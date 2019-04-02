Sauerkraut Soup
Quick, easy and tasty! You may add 1 to 2 tablespoons of lemon juice if needed, for extra zing.
Quick, easy and tasty! You may add 1 to 2 tablespoons of lemon juice if needed, for extra zing.
I give this five stars, w/an asterisks noting this is wonderful in cup/appetizer sizing! I wouldn't prefer it as an entree/meal, but in a smaller portion it is fantastic! I subbed smoked ham for the sausage (and sauteed it and the onion in a bit of butter), but other than that followed the recipe, though I did reduce the thyme a touch per personal preference. This was delicious and unlike anything I've ever eaten. I think it would be delicious w/some leftover mashed potatoes added to the mix, too. THANKS for the unusual recipe, KFREESE!Read More
This is okay in small amounts. If I make it again, I'll add some mashed potatoes to it. I used some chicken broth in place of the milk, but other than that, followed the recipe. DH didn't care for it at all, and chose to eat leftovers instead.Read More
I give this five stars, w/an asterisks noting this is wonderful in cup/appetizer sizing! I wouldn't prefer it as an entree/meal, but in a smaller portion it is fantastic! I subbed smoked ham for the sausage (and sauteed it and the onion in a bit of butter), but other than that followed the recipe, though I did reduce the thyme a touch per personal preference. This was delicious and unlike anything I've ever eaten. I think it would be delicious w/some leftover mashed potatoes added to the mix, too. THANKS for the unusual recipe, KFREESE!
I used pork sausage, added a little salt and pepper and we loved it.
Trying to switch it up for dinner with smoked sausage can be difficult. This recipe was quick and simple. The results were great! My husband and teenage daughter weren't on board, but changed their tune after the first bite. The only thing that was adjusted was the simmer time. it took more like 10 minutes to thicken the soup. Awsome meal for a cold winters night.
I changed the recipe because I had fresh kafir lime leaves, thai ginger and little sauerkraut....so I added all that and trim coconut milk instead of half and half. Added sauted bean sprouts and fusion cooking voila.....but the basic idea remained the same, hence the comment.....
Reminds me of my Mom's sauerkraut and dumplings. After reading reviews, I decided to make it more thick by leaving out some of the milk and had it over mashed potatoes. I used a good quality smoked sausage from local meat company. Talk about comfort food on a very cold winter evening! My husband and two son's really enjoyed it. I will make this again.
I make this often - it is a traditional Amish recipe and here in Ohio, I live just on the edge of this region. I use a 14 oz. can of sauerkraut and I add a bit more thyme to mine, as well as black pepper. I also leave the sausage as a coarse chop. Please note: You MUST add 1-2 T. of lemon juice at the very end - this adds a perfect tartness and zing, and it is a traditional part of this recipe. My family loves this recipe and it's perfect for a winter evening.
This was very good. You have to get past the idea of the combination of these ingredients but it really does work. I had some sauerkraut that was leftover from another recipe which had apples, carrots and caraway seeds in it so I used it. I did not use the thyme as I am not a fan and the sauerkraut was already seasoned. I halved the recipe but used 4 Tablespoons of flour to be sure we got a thick soup. It actually turned out too thick and I had to add some chicken broth. Thanks for educating us on a different kind of soup. We will be having this again.
I'll make it again and again! My kids loved it too!
I really liked it, and so did my husband.
Wow, this odd soup is delicious. I made it because it sounded odd, but had such good reviews. I confess: I had a backup meal in the refrigerator (just in case this was "not good".) It was great. Odd and great. Hubby was very dubious too, despite the fact that we like sauerkraut. Hubby proceeded to eat 3 servings. I like girlie food, and this is NOT girlie at all. (Yet I liked this a lot.) This is what I would call hearty "man food", to be served to a big man who returns from being out in the cold hunting, chopping wood, even skiing; doing whatever manly men do. And it should be served to that man with a mug of dark beer, along with biscuits and corn bread. After trying the recipe as written, and loving it, I played with it a bit...tried a bit with some lemon juice...tried a bit with caraway...tried it with nearly double the sauerkraut. It was good in all those ways but my favorite was as written....and extra sauerkraut. Next time I will use smoked ham, as I think that will elevate it even more.
I tried this recipe for the first time last night, and it was a big hit!! My grandson who is only 2 yrs of age had 2 bowls of soup. It has a very pleasant taste. I will definately make this again!!
Thanks for the recipe - I made it as written except I used beef broth and yogurt instead of milk and half-and-half. I also added some caraway to it.
This was so good a little different, but great just as it is!!
Unique, but good! Thanks for sharing!
Used venison ring bologna instead - awesome!
This is okay in small amounts. If I make it again, I'll add some mashed potatoes to it. I used some chicken broth in place of the milk, but other than that, followed the recipe. DH didn't care for it at all, and chose to eat leftovers instead.
I liked this, DH did not. In fact, he took one bite and said "no thanks" (VERY unusual for him) and proceeded to eat bread and butter, along with leftover pasta salad. Hopefully his mom and dad will like it, because I have all the leftovers for them.
Yummyyyyy! I had so much sauerkraut left over from a cookout and had no idea what to do with it. This is perfect!
I've made this quite a few times. Sometimes I add chopped carrots if I have them and sometimes a little caraway seeds. We love it all ways.
This recipe looked good so was excited to try it. Flavor was very disappointing. I finally added dill weed, garlic powder, tons of pepper and half can of beef broth. Neither hubby or I liked this one.
Surprisingly good! only added salt, pepper and garlic powder
I am not how anyone cannot like this soup. Very filling. If you like sausage and sauerkraut it is pretty much impossible not to like it. It seems to me to be missing something not sure, but next time I think I will add a tablespoon of Dijon
Sorry, this just didn't do it for me and I was so excited about trying it. It was just to bland for me. I had to add salt and pepper and even 2x as much sauerkraut just to have some flavor. I'm not giving up on Sauerkraut Soup but, it won't be this one again.
Perfect! and too easy. If it was healthy then I would eat it every day.
This recipe for me was not palatable, nor was it for my neighbor who taste-tested it. Not sure what was wrong, but this recipe is a "no-go" for me.
Absolutely delicious right off the hop. easy and tasty. This one is definitely going into the rotation of hearty winter soups.
My mother used to fix this soup so did my grandmother, if they were alive they would be 100 and 140 years old respectively they used to fix it in the former Yugoslavia. They made it two ways depending on the mood I guess, and I liked them both. The first way was just this way minus the sausage, the second was with Chicken Stock in place of the half and half. They would also smash up with their hands one 28 oz can of whole tomato and add garlic (this was the 2nd version). I remember also that the 2nd version simmered for a long time on the stove on low.
Usually love this kind of soup but this recipe included thyme. No big deal so I crushed it and I don't know but it tasted moldy and musty. Ruined the whole batch! Leave out the thyme!!!!!
The only change I made was that I doubled it. So good!
This is awesome. We just made it for the third time and I am swooning with rapture. We use chorizo from a local farm, 10 oz sauerkraut (Bacik is our favorite), 2 cups half-and-half and one of broth. We also add 1/2 tsp caraway seeds. We omit the flour for our keto-eating diabetic housemate. Thank you KFREESE for making us happy to eat keto.
Very good and nicely filling. I thought it was even better the next day. Next time I'll try polska kielbasa to eke out a little more flavor or even browned pork sausage. Thanks for the recipe!
It was tasty and my husband liked it. I did not care for it as much as he did. I love Sauerkraut but it is too salty for me. I even rinse it before using it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections