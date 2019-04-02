Sauerkraut Soup

Quick, easy and tasty! You may add 1 to 2 tablespoons of lemon juice if needed, for extra zing.

By KFREESE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook and stir smoked sausage and onion in a large saucepan over low heat until lightly browned, about 15 minutes; stir in flour to coat the sausage and onion. Gradually stir in milk, followed by half-and-half. Raise heat to medium, and simmer the soup until thick, about 5 minutes. Stir in thyme. Mix sauerkraut and its juice into the soup and cook just until sauerkraut is heated through, 1 to 2 more minutes.

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 35g; cholesterol 87.8mg; sodium 1448.9mg. Full Nutrition
