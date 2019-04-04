Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut

I made this today for New Year's Day. We LOVED it! I followed this recipe exactly except that I used 2 jars of some kind of artisan craft beer sauerkraut that had caraway seeds in it. This was GREAT. I cannot stress this enough. It was melt in your mouth, flavorful and amazing! Husband raved about it and I loved it too. This will now be on a bi-weekly rotation at our house (and that's saying a lot because they are picky and we can never agree on what is good food!) The ONLY thing I will do differently next time is that I will exclude the potatoes and make mashed potatoes instead. The potatoes weren't bad, but mashed would be better with this meal. Although it would take a little more effort as this was the easiest thing I have ever made.