Baked Stuffed Peppers
Learn how long to cook stuffed peppers in the oven using a shortcut for easy, delicious baked stuffed peppers.
Learn how long to cook stuffed peppers in the oven using a shortcut for easy, delicious baked stuffed peppers.
Super easy and super delicious with some tweeks. After browning and draining the meat with the pepper and onion (I used all of the tops of the peppers minus the stems and a whole small vidalia onion), here's what I added to the mixture: 3/4 cup rice 3/4 cup water (depending how much rice you like you can add or remove just make sure the ratio is 1:1 water:rice) 1 can tom paste 1.5 Tbls Worchestershire Salt and pepper to taste 2 cloves garlic 1 Tbls italian seasoning Simmer the above together for a half hour. Microwave the peppers for 3 minute. Fill the pepper half way with meat mixture, put and layer of cheese, fill the remainder, top with cheese and 1 can tomato sauce. Bake for 45 min.Read More
I have never made stuffed peppers before, so this was a bit of a disappointing recipe. In my opinion, it was quite bland and that was after adding a bit more Worcestershire and salt...thinking it definitely needs some added spices, maybe some garlic...and, I would not sure tomato soup again as it is far too sweet.Read More
Super easy and super delicious with some tweeks. After browning and draining the meat with the pepper and onion (I used all of the tops of the peppers minus the stems and a whole small vidalia onion), here's what I added to the mixture: 3/4 cup rice 3/4 cup water (depending how much rice you like you can add or remove just make sure the ratio is 1:1 water:rice) 1 can tom paste 1.5 Tbls Worchestershire Salt and pepper to taste 2 cloves garlic 1 Tbls italian seasoning Simmer the above together for a half hour. Microwave the peppers for 3 minute. Fill the pepper half way with meat mixture, put and layer of cheese, fill the remainder, top with cheese and 1 can tomato sauce. Bake for 45 min.
This was easy & came out really good. Usually I make the rice separate & then add it to the ground beef. I like that everything was made in one pan. i did add a tiny bit extra water as the mixture was simmering.
These were FABULOUS! I would recommend seasoning to your taste...what kind of recipe like this doesn't call for garlic? I added an easy 2 tbsp minced to the cooked meat, along with 1/2 tsp of Italian spices. I enjoyed the fact that they were not coated in sauce, though they were a little dry, IMHO. I think maybe 1/2 of a tomato juice would easily remedy that....or, add that extra cup of shredded cheese in the 2 cup bag. I heaped and packed my peppers full--there was more than enough to go around, which made the non pepper liking people very happy. All in all, this definitely goes in my keeper box, and after 15 years of marriage, and begging on behalf of my hubby to make this...I will concede and say this is the recipe that fits our bill!
I have never made stuffed peppers before, so this was a bit of a disappointing recipe. In my opinion, it was quite bland and that was after adding a bit more Worcestershire and salt...thinking it definitely needs some added spices, maybe some garlic...and, I would not sure tomato soup again as it is far too sweet.
This is the way I always make my stuffed peppers, except I don't cook the rice. I just add the raw rice and 1/2 tsp. salt to the cooked beef mixture along with the remaining ingredients. I omit the water and cheese out of preference. I then cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for an hour. ***Tonight, I subbed Johnsonville Mild Italian Sausage for the beef and a can of Italian tomatoes for the regular. I added 1/2 tsp. Italian Seasoning and 1/4 tsp. salt. Again, I omitted the water and cheese. I filled the peppers, covered the dish with aluminum foil, and baked for an hour. A very delicious variation on stuffed peppers!
We enjoyed the flavor of this recipe. It was also easy to make. I would suggest adding more salt to taste, and I even added an extra teaspoon of Worcestershire.
