Creamy Cheesy Spinach Dip

Really, a very good dip. This is one of those recipes I would say you could mess with the proportions to your hearts content and it would still taste really good. And if you wanted to toss in a can of artichoke hearts, it instantly becomes delicious spinach artichoke dip. Only change I made was that I used the entire block of cream cheese rather than just 6 table spoons. It seems silly just to leave 2 tablespoons and other reviewers said it was much too spinachy. For what it's worth, I disagree with them. There is a lot of spinach, but I think spinach dip should have a lot of spinach. I think some people want a cheese dip with a little bit of spinach in it. I would also say the time as a suggestion and I might lower the temperature of the oven because putting it in for 20 minutes made that top layer of cheese more of a crest then a layer of melting cheese. I'd taken it out a couple of minutes sooner it might have been melty with just little brown spots like on the picture for this recipe. Instead I got more like a crust. It was delicious, but I would've preferred it more gooey so keep your eye on it when it's in the oven. And always remember, there is no such thing as too much cheese. You want to throw in a couple more handfuls, who's to stop you?