soggy, which ours did in a couple of places. Or else blot the veggies very well with paper towel to soak up any excess moisture. I intend to try this with Feta cheese next time and perhaps add some grilled red onion. This is a wonderful sandwich for a picnic. We will be enjoying it often this summer! Thanks Chris!
I served these at a lunch that I made for some of our friends. They were SOOOOO GOOD - gone in a flash! I bought Asiago cheese focaccia from Panera, roasted the eggplant and fried up some red onions in olive oil the day before. I bought the roasted red peppers and some fresh mozzarella. Overnight I stored the eggplant, onions and peppers in a Tupperware with a paper towel to absorb some of the juices. Then the next morning I flipped the Tupperware upside down to soak up more of the moisture. I prepared these about an hour prior to eating them and did not press them down and they were fine and not at all soggy. As a spread I used store bought refrigerated pesto mixed with mayo as suggested on another review. These were full of flavor. I will make them again and again!
I minced the garlic so that it would be easier to mix with the mayonnaise. I also added onions and Swiss cheese. I loved the portabello mushrooms; they were my favorite part of the sandwich. As noted by another reviewer, I'm puzzled as to why the recipe is called "Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich" when the vegetables are actually cooked in the oven. I chose to cook my vegetables on a George Foreman Grill.
This is an amazing sandwich. I made it for a 4th of July picnic, hoping to find something that my vegetarian boyfriend and I could enjoy together since I am not a vegetarian. It was perfect. I sliced the peppers and put them in with the eggplant instead of roasting them separately. It speeded up the process. I also used garlic salt and onion powder instead of a clove of garlic. I am normally not a big fan of eggplant either, but this recipe is wonderful. Try it some summer afternoon with a big glass of iced tea:-)
Absolutely LOVED this sandwich! We added tomato/basil feta cheese and used a loaf of asiago cheese bread. Delicious! Using jarred roasted red peppers is a big time saver too. We make this every couple of weeks now (:
Very good! I made a few changes to the original recipe. My husband and I don't really care for eggplant so I substituted zucchini instead and roasted some carrots also. I also used pesto in place of the mayo and garlic. Rather than letting it sit for two hours I put all the veggies in between the bread with a little mozzerella and grilled the sandwich in a two sided grill until it was flattened. Very good! I am making it again this weekend for my in-laws with a french onion soup recipe I found on this web site.
The original recipe creates a soggy sandwich. I wouldn't do it that way again. The mayonnaise does not work on this sandwich, I would suggest either a cheese spread or a mushroom pate.
03/26/2001
I will make this often especially during the summer months when fresh vegetables are in abundance. Very flavorful and not too time consuming. A big hit with my husband and teenaged son. I didn't have foccacia bread so I used Judy Talbert's recipe for French Baguettes. Very, very good!
The recipe goes over well with my vegetarian kids and my meat loving husband. I like to add onions to the mushrooms and fry them up together with some garlic. I also like to place the veggies on both sides of a loaf of bread and add cheese. Then broil it. This gives the recipe a 5 star. Once broiled put the two sides together and put on a cutting board to slice. VERY GOOD THIS WAY!
Made this since last year to bring on hikes and picnics. Instead of mushroom and garlic spread, I've used sun-dried tomato hummus from this site. Instead of eggplant, I added sauteed onions and for some meat I added some deli slices (chicken or turkey). This recipe is so versatile and easy!
This recipe was great. We sprinkled a bit of feta cheese onto the bread and toasted it a bit to melt the cheese. We packed up all the ingredients, took it to the beach and grilled there and assembled everything. It was tasty!!
I will definitely be keeping this recipe! Since I used an unherbed rustic bread instead of focaccia, I added some italian herb seasoning to the mayo/garlic spread. Also sauteed sliced red onions with the mushrooms, and used jarred marinated roast red peppers instead of roasting fresh peppers in the oven.... much easier. Lastly, I added provolone cheese, wrapped the sandwich in foil, and baked in the oven until the cheesy was melted and the bread was crispy. The sandwich got tons of raves from my friends!
This was a great recipe and my Bunco friends all raved about it. I grilled the veggies and put the mayo on the side. I used the basic 'Easiest Focaccia Recipe by Morticia_Addams' and the technique and add'l spices I found in 'Michael's Focaccia Bread by Michaelglasscook' for the focaccia. I will make this again!
Good stuff :) Replaced: Roasted red peppers in a jar for fresh peppers I added: asparagus sliced red onions sprinkled salt, pepper, dried herbs (thyme, rosemary and basil) feta cheese Some other changes: I sprinkled the herbs, salt and pepper on my veggies (except the mushrooms) and roasted all of them. I let them sit and cool for a while. I halved the bread lengthwise and lightly toasted it in oven. Then after putting on all of the veggies and the cheese, I nuked it in the microwave for about 15-30 seconds (not too much). Everyone enjoyed the sandwich--my father and brother had seconds. I think it will taste even better the next day (I made two) and I will try pesto next time instead of the mayo.
