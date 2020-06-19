Baked Stuffed Peppers

111 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 24
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Learn how long to cook stuffed peppers in the oven using a shortcut for easy, delicious baked stuffed peppers.

By ptownruth

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
28 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chop enough reserved green pepper tops to equal 1/4 cup; discard remaining tops or use for another purpose. Set chopped pepper aside.

    Advertisement

  • Place hollowed-out green peppers in a microwave-safe dish; cover and cook in microwave until bright green and steaming, about 3 minutes. Set peppers aside.

  • Cook and stir ground beef in a skillet with reserved chopped pepper tops and onion over medium heat until beef is browned, the juices run clear, and the onion is translucent, about 10 minutes; drain excess grease. Pour in diced tomatoes with their juice, rice, water, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and black pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover skillet, and simmer until rice is tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir cheese into ground beef-rice mixture and spoon mixture into precooked peppers. Set peppers upright in an 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and the peppers are tender, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 23g; cholesterol 98.5mg; sodium 459.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/05/2022