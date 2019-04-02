Easy White Chicken Chili

This is the best white chicken chili recipe given to me by a good friend and co-worker. It has a wonderful flavor that I think anyone can appreciate, especially for a quick fix on a cold winter day! Serve with jasmine rice as a side or fresh French or Italian bread.
This was tasty. I didn't really change the recipe to much but I did use a little less chicken broth. And it looked a little bit to soupy for my tastes, chili for me has to be thick. So I spooned out some of the beans, about a cup, and pureed them then added them back in so it would thicken up. The family really enjoyed it. Thanks!
I thought that this recipe was ok but had I read the other comments I would have maybe had more luck. It was pretty bland I thought, adding tomato, corn, and more cayenne like another commenter mentioned could have really helped.
I made this for dinner tonight. It was easy, quick and tasty. I added corn, red bell pepper and tomatoes. Also I added the cayenne pepper heavily which gave it a nice kick. This is the best white chicken chili I have made so, I will continue to make it again and enjoy the leftovers!
This came out really good, but as a harried mom of 3, I always look for shortcuts and doctor things accordingly for the picky eaters of my tribe. First, I used canned chicken (jackpot!), dried minced onion, and garlic powder, which easily took off 25 minutes of dethawing and chopping up chicken, chopping onion (kills my eyes every time), and dealing with mincing garlic. I added in carrots (also canned) and 1/4c flour for thickness. Kids loved it, wasn't up to my elbows in raw chicken juice and it took 20 minutes tops. Add sour cream and cheese on the top.
I changed it up a little, used frozen corn and fresh red bell pepper toward the end of cooking so they had a little crunch, also blended one can of cannellini beans into a paste and added it as a thickening agent. Served it with cubed avacado, dollap of sour cream, sprinkle of fresh chopped jalapeno and 4 Cheese Mexican blend on top.... YUMMY!
AWESOME! My wife loved it! Making it for my church group right now! I did listen to some of the other reviews in that I did puree one can of beans to thicken and I actually added another ingredient....MILK! It was a little too spicy for my wife and I know that milk kills the burn, so I added a little. It really added substance and hartiness to the dish! This dish impressed me with the many layers of complexity it offers!
This is very delicious. I like my chili thick, so I only used 4 cups of chicken stock. Next time I'll only use 3. Instead of 2 cans of diced green chiles, I used 1 can of green chilie and 1 can of chiles and tomatoes. I also added a diced bell pepper. It was fantastic!
I love this recipe as a baseline, but I make several changes. I add a half a bag of frozen sweet corn, a can of diced tomatoes, I use a rotisserie chicken (most of it and I use the rest for tacos-yum!), I reduce the amount of chicken broth and purée at least 1 can of the beans to thicken it up. I also add and bit more cumin and cilantro towards the end because I live the infused flavor of cilantro in my food, but I know not everyone is a cilantro fan. These changes make the soup a little thicker and and interesting to the palate. I put some diced avocado on top when I'm ready to eat. Timers!
i have been making this for years - but I add a little flour and use 2 cans of beans to 1 can of broth. . I think its best to make it a day ahead- let it sit over night. Its like lasagna.. better the next day
Very tasty once I got the idea of traditional chili out of my head, it's more of a soup. We forgot to get fresh cilantro and dried was good. We also added a handful of chopped fresh kale to bump up the nutrients. Yum!
This was really good! I did not find it too spicy as others have written. I added a little more garlic, used rotisserie chicken shredded, I also used the immersion blender after I had put in one can of beans. This helped thicken it as it was too brothy for my liking. I will definitely make it again.
This is good- definitely good- and sure is as hot as the reviews claim it to be (though I'm not too shy!). We followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of a frozen cup of corn and shredding the chicken. My one wish was that it was thicker, but I see other reviewers suggested pureering a can of the beans (what I would have done had my mini blender not been broken, sad day) to make it thicker. Will try that next time, and cut down on the heat if making for guests. Nice recipe, though!
I omitted the oregano and cilantro and added a bit more of the cumin and cayenne pepper and salt. I also added 2 cans of Northern Beans and 2 cans of white kidney beans.This is sooo good!! My husband hates chicken but this was a hit with him. Will make this again! Yum! I added a dab of sour cream, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips for garnish. Super tasty!
I have made this recipe several times, and everyone always loves it. I add dried cilantro directly into the soup while it’s cooking, and I also add the cheese directly into the pot of soup. I use low sodium chicken broth as well.
First timer for chicken chili. At the end of cooking time, it still needed something, added in some chili powder and a little more cumin. No cilantro-eww. It was still too thin for us for chili, so I thickened with a little masa flour slurry. Family rated it good enough to eat! Thanks for the recipe!
