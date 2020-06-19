Breadsticks with Parmesan Butter

Wonderful breadsticks!

By jbaggerly

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix 1 cup warm water, 1 tablespoon sugar, and yeast together in a large bowl; let stand until yeast softens and begins to form a creamy foam, about 5 minutes. Add vegetable oil, egg, salt, 2 cups flour, 7 tablespoons sugar, and 1 cup warm water; beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in remaining 2 1/2 cups flour until dough is soft.

  • Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6 to 8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top of dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 40 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 2 to 3 baking sheets.

  • Punch dough down and turn onto a floured surface. Divide dough into 36 pieces. Shape each piece into a 6-inch rope. Arrange on the prepared baking sheet, 2 inches apart. Cover and let rise until doubled in size, about 25 minutes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Beat butter, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder together in a bowl until creamy; serve alongside baked breadsticks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 89.9mg. Full Nutrition
