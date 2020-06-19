Amazing Oven Roasted Potatoes
With these potatoes, you wont miss the loads of oil in regular fried potatoes. Golden on the outside, tender on the inside.
With these potatoes, you wont miss the loads of oil in regular fried potatoes. Golden on the outside, tender on the inside.
I want to know how to make the potatoes in the picture. That looks amazing. Do you cut them almost all the way through and then roast them? I have been making oven roasted potatoes for years and love them. I vary the seasonings to change them up.Read More
I want to know how to make the potatoes in the picture. That looks amazing. Do you cut them almost all the way through and then roast them? I have been making oven roasted potatoes for years and love them. I vary the seasonings to change them up.
I was looking for a lighter potato recipe and this turned out nice! I added a little less salt then called for, and added some dried rosemary for a little extra flavor. I had to add a little more olive oil halfway through cooking so they didn't get too dried out, but they ended up delicious! Easy, healthy side dish!
The potatoes in the picture look like http://allrecipes.com/recipe/roasted-fan-shaped-potatoes/detail.aspx, which I've had in my recipe box for years. To make the fan effect, I've found the easiest way is to scrub and peel (or not peel!) a baking potato, then line up the potato parallel between two wooden spoons and cut them thinly until the knife is stopped by the wooden spoons from cutting through the bottom of the potato. It's easy and it looks pretty cool. As for this recipe, it works very well, I'm making it for supper tonight, in fact. I add fresh or dried rosemary to the olive oil, though, then every 15 minutes I pull them out and give them a stir. Usually they're done after 45 minutes.
Good, basic and functional recipe for oven-roasted potatoes that lends itself well to personal interpretation. The size of “chunks” being relative, I cut mine on the smaller side which then required less roasting time. (I also roasted them at a little higher temperature, 425 degrees) As you toss and turn them a time or two, just stick a fork in them and when they’re tender they’re done. Any variety of seasonings or herbs could be used, even the addition of a little Parmesan, but tonight I prepared these with fresh garlic and chopped fresh rosemary and, for added flavor, used duck fat rather than olive oil.
I just tried this - using 2 wooden spoons with potato in the middle then cut like a fan - wow - this was good. I covered a baking dish bottom with enough olive oil nothing would ‘stick’. Initially placed fan cut potatoes in lightly oiled dish, pieced olive oiled fresh rosemary and sea salt in between every slice, a little pepper then poured small amount of olive oil maybe ½ teaspoon per potato. Then turned potatoes upside down – uncut ‘bottoms up’ and baked 30 minutes. Then removed from oven – using tongs turned all potatoes ‘sliced side up’ baked another 30 minutes. About 10 minutes before removing – turning the oven light on – I could see these would be great. Next time (soon) I’ll take a photo.
I'm relatively new to cooking, but this is a great recipe. First off, I actually had all the ingredients listed and it is very simple. Even I can't mess it up. I've made it about a half dozen times by now with minor variations. First off, 6 potatoes seemed like a lot to me (I'm only cooking for one here) so I halved everything which worked out nicely because I don't see how you're going to fit 6 sliced potatoes on one baking sheet. (I only have one). I found I liked to cut the potato wedges very thin so they would get crisp. It's hard for me to do consistently though so I do end up with some that are too thick (IMO), but I just let them cook longer than the ones I cut just right. And they're still good - I just prefer the thinner crisper ones. Another issue I found is an inconsistency in smothering the potato pieces with olive oil and spices. I always run out so I end up with some really well spiced and oiled potato wedges and a few that hardly have any extra flavoring. So now I am just taking the recipe as a starting point and adding more olive oil and other stuff as needed. I've been adding other things as well. A little garlic, onions and the crumbs from a jar of mixed nuts (almonds. cashews. pecans, brazil nuts, hazel nuts - just the crumbs). This is so much better than pre-processed "snack" food.
big hit with the family . they were so easy to make and so tasty. I added minced garlic and onion, and used sea salt in place of the regular salt.
