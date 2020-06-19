All-Fruit Smoothies

Quick, easy smoothies made entirely with fruit!

By Licia McClung O'Neill

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour pineapple juice into a blender and add banana, strawberries, and blueberries. Cover and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour into 2 glasses.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 1g; sodium 6.2mg. Full Nutrition