Wife likes Stuffed Green Peppers for reasons I've never fully understood, so thought I'd give it a try. Opted to make a few changes to the basic recipe but kept to the general idea. Used 6 red bell peppers rather than green, ground round beef combined with chopped-up left-over vegi-burgers (about half & half) , 1.5 cup red onion, 1 cup beef stock, 1 can Rotel diced tomatoes, white rice left over from a few days ago, 1/2 lb shreaded mozzarella cheese (only marginally past the ex-date) and 1 tea salt, 1 table Italian spice and some left over soy sauce from last week's Chinese take-out. Worked well, they ate it, and I got the frige cleaned out at the same time. (Wife took the left-over one for lunch the next day - and never picked up on the vegi-burger.)
I made it it was very easy i added the caps of pepper finley chopped in the rice and meat mixture only thought it needed a little more salt I also added garlic and italian seasoning was so very good> My first time making this Thank you
I am partial to recipes that give the basics, while leaving room for cooks to add whatever, if they want. This one fits that bill. I made approximately a double portion, because someone had given me five HUGE bell peppers. I added more onions, proportionally speaking, and used garlic salt instead of plain salt. The next time I make these I will likely double the cheese, too. Oh, and I used more Worcestershire, because I love Worcestershire. My changes weren't so much in the ingredients, though, as in the manner of preparation. Owing to health related limitations, I can spend only short amounts of time cooking. So I browned the ground beef one day, cooked the rice two mornings later, and that afternoon put the chopped onions and pepper in the microwave. All the ingredients went into the iron skillet and I let them heat up for about ten minutes, giving some time for the flavours to blend. Then I stuffed the peppers and baked them for 15 minutes longer than suggested, since these stuffed peppers were so big. They turned out so good that I doubt my method of preparation detracted at all from the outcome. I'm going to be making these on a fairly regular basis.
I loved how quick and easy this recipe was! I made a few changes because I saw others note it didn't have enough flavor. I had 3 green bell peppers and 1 orange. I hollowed them out and I blanched them. (Preserves color and texture). I minced up 2 cloves of garlic and half of a white onion. I sautéed that in olive oil until translucent and then added my 1lb ground beef with some butter. When brown, I drained the mixture and put it back In the pan. I didnt have worsurire sauce unfortunately. But I added in salt, pepper, garlic, basil, Italian seasoning, hot sauce(to flavor). For the tomatoes I used fire roasted canned tomatoes. I then cooked everything as directed and it came out fantastic! Thanks for the recipe.
Didn't change a thing. Turned out great!
Very good recipe. The only change I made was to use orange, yellow, and red peppers instead of green as I like the flavor better. Otherwise easy to make. My husband asked me to keep this recipe and make it again.
Only change I made was to put a slice of sharp cheese over top of pepper while cooking. Otherwise a great recipe !! Froze half of ground beef for another time and it was perfect when I used it.
excellent and easy recipe.
I could not find the original recipe for this and this one wasn't to my liking, I use colby cheese and more 1 1/2 cups of water, also using fresh tomatoes not canned diced
This was an inspirational recipe for me. We have always prepared these Italian style with NO precooked ingredients, diced tomatoes in top and the juice in bottom of dish. So, my only change was adding garlic, onion, Italian herbs and Parmesan for the cheese! Fabulous and can be made ahead, refrigerated then baked! Thank you!
Very good. I replaced the diced tomatoes with can of Rotel Diced Tomatoes w/green chilies (with juice) and also used red peppers along with green peppers and topped with more cheese. My husband loved the red pepper ones. Definitely not bland at all with the Rotel. The only thing is I think the peppers could steam a little longer in the microwave before filling as they were still a little too firm after baking.
Great recipe and super easy. I microwaved my peppers 5 min instead of 3. Last time they were not as soft as I liked. Also, I made my rice separately in a rice cooker.
I like this recipe because prior to this I always made the rice separately so this made things much easier. It was a little bland though, I would suggest adding more seasoning. I added some garlic and McCormick Burger seasoning as well as using "zesty" diced tomatoes.
I followed the recipe as written except that I added tomato sauce to cover the peppers before baking. The filling was moist and tasty. I will definitely make this again.
Very simple recipe. I like stuffed bell peppers! I added more seasoning but overall it was very good!
