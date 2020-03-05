Zurie's Fresh Fig Compote Over Cream Cheese

Rating: 4.5 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great way to use up some fresh figs. It is such an easy and popular appetizer in our home. We serve this with buttery crackers.

By Delish Nutrish

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a saucepan over medium heat; add brown sugar, water, salt, and figs. Cook and stir until sugar has dissolved and figs have softened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla extract. Cool for 5 minutes.

  • Place cream cheese on a platter; pour fig mixture over cream cheese.

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 86.9mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Andrea Mayer
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2013
Excellent. I cut back on the sugar and added a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Read More
Most helpful critical review

margaret
Rating: 3 stars
08/13/2017
Too much sugar imho. Maybe cut sugar in half. Figs are naturally sweet. I would use less water too. I like that the recipe was purist: no added citrus nor liqueur. Read More
Reviews:
Andrea Mayer
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2013
Excellent. I cut back on the sugar and added a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Read More
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2014
Really good! I made the compote the day before and refrigerated it, then when I was ready to use it I poured it over the cream cheese. This would also be great over vanilla ice cream. The figs I had weren't the best, but this recipe made them yummy. I think the brown sugar could even be reduced a bit w/o compromising the flavor. I would make this again! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
ERIN38
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2016
Loved this delicious! Followed to a T. Added 1 T of Fig preserves that I had on hand. I only did this as not all of my figs were quite 100% ripe and thought this might help. It was absolutely delicious. Wonderful on ice cream.. Read More
margaret
Rating: 3 stars
08/13/2017
Too much sugar imho. Maybe cut sugar in half. Figs are naturally sweet. I would use less water too. I like that the recipe was purist: no added citrus nor liqueur. Read More
24carrots
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2016
Made as written. Read More
SueHoo
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2014
I made this with some fresh figs that I got in my Bountiful Basket. It was the first time I have ever had fresh fig and we LOVED it! I didn't have any good buttery crackers so we ended up putting it over vanilla ice cream and it was so good. I only had a few figs so had to halve the recipe. I will definitely make this again (when I can get some fresh figs)! Read More
Cindii Mitchell
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2018
Made this per recipe AWESOME! Very sweet I served mine over toasted cream cheese and toasted goat cheese. I REALLY liked it over the goat cheese- the sweet figs over the savory goat cheese was amazing on a thin & crispy rosemary cracker. This is my new favorite fig recipe!!!! Read More
Jem707
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2012
My family really enjoyed this as an appetizer. Read More
lisa
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2019
added dried orange peel to mixture. 2nd time only used 1/4 cup of brown sugar Read More
