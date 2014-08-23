Easy Sweet Potato Fries with Curry Ketchup

1 of 14

Rating: 4 stars Added more curry powder to the ketchup but that's a personal taste preference. I cooked the potatoes for close to 30 minutes to get crisp fries. Nice the curry ketchup really is the focal point on this recipe. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Like the reviewer before me I also ended up roasting the sweet potatoes longer. About 35 minutes.THey looked crisp but still were not crunchy by any means. Think you have to batter them for that to work out? As far as the dip I did make a few changes and it was so amazing I ran out of sweet potatoes and started looking for other things to dip in it in the fridge (settled on sweet mini peppers.. also a great pairing)! Here is what I did differently: I heated the oil then added 1 clove of minced garlic and 1 shallot chopped about 30 seconds after the garlic. I had made breaded tenderloin in the pan just before so that have contributed to the flavor. After sauteeing for about 3 minutes I added a scoop (maybe 1/2 tablespoon) of red curry paste as I could not find my curry powder. I mixed it in well then spooned it all out into a bowl and added about 1/2 cup of ketchup. I then found the curry powder and added a dash or two. OMG is all I can say it was amazing! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Interesting...I've actually never had Sweet Potato's. Granted I'm embarrassed and humbled by that. I wasn't looking for a candied type recipe...shooting more for a vegetable thing. I added a couple cloves or smashed diced garlic to the dip without looking at the limited number of reviews. Added more Curry as well...plus a bit of Turmeric (I have no idea about what I was trying to do). I used less salt than called for on the SPF (sweet potato fries) plus used some Smoked Paprika in the sauce vs regular Paprika (don't ask me why). I just flipped them after 15 minutes...stay tuned. They smell good. I also have continued to add MORE Curry to the sauce to the possible point of too much be sure to taste the sauce as you're going. The result is very good for my first time with Sweet Potato's. BTW the were the most red ones of 3 varieties at the grocery store (more Vit A). Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Great fries but we didn't care for the sauce.

Rating: 5 stars Everyone in the house came to the kitchen when I started heating the curry and green onions - the aroma was amazing! As the other reviewers stated I had to roast the sweet potatoes longer too. Overall it was a great side recipe when you're in the mood for a little something different. It went great with our BBQ!

Rating: 5 stars Add 1 tbls. Curry powder or to your taste. Make these often!

Rating: 5 stars The star of this recipe is the ketchup. I never eat ketchup with my sweet potatoes...until now! This ketchup concoction is fabulous! I didn't have quite enough regular ketchup so I finished out the measuring cup with jalapeño ketchup. I think I'll do that every time! And yes as others have stated you do have to cook the potatoes a little longer.

Rating: 4 stars Easy Sweet Potato Fries w/ Curry Ketchup Haiku: "Make this for the dip. Sweet potatoes just okay ketchup was the star!" I roasted my sweet potatoes (flipped over half-way thru) for closer to 35-40 min. to get some nice brown charred spots. They tasted good nothing outstanding and if made as directed pulling them out at 20 min. would've been too squishy for us. The curry ketchup on the other hand was AWESOME. I want to use it on meatloaf fries baked potatoes eggs cupcakes (j/k) but seriously very easy recipe and tasty!