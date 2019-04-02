Grandma's Very Easy Pie Crust

4.4
20 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This pie crust is one of the simplest, tastiest ones you'll ever try.

Recipe by Emy

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 double pie crust
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour and salt into a bowl. Pour vegetable oil into a 1-cup measure and fill the measure with milk up to the 7-ounce mark. Whisk oil and milk together and pour immediately into the bowl with flour. Mix the crust together with a fork just until it holds together. Do not knead.

    Advertisement

  • Divide crust in half, form into balls, and roll each half out between sheets of waxed paper. Peel waxed paper from crusts to fit into pie plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 296mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/29/2022