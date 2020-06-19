Amazing Oven Roasted Potatoes

4.8
49 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 9
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

With these potatoes, you wont miss the loads of oil in regular fried potatoes. Golden on the outside, tender on the inside.

Recipe by Shannon Skeeters Fecho

Gallery

Credit: naples34102
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Rinse and dry potatoes with a paper towel and transfer to a large bowl. Add olive oil, seasoned salt, salt, and black pepper; mix well. Spread potatoes on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally. Continue baking until potatoes are tender and golden brown, about 30 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 4.7g; sodium 553.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/14/2022