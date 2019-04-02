Sauerkraut Soup

Wow, this odd soup is delicious. I made it because it sounded odd, but had such good reviews. I confess: I had a backup meal in the refrigerator (just in case this was "not good".) It was great. Odd and great. Hubby was very dubious too, despite the fact that we like sauerkraut. Hubby proceeded to eat 3 servings. I like girlie food, and this is NOT girlie at all. (Yet I liked this a lot.) This is what I would call hearty "man food", to be served to a big man who returns from being out in the cold hunting, chopping wood, even skiing; doing whatever manly men do. And it should be served to that man with a mug of dark beer, along with biscuits and corn bread. After trying the recipe as written, and loving it, I played with it a bit...tried a bit with some lemon juice...tried a bit with caraway...tried it with nearly double the sauerkraut. It was good in all those ways but my favorite was as written....and extra sauerkraut. Next time I will use smoked ham, as I think that will elevate it even more.