I was a little skeptical about how this recipe would turn out, but it was the best chili I've ever made! I followed the suggestions by multiple reviewers to cut down on the broth (I used 3 cups instead of 5), pureed one can of beans, and doubled the cumin and oregano. I also added a tsp of the cayenne pepper (I like it spicy) and doubled the recipe so it would last most of the week. Delicious!
My first time making white chicken chili. I added carrots to the onion and garlic, then I made a roux to thicken the soup because reviews stated it was too thin and we like a creamier soup in our home. I also use a rotisserie chicken instead of chicken breast. I only used 4 cups of chicken broth as I didn't want to open another container. Corn was also added. I think next time I would add more vegetables for added nutrition. This was a great base for the soup and create to your own liking.
sassyoldlady
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2013
I made this and it was great. I did make some minor adjustments. 5 cups of the broth was perfect . I also cut the chicken into chunks ahead of time, then mixed about half of the seasoning with about 2 tsp of oil to coat the cut up chicken and refrigerated for about an hour. This simplified things as once the chicken was browned I just added the rest of the ingredients. I also added about a cup of diced red bell peppers. One additional can of beans mashed up to thicken the chili as suggested by another reviewer worked well. This is a really good recipe and is very easy to make.
Great recipe. There is a similar one that adds heavy whipping cream at the end. Take it off the heat and add whipping cream. I tried both ways. Liked without cream. But ... we did have sour cream to use as a "topping."
After I read all the reviews, I changed it up by adding corn and a can of diced tomatoes, and also pureed one can of the beans to make it thicker. I added more cumin and oregano too. This was more like a "soup" than a chili but it tasted great for my work gathering, and my husband enjoyed the leftovers. On the side I served chopped avocado, chopped green onions, and tortilla strips. It was a hit.
When I make this recipe, I do something a little bit different. I add 8 ounces of cream cheese. It makes it creamy and eliminates the tanginess, for my kids. It makes it more palatable for my three daughters.
I use this as my base recipe. I use 4 T of Cumin and 4 - 4oz cans of diced chillies (hot ones if you like more bite) and less broth. Not fond of corn so don't add it. Sometimes I buy a roasted chicken at deli and debone and use it. Lot more flavor.
Needed some doctoring, IMO. I thought there was too much broth; thickened it up with some milk as others suggested. I also added a can of corn to bulk it up. And increased the amount of spice including adding onion powder as well. It was good with the changes, just exceptional. I will keep looking for the "perfect" white chicken chili recipe.
I thought this recipe was too bland and soupy/watery. I had to make adjustments so I added diced jalapeños for a little more spicy flavor. Also added some chili powder. I seasoned the chicken separately and cubed it before I sautéed it so it would cook faster and be cooked through fully before adding to other ingredients. Because I had already added all the broth and it was soupy, I had to add corn starch to thicken it.
So good and so simple! I cooked my chicken in the oven (with just a spray of olive oil), and then used the juices to cook the onions and garlic on top of the stove. I also added a can of whole kernel/nibblet corn. I was light on spices. Soo delicious!
It was wonderful. Quick and easy. Had most the ingredients except chilies.But keep them now.Grandson doesn't care for beans so Grandaughter and I put one can in the blender before adding.Thickened the broth but we added more tomatoes and corn and it was perfect. We had enough for seconds and lunches.bkarr
I made this as a quick week night meal. I added a pack of taco seasoning because I thought from reading the recipe it might need extra flavor. I also cut up some left over flour tortillas in small strips and sprayed them with canola and baked them until brown. They were a great extra accompaniment.
The taste is very good following the directions, but this recipe was far too soupy. I used a 32 oz container of chicken broth, about 4 cups instead of the 5 cups called for. I also added a can of corn, and to thicken, added 3 tablespoons of corn meal and simmered an additional 30 minutes. Still soupy, I put 2 cups of the soup into a blender, pulsed a bit and added it back in. This helped somewhat but still not a desirable solution for the thickness I prefer chili to have.
This is the second time that I have made it. My daughter and bf really like it. I add a Poblano pepper, and a can of drained corn along with chili powder. The third can of cannelini beans I puree to thicken a little. Since I rated it 4 stars and not 5 is that I'm not overly fond of Mexican food, but they love it. I put their cilantro (Yuck) on the side.
We really love this recipe. It's so easy with leftover chicken, my teen (14yo) can handle making this. I'm not entirely sure what he did the last time, he thinks he added some leftover heavy cream or half and half, and it was crazy good also. But this recipe "as is", is a staple in our house. Please, if you change a recipe, DON'T rate it!!!
