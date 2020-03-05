Thai Pesto

Rating: 4.85 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Add the taste of Thai to noodles, salad, rice, or any dish with this versatile, full-flavored sauce! Serve immediately or refrigerate in an air-tight container until needed.

By she_cooks

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend cilantro, peanut butter, garlic, olive oil, ginger, fish sauce, brown sugar, and cayenne pepper in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 7.4g; sodium 197mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Barb
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2013
I had a bunch of "leftover" cilantro and wondered what to do with all of it. This recipe came to the rescue. I am out of fish sauce, so I used lite soy sauce in lieu of that. I completely forgot to add the sugar! The peanut butter I used is this great product made by Earth Balance called coconut & peanut spread. It's creamy and requires no stirring. The hint of coconut was wonderful in this recipe. I immediately spread the mixture on a baguette and had a tasty lunch. It would be great on warm noodles too. This one is a keeper: simple and tasty. Next time I'll try with the suger, but it doesn't seem necessary. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
Stirring up Trouble
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2012
I personally would give this 4 stars, but EVERYBODY else that ate it loved it. I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was good, but needed a little bit of brightness to it. SO I added a bit of lime juice, lemon grass and a bit of lime ponzu (it was within reaching distance) and it lightened it up to my liking. I love peanut butter, but for some do not like many pesto's that use PB - this is by far the best base recipe for my liking! ps. - I also used a touch of sambal olek Read More
Helpful
(13)
Barb
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2013
I had a bunch of "leftover" cilantro and wondered what to do with all of it. This recipe came to the rescue. I am out of fish sauce, so I used lite soy sauce in lieu of that. I completely forgot to add the sugar! The peanut butter I used is this great product made by Earth Balance called coconut & peanut spread. It's creamy and requires no stirring. The hint of coconut was wonderful in this recipe. I immediately spread the mixture on a baguette and had a tasty lunch. It would be great on warm noodles too. This one is a keeper: simple and tasty. Next time I'll try with the suger, but it doesn't seem necessary. Read More
Helpful
(13)
ivie
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2012
Yum! I love Thai food and this did not disappoint. I cut the cayenne because I have small children but that is the only alteration I made. This will be a permanent addition to my kitchen! Read More
Helpful
(9)
LIZCANCOOK
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2013
Made the recipe exactly as written, and we were pleased with the sharp, sweet and spicy flavors. I added part of the pesto to spaghetti noodles with shredded carrot and green onion - tasty, but dry (added some sesame oil at the table). The other portion of pesto I brushed on thin chicken breast cutlets and grilled - amazing! Pesto had a tendency to burn at the end (and get bitter), so possibly bake instead of grill. Read More
Helpful
(8)
bestfriendroo
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2020
We loved this. I was worried that the cilantro would be overwhelming but not so. There was no fish sauce at our local grocery store so used soy sauce. I also added a little lemon juice. My partner raved about it. He ate 3 bowls.:) Read More
Helpful
(5)
kelseybrice
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2013
This is great! I made a few small changes: 2 tbsp olive oil + 1 tbsp sesame oil, added 1 lime's worth of juice, and a little srirracha sauce to pump up the spice. We didn't have any fish oil on hand, but soy sauce worked as a good replacement. This is so great I'm making it for the second time in 2 weeks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
moztov
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2015
I thought this was good. Didn't have fish sauce so I used soy sauce instead. Only put half the cayenne but would put the full amount next time or maybe a Thai red chili or two. Hubby wants too keen on it but he's not the most adventurous when it comes to food anyway. Will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mysticimportco
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2013
I do a cilantro pesto of my own. just cilantro, olive oil, garlic. That way I can add what I need to flavor my food, be it mexican, thai or whatever. Read More
Helpful
(2)
missyf
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2014
I agree with the other reviewer who said this needed to be brightened up, but it was really good. I added a big handful of fresh basil leaves, & felt like it really benefitted from a splash of lime juice. I served this on angel hair with chicken and green peas which was really good. Next time I will also add julienned carrots & sprinkle it with crushed peanuts & fresh jalapeno slices. Read More
Helpful
(2)
