Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut

Easy pork and sauerkraut slow-cooked with potatoes. Use a slow cooker liner for effortless cleanup. This dish is also delicious served with mashed potatoes if you don't want to use whole baby potatoes. I usually double the recipe as leftovers are even better the next day.
It never ceases to amaze me how folks alter a recipe by one or more ingredients so that it's no longer the written recipe. Then they sit back and rate their own recipe! I'll tell you, this recipe is perfect just a written, and the recipe, just as written, is what I'm rating. This is delicious - 5 stars- thank you so much for sharing.
VERY GOOD! I served this to guests last night with a side of garlic mashed potatoes and gravy. Because I cook for an army, when having company, I had some left over for tonight. This has really made things easy with all the Christmas treats I need to make. It also gave me a second opportunity to snap the photo that I missed taking last night. I must say, it doesn't take a pretty picture but it sure does taste good. I'll take the latter! Thank you Amian for sharing, I feel privileged being your first review!
This can be made quicker if you keep the slow cooker on high the whole time....a 4# roast, after browning and putting it in the cooker, took a little over 2 hours and was very tender. I added caraway seeds to the sauerkraut. Everyone in the family loves pork and sauerkraut. Served with mashed potatoes (my hubby puts sauerkraut on top of his), rolls, and green beans...yummmm. I'm going to try garlic mashed potatoes next time.
This was AWESOME. I had never heard of this before until a friend of mine told me this was her favorite meal. I can't believe I never had this before! Glad I have now! Sure to make again and again and again!
We're living in Germany right now and this was pretty darn close to what we can get in the restaurants! I think we'll want to double the sauerkraut next time just so that we'll have more. We sprinkled the potatoes with a bit of salt and pepper and topped with sour cream to serve. Will definitely make again!
Pork and sauerkraut is a traditional dish served on New Year's Day in Lancaster County, PA which is where my husband is from originally. My husband said this was the best pork and sauerkraut he has ever had! That is the best compliment he could have ever given me and my cooking. Thank you All Recipes!
I left out the potatoes because I wanted to serve it with mashed potatoes this time and it was delicious. I'll try it next time with the potatoes to make it even easier! Absolutely delicious! My family loved it! Thanks!
This was very good! My husband had thirds. That's how good it was. I followed the recipe exactly aside from adding chicken broth instead of water. This was very easy to make too. Thanks for sharing! I'll definitely be making this again.
This came out great. The sauerkraut took on a more sweet flavor. The pork was so tender and had a lot of flavor. Didn't put the potatoes in because I though the flavor won't be that good on the potatoes, but I will next time.
What a simple recipe. I thought it would be bland but the sauerkraut actually has a nice punch and makes this dish quite flavourful. The pork shredded so I went with it. It was done on high after 5 hours but I left it to soak in it's juices for another hour or so. Only change I made was to brown the tenderloins first and I doubled the recipe making lots of leftovers. Great Oktoberfest recipe! Thanks Amian
I made this today for New Year's Day. We LOVED it! I followed this recipe exactly except that I used 2 jars of some kind of artisan craft beer sauerkraut that had caraway seeds in it. This was GREAT. I cannot stress this enough. It was melt in your mouth, flavorful and amazing! Husband raved about it and I loved it too. This will now be on a bi-weekly rotation at our house (and that's saying a lot because they are picky and we can never agree on what is good food!) The ONLY thing I will do differently next time is that I will exclude the potatoes and make mashed potatoes instead. The potatoes weren't bad, but mashed would be better with this meal. Although it would take a little more effort as this was the easiest thing I have ever made.
Loved this recipe super easy and delicious! I didn't put the baby potatoes in because I like to make mashed potatoes separately. I also added some brown sugar to make the sauerkraut less tart as well. Will definitely be using this recipe again next year for our new years dinner!!
Definitely 5 Star recipe for more reasons than one: it's easy to prepare, nice blend of flavor and complete meal in one pot. I did heat up some leftover collard greens from our traditional New Years dinner to go with it. Just to add more "umpth" to the flavor I added some garlic powder, dried shallots and McCormicks California Style Garlic Pepper w/Red and Black Pepper. Also I used 1/2 of a pork loin roast and the refrigerated bagged kind of sauerkraut which is what I had on hand. Thank you Amian for this great recipe!
