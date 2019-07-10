Lemon Asparagus Risotto

Exactly what I had in mind! What a shame the previous reviewer gave it just 3 stars, stating the recipe is tedious because of the constant stirring and the adding of broth: that is the method of risotto! I had no problem with the rice getting soft or sticking either. I used arborio rice as called for and stirred to prevent sticking and the texture was PERFECT. I did not measure the amount of broth I added though, I just added until the rice was done. Perhaps the previous reviewer had their broth at too high of a head and it boiled down, therefor lessening the amount of broth available to cook the rice? One thing to note though: I didn't have a lemon on hand and instead used bottled lemon juice, skipping the zest. I highly recommend you do NOT do this and make sure you have a lemon available. I could taste that fresh lemon juice with zest would have a brighter, cleaner flavor. Lastly, I added salt and white pepper to taste when I added the steamed asparagus because I wanted to taste the rice once all the broth was added - since the broth has salt of its own in it.