Awesome Baked Stuffed Peppers!!! My Mom made stuffed peppers as I was growing up and I didn't like them. Now that I am a grown woman and I decided to give another try. I am glad I used your recipe and this recipe is a keeper. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. BTW, I would add little bit of Hunt's tomato sauce to this.
I added a little garlic seasoning and a little more cheese atop the peppers. I used Organic long grain Brown Rice~maybe this may have been the problem I incurred. I added the rice at the correct time to ingredients. Rice was not tender at all. I should have precooked the rice a bit or I should have used white rice. These were tasty and easy to prepare.
very bland
These are delicious! Easy and simple recipe
Used cauliflower rice instead and also mixed in cream cheese
These turned out great. I had different shaped peppers and cut them lengthwise. I also added a little Italian seasoning.
I was trying to find a recipe to make similar to what Costco's stuffed bell peppers. I love these better and so does my family. This is a winner
I replaced the ground beef with black bean burgers and brown rice instead of white rice. I also added minced garlic. Turned out great.
These are very easy to make and very good. If you like a little heat add some cayenne pepper. Nice meal with some fresh baked bread. Yum
Meat mix could have used more flavor. Tomato paste made it more bland. Make sure you have the right type of Instant Pot to do this or else you will be on the last step and have to research oven-baking like I did!
This was easy and yummy. I was out of Worcestershire, so i substituted soy sauce. Omitted the salt for a salt free substitute I used Penzey's Spices; Arizona Dream. Brown rice not long grain white rice... This was a delicious recipe and is a keeper in my book=)
I changed the cheddar cheese to mozzarella.. and pulled from another recipe w little change! But cut the caps up, cooked w the meat and onion then placed them on top of the peppers while 5 minutes left and added sprinkles of finely shredded mozzarella... amazing!!!! We have eaten this 3 times now, in 7 days time!
Very nice recipe. I substituted italian sausage for beef, and grilled them while camping. Came out WONDERFUL. If grilling, would recommend foil on grill as the peppers tend to slouch between the tines and spill.
My husband and I LOVE this recipe. It is easy and delicious!
I liked these a lot, but hubby didn't. So I likely won't make them again.
Couldn't have been easier, and was SO tasty!! Use of Worcestershire sauce and cheese really jazzed up the plain recipe I'd been using. Only added some watered down tomato paste on top before baking, but that's just a personal preference. Terrific recipe.
This is a good basic recipe. I always add a lot more spices than other peoples recipes call for. This time I threw in basil, hot sauce, chili powder, garlic powder, and onion powder.. One thing I can't tolerate is a blah stuffed pepper, or for that matter a blah anything else! I also preemptively upped the oven temp to 375, and cooking time to 40 minutes. They came out good! Thank you for taking the time to post the recipe.
It was great family begging for more!!
Very easy recipe, tasty , delicious I wouldn’t change anything
Needed some comfort food right about now and this fit the bill! I added garlic to the meat. I followed someone else's advice and put a layer of cheddar cheese in the middle of two layers of the meat/rice mixture. I also mixed a half can of tomato paste with a half can of water and spooned this on top of the filled peppers before baking. This hit the spot!
Made this last night and it was very good. Five stars easily. Based on my own likings I did some changes. I cut the amount of burg down and added hot Italian sausage to make up the difference. I squeezed the sausage out of the casing and fried it separate from the burg. Made sure to drain the grease well from both. Fried the onion & some chopped garlic in olive oil. Used already prepared rice that I had. Added all ingredients except the cheese together in a bowl reducing some of the tomato juice so the mixture wasn't too wet because the rice was already cooked. Put it in the fridge for a few hours. Then I stuffed the peppers half way, put in a bit of the shredded cheese & finished the stuffing then added a bit of the cheese on top. Baked them for about an hour @ 350deg. May try it next time with some bacon bits instead of the sausage. I can't add my photo because it's larger than 2mb. :(
I diced my own Tomato (2) added 8 oz tomato sauce Delicious
It's a new family favorite
good, but no gravy like other recipes
Delicious! I put my peppers in a big bowl with a plastic steamer insert and water then covered with paper towels for 3 min in the microwave and it was perfect. (I’ve tried blanching them and they always got too soggy…probably user error there, but always an issue for me) I used hot Rotel instead of a can of diced tomatoes (for some spice…and it was perfect!) and when all done we added some salsa on the top. I may add garlic next time but that’s just because I LOVE garlic. A keeper for sure!!
