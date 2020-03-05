Thai Pesto

1 of 32

Rating: 5 stars I personally would give this 4 stars, but EVERYBODY else that ate it loved it. I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was good, but needed a little bit of brightness to it. SO I added a bit of lime juice, lemon grass and a bit of lime ponzu (it was within reaching distance) and it lightened it up to my liking. I love peanut butter, but for some do not like many pesto's that use PB - this is by far the best base recipe for my liking! ps. - I also used a touch of sambal olek Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I had a bunch of "leftover" cilantro and wondered what to do with all of it. This recipe came to the rescue. I am out of fish sauce, so I used lite soy sauce in lieu of that. I completely forgot to add the sugar! The peanut butter I used is this great product made by Earth Balance called coconut & peanut spread. It's creamy and requires no stirring. The hint of coconut was wonderful in this recipe. I immediately spread the mixture on a baguette and had a tasty lunch. It would be great on warm noodles too. This one is a keeper: simple and tasty. Next time I'll try with the suger, but it doesn't seem necessary. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! I love Thai food and this did not disappoint. I cut the cayenne because I have small children but that is the only alteration I made. This will be a permanent addition to my kitchen! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Made the recipe exactly as written, and we were pleased with the sharp, sweet and spicy flavors. I added part of the pesto to spaghetti noodles with shredded carrot and green onion - tasty, but dry (added some sesame oil at the table). The other portion of pesto I brushed on thin chicken breast cutlets and grilled - amazing! Pesto had a tendency to burn at the end (and get bitter), so possibly bake instead of grill. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this. I was worried that the cilantro would be overwhelming but not so. There was no fish sauce at our local grocery store so used soy sauce. I also added a little lemon juice. My partner raved about it. He ate 3 bowls.:) Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is great! I made a few small changes: 2 tbsp olive oil + 1 tbsp sesame oil, added 1 lime's worth of juice, and a little srirracha sauce to pump up the spice. We didn't have any fish oil on hand, but soy sauce worked as a good replacement. This is so great I'm making it for the second time in 2 weeks! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was good. Didn't have fish sauce so I used soy sauce instead. Only put half the cayenne but would put the full amount next time or maybe a Thai red chili or two. Hubby wants too keen on it but he's not the most adventurous when it comes to food anyway. Will make this again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I do a cilantro pesto of my own. just cilantro, olive oil, garlic. That way I can add what I need to flavor my food, be it mexican, thai or whatever. Helpful (2)