I found it a little bland despite using chicken stock instead of water, and adding a bit of bbq sauce and worcestershire sauce. I even powdered salt and pepper on pork before adding it in slow cooker. 10 hours is too long of a cooking time! Meat was perfect, but potatoes and cabbages were way overcooked. I liked the recipe for the ease of preparing, but overall it was just OK.
I've made a similar version for 50 years, I use country style pork ribs trimmed of fat, season with Montreal steak seasoning. Brown them with sweet onions and raw garlic, place ribs on top of the onion mixture, cover with sauerkraut (including juice). Add another dash of Montreal steak seasoning, about two tablespoons of brown sugar and sliced tart apples. Cover and cook for about 8 hours on low, delish!
I was nervous using the slow cooker for pork loin and sauerkraut because I didn't want to overcook the pork and end up with pulled pork. I added thick slices of red onion and granny smith apples to the bottom of crockpot, put 5 lbs. of pork loin on top of that, then 2 32-oz jars of sauerkraut on top and sides. Started on high to get hot then turned down to low for a few hours. After a few hours, tested meat with meat thermometer and turned down to warm until we ready to eat. After taking the meat out to carve, I mixed the apples and onions into the sauerkraut. The apples gave the sauerkraut a nice flavor and toned down the sour a bit. Mashed potatoes go really good with this meal. Loved it. Enough for seconds for the big eaters in my family. Serves 8-10 people
Made this recipe exactly as given and it's very good. I doubled it and it was done in five hours. I will use it again because it's easy and delicious, my favorite kind of recipe. I may add granny smiths next time or even a little mustard for a flavor twist.
I liked this recipe. I rinsed the sauerkraut to bring the strength down a little. The potatoes were a little under done, but not badly. My tenderloins were not thick, and I cooked them until they were up to temperature, which was less time than recipe called for. I think the next time I would go with mashed potatoes.
Full disclosure : I did make changes to lower the fat of this dish. I omitted the butter and took another's advice and added a can of beer instead of water. My kids weren't huge fans, but my husband and I thought it was quite good. Extremely easy and the meat was very tender. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a fabulous recipe. We had some fat pork chops in the freezer so I used them. I angle cut a bag of carrots threw them in. There was a lot of food in the pot. I was concerned about liquid so I dumped a beer in. To die for. Truly a hit with the fam. DH had three plates!!!
I don't like sauerkraut but my DH loves it. So I tried this recipe to go outside my comfort zone to give DH a treat. I added a few carrots to the mix. The pork was very tasty and tender but the dish didn't present very well. Next time, I would add lots more carrots for more color.
Searing the meat before putting it in the slow cooker reduced the "pulled pork" effect. My German Grandmother told Me that sauerkraut without caraway seed was almost a sin, so I included about a half teaspoon of them. Otherwise, this was a very satisfying recipe as written and I'll be making it again.
Made this for dinner today. For me, the recipe taste great as written.
This is a great, easy meal! I did braise the pork roast first, and it was delicious! The roast was tender and moist. The sauerkraut was juicy and tender! DELICIOUS! I will definitely make this meal again!
Best pork and sauerkraut I've ever had!!! The pork was fall apart delicious and the sauerkraut lost most of the harsh sourness and was really great! The potatoes had a bit of a tang which really balanced all the flavors. Only changes I made were to add a cup of chicken stock to replace the water and I used a 2 1/2 lb pork loin roast which I seasoned with s&p and seared before placing in the crock pot. Cooked on high for 3 hours and then on low for another 3. My husband told me that I had to add this dish to the rotation!. My pleasure - easiest complete meal I've ever made!!
It was only my second time making pork chuck loin so I was nervous, but it was amazing! The sauerkraut was key and added a huge punch of flavor. I added carrots and used broth instead of water, but kept everything else the same. My daughter and husband completely cleaned their plates!
Followed the recipe exactly except added 1tbsp coconut sugar to cut the sour. Honestly, I didn't love it, but I'm also not fanatical about sauerkraut. I don't dislike it, but I feel like one would need to be a fanatic to love this. It was good and hearty and I'll eat the leftovers, but I'll probably not make it again.