Great recipe! I made the focaccia bread from scratch using the "Easiest Focaccia Recipe" on allrecipes and I followed the recipe exactly except for the mayonnaise. I made this for my husband and he loved it so much he asked me to make it again the very next day. To date, I've made it 4 or 5 times because he keeps asking for it! The sandwiches are delicious, and extremely filling without adding pounds.
Taste was amazing, didnt alter origianl recipe. My husband said didnt miss rhe meat! Only comment is that next time I will make sure the vegetables are patted a bit drier, some of hte edges were a bit soggy. A keeper, think it will be great for parties and gathering
Great recipe! I would opt out one of the red bell peppers with a golden one for variety, add some fresh rosemary to the veggies, use a vegan based low-fat mayo and add a tablespoon of pesto to the mayo. Delish!
This Sandwich Rocks!!! It was so very good!! It took a lot longer than I would consider to make a sandwich, but this is no ordinary sandwich. Ok Im not a sandwich psycho crazy!! It is just a great recipe, Thanks for sharing it with us
I made these sandwiches but substituted the eggplant for some deli-sliced turkey and added some swiss cheese. I also used ciabbata rolls as the bread instead of focaccia. Instead of the garlic mayonnaise, I mixed about 1 tablespoon of store-bought pesto into mayonnaise and then spread it on the sandwiches. Yum! Served them with some lentil soup and everyone ate them up.
Oh goodness, this is incredible. I was in the kitchen FOREVER it seemed making it-I made my own focaccia bread, also from this site, so that did increase my time. However, I did use packaged roasted red peppers to save some time. This sandwich was so, so good. My hubby and his brother both were wrinkling their noses when they saw the eggplant, yet after eating it, they each gave it a 10. They loved it! It is such a nice change and just tasted so darn good. I will be making this often! Thanks for sharing this spectacular recipe!! :)
I wish we could give this recipe more than a 5 star. The spread is definately the MUST HAVE of the recipe. We subsitute many kinds of vegetables depending what we have but the bread and the spread stay the same. Thanks for this amazing and simple sandwich!
Terrific! Used and recommend Terri McCarrell's Focaccia Bread recipe from this site.
02/10/2003
This is delicious! I added 1/4 teaspoons of dried rosemary and basil along with 1 tablespoon of pesto to the garlic and mayonnaise. This gave the mayonnaise a herbal taste, which enhanced the taste of the sandwich greatly. I will add this to my collection of favorite recipes. Thanks Chris!
Great flavor and easy to prepare. My 2 1/2 year old even loved it (I put less eggplant in hers)! I used Ciabatta bread instead and it was a little soggy but not sure if using focaccia (like the recipe suggested) would have worked better. All in all, this was an easy to prepare meal with lots of veggies and flavor. I will make it again for my family!
this was great - i actually got two foccaccia breads and did one with the mayo spread and one with olive oil and herbs. both were great and got excellent reviews from my partygoers (vegetarians and carnivores), and they disappeared faster than anything that i've ever served a party before. so tasty, and light too!
I made this the other day and couldn't believe it was something I made. It tasted so gourmet. I did make a few minor changes. I roasted the garlic and eggplant in the microwave. The roasted garlic was added to the mayo for garlicky spread. I also used jarred roasted red peppers, which I had draining on some paper towels. Everything else I kept the same. Fantastic! I truly can NOT get enough of this sandwich. Oh and I used regular ole toasted hoagie's. Fantastic.
This was fabulous!! I could not find portabello mushrooms, I used regular ones. I also used roasted red peppers from the jar and roasted green pappers myself. We had leftovers and it was even better the next day with all the flavors marinating overnight!! Just wonderful!
10/17/2001
This takes a while to make, but it is worth it. Make it the day before, for a picnic.
Ok, I had to make this to believe it. I'm a believer now. I'd recommend getting a small - medium size egg plant. Grocery store was out of focassia so I used Chiabata and it was very good. There really was a difference in taste when doing the 2 hour pressing. It tasted so much better after pressing. Whoever suggested Feta Cheese was right on. This was actually yummy like a Panera Bread sandwich!
I expected this to be more time consuming from some of the other reviewers comments, but it went together pretty quickly. It was really yummy as well - we especially liked the garlic mayonnaise. I just added some minced garlic from a jar to the mayonnaise. Fresh garlic would be more pungent and I might try that next time. I will definitely be making this again!
used eggplant, mushrooms, red onions and roasted red peppers. do yourself a favor and buy the red peppers in a jar. MUCH EASIER! at first, i didn t think anyone would like this sandwich, however, after i served it, my family kept eating it like wild cavemen! should i say anymore?
This sandwich was excellent. I too grilled some red onion to add to the sandwich nd in the summer I will add some fresh basil that I grow onto this as well. My favorite part was adding the minced garlic to the mayo. What a wonderful and gourmet taste! This will be a staple in the summer with all the fresh produce I buy from the wonderful Pennsylvania Farmer's Market all around me!
This is great! As another reviewer said, the key to success is putting the cutting board on top of it and weighting it down with cans for 2 hours before serving -I think I had a least 10 lbs of weight on top of mine. The first time I made it I didn't weight it down as much and it wasn't as good.
