1 of 134

Rating: 4 stars I made the recipe as written to start though once I tasted it, I did add more spices (more cumin, garlic powder, onion powder) plus fresh ground pepper and teaspoon of mexican oregano--it just needed more. I used this in Chicken Enchilada Soup, it worked out nicely. One recipe of this was just enough for a whole recipe of Chicken Enchilada Soup. Helpful (87)

Rating: 3 stars This is a great starter recipe, but I followed the other reviewer's recommendations, and went for some of my own modifications. I'm glad I did, or I'm sure I would have been disappointed. I used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil for more flavor depth. It only needs 1 cup water. I subbed 2 cloves chopped garlic instead of garlic powder, and 2 tsp chopped dried onions instead of onion powder. I added way more cumin (1 tsp), plus 1/2 tsp coriander, then Tabasco, salt, and pepper to taste. I omitted brown sugar altogether -- the tomatoes are sweet enough! The sauce needs to be whisked after every addition and while it's cooking. My version made about 2 cups of thick, creamy, mildly spicy sauce, and my husband loved it. Score! Helpful (60)

Rating: 4 stars I agree with Sarah Jo...I did the same thing. It was good, but definitely needed more spices, so as I was cooking and tasting, I added more of the spices and pepper, as well. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars Awesome! I doubled it using a 15 oz can of tomato sauce and one 15 oz can of water... I used cornstarch instead of flour for gluten free sauce and it turned out perfect. We really liked it! Thanks! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I have been looking for a good enchilada recipe for years. This one was simple and very tasty. I only put in one tbs of brown sugar because I thought it might be too sweet otherwise. I also substituted GF flour because we have a gluten allergy in the family. I also added a touch more cumin. Best homemade enchilada sauce I have ever had. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars I hate to admit this but I don't use enchilada sauce enough to know a good recipe when I see it. So I took the advice of the other two reviewers and added more cumin and onion powder. It seemed to be too much sugar to me but perhaps it's supposed to be that sweet. Helpful (14)

Rating: 2 stars When i made this i thought it was bitter and downright nasty! I threw it out and just used it as a guideline. i minced (VERY FINELY) some onion and garlic (about 1 tablespoon onion and one large garlic clove) then put the oil at a very low temp plus some salt and pepper to let the garlic and onion infuse for a few minutes. and added one teaspoon of each spice in the recipe. i also used beef broth in place of the water. i addes the tomato sauce and left it at a low simmer for 15 minutes...DELICIOUS!!!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars I'll never use canned enchilada sauce again! Other than grinding your own dried chilis it couldn't taste more authentic and who has the time for all that when chili powder is so readily available. I made exactly as written and tasted first before adjusting seasoning. In the end I did choose to double the amount of cumin onion powder and garlic powder as some other reviewers suggested for a little more warmth and stronger flavor. Still as written it was good and probably perfect for the average person who doesn't like things as spicy or intense. I personally liked the hint of sweetness from the brown sugar and didn't think it too sweet. Will use again and again from now on. Thx to Mary Kate for submitting. Helpful (9)