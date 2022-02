Apple Caramel Cheesecake Bars

Mmmmmmmm!!! DELISH! I brought these to a dinner I was invited to and everyone raved about them! They disappeared in no time! Very easy to make too! I made them as written, except I sliced my apples a little bit too thin. They shrunk while baking and were paper-thin. I should have followed the 1/4 inch suggestion, however I was afraid they wouldn't cook through. The thin apples made the bars harder to cut because the apples had a tendency to slide off the bars. I also found it less messy to cut the bars first, then spread the caramel on each one. These aren't too sweet, just how I like my dessert. I sprinkled these with some coarse sea salt to kick them up a notch. Very impressive dessert!