I had to change it because I am on a ketogenic diet. I used ground pork for more flavor, added a small amount of Keto ketchup and Hearts of Palm rice. Used the diced tomatoes, Italian seasonings and cheese like original recipe. Pleasantly surprised and would make it again.
Easy & delicious! I will make it again!
Made these for dinner tonight. I added garlic powder and vegetable broth instead of water. They were delicious.
Turned out perfect and is absolutely delicious.
Terribly bland at best. Lacks seasoning and thus flavour. Will not make again.
Good recipe. Only addition was an 1/8 teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Will definitely make it again. Thanks!
This was good but i sub ground turkey for the beef and used a bit more spices.
My husband and I thought the stuffed peppers were really good. I used 3/4 lb ground turkey and 1/4 lbs ground pork instead of the beef. I used fire roasted diced canned tomatoes and pre-made brown rice. I adjusted the amount of liquid and the cooking time. I added more seasoning, too
I will make these again. I forgot to get woschershire sauce so our meat was bland but we loaded it with cheese and that took up for the missing flavor!
I think this was a great template recipe. I substitued the ground beef for morning star chipotle black bean meatless crumbles, used rotel diced tomatos with chilliesand added a bit of cajun seasoning and used organic brown basmati rice. Overall it turned out very delicious
My roommate and I loved this recipe. I cut it in half to serve just two and swapped out the Worcestershire sauce for beef soup base and Italian seasoning, and I added some cheese on top.
Not hard to make and fun to get back into comfort food! I used an extra half cup cheese. Next time I’ll double or triple the Worcestershire sauce, and a bit more salt too. I cooked them an extra 10 minutes but my green peppers were quite huge!! I also added extra rice and water so I’d have the extra pan of stuffing for hungry eaters!
We really enjoyed the bell peppers. We added a few things, garlic, onion, and extra Worcestershire sauce. Thank you for the recipe. We will make it again.
Granulated Garlic, two cloves also added. Terrific. I used red peppers for fun. Delish!
I made it with turkey instead of beef. still came out reall good
One of the easiest and tastiest main dishes I have ever made. Ate half and put half in the freezer. Next time I might play around and use salsa instead of tomatoes and/or add taco seasoning to give it a Mexican slant. Delicious as is however.
I added 2/3 c. ricotta cheese and used Uncle Ben's ready rice to further cut down on cook time.
We really loved this recipe. I didn't add the chopped tops of the green pepper to the beef as it seemed a bit of overkill. Instead, I added twice the Worcestershire sauce and 1/2 tsp. of minced garlic.
I THOUGHT IT WAS DELICIOUS AND I USED ABOUT ONE HALF AGAIN MEAT AND CHEESE BECAUSE I LIKE TO STUFF REALLY BIG PEPPERS FULL , I ALSO DICED A JALAPENO INTO THE MEAT MIXTURE BECAUSE I LIKE THERE FLAVOR THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME I EVER MADE STUFFED PEPPERS AND I DON'T THINK I'LL EVER MAKE A DIFFERENT RECIPE MY SON SAID THESE WERE THE BY FAR BEST STUFFED PEPPERS HE HAD EVER HAD THANKS
Out of 4 recipes I viewed this one was the best for ingredients on hand. The mixture came out a bit dry after browning, added a small amount of ketchup which was really good in flavor! Added cheese to the tops not in the mixture. Next time I make this recipe I plan to add the small can of tomato sauce to the tops then add cheese. Oh and I added a pinch of Garlic & Italian to the mix while browning.
