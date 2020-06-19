Lasagna Roll Ups

4
22 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 5
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Thick and hearty rolls filled with ricotta, Parmesan, and a beefy tomato sauce. A fun spin on a family favorite!

Recipe by GNelson

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
  • Cook and stir ground beef, onion, garlic powder, and oregano in a large skillet over medium heat until onion is tender and beef is browned, about 10 minutes. Add tomato sauce and sugar; simmer until sauce is heated through, about 10 minutes.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

  • Mix ricotta cheese, egg, parsley, and 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese together in a bowl.

  • Place a lasagna noodle on a work surface. Spoon one layer of ricotta cheese mixture, one layer meat sauce, and one layer mozzarella cheese atop the lasagna noodle; top with another lasagna noodle. Roll up the stuffed lasagna noodles in the jelly-roll style; place in the prepared casserole dish. Repeat with remaining lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese mixture, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Spread a spoonful of meat sauce atop each lasagna roll; top with remaining mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbling, 30 to 35 minutes.

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 22g; cholesterol 98.3mg; sodium 898.3mg. Full Nutrition
