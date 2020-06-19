Baked Stuffed Peppers

I am partial to recipes that give the basics, while leaving room for cooks to add whatever, if they want. This one fits that bill. I made approximately a double portion, because someone had given me five HUGE bell peppers. I added more onions, proportionally speaking, and used garlic salt instead of plain salt. The next time I make these I will likely double the cheese, too. Oh, and I used more Worcestershire, because I love Worcestershire. My changes weren't so much in the ingredients, though, as in the manner of preparation. Owing to health related limitations, I can spend only short amounts of time cooking. So I browned the ground beef one day, cooked the rice two mornings later, and that afternoon put the chopped onions and pepper in the microwave. All the ingredients went into the iron skillet and I let them heat up for about ten minutes, giving some time for the flavours to blend. Then I stuffed the peppers and baked them for 15 minutes longer than suggested, since these stuffed peppers were so big. They turned out so good that I doubt my method of preparation detracted at all from the outcome. I'm going to be making these on a fairly regular basis.