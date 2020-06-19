Fruit Pizza Even Better

Almond extract makes all the difference in this updated version of the traditional fruit pizza. Kiwi makes the topping completely fresh and adds beautiful color. Use low-fat cream cheese for a slightly lighter version. Any clear juice (apple, pear, peach, etc.) may be substituted for the pineapple.

Recipe by Kim Harper

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly spray a 12-inch round pizza pan with butter-flavored cooking spray.

  • Combine flour and confectioners' sugar in a bowl. Cut in butter with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press into the prepared pizza pan to make a crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until very lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

  • Beat cream cheese, 1/3 cup white sugar, and almond extract until smooth; spread over completely cooled crust. Arrange strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi decoratively over cream cheese mixture.

  • Mix pineapple juice, 1/2 cup white sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice in a saucepan until smooth; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Cool slightly and drizzle over fruit. Refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 45.9mg; sodium 124.4mg. Full Nutrition