Fantastic flavor! As other reviewers recommended, I blended one can of beans with a bit of chicken broth to add more thickness. Served with freshly-sliced jalapenos and avocado, this was a huge hit in our house!
Used ground Turkey, chunks of chicken would be better but it turned out pretty good. I did not use as much chicken broth as I wanted more of a chili instead of a soup. I also thickened it up with a little flour and water,
I used 5 chicken breasts to even out the meat to bean ratio. 5 1/2 cups of chicken broth seemed like it would make it too soupy, so I added broth to cover. I came out to about 3 cups. Also, before adding the liquids, I stirred in a tbsp of flour to thicken, and make it more "chili" like.
I reduced the chicken broth to 3 cups and found it watery. If I make it again, I would try making a paste out of the beans like others suggested. I felt there was too many beans and not enough chicken.
This is really chicken and bean soup. I made this twice now trying to thicken it up to a more chili-like consistency. I cooked and pureed an additional can of beans, added corn starch, reduced liquid to 3 cups. Now its chili, not soup! Love the original recipe spices.
Only used one can of beans and then added a can of white hominy. Used Costco rotisserie chicken. Also included about 1 cup of frozen corn and a whole bunch of spinach. Sautéed the onions and garlic ahead of time. Threw it in the crockpot and set it on LOW for about 3.5 hours. It was really good and quite easy. Only giving four stars because of the changes made.
made this twice, people went back for seconds at a potluck, instead of all the spices I just add 2 packets of taco seasoning, 2 tsp of red chili powder, 1 tsp of oregano. 1 also decreased the water/stock to just 1 box of stock and reduced the whole thing down till it was thick enough to have over tostitos topped with sour cream, green onions (or chives) and mexican blend cheese. The key to making chili is never throw out the juices that come with the beans, just dump them into the chilli! Also great to eat alone with a spoon, without adding any other carbs/fats.
I made this using leftover cooked chicken from the freezer and made the mistake of chopping it in the food processor. So texture wise, was really off for us. Spice wise, this was very mild and the green chili flavor really came through. Very good for people who don't like a lot of spice or for kids. We will have again.
I love the combination of flavors and the simplicity of this chili which is more like a soup, but I love a great soup! The only change I made was substituting one of the cans of cannellini beans with Great Northern beans. I also experimented by adding some instant potato flakes at the end in an effort to thicken it a bit. I will make it again and I have already shared the recipe with a friend who loved it.
love this recipe, I used a rotisserie chicken from the store cause I was running late also only had 1 small can of green chili's and 1 small can of chopped jalapeno's so that's what I used and it was the perfect amount of spice for my husband who doesn't care for spicy stuff much. was pretty soupy at first but the next day it was pretty thick and all my co workers loved it since I made too much for just 2 people as usual lol. made in the crock pot and this will definitely be a continued dish in the winter.
I used ground chicken and cut back on most of the ingredients. I let it simmer a couple hours thinking it would thicken a bit. Next time I will try to puree some of the beans to thicken it up. Super easy and good flavor.
I followed others' recommendations. I blended one can of beans and used less broth. I added a can of corn and Rotel tomatoes. I added some chili powder as well. It doesn't taste like white chili but it's good. The green chilies and cayenne give it subtle heat.
The flavor is really good but it’s more of a soup then a chili. Even though I cut the liquid by one cup, drain the beans, and puréed one can of the beans. It’s still too liquidy to be called a chili. But the flavor really is good.
This was AMAZING!! My kids and my boyfriend loved it!! Great taste I did change it a little... I chopped the chicken breast into small pieces then seasoned with salt, pepper, all seasoning while cooking in skillet.. I didn't use fresh garlic I used minced jar garlic and I did not use green chiles. It didn't have the consistency of chili more so if a regular soup.. Still was amazing !!!
Cooked chicken tenderloins in olive oil until done. Removed from pot. To pot added onion, garlic and one chopped green pepper. Cooked until tender. Added 2 cans of beans, another can drained, one can of chili peppers and 4 cups of chicken broth (don’t think you need anymore plus I read reviews beforehand saying it was too soupy) After adding spices, added chicken back in and cooked for 1 hour. Served with avocado, cheese and chopped cilantro. Yummy. I would probably up the spices next time. I like a little more kick but hubby added tobacco and he was happy. Easy, healthy meal.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2021
Super tasty but I did change it up a bit due to what I had on hand. Plus I didn't think it was spicy enough for our tastes. So, I added 3 tsp of chili powder, a few shakes of red pepper flakes, and a couple extra pinches of cayenne pepper. I used rotisserie chicken instead of breast. I also only had one can of canella beans so I subbed some pinto and added 1/2 cup instant rice. Also added 1 cup heavy cream (more calories but richer tasting).