I used quick oats instead of the rice. It was very good.
A favorite to make I always add salsa and hot sauce to it
Easy to make. Used turkey and added garlic. Good recipe. Might be able to use a little more flavor.
We loved this. I substituted sweet Italian sausage, it was on sale, for the ground beef! In love with it!!!
This is a great, I used stewed tomatoes instead of diced tomatoes and added a 8 oz can if tomato sauce to help with the dryness. Seasoned my meat. And it was great! No cheese!
Used Mozzarella cheese instead of the Cheddar cheese. Very easy to make.
I want to try this recipe again and switch out the rice for ramen!
Excellent! Easy to make! Taste was yummy!
I gave the 4th star for the easy prep. As far as taste it was okay, a basic stuffed pepper. I did add about a 1/3 pound of Italian sweet sausage I needed to use up otherwise I used the ingredients listed.
Loved it! but I did add a couple of things to it. I added 1/8 TSP Garlic Powder 1 TSP Dried Basil 2 Ribs Celery Diced I used 1 Cup Texmex shredded cheese instead of the Cheddar It was a big hit! My company wanted the recipe.
I think cooking the rice with the ground meat is an excellant idea and I love the cheese mixed in as well. The flavor was just ok — a little salty. The actual peppers turned out to be the perfect soft but firm texture.
I made this recipe and everyone enjoyed them. Instead of using green peppers, I used red and yellow, a little bit more in the sweeter side. I will definitely make this again.
Delicious
We really liked this recipe and I will make it again. Prep time took me longer than their estimate. The next time, I will use petite diced tomatoes.
This was SO good. Doubled the recipe to feed 5. Delicious!
Everyone loved this recipe...I added a teaspoon of Italian Seasoning for a boost of flavor!
Was kind of bland even after extra garlic, italian spice & worcester. What I didn't like was that it took a lot more work & extra cooking than other recipes.
Really easy and good I added chopped garlic! I have made this 3 times and my picky husband loves it .
Great base recipe! I seasoned to my own liking, used some taco seasoning and cumin. Really good. Thanks
Quick, easy and tasty!
I used ground chicken or ground turkey, as my husband has a digestive problem with beef. I used red peppers. They are sweeter than green peppers. I kept the rest of the recipe the same. Fantastic for a quick dinner with dinner rolls!
I made this recipe, which is similar to my family recipe, but without green peppers. Substitute red, yellow or orange peppers which are sweeter and tastier, and also look pretty for company. These stuffed peppers freeze nicely for future meals.
Easy and yummy!
I THOUGHT IT WAS DELICIOUS AND I USED ABOUT ONE HALF AGAIN MEAT AND CHEESE BECAUSE I LIKE TO STUFF REALLY BIG PEPPERS FULL , I ALSO DICED A JALAPENO INTO THE MEAT MIXTURE BECAUSE I LIKE THERE FLAVOR THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME I EVER MADE STUFFED PEPPERS AND I DON'T THINK I'LL EVER MAKE A DIFFERENT RECIPE MY SON SAID THESE WERE THE BY FAR BEST STUFFED PEPPERS HE HAD EVER HAD THANKS
Used yellow rice instead and a 50/50 mix of ground pork with the ground beef. Loved it!
Easy simple recipe. I did however precooked the rice, and drain tomatoes.
I made a version of this using all of the ingredients and amounts. I made a stuffed pepper casserole because I only had 1 bell pepper. I chopped the bell pepper and fried it with the meat and onions. I followed the rest of the instructions and poured it into a sprayed casserole dish. I seasoned the top with salt and pepper and topped with 1 cup of additional cheddar cheese. I baked it in the oven for 30 min. It was delicious!
This recipe was very simple. I cooked my rice separately. I left out the Worcestershire sauce. I added garlic powder, garlic seasoning and a little seasoning salt. I also cut up the pepper tops, added that and mushrooms to the beef mixture to make it a veggie packed meal.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections