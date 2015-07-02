Yogurt Artichoke Dip

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Alternative to other styles of artichoke dip.

By 4xamominparadise

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix yogurt, artichoke hearts, garlic powder, basil, and parsley together in a bowl.

  • Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 1g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 69.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful critical review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 3 stars
09/10/2012
Nice base recipe but it definitely needs more oomph. I'd make this again but I would double the artichoke hearts and double/add more spices. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
Emily Tisdale
Rating: 3 stars
09/08/2012
Rather bland. Added more artichokes and garlic...helped a little. Sorry... Read More
Helpful
(2)
