Moist Chocolate Muffins
These tasty chocolate muffins are scrumptious! Yogurt in the batter keeps them super moist while cocoa powder and chocolate chips add a huge dose of chocolaty goodness. They're even better the next day.
I make jumbo muffins for a local coffee shop and used this recipe last night for the first time. It seemed like the recipes were all over the map for how many muffins this makes, so I decided to do 1.5x recipe for 12 jumbo muffins (equivalent to 24 regular muffins). Now that I've made it, I can see what the issue is -- if you desire muffins that are overflowing and mountainous like the featured photo - this recipe will make 12-18 muffins. If you do one standard scoop as you'd do for cupcakes, you'll get 18-24 muffins. My 1.5x recipe ended up making 18 jumbo muffins (equivalent to 36 regular sized), and that was with doing two standard-sized scoops (4 tbsp scoop). I also made the following recipe modifications: I used sour cream instead of yogurt and soured my milk with a bit of lemon juice. I also put just a bit of espresso powder in with the dry ingredients to accentuate the chocolate flavor. I didn't put chocolate chips on top, just put them all in the batter, and actually backed off a bit on the chips. I baked these at 400 for about 5 minutes, then immediately lowered the temperature to 350 for the remaining time. The zap of heat at the beginning helps your muffins make nice mountainous tops instead of being flat. Test for doneness by pressing on the top of a muffin. If it springs back or does not give resistance - pull! These will burn if left in too long.Read More
I was about to try this after seeing the video yesterday, but the measurements and ingredients are different in the recipe here and the video. I'm not sure which is right. Are the reviews for the written recipe or the video. The video calls for sour cream (as opposed to yogurt in the recipe) and no salt, and the amounts of flour and sugar are different. Seems like a major mix-up to me.Read More
I cut the sugar back by half and I used homemade unsweetened applesauce for half of the yogurt and half of the oil called for in this recipe. I also used mini chocolate chips. Baked at 350*, these muffins were done in a little over 22 minutes. They did take longer to bake because I really filled my muffin tins--my muffins were GINORMOUS. One of THE BEST chocolate muffins we've ever had. Noone could tell that I cut back the sugar or the fat in the recipe. It still tasted luscious.
Really one of the luscious muffins I have ever baked.. Very chocolatey n it tasted yummier n more moist the next day .I didnt make any changes in the recipe.The baking time might vary a bit.. I preheated the oven to 190 degrees only. Got 24 muffins and 3 small cup cakes.
These were FABULOUS!! I made changes based on personal preferences, but the recipe is good AS IS!! 1. DEFINITELY add 1 tsp salt. 2. I used 1/4 cup STRONG COFFEE (cooled) instead of the milk, intensifies the chocolate flavor, you WILL NOT taste the coffee, I promise! 3. I used Vanilla Greek yogurt, because that's what I had. 4. Baked only for 16 or 17 minutes, and I also ended up with 18 muffins. Thank you so much, this is an EASY, KEEPER RECIPE!!!!
I really like this recipe. With my first batch, it made two dozen regular sized muffins and one dozen mini muffins, and they were all gone within a few days. My second time around I tweaked the recipe a little, using 1/4 tsp mint extract instead of vanilla and mint chocolate chips. Tasty either way, but I am going to try it with a number of different chip combinations because the recipe is so simple, tasty and adaptable.
This was good. I didnt have yogurt so I added 1cup sour cream instead and instead of 1 egg I added 2
I make these all the time! I love them!p @Merchant_M : you can't give these an accurate rating because you left out the chocolate chips, one of the key ingredients! Of course it wasn't chocolatey enough, you didn't add the chocolate chips!! Shame on you.
thanks a lot for sharing this recipe. these muffins were the best i have ever made. i followed the recipe exactly and everything about them was perfect. THANK YOU. :)
First time I made it, I used Mint Chocolate Chips...my husband's friends loved them. I am now making a batch with Chocolate Chips and substituded the vanilla for homemade Kahlua. My husband will bring these with him on his hunting trip. He feels spoiled. (and because of my oven I baked at 395 deg for 14 minutes)
Best Ever. Since I discovered this recipe, I've been making one batch per week. Yes, my husband and I are chocoholics, but that's another story for another time :))). So, based on my experience, I add a tiny bit more milk (like a tablespoon or so) so the batter isn't so stiff that it's hard to get into the muffin cups. I also adjust the time to about 16 or 17 minutes depending on how firm the batter is. And as others have said, a tiny sprinkling of salt will help round out the taste of the chocolate. I've also found that using a higher quality chocolate chip makes all the difference. Happy baking!
I healthified this recipe and the muffins were really good! I used whole wheat flour, halved the sugar, halved the chocolate chips and used dark chocolate, halved the oil amount and used melted butter, added 2 mashed bananas, 1/4 tsp each of coffee and cinnamon. I made mini muffins, got 34 that baked in 15 minutes in a 375 degree oven. My sons and their friends really enjoyed these. I think adding flax or spelt flour would be good as well.
Made these for my picky eater toddler. I used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour and 1 and 1/2 cups of regular flour to make it a bit healthier. Also, I used 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup Greek yogurt. I added 1/2 teaspoon of salt too, and used mini chips. I baked them at 350 degrees and they were still ready after 20 minutes. Recipe made 15 medium muffins. Pretty moist and not too sweet.
I have a business selling muffins and cupcakes. This amazing, scrumptious, chocolate muffin is one of my best sellers! I did make a few changes. I substituted applesauce for the yogurt. I also do not put milk in, instead I put in a mixture of oil, water, and soy milk (and sometimes unsweetened iced tea, instead of the milk). Thank you for an amazing recipe!:)
I guess I did something wrong, because my muffins came out very poor in flavor and with an unappealing spongy texture. Not enough sugar, not enough salt. I won't be trying that again.
These were delicious! They taste more like dessert! I used half wheat and half white flour, half sour cream and half yogurt, and 1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda instead of just 1 teaspoon. The recipe directions never mentioned the vanilla extract, so just whisk that into the wet ingredients. I didn't have any chocolate chips, so the muffins were not quite as sweet. I guess they were more like "dark chocolate muffins". I sprinkled the tops of the muffins with a few rolled oats before they went into the oven. These muffins are moist, delicious, and a crowd pleaser. Thank you, LONESTAR1
These turned out pretty well. I did not have any chocolate chips, but, had an abundance of Oreo cookies. So, I smashed up the cookies and used them in the same manner as the chocolate chips. These were served at a farewell party with chocolate frosting and they were a huge hit. It is a good foundation recipe that can be manipulated however you like!
These were pretty good, but weren't as moist as I would have liked.
These were perfect! I used low fat milk and yogurt in the batter. They looked like I bought them at the bakery. And they were moist and delicious. I will try them next time with peanut butter chips!
I've baked a lot in my life, but this is not something I will ever bake again. They were tasteless and hard. I followed the recipe as it s written.
I followed the recipe with the exception of using chocolate chips - didn't have any! What a moist, chocolate-y muffin, will definitely be making these often. I did add an eighth of a teaspoon of espresso powder which really doesn't make it mocha tasting, simply amps up the chocolate flavor. Could make a simple vanilla icing for a glaze, or add in coconut and some nuts for extra deliciousness. Did these in mini muffin tins and filling tins halfway, they were done in seven minutes. A keeper recipe!
Fast, easy and yummy! Felt like having a muffin at 11pm and googled for recipes, did not regret I chose this. Used only 3/4cup sugar, 3/4cup milk, 3/4cup yoghurt and self raising flour (only had this on hand). I baked them at 190C for 18minutes. Filled 12 muffin cups nicely. A keeper! Thanks Lonestar!
YUM!! I used sour cream instead of yogurt. Replaced 1/2 cup of the all purpose flour with 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour. Added 1/2 tsp salt. Used a scant cup of sugar. Added some extra chocolate chips to the batter and sprinkled my own desired amount of chocolate chips on top prior to baking; 1/4 cup was not enough for me ;) Filled 16 muffin tins 3/4 full of batter. Started to smell the aroma about 10 minutes into baking time. Checked with toothpick after 15 min, left another few minutes (18 total). maybe bake less next time? These are delicious!
Made it today for the first time and it was AMAZING! The only reason I gave it 4 stars - I made some changes to make this recipe a little bit healthier. I substituted 1 cup of regular flour with 1/2 cup of whole wheat and 1/2 of oatmeal flour; instead of 1/2 cup oil I added about 1/4 cup sour cream+30 ml cognac+2 tbsp oil. Next time I might use applesauce instead of 1/2 oil, just didn't have any on hand this time. Some people added espresso to enrich the flavor, I added cognac ;) Also I will cut sugar to 2/3 of a cup, 1 cup made my muffins too sweet.
These were awesome! Thank you for the recipe. I read the reviews prior to making them so I followed a few suggestions, but all in all this recipe is a keeper. I don't know what the reviewer was talking about (about being dry), they were super moist and my daughter said she would like these for her birthday with frosting on top! The only changes I made was this: 1 cup sugar to 1/2 organic sugar & 1/2 cup brown sugar, used mini-chips in the batter, added salt (3/4 tsp.), used vanilla yogurt (that's all I had), changed 1/2 cup veg oil to 1/4 cup coconut oil & 1/4 cup applesauce (we don't use veg oil & we try to cut the fat content w/applesauce). I put 4 large chips on each one and followed the advice of baking for 400 degrees for 5 minutes then turning down the oven to 350 degrees for the last 15. Very minor changes and this recipe went into my book. My kids kept asking for more; I can't say it enough, they are delicious.
Followed the recipe exactly as described, the muffins were moist all right, but the was not near enough sugar or salt in the recipe. The texture of the muffin was off too, it was like a dense ball of dough that wasn't cooked all the way through. This may be a good base, but it needs some work.
Made it as directed except buttermilk in place of half the yogurt (what I had on hand). Very good. Two helpful notes: I could tell there was no salt, and I'd add a little next time. Also, I got more than the dozen out of this; filling the muffin cups 2/3 full meant a LOT of leftover batter. Be forewarned.
I followed the recipe using plain Greek yogurt. I also added a teaspoon of salt and a tablespoon of coffee powder. The muffins were very dry and did not have a real chocolatey flavor. I feel I spent a lot of money on ingredients and could have done better with a $2.00 box mix.
Enjoyed them, but it makes more like 18 than 12. A little salt added to the batter would set off the sweet much better than without.
I substituted the milk with espresso to bring out the chocolate flavor. Wow. Sooo good! I happened to only have mini chocolate chips on hand, and I really think it helped disperse the chocolate flavor. (The only reason I didn't give it a 5 star was because I didn't follow the original recipe exactly.)
So unbelievably fluffy! I did substituted the all-purpose flour for amaranth and almond flour, and substituted the sugar with stevia and xilitol, and the vegetable oil with coconut oil, and I kinda forgot the milk, I didn't realized until right now while writing this, I just added a little more yogurt. They will be made often!
For a first time baker I followed this recipient to the t. It turned out super. My family and friends loved it and I totally intend to stick to this recipient for chocolate chip muffins. Very moist even without heating them next day for a bit in the microwave. The only issue I faced was that the recipient didn't match the video, very surprising as your website iis so good and helpful so found it a little disappointing. Plus I edited the recipe for 6 but I got much more than 6 muffins, luckily I had spare muffin tins to accommodate the next batch. Well done on the recipe though u nailed it!
Very good chocolate muffin recipe. Very chocolatey, good crumb texture and very moist (I baked at 350 degrees for 18 minutes). Do not overbake otherwise it will be dry. It taste better the second day.
These were delicious. I made some changes as others suggested, but then added some of my own. I reposted naming them Healthier Moist Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins.
Delicious. Light and even kind of flaky, Fabulous chocolate taste. Made few alterations used sour cream instead of yogurt,, since I was out of yogurt. I used 1/4 cup strong coffee and 1/4 milk. Coffee brought forth the chocolate flavor. And added about 1/2 t. salt to dry ingedients, as I rarely made a baked good that doesnt include at least some salt, Stellar muffins! And very pretty too!
A wonderful, moist muffin! Way better then the leading grocery store muffin. The kids were so happy to see chocolate in their lunches.
Made exactly to directions..... they taste like oil, and are not rich and chocolatey, very disappointing. I should have subbed half the oil with butter, changed the baking soda to salt and baking powder, and used buttermilk and 1 tsp of lemon, instead of yogurt, with an additional 1/4 cup of cocoa powder. Baking Soda needs enough acid to activate it, this recipes does not have an adequate amount of acid for 1 full tsp of Baking Soda to actually work correctly which is part of the large open crumb texture and oily feeling. 1/2 tsp of baking soda needs 1 cup of acid, such as vinegar, buttermilk, or yogurt to activate, with 1 tsp of lemon. Baking Powder on the other hand is half Baking Soda, and requires less to activate because it contains tar tar which is a dry acid that activates the sodium bicarbonate as soon as it gets wet, so subbing the baking powder and salt in would have created a lighter, yet richer, less oily result. I try not to change recipes the first time I make them out of fairness to the author. They just were not rich and flavorful at all, it was sad. As it is, I topped with powdered sugar in an attempt to add flavor and sweetness. So sad I lost my recipes. l, will try to fix this one.
Wow, so chocolatey, so easy and saves a run to the store to buy muffins. They turn out so big and just perfect.
Very good! I just realized I forgot the extra 1/4c of chips. Shoot. Next time!
I make these as 24 mini muffins, cutting the baking time to 10-11 minutes. These are by far, the BEST chocolate muffins! In my B&B, I have tried various recipes and these are a winner! The muffins even taste better if baked the night before serving the next morning. I highly recommend them!
These were good, but not great. I did make some slight modifications: (1) I didn't have an egg so I used 1/4 cup of vegetable oil; (2) instead of the vegetable oil the recipe called for I used butter; (3) I used 2/3 cup yogurt and 1/3 cup light sour cream; (4) based on other reviews I cut the sugar to 3/4 cup. I didn't think these were very chocolatey though and they definitely weren't sweet. Not sure that I'd make these again, but thank you for the recipe.
Made exactly as written and the muffins were very dry. They also need more sugar and maybe salt? Will continue looking for a double chocolate muffin recipe that my family loves.
The batter was very thick, like cookie dough, so I had to add an extra egg and about half a cup of milk. Once I added the extra ingredients they turned out great!
Pretty good muffin, good chocolate flavor. My family and I liked it but my husband and I agreed it was a bit dry and needs to be more moist. I ended up with 18 muffins and baked for 17-18minutes.
I love this muffin! It's so soft and moist! Made about 26 muffins. I added almond flakes for toppings. My husband and both kids love it and they finished most of them. I baked at 180C for 20 mins. It's definitely a keeper! Thanks for sharing ??
I just made these and they were great! I didn’t have plain yogurt so I subbed 1/2 C Greek vanilla yogurt and 1/2 C sour cream which worked well enough that I don’t know if I ever need to use the plain yogurt. I ended up with 18 nicely sized muffins. They seemed a little wet when I removed them from the tin but they were cooked through and when they cooled they were nice and soft and moist. I’ll definitely make these again.
Great recipe! I used coffee in place of milk, mini chocolate chips and Greek yogurt. I think it needs a little salt. I noticed it was missing from the recipe. I will add 1/4 to 1/2 t next time. This recipe made 24 mini muffins which were done in 10 minutes and 10 regular muffins that baked for 20 minutes.
The muffins were dry, tough, bland. They also need salt.
I made these into MINI muffins instead and they turned out great! When making minis you'll want to make sure to cut the baking time in half. I also added an extra 2 minutes more for a total of 12 min of baking time. These mini muffins are perfect for someone who isn't looking for a super sweet option. I substituted pain yogurt for low-fat, plain yogurt and Lactaid 1% (lactose-free milk) instead of regular milk. I will be making these MINI muffins agian!
These are so good!! I usually sub sour cream or mayo for the yogurt, cause I always have one or the other on hand, otherwise, I wouldn't change a thing!!
