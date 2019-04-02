Easy White Chicken Chili

This is the best white chicken chili recipe given to me by a good friend and co-worker. It has a wonderful flavor that I think anyone can appreciate, especially for a quick fix on a cold winter day! Serve with jasmine rice as a side or fresh French or Italian bread.

By EPHESIS

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Cook chicken, onion, and garlic in hot oil until the chicken is browned completely, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

  • Remove the chicken to a cutting board, cut into 1-inch pieces, and return to the Dutch oven. Add chicken broth, cannellini beans, green chiles, oregano, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook until the chicken is cooked through, 30 to 45 minutes.

  • Divide cilantro among 4 bowls. Ladle chili over cilantro and top with cheese. Season with salt to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 53g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 63mg; sodium 2725.7mg. Full Nutrition
