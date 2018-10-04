Creamy Cheesy Spinach Dip

This hot spinach dip recipe doesn't contain mayo or sour cream like most, so it's very cheesy and very delicious. I get asked for the recipe every time I make it. For those who don't want a strong cheese like Cheddar, you can replace it with anything you like or even leave it out altogether. I like adding the Cheddar because it adds color and a little more flavor.
I loved this. I rarely make spinach dip because it has so much mayo, but this is a better alternative, and very, very tasty. I halved it, used mozarella and another cheese I had in the fridge, and served it as a side dish with sausages and macaroni. Unlike the other reader, I actually added a bit more onion and garlic. I think I'll experiment and add other ingredients, such as carrots or nuts, in the future.
I loved this. I rarely make spinach dip because it has so much mayo, but this is a better alternative, and very, very tasty. I halved it, used mozarella and another cheese I had in the fridge, and served it as a side dish with sausages and macaroni. Unlike the other reader, I actually added a bit more onion and garlic. I think I'll experiment and add other ingredients, such as carrots or nuts, in the future.
Really, a very good dip. This is one of those recipes I would say you could mess with the proportions to your hearts content and it would still taste really good. And if you wanted to toss in a can of artichoke hearts, it instantly becomes delicious spinach artichoke dip. Only change I made was that I used the entire block of cream cheese rather than just 6 table spoons. It seems silly just to leave 2 tablespoons and other reviewers said it was much too spinachy. For what it's worth, I disagree with them. There is a lot of spinach, but I think spinach dip should have a lot of spinach. I think some people want a cheese dip with a little bit of spinach in it. I would also say the time as a suggestion and I might lower the temperature of the oven because putting it in for 20 minutes made that top layer of cheese more of a crest then a layer of melting cheese. I'd taken it out a couple of minutes sooner it might have been melty with just little brown spots like on the picture for this recipe. Instead I got more like a crust. It was delicious, but I would've preferred it more gooey so keep your eye on it when it's in the oven. And always remember, there is no such thing as too much cheese. You want to throw in a couple more handfuls, who's to stop you?
This was absolutely delicious. It was a huge hit over the 4th and was gone in record time! Definitely worth doing again. I used fresh Spinach instead of frozen. If you do this, add some water to it otherwise it will burn.
It was good but the spinach flavor was a little strong. May try again but want some more cheese. It came together very quickly and I surprised my husband with the dip, tortilla chips and beer when he came home Friday after work. Fun!
I just made the spinach cheese dip for the first time for our daughter to take to her office. I am going to put it in the refrigerator when it cools off. She is taking it to work tomorrow. However, she says she doesn't want to go to another floor to use their microwave oven to heat it up. Can it be eaten cold? I bought crackers to go with it. I will try heating it up early tomorrow morning on a lower oven temperature like 250 degrees for 10 minutes or so.
This recipe is delicious! I make it everytime I have friends over or just because. Everytime I have to give the recipe. I add more cheddar cheese and parmasen for an extra cheese flavor. Thank you for this !
It needs a lot seasoning to help it along and it just wasn't super creamy inside. I would more than likely use this recipe to make spinach cakes or just as a straight up side dish over a dip. Also you have to really press out the extra liquid on the spinach and pay extra close attention to the milk and cream cheese otherwise you will make cottage cheese in a pot from adding cold cheese to warmish milk. Best to add these two at the same time or do the cream cheese first. As for the seasoning which I mentioned before, the spinach flavor is very heavy and you will probably want to add more salt and pepper as you go along.
I made this last night for work party. Very good exactly as written. The recipe made a good sized bowl. As a side, paired with little toasted french bread slices, the recipe easily fed a dozen people. My only suggestion is a personal preference, I would add a little more salt. Or perhaps garlic salted the bread slices. Either would be great. :)
I liked it a lot! I followed some suggestions and added all of the cream cheese (8oz) and increased the mozzarella. I skipped the cheddar because I did not have any and only used a small shallot for the onion. It tastes great but I got a few comments that it just tastes like cheese, which I'm just fine with personally! Next time I might add more spinach or onion to flavour it up a bit more. I heated up some pita bread and nachos and it was very nice :)
I've been looking for an extra creamy spinach dip recipe without the artichokes. Finally I've found a great one. I like the fact that there is no mayo or sour cream in this recipe. The first time I made this it was really very good. The second time I spiced it up a bit. I made it as is but added pepper jack cheese and a little cayenne pepper. I also added more cheese than it called for. You can never have enough cheese!! My family raves over this recipe. One of the easiest and best recipes in my recipe box. I made in in about 40 minutes which is good for me as I am handicapped. Thanks missbrianna!
I really like this recipe and will be making it again for gatherings. I had a lot of swiss chard from the garden this year so I used 10 oz of swiss chard instead of spinach and I threw in a handful of real bacon bits, it came out really good! Everyone loved it including 3 teenagers! I served mine in a bread bowl and we used bread for dipping. It is pretty spinachy but like someone else said I think this is a recipe you can mess around with and it will still be good. So if you like more of a cheese dip with some leafy greens use less spinach, if you like more of a green dip with cheese then use the full 10oz.
A good base to add your favorite flavors to. It was thick and cheesy, but bland. I added garlic salt, Texas Pete, crushed red pepper, and quite a bit more milk than the recipe calls for. I cooked it on the stove as directed and served it in my small Crockpot. My kids love it.
I made this before but I use just about the same ingredients just this time I forgot to buy cream cheese so it didn't really make a difference my son said it tasted the same my daughter said she thought something was missing it was her first time having it from me anyway I added queso blanco into instead of the cream cheese it was delicious
If you're craving comfort food or something rich and delicious this is the perfect healthy alternative. Wheat and gluten free and if you want you can use all organic ingredients like I did. Loved it! :))
Very tasty and so filling! I added triple the garlic for that extra kick and had it with a bit of baguette. Also I leave it in the oven for a bit longer, so the top gets all brown and yummy. Also the amount of cream cheese is about 3/4 of a brick, just to save you from measuring ;)
I really didnt enjoy it so am going to try a different tomorrow. It looked and tastes AMAZING before I put it in the oven but once it came out it looked beautiful but it's like the heat over cooked the cheese, which I didnt even leave it in the full time, and turn the dip into spinach with melted cheese on top. it wasnt creamy anymore at all...
We LOVE this recipe. I always add way more cheese & tonight I've added lobster. We always order spinach did as a starter when we eat out and is say this is on par and even better than some dips we've ordered.
Great dip if you like cream cheese, because that's mostly what it taste like.... hot cream cheese. The cream cheese overpowers the flavor of the dip, obscuring the spinach, onion and garlic. Still a decent recipe if you dislike mayo and or sour cream.
I made this for my mother-in-law's birthday party and it went over really well..I am, however, very bad at following recipes exactly and needed more than this was supposed to make so I didn't follow the recipe to a T. It was an amazing guideline. I think I accidentally added a little less spinach and more cheddar. I also forgot salt and pepper, but it still had great flavour without!
Absolutely Delicious. I had to adapt slightly to what I had, (Fresh Spinach) and Manchego Cheese, But It was just soo good. I do not need to try any other Spinach Cheese Dips. Next time I will get the cheddar and Mozzarella!!! But I will stick with the fresh spinach!
This is a comfort food classic! I tend to add a little extra cream cheese when I make this though. Oh! AndI also save some to roll up in chicken before baking it in the oven for dinner as well! An easy peasy stuffed chicken like meal,
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.