Apple Caramel Cheesecake Bars
Easy caramel cheesecake bars are topped with apple slices and a final layer of Marzetti® Old Fashioned Caramel Dip after the bake.
Really nice & rich! Definitely use Granny Smith apples, as they are so nice and tart. I only made one change and that was adding an 1/8 cup brown sugar to the cream cheese mix. For me, it just seemed like it needed a tad more sweetness & that did the trick.
Mmmmmmmm!!! DELISH! I brought these to a dinner I was invited to and everyone raved about them! They disappeared in no time! Very easy to make too! I made them as written, except I sliced my apples a little bit too thin. They shrunk while baking and were paper-thin. I should have followed the 1/4 inch suggestion, however I was afraid they wouldn't cook through. The thin apples made the bars harder to cut because the apples had a tendency to slide off the bars. I also found it less messy to cut the bars first, then spread the caramel on each one. These aren't too sweet, just how I like my dessert. I sprinkled these with some coarse sea salt to kick them up a notch. Very impressive dessert!
So good! These bars were delicious. I used 3 apples instead of 2 and instead of the caramel dip, I made my own caramel sauce using kraft caramels and evaporated milk (it's what i had on hand). I did not mix any into the cream cheese but just placed it on top of the apples after baking. The crust is rather large compared to the amount of cheesecake so I would definitely double the cheesecake part next time.
Very tasty. Just like the other review, I strongly suggest cutting the apples as indicated in the recipe. It was a big hit!
The Apple Caramel Cheesecake bars were easy to make and the bars came out creamy and rich! I would recommend that they are made about 3+ hours before your dinner, with at least an hour and a half in the refrigerator before serving. They cut well when they are very cold. These bars are good as a Fall dessert, or anytime!