Zurie's Fresh Fig Compote Over Cream Cheese

Rating: 4 stars Excellent. I cut back on the sugar and added a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Really good! I made the compote the day before and refrigerated it, then when I was ready to use it I poured it over the cream cheese. This would also be great over vanilla ice cream. The figs I had weren't the best, but this recipe made them yummy. I think the brown sugar could even be reduced a bit w/o compromising the flavor. I would make this again! Thanks for sharing. :) Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this delicious! Followed to a T. Added 1 T of Fig preserves that I had on hand. I only did this as not all of my figs were quite 100% ripe and thought this might help. It was absolutely delicious. Wonderful on ice cream..

Rating: 3 stars Too much sugar imho. Maybe cut sugar in half. Figs are naturally sweet. I would use less water too. I like that the recipe was purist: no added citrus nor liqueur.

Rating: 5 stars Made as written.

Rating: 5 stars I made this with some fresh figs that I got in my Bountiful Basket. It was the first time I have ever had fresh fig and we LOVED it! I didn't have any good buttery crackers so we ended up putting it over vanilla ice cream and it was so good. I only had a few figs so had to halve the recipe. I will definitely make this again (when I can get some fresh figs)!

Rating: 5 stars Made this per recipe AWESOME! Very sweet I served mine over toasted cream cheese and toasted goat cheese. I REALLY liked it over the goat cheese- the sweet figs over the savory goat cheese was amazing on a thin & crispy rosemary cracker. This is my new favorite fig recipe!!!!

Rating: 4 stars My family really enjoyed this as an appetizer.