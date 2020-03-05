Apple Caramel Cheesecake Bars

Easy caramel cheesecake bars are topped with apple slices and a final layer of Marzetti® Old Fashioned Caramel Dip after the bake.

By Marzetti

prep:
20 mins
cook:
37 mins
total:
57 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust Ingredients:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9x13 baking pan.

  • For the crust, combine all crust ingredients in a mixing bowl and combine until crumbly and butter pieces are no longer visible. Press the mixture on bottom of prepared pan.

  • Bake 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned.

  • For the filling, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese until light and creamy.

  • Add Marzetti Old Fashioned Caramel Dip and mix until smooth. On low speed, mix in flour; add egg and vanilla and mix just until blended. Pour cream cheese mixture over baked crust. Arrange apple slices and press them into top of cream cheese layer.

  • Bake 20-25 minutes. Allow bars to cool to room temperature.

  • Cover and chill until firm. Before serving, spread Marzetti Old Fashioned Caramel Dip over top of bars.

  • Cut and serve. Store covered in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 85mg. Full Nutrition
