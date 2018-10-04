Creamy Cheesy Spinach Dip

This hot spinach dip recipe doesn't contain mayo or sour cream like most, so it's very cheesy and very delicious. I get asked for the recipe every time I make it. For those who don't want a strong cheese like Cheddar, you can replace it with anything you like or even leave it out altogether. I like adding the Cheddar because it adds color and a little more flavor.

By missbriannacarline

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a 1 1/2-quart shallow baking dish with 1 teaspoon olive oil.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic in hot oil until lightly browned, 4 to 7 minutes. Add spinach and simmer until spinach is hot, about 5 minutes. Drain any liquid from the mixture and transfer to a bowl.

  • Pour milk into the pot and return it to medium heat. Melt cream cheese into milk; cook and stir together, about 3 minutes. Return spinach mixture to pot with 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese; stir to combine. Season the mixture with Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and top with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and golden brown on top, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 24.9mg; sodium 155mg. Full Nutrition
