All-Fruit Smoothies
Quick, easy smoothies made entirely with fruit!
Thank you for this recipe. It's hard to find an all fruit smoothie that doesn't have milk or peanut butter or chocolate or weird ingredients like flax seed. I used diet sparkling lemonade in place of the orange juice because I'm diabetic. It was very good and portion sizes were large.Read More
I use fresh frozen fruit and water rather than juice to reduce the amount of sugar.Read More
I added a half cup of vanilla greek yogurt and made these into freezer pops. We all loved them.
This was delicious! I was just making one serving for myself, so I modified it slightly. I used one banana, 1 cup of frozen mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries), and half a cup of pineapple juice. As I made it, it made a 12 ounce smoothie with 230 calories, 57 carbs, and 36 grams of sugar.
I added a cup of spinach to this for a green smoothie!
This was good, but I think next time I'll leave the strawberries out and replace them with more blueberries. The banana was a very nice addition and added needed sweetness.
Delicious!! Followed the recipe exactly as written. Best smoothies ever.
I had to omit the banana, so it turned out extra thin. Is there a low-potassium replacement for banana? -a dialysis patient
This is my favorite way to make smoothies. Everyone loves them. I like to stir a teaspoon of bee pollen into the smoothies for a real energy boost and a subtle honey flavor.
It was a solid dairy-free and healthy option. However, I found that the consistency seemed thick, so I had to drink it with a spoon. I wonder if lessening the frozen berries to 1/2 to 3/4 cup each (maybe increasing it as you blend according to taste) would help? I bet this wold be a fantastic base for frozen Popsicles, might save it to try for that!
I make mine with a fresh orange instead of pineapple juice so yummy
First smoothie made in my new Ninja and it was so great. New to make smoothies at home. This was so easy. My new morning fav!
Yum!
At first I wasn’t sure about the ingredients because it sounded kinda weird but I looooooove it! It’s delicious and everyone should definitely try this. Yum!
Obviously, one could throw in just about any fruit and make a great smoothie. I found that this combination was the perfect blend of sweet and sour and needed no added sweetener at all. Thanks for a great recipe.
I used fresh strawberries and added a cup of ice to thicken it up a little bit
Loved it! Will make again!
Great idea to use pineapple juice. I really like pineapple
Delicious! I tried using my immersion blender but I think the frozen fruits were too much for it to handle so I used my large blender. It worked much better. Also used 2% milk, leaving out the pineapple juice to switch it up. Good that way too.
It was great, I would have liked it a little sweeter, but seeing as I just started my diet, and chose this to substitute my breakfast, I am hoping this can help me curb my sweet tooth. Really tasty!
Exactly as described. Very good. May have upped the pineapple juice so it would mix.
Yummy and refreshing
I use unsweetened, non-dairy almond milk instead. Make with the fruit as written.
These are really good and healthy. I'm working on losing weight and eating healthy. I use greek yogurt and frozen mixed fruit about a cup of fruit. This is my quick breakfast.
I cut the receipe in half, used almond milk as I didn't have pineapple juice, added protein powder and frozen pineapple, along with the other fruit. Came out great!
Instead of using blueberries, I used rasperries and added strawberry syrup, Lawwwwd, this taste delish!
I added one cup of Greek yogurt and a squeeze of honey... perfect.
I rarely can make AND want to make smoothies as is with ingredients I already have. This was a perfect dairy free smoothie.
I improvised on the pineapple juice. I just put water and pineapple chunks in it. I would've put fewer banana chunks in the recipe.
Made it exactly as listed. Best smoothie I've had in a long time!
Great basic smoothie. I add flax seed and spinach for extra nutrients.
i made it.. it was delicious.. but.. i used fresh fruit.. but it was too muchy.. however.. the leftovers.. i chilled.. to near frozen.. and it was awesome.. it was fantastic.. i also used only pineapple juice.. yummy
Had a few changes just b/c of what we had on had but turned out great! Kids love it!
I prepared one batch with Coconut Water & another batch with Mango Coconut Water instead of juice. Simply Delicious!
I do this all the time, sometimes, adding other ingredients, such as kale and/or spinach. A slice of ginger gives it a little "kick"!
Very good blend
Tasty and quick snack for my kids before bedtime. They can make it themselves and it uses fruit that is frozen so it's always on hand. We even added a 1/2 cup orange juice.
Love it. Perfect for summer!