Fantastic! I used a very mellow sauerkraut because of family preferences, so because of that I had to make some minor changes. I cooked this in my InstaPot and seared the roast first, then I deglazed with chicken broth. I used this instead of water that the recipe called for. I cooked on the slow cook function on high for 4 hours. At that time, I thought that the sauerkraut had lost too much of its flavor, so I added in two chicken bullion. Everything was so flavor. The roast was juicy and flavorful and the potatoes were fantastic. There was just the slightest of sauerkraut flavor in both, but just enough. I will make again.
This recipe is delicious/fantastic!!! I used vlassic brand sauerkraut 32 ounce and omitted potatoes. Amazing flavor and done in 6 hours! Will make this over and over! TY (will serve with mashed potatoes and applesauce) winner recipe!
Excellent recipe I increased the portions to match the size of roast I had, I added some spinach just to give it some color and I love spinach. It was very good and everyone enjoyed it a lot. Next time I'm going to increase the amount of sauerkraut and add some potatoes and veggies. But try it as is as its very good.
I made the recipe but had a 2.5lb roast and only a 14.5oz can of sauerkraut. I also used chicken broth instead of water. The dish tasted a little greasy to me. I will try this one more time using a slightly smaller roast and 1/2 the butter.
This was super easy. As recommended I added caraway seeds and brown sugar. It was still pretty bland but everyone liked it. At the table we added a little BBQ sauce on top which gave it a little more flavor. I think I need to tweak it a bit but will definitely make it again.
Made this as directed today [doubled] but am confused why there is a "standby" cup of water. The pork and sauerkraut have lots of liquid...by hour number 8 my sauerkraut was already done and everything was swimming in liquid. Flavor is fantastic and I'll cut back on the butter next time...and maybe add more pepper. Thank you for sharing!
This recipe is effortless and perfect as-is. I'm serving it for the New Year dinner today, but I've made it for several years and my nitpicky husband still loves it. In fact, he requested it for today's meal.
EverYone enjoyed it! good. I squirted some seasoned mustard in, after reading others feedback I added extra vinegar/water on top to keep the meat moist. One thing -the 'kraut'did become invisible to the naked eye. Good ??
It was very simple. I made a larger roast and doubled most of the ingredients. I wish I added some caraway seed, but forgot. It is really good. I'll use this recipe again.
I thought this recipe was okay but a little bland for my family's taste. It needs some onion or garlic, some other seasoning, and maybe chicken stock instead of water. I think I'll find a different recipe next time.
Kids and hubs loved it. I did brown it first and followed recs from another cook to sprinkle with ground cloves, and s&p before browning. I omitted the potatoes. Will make this part of our weekly rotation.
We didn't care for this at all. The pork was dry and tasteless despite heavy coating of black pepper, and we just didn't care for the combo of potatoes and sauerkraut. Perhaps it might be better served over mashed potatoes instead of cooking the potatoes in the crock, but this recipe just isn't for us.
This was super simple and delicious for a New Year’s Day meal. I increased the sauerkraut (two 16 oz packages) and added extra peeled and quartered potatoes. Cooked on high for 4-5 hrs and it was perfect. I forgot to add the water, but there was plenty of liquid and better flavor without it!
I was trying to replicate my mother in law’s pork and sauerkraut, and I think this came very close! I made a couple of changes to make it more like hers. I seasoned the tenderloin with ground cloves, salt, and pepper, and browned it before putting it in the crockpot. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and it was so tasty! I think she makes hers with a pork shoulder, but I liked using the tenderloin because it was more lean. I think the shoulder would work well also!
This was really delicious! I bought a fermenting crock for myself and made my first batch of sauerkraut. I made this recipe with a boneless pork loin roast, I added 1 tablespoon brown sugar. This was so good! Will definitely make again!
I made this without the potatoes. Added extra sauerkraut and an apple As suggested by another person. I think it could’ve had more flavor to it and if I make it again I will add more seasonings. The pork ends up being pulled pork because it is so well done. I might make it again.
