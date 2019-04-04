Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut

Easy pork and sauerkraut slow-cooked with potatoes. Use a slow cooker liner for effortless cleanup. This dish is also delicious served with mashed potatoes if you don't want to use whole baby potatoes. I usually double the recipe as leftovers are even better the next day.

By Amian

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place whole pork tenderloin into a slow cooker. Arrange potatoes around pork; pour sauerkraut and juice over pork and potatoes. Add 1 cup water, butter cubes, salt, and black pepper.

  • Cook on Low until pork is tender, 8 to 10 hours. Add more water after 8 hours if mixture seems dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 79.6mg; sodium 1057.4mg. Full Nutrition
