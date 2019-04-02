Grandma's Very Easy Pie Crust
This pie crust is one of the simplest, tastiest ones you'll ever try.
I halved the recipe, b/c I wanted to use a crumb topping. The crust tasted fine, but I had to roll it extremely thin for it to cover my 9" glass pie plate. I prebaked this for 7 minutes on 425 before adding my fruit filling.
This recipe is delicious, my daughter is allergic to eggs so we really enjoy something like this to add to dinners and desserts. : )
I halved this recipe to make a pumpkin pie. I really needed a little more crust because it didn't spread far enough up the side of my pie plate. It was easy enough for a novice pie crust maker to make, so I would probably make it again.
Actually this recipe did not work for me until I compared it to some others and decided to try adding an egg. After adding one egg, the mixture came together instead of just crumbling.
I used this pie crust for my chicken pot pie. It was great. My grandchildren loved it.. YEAH!!!
In 1970 I found this recipe in a 1956 Betty Crocker cookbook. I have tried many pie crust recipes but always go back to this one. The only thing I changed was to reduce the amount of salt to 1/2 tsp. I occasionally add 1 tsp. sugar if I am making a very sweet pie or finely ground herbs for a savory pie. I lost the original recipe during a move and am grateful to have found this.
11.23.18 ...https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/228793/grandmas-very-easy-pie-crust/ ... Emma, this crust is a lifechanger, but use these amounts: 2 1/4c flour, 1t salt, 1/2c oil, 1/3c COLD skim or lowfat milk (I suppose fullfat would work, but I don't buy it so haven't tried.). Peel & flip as you go. Doesn't freeze well. Also, best to use right after mixing; or let warm up a bit if you refrigerate. It won't be fun rolling if too cold. Note: http://bakingbites.com/2015/11/how-to-roll-out-a-pie-crust-with-wax-paper/ ... https://ifood.tv/wheat/239629-easy-no-cholesterol-pastry ... My recipe, but not two portions of milk. It should say either milk. 2 1/4c flour, 1t salt, 1/3c cold (skim/lowfat) milk
Perfect for homemade apple pies in my opinion
Thanks so much for this recipe. I had thawed what I thought was a double crust and was making an apple pie. This was so easy, worked perfectly and tasted great.
This is indeed Very Easy, and the results come out great. On Thanksgiving, we discovered to our horror that no one had baked any pies for the occasion. We headed out to the grocery store to get the necessary ingredients, but alas, all the frozen pie crusts had been bought up. Determined to have some pie, I wanted a super simple recipe and this one did the job. I forgot to whisk the oil and milk separately and that didn’t seem to make a difference. I also didn’t bother rolling it, just pressed it right into the tin. I used the full recipe for one crust, which was perfect. Will keep this recipe on hand for the next time I’m in a pie crunch!
This is really - a soft and easy pie crust. It’s tender and bakes into a soft golden crust. I will use this recipe forever, I don’t need to look further!
Easy and great. Why spend 4 hours when you don't have to???
Made this exactly to recipe. We were able to roll to perfect thinness using the wax paper and rolling pin. Used as crust for Caprese Quiche -- also on all recipes. One of our favorite dinners. And we don't typically like quiche.
I used 1/2 cup olive oil and half a cup of milk, and it was absolutely perfect for tortière! Even reheated in microwave it tasted great! Uber flaky and delicate and no chilling butter or knife or any fancy kneading techniques. Just a fork and it was so good!
I used this to make a pumpkin pie. It tasted fine, but it was impossible to roll and work with. Half wasn't enough, and I ended Up using all of it. It was really thick, but it tasted great.
Made turnovers with leftover pie filling! Worked great !
It turn out very good considering I didn't have milk, so I used water. This was the first time I ever made pie crust
Amazing results each and every time! And the feel of the this dough in your hands makes cooking feel like it should!
