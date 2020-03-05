Peanut Butter Apple Dip

1 of 35

Rating: 4 stars I cut the sugar back to a quarter cup, used reduced fat cream cheese and added a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract. I made a plate out of "dippable" items this morning for breakfast like homemade waffle sticks, apple slices and banana chunks. The kids thought this was wonderful! If you're thinking of making this, start with a quarter cup of sugar and blend that amount in, then taste test it. That was just right for us but it may not be for you. Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars I was hesitant about the amount of sugar in this - not for health reasons but because we are not huge fans of sweet food - I added about a third of the brown sugar and it was more than enough. The kids thought it was frosting. Peanut butter and apples just go together! Helpful (19)

Rating: 1 stars I replaced the peanut butter with peanuts mashed up in butter, replaced the cream cheese with melted cheddar, and used 2 cups of splenda as a sweetner. This was disgusting. I will not be making this ever again. Save your time and do not make this Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I cut the brown sugar in half just because of health reasons but my family absolutely LOVES this! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great dip! I used a hand mixer to mix mine and it was very creamy and looked nice too. I only made half a batch and it made plenty. We dipped apples celery pretzel crackers and vanilla waffers. I originally rated this recipe in 2008 but this is one of several recipes that was cleared of all ratings and posted again as new for some reason. There used to be some really nice pictures posted. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I used 1/4 cup honey instead of the brown sugar and it was plenty sweet. It was delicious. Will definitely make again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Great for every crowd, young and old. I have never had anything but rave reviews and it is so simple. If using apple's after cutting them use sprite or seven up to keep them from browning. Works great! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I used reduced fat natural peanut butter kept the sugar the same (since there's none in the pb) and added a dash of vanilla in with the milk. So good! Helpful (2)