Fruit Pizza Even Better

Almond extract makes all the difference in this updated version of the traditional fruit pizza. Kiwi makes the topping completely fresh and adds beautiful color. Use low-fat cream cheese for a slightly lighter version. Any clear juice (apple, pear, peach, etc.) may be substituted for the pineapple.
The cookie portion needs more sugar as does the cream portion. It was an OK recipe but we'll be altering the recipe to taste more like a traditional fruit tart. The topping was a the best part and allowed the fruit to maintain color.
The cookie dough recipe is an easy alternative to bought sugar cookie dough and not as sweet. I made only half of the cream cheese mixture to make the recipe healthier, and it was plenty. My family thought this was delicious!
This was a big hit with my family and friends! I love that the crust is a butter cookie instead of a sugar cookie. It is very flaky and breaks easily, so you'll need a fork to eat it. Thanks for the recipe!
Wonderful! I didn't have pineapple juice so juiced two tangerines and added lemonade for the glaze. Only made half the cream cheese mixture and half the glaze amount and it was plenty to cover the crust. Used only fresh peaches sliced thin- yum!
I made this with gluten free flour and instead of cutting the butter in I melted it. ( was able to use 3/4 cup butter instead of 1cup). Also I found there was way too much glaze so could have cut it almost in half. I didn’t have pineapple juice so just used orange juice. This is a keeper.
Very easy to make; good taste with little hassle. Unusual crust for a fruit pizza but still good. Cream cheese frosting was quick and yummy too. Didn't make the glaze but I think it might make the crust soggy.
