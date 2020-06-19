Amazing Oven Roasted Potatoes

I'm relatively new to cooking, but this is a great recipe. First off, I actually had all the ingredients listed and it is very simple. Even I can't mess it up. I've made it about a half dozen times by now with minor variations. First off, 6 potatoes seemed like a lot to me (I'm only cooking for one here) so I halved everything which worked out nicely because I don't see how you're going to fit 6 sliced potatoes on one baking sheet. (I only have one). I found I liked to cut the potato wedges very thin so they would get crisp. It's hard for me to do consistently though so I do end up with some that are too thick (IMO), but I just let them cook longer than the ones I cut just right. And they're still good - I just prefer the thinner crisper ones. Another issue I found is an inconsistency in smothering the potato pieces with olive oil and spices. I always run out so I end up with some really well spiced and oiled potato wedges and a few that hardly have any extra flavoring. So now I am just taking the recipe as a starting point and adding more olive oil and other stuff as needed. I've been adding other things as well. A little garlic, onions and the crumbs from a jar of mixed nuts (almonds. cashews. pecans, brazil nuts, hazel nuts - just the crumbs). This is so much better than pre-processed "snack" food.