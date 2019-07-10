Lemon Asparagus Risotto

This lemon asparagus risotto is lower in fat than most risotto recipes but no one will know! I like to serve this as a main dish under some steamed halibut or other white fish.

Recipe by stefychefy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add asparagus, cover, and steam until tender, about 5 minutes. Cut asparagus into 1-inch pieces; set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat chicken broth in a saucepan over medium heat; keep at a simmer while preparing risotto.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery; cook and stir until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. Stir in Arborio rice and garlic; cook and stir until rice is lightly toasted, about 5 more minutes.

  • Stir in white wine and simmer until it has mostly evaporated, then stir in 1/3 of the hot chicken broth; continue stirring until rice has absorbed liquid and turned creamy. Repeat this process twice more, stirring constantly. Stirring in the broth should take 15 to 20 minutes in all. When finished, rice should be tender yet firm to the bite. Stir in asparagus.

  • Remove from heat and mix in Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Serve immediately.

Roast Asparagus Option:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place asparagus on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil; season with salt and ground black pepper. Roast in the preheated until just tender, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 355.2mg. Full Nutrition