Very good. I used two small eggplants and one green pepper (did not have red on hand)total bake time for both was 25 - 30 minutes. I sauteed the mushrooms garlic/basil oil. I added lemon zest/juice and basil to the mayo mixture. I did not wait the 2 hrs to press the sandwich down. This was great.
This sandwich is DELICIOUS. I did make a few changes, but I think it would be good a variety of ways. I swapped the mushrooms for sun dried tomatoes and added some provolone, then grilled the whole thing in my Foreman grill to melt the cheese and give the bread a nice crispy texture. I wish I had taken the advice of another reviewer and sliced the eggplant thicker - some of the thinner slices shrank and burned. Overall, the flavors melded really well together - the garlic mayo is a must!
I made this for dinner tonight and I read through the comments and made some changes. I roasted the veggies the night before and I sliced the red peppers and roasted them with the eggplant. I sauteed the sliced portabella with the olive oil and garlic. I don't like mayo so I replaced with "light" garlic and herb cream cheese spread (Atoulle??). Wasn't sure if I would like it hot or cold so I pressed it for about an hour, cut it in 4 pieces, toasted one piece and ate the other cold. It is good either way but I prefer the toasted. This is a very good basic recipe that can easily be changed to your preference and veggie availability. Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe. I added some crumbled feta cheese after I spread the mayo mixture on the bread. I served this at a luncheon for a group of women and everyone loved it. I also roasted fresh red bell pepper on my grill. Delicious.
This is flavorful and yummy. My only issue with it is that the bread gets SO soggy after two hours. I was hoping for leftovers, but because the bread is so wet now, I doubt I'll be able to eat it in the morning. It may have been just me or my vegetable though. I'm going to try to make it a little drier next time and see how it goes.
Awesome recipe, my husband and I are both vegetarians and this is a fantastic lunch. He loves the mayo, but I used Thousand Island Dressing on mine with some herbs sprinkled on top (oregeno, rosemary, thyme). Definitely going to be making this again soon!
I can't figure out why everyone thinks this sandwich is so great. No wonder other reviewers added things like basil, red onion and cheese. It was not very flavorful as is. The bread got soggy even though I drained the veggies on paper towels before assembly. And why is it called "Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich"? Nothing on or about this sandwich is grilled...
Oh, what a WONDERFUL sandwich! My only change was to serve it on sourdough and experiment with different cheeses: Muenster and Feta--putting under broiler a bit. Both were great. Oh, and I added a squeeze of lemon juice and pinch of oregano to the garlic/mayonaise recipe.
I can't say enough about this recipe. My husband and I have been making it weekly for about 3 years now. We have never actually used the foccaccia but instead turn it into wraps or use homemade bread. Absolutely amazing and so simple.
My husband liked this one. He loves Garlic. Overtime I altered it slightly to make something simple/quick without mayo. I would toss the veggies in olive oil and use a 1/2 packet of McCormicks Grill Mates Zesty Herb then I would broil the veggies until softened. And add to my slightly toasty bread.
I thought I could "sneak" some if these veggies by my husband, and boy was I wrong. I have definitely learned my lesson about eggplant.And red peppers. I used a beautiful rosemary focaccia bread, and instead of the mayo, an herbed goat cheese. I will make these again, with some substitutions for the husband. Thanks for a delicious recipe!
This was a very good sandwich, but I did modify it a bit to fit my taste. I love vegetables so I added purple onion and zucchini. I also added a slice of fontina cheese and instead of mayonnaise, I used a garlic and chive cream cheese. It was delicious!
Great sandwiches, I made them for a party where we had a lot of vegetarians, and not one of the carnivores missed the meat (or even noticed!). I used a jar of roasted red pepper for ease and instead of the mayo mixure I used hummus.
Prepped the roasted red bell pepper the night before, and drained in te fridge in container with paper towels. My eggplant stuck really bad to the tin foil, and ripped when peeling off. After assembling, placed a pan with a few cans on top. When checking on the sandwich, found a watery mess squirted out of the wrapped sandwich. Gross. Tasted so-so, will not be attempting again.
I live off of these sandwiches. Instead of plain mayo, I squeeze some of the gourmet garden brand Italian herb paste to mix with the mayo. go easy and so good. also, Kroger sells vegetable skewers that are perfect and often marked down. I just cook them in my toaster oven.
Oh wow! This recipe was the inspiration for our lunch, and I can honestly say it was the best sandwich- ever. I used some fresh whole wheat schiacciata, and roasted a head of garlic with the eggplant and peppers. While that was all cooking, I carmelized some onions. I used the whole head of roasted garlic with some mayo and a bit of pesto. The whole family loved it! The 13 month old, 3-year old... even my father-in-law! Delizioso!
The flavors are excellent but the bread got really soggy. I placed cheese on each side of the baguette, between bread and vegetables, but it still got soggy. Next time (and there will be a next time!) I'll cook the vegetables in advance, give them a day to release juices, and then assemble the sandwich. May choose to do it as a regular panini, rather than trying to press it down for 2 hours.
