Peanut Butter Apple Dip

A great apple dip that makes enough for at least 6 apples.

By Shay

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix peanut butter, brown sugar, cream cheese, and milk together in a bowl until smooth; refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 34.9g; cholesterol 41.9mg; sodium 318.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2012
I cut the sugar back to a quarter cup, used reduced fat cream cheese and added a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract. I made a plate out of "dippable" items this morning for breakfast like homemade waffle sticks, apple slices and banana chunks. The kids thought this was wonderful! If you're thinking of making this, start with a quarter cup of sugar and blend that amount in, then taste test it. That was just right for us but it may not be for you. Read More
Helpful
(49)

Most helpful critical review

Tristan McLoughlin
Rating: 1 stars
02/19/2017
I replaced the peanut butter with peanuts mashed up in butter, replaced the cream cheese with melted cheddar, and used 2 cups of splenda as a sweetner. This was disgusting. I will not be making this ever again. Save your time and do not make this Read More
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2012
I was hesitant about the amount of sugar in this - not for health reasons but because we are not huge fans of sweet food - I added about a third of the brown sugar and it was more than enough. The kids thought it was frosting. Peanut butter and apples just go together! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Jessica Hammond
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2012
I cut the brown sugar in half just because of health reasons but my family absolutely LOVES this! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2014
This is a great dip! I used a hand mixer to mix mine and it was very creamy and looked nice too. I only made half a batch and it made plenty. We dipped apples celery pretzel crackers and vanilla waffers. I originally rated this recipe in 2008 but this is one of several recipes that was cleared of all ratings and posted again as new for some reason. There used to be some really nice pictures posted. Read More
Helpful
(6)
critterlyn
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2012
I used 1/4 cup honey instead of the brown sugar and it was plenty sweet. It was delicious. Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Data doll
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2014
Great for every crowd, young and old. I have never had anything but rave reviews and it is so simple. If using apple's after cutting them use sprite or seven up to keep them from browning. Works great! Read More
Helpful
(6)
PRVRBS31GAL
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2012
I used reduced fat natural peanut butter kept the sugar the same (since there's none in the pb) and added a dash of vanilla in with the milk. So good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Crystal Humble
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2017
it's simple as was perfect for my pool party. And FYI.. soaking apple slices in salt water for 2 minutes and then rinsing then off before serving will stop them from browning. Read More
Helpful
(2)
