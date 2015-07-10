Baked Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

1 of 44

Rating: 4 stars Our family makes this quite often (but we just go straight to the grill, no oven). We've also stuffed the peppers with ground sausage instead of cream cheese then wrap with bacon. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I have these in the oven right now. I use a whole slice of bacon (big peppers) per popper and I only set the oven at 275 or 300 degrees. They take an hour or more to make sure the bacon and the pepper are both done. If you cook them on too high a temperature, the cheese WILL ooze out! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I add 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese in with the cream cheese before I stuff them! Makes a few more jalapenos (16-18) Family love these! Helpful (8)

Rating: 2 stars These were a horrible drippy mess when the bacon shrunk up in oven. What cream cheese didn't ooze out in oven fell out on the grill. I tried these 2 different times to be sure with the same result. The peppers themselves lost all flavor and tasted like a soggy green pepper with NO kick. Sorry I really tried and even being super careful they weren't good. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Mmmm, good. I made them as is and like LaVerde recommended with the added cheese, both are 5 star. I dropped my jalapenos in hot water for 30 second and rinses them to precook them. I tried these on a hinged top grill like a George Forman, I don't recommend it, it oozed out everywhere, but a grill pan works great also thick cut bacon tastes great, but the slices do not wrap well and I recommend keeping with normal bacon slices. I dip them in warmed raspberry jam. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious, they are a lot less messy if you mix the cream cheese with 3/4 cup of cheddar. I also use a teaspoon of cajun seasoning to the cream cheese mixture before wrapping with bacon. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I saw some of the reviews and added a bit of salt and pepper after I wrapped it. I also used a disposable aluminum container, poker holes on it and place that on top of another aluminum container using balls of aluminum to raise it so that the grease dripped down a bit. With two minutes left on the timer, I uncovered it, added Monterrey Jack cheese on top and placed it on the top shelf with the broiler set on 550 for ten minutes. It came out perfectly delicious! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for my husband; he LOVES them. (They are really filling though. After having 2 of these as an "appetizer" he didn't have room for dinner.) For the first time I made the filling exactly as the recipe states. I was surprised the cream cheese filling didn't melt and drip all over the oven especially because you place them cheese-side-down on the sheet. I didn't have jalapeños in the garden (they were not ready yet) so I used Big Jim and Anaheim peppers and they worked wonderfully. Will use the jalapeño next time for friends who like that extra "zing" in their food. (Note: others have added different kinds of cheeses; I can see where a real sharp cheddar would be a great addition especially if you use a more mild pepper.) Helpful (2)