I cut salt in half to make healthier option. Probably could have cut pepper back too, but they were great and simple just the same!
So easy & Yummy! :)
Very good. I liked the taste of seasoned salt on them.
Amazing Oven Roasted Potatoes Haiku: "So easy to make. Just needs a little less salt. Cook time was right on." I used red potatoes (not the itty-bitty kinds) that I'd cut into eights to ensure lots of surface areas for crispiness! Other than dropping the salt by a bit (we can always salt our potatoes at the table), I kept the rest as written, and I was pleased that they retained their soft interior nibbles w/ a nice crusty, brown edges.
easy and yummy! gonna add rosemary next time. thanks for the base recipe!
This is a nice, basic recipe for oven roasted potatoes. I made these tonight, but I added a few ingredients to mine. I chopped up onions, red and green bell peppers, and carrots and added them in. I also added onion powder and garlic powder to the seasonings used. I also covered mine with aluminum foil for the first 30 minutes so the potatoes wouldn't dry out. I uncovered them for the remaining 30 minutes. It came out great.
Very simple and super delicious! Only thing I altered was to add chunks of onion and some garlic powder to the oil. My family loved these!!
This is a great, simple recipe. I used baby Yukon gold potatoes and they baked up fine but were too salty for my liking. Maybe next time I will use season salt only.
Amazing!!
Really easy recipe. I rated it as 4 because it could use more flavor. Next time I’ll sauté an onion and add it to the potatoes.
No changes came out golden and tasty. Will make it again.
Wonderful simple recipe that lends itself to 'personalization'. Delicious!
This was also great adding a packet of onion soup mix in lieu of the seasonings. Hubs loved it!
Good basic roast potatoe, i added some paprika for color,but could use more flavor. Next time i will add some chopped rosemary. Chunks could mean any size so i cut mine on the small side, and took 30 minutes at 425 degrees.
My husband loved them. The only thing I changed is I didn’t use the extra salt, just the seasoned and it was great. Will definitely be using this recipe again and again.
Loved this recipe... The whole family was eating them up! Thanks so much for submitting such a great oven roasted potato recipe. This one will be made again- MANY TIMES!
This was also great adding a packet of onion soup mix in lieu of the seasonings. Hubs loved it!
made it the same and very good will make more often
I'm sure these are good as written but I did tweak based on our preferences. I used more of the spices and added onion powder and garlic powder. They stuck to my Pyrex so I will use tin foil next time and spray generously.
Yum is all I can say.
Loved the crispness & taste. I left out some herbs.
We loved these potatoes! I brushed unpeeled Yukon Gold, cut in 1” chunks, dumped in a bowl. Drizzled with 2 T of olive oil, and added 2 T of fresh minced rosemary, 1/2 t salt, 1/2 t garlic powder, and 1/2 t fresh ground black pepper. In 400 degree convection oven, they were done in 30 minutes. Yum!
I altered the recipe a bit, and we are pleased with the results.
Very simple and good. I used red potatoes cut in half and lowered the cooking time just a little. I threw some whole brussels sprouts into the mix that needed to be used and everything turned out well.
Excellent and easy. Cut small Yukon white potatoes in half and followed recipe and turning once to allow even browning. Potatoes were nicely browned, crisp on outside and perfectly cooked inside. Made a pork tenderloin and they cooked together at the same temperature. Served with roasted asparagus (Trader Joe's frozen) and oriental slaw. Guests raved about everything. I did add too much olive oil and will cut it back next time.
It Was Simple And Delicious
Good but too much salt will decrease next time.
Quick to prepare and delicious! I'll definitely make these again. It would be fun to try different spices.
I used Paprika on mine everyone just loved them.
These were so good. I cut in small chunks and sprinkled just a little sugar on them, it did not make them sweet, but helped to caramelize them. Be sure to dry them off with paper towels, that step is very important.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections