Lasagna Roll Ups

I tweaked this recipe quite a bit, I wanted a basic meaty lasagna. This was my first time making lasagna (you can lay it out like the traditional or roll-up the noodles - I chose to make it the traditional way). My family and I aren't big fans of ricotta cheese or cottage cheese; so I chose not to use either. I used 1.5 pounds of ground beef (it didn't release too much grease so I didn't drain it) - I cooked it as per the recipe. I left out the sugar and simply used a can of tomato & basil marinara sauce. For the cheese, I only used Mozzarella and the grated Parmesan. I FINELY chopped the onion. I found that the Parmesan cheese flavor was extremely strong/salty (maybe the ricotta or sugar was supposed to balance it out?). Next time I'll leave it out for just a BASIC lasagna. I also used a large tin foil pan, I didn't roll up the lasagna noodles, just laid them flat. I found that I needed more meaty sauce for the second layer (obviously adding more meat was a no-go, everything was cooked) so I simply added about 2-3 more tablespoons of marinara sauce (from the 2nd can) and let it simmer a bit. This solved the problem!