Lasagna Roll Ups
Thick and hearty rolls filled with ricotta, Parmesan, and a beefy tomato sauce. A fun spin on a family favorite!
I used ground turkey in this recipe, homemade chunky marinara (I was even able to "hide" zucchini in this roll up recipe in the marinara and none of my family members could tell!) and "trim" cottage cheese instead of ricotta. I did end up using a little more mozzerella than the recipe asked for--my husband requested more cheese. Even with my substitutions, the recipe turned out fabulous and the family loved it! Good recipe. NOTE: For those of you who use a jarred sauce, be sure you taste your sauce before you add in the whole three tablespoons of white sugar. It might be a little too sweet for some.Read More
It was a bit too dry. I eliminated the sugar. I can't imagine that lasagna needs sugar.Read More
I love this recipe when having a small dinner party. I can put it together in the morning and bake it just be fore dinner. I fudged the recipe a bit and put half italian sweet sausage and half ground beef and because of the sausage, I left out the sugar. The sugar usually just brightens up the tomatos so I would make the recipe as written if I only used ground beef. My husband loves this and so did my friends.
I really liked the concept of this recipe. It was very tasty but it was also very dry. The next time I make it I am going to try and roll up the cheese and meat and then cover the rolls in sauce to see if that makes a difference.
This was excellent! However, it was pretty fussy getting my noodles to roll and stay that way without the cheese stuffing coming out of them. Will stick to traditional Lasagna as it is less fussy.
This was a satisfying meal for despite the fact that I used mo meat. It was easy, delicious, and one that I'll use again. The ricotta cheese mixture was yummy and perfectly seasoned. Thanks for this winner!!
Tasty but a little dry. Next time I'll use more sauce and only roll one noodle in each roll-up instead of two.
This recipe looks really good. Think I'm gonna make it for dinner tonight. I might only use one tablespoon of sugar tho. Any recipe that calls for canned or jarred tomatoes/tomato sauce requires sugar to cut down on the acidity of the tomatoes. Any Italian (which I am lol) can tell you that. 3 tablespoons seems like a lot tho.
The taste was fine but keeping the meat mixture in the rollup was pretty messy and difficult. Rolling with just the cheese mixture was easier, but they seemed a little dry. If you use only the cheese mixture, make sure you have extra sauce to pour around before baking it.
I love this recipe! It’s so easy to make. The only thing I would change is double the meat and sauce.
too dry and omit the sugar
I would recommend eliminating the sugar completely because it causes the lasagna to have a very sweet taste. Otherwise good :)
I won't be making this again.... while the flavor was good, what an awful mess it made! Maybe I did something wrong, but I found it nearly impossible to roll up the lasagna with all that stuff on it! It was such a disappointment for my husbands birthday meal.
Yummy!!!!! Definitely keeping this one.
Surprisingly delicious! Love the single servings. I used a spatula to help roll into nice even squares. I plan on cooking this one again.
No changes but this is way too messy and time consuming. Stuff shells or make a lasagna, never again!
I have always made mine like this because it holds together better. I use more fresh ingredients and seasonings though and also add sauce and cheese on top before baking. I also heat up marinara sauce to pour over the individual rolls once they are put on the plate. I can't imagine making them any other way, I don't like sloppy lasagna!
Very good
I think it was great. I’m a picky eater and I don’t like a lot of foods. My parents just asked me to make dinner one day and I chose this. I didn’t expect it to be that good, especially with my little cooking experience.
The recipe calling for 3 Tbsp sugar was odd to me, but I followed it anyway. It was definitely quite sweet, so I will for sure leave it out next time. Aside from the sweetness, this recipe was pretty okay.
I tweaked this recipe quite a bit, I wanted a basic meaty lasagna. This was my first time making lasagna (you can lay it out like the traditional or roll-up the noodles - I chose to make it the traditional way). My family and I aren't big fans of ricotta cheese or cottage cheese; so I chose not to use either. I used 1.5 pounds of ground beef (it didn't release too much grease so I didn't drain it) - I cooked it as per the recipe. I left out the sugar and simply used a can of tomato & basil marinara sauce. For the cheese, I only used Mozzarella and the grated Parmesan. I FINELY chopped the onion. I found that the Parmesan cheese flavor was extremely strong/salty (maybe the ricotta or sugar was supposed to balance it out?). Next time I'll leave it out for just a BASIC lasagna. I also used a large tin foil pan, I didn't roll up the lasagna noodles, just laid them flat. I found that I needed more meaty sauce for the second layer (obviously adding more meat was a no-go, everything was cooked) so I simply added about 2-3 more tablespoons of marinara sauce (from the 2nd can) and let it simmer a bit. This solved the problem!
