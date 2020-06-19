Breadsticks with Parmesan Butter
Wonderful breadsticks!
these came out amazing. absolutely loved them. :)
I put a pan of water in with the breadsticks and the crust browned nicely, but the dough was a bit too sweet for my liking. I think I'd make these again, but would cut down the amount of sugar called for
These were really good. Very light. Great with soup I think. Thanks for posting the recipe.
Probably the best bread sticks I've ever made. My husband said to throw away all the other recipes. Yes, I added quite a bit more flour, until it wasn't sticking to everything, and less sugar-- 1 tablespoon instead of 7! I brushed with butter just out of the oven,and sprinkled with California garlic salt. Thanks for sharing an awesome recipe!
Maybe I did something wrong, but this dough was very runny. I don't know if there was too much water or not enough flour but it was a total mess when I tried to make it.
We tried these and they came out looking like a biscuit and not breadsticks we did everything it said to do and they tasted like over cooked biscuits instead of breadsticks. I personally do not like the taste of biscuits so they were very grotesque. Do not recommend.
The dough was way too runny. I am wondering if the second cup of water is a misprint. I had to add almost 3 more cups of flour on top of the 4 1/2 that was already in the recipe in order to make the dough workable. Huge waste!
i made a full order of these. They were all gone within 6 hrs.
I used 1 1/4 cup water and about 5 cups of flour. I also added a teaspoon of rosemary in to the dough and brushed with the garlic butter mix out of the oven. People went crazy for them!
Use only 1 cup water. With the recipe as is dough was far to sticky to turn out ended up using about 7 cups flour to get to correct smoothness and elasticity.
I made a double batch of these and I was not impressed I had to add more flour because the dough was WAY to sticky.
I did it almost exactly as it said i just forgot to add the second packet of yeast. Either way my family liked them but they were way too floury tasting and heavy. Im going to try them again and hopefully they will turn out better
I followed the recipe without modification. I found it to be too sweet. Once the bread was stale, however, I used it to make a really nice bread pudding.
I thought these were amazing!
Absolutely great! Next time less sugar.. it was airy, had a crisp on top. The first day I made sticks and 2 days lays made loafs. I will be using this recipe all the time.
These are so delicious and easy to make
It was great!!