I’ve made these several times now and they come out delicious every time. If you switch out half of the flour for whole wheat, like I did, then they won’t rise as much but still taste great.
I think 200deg is way too hot the top off my muffins were black and crispy. The rest was scrumptious so I'll try again.
Loved, loved, loved it! Extremely moist and just enough sweetness! I was looking for a good muffin recipe as my husband is very picky with baked goods... And I finally found it! Moist, soft! Delish!
So good!! Made for a lab meeting and people were in love! Changes: added 1/2 tsp salt, substituted 1/2c oil for 1/2 cup applesauce, baked @ 350 degrees for ~30min, used vanilla yogurt so added a bit less vanilla than in recipe. Will be making again soon!!
My fourteen-year-old son loves to make these muffins. He uses different flavors of yogurt, as we never have plain, and they always taste delicious!! They never last more than a few hours at my house!!
Since I don't have a special Valentine this year, I made a batch to bring to work for Valentine's Day. I increased the chocolate chips in the batter to 1 cup, which made them even better. I also used half brown sugar and half white sugar, and I got 18 muffins without skimping on the portions. Watched baking time and started checking at 15 minutes, and they were well done at 18 minutes. They came together fast and easy too. Not overly sweet, better yet the second day, even better slightly warmed. I had a dozen very happy Valentines!
I had to make a couple changes due to not having the ingredients. Used 2 ripe bananas mashed instead of yogurt and had canned black cherries. No chocolate chips either but the muffins were moist and delicious even without the chips. Also reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup. If I had honey I would have used that instead. This recipe will be a go to now for me.
This is a pretty tasty chocolatey recipe! I used greek yogurt, because I had bought some and basically hated it and figured that chocolate would make it taste ok, and I was right! It was yummy. Thank you for this recipe!
I have never used yogurt when baking, I think it tasted good but something was different about it and I believe it was the yogurt.. However, my girls loved it and I will make them again but adding more chocolate chips.
I made it and I ate it and I enjoyed my life.
This recipe definitely got the moist texture right! However, it turned out rather bland for my taste. It definitely needs salt, and melted chocolate wouldn't be a bad addition to the batter, either.
Yummy!! Thank you for sharing! I did not have any yogurt on hand, so I used sour cream. They turned out great, and we'll be using this recipe regularly.
These are addictive and very easy to make. I added an extra 1/4 of the ingredients and it made 2 dozen. To use what I had on hand, I substituted flax for the egg and applesauce for the yogurt (I bet the yogurt would have been more moist though). I also substituted rice bran oil for vegetable oil and half raw cane sugar. I also added a pinch of salt. Next time, I may use coffee as some suggested to enhance the flavor.
These were very good and easy to make! They were very chocolatey, yet light. I got 18 muffins out of this (I used a standard sized muffin pan), and mine were done in 15 minutes. Definitely satisfied my chocolate craving! *Note: I followed recipe exact, except I had to substitute sour cream for the yogurt as I did not have any yogurt.
It was okay because the top of the muffin was good but the inside had a different flavor.
I LOVE these muffins. The recipe is so quick and easy, and the muffins themselves are moist and flavorful, without being overwhelming. The chocolate chips on top do tend to burn at the tips just before the muffins finish cooking through, but I think that just comes with the territory.
I didn't have yogurt so I used low fat sour cream instead. I have used both yogurt and sour cream in this recipe and like it both ways. I always add a little more cocoa to make them really chocolatey - I eyeball it and ended up with about 16 muffins.
These muffins are wonderful! When I got ready to make these I discovered that I didn't have the yogurt I thought I did so I used sour cream. Of course the better quality your ingredients, the better your product will be. I used Ghirardelli cocoa powder which is very deep flavored. I also added some Heath bits (Skor candy bar bits for the Canadians)in the batter and dark chocolate chips on top. Purely decadent!
This recipe is Amazing! I think the "secret" ingredient that sets this apart from other muffins is the addition of sour cream (which is what I used as a yogurt substitute). I'm sure the yogurt would work just as well. Everyone in my house loved them & they are definitely the preferred muffin around here.
Noticed that the directions left out the vanilla. But I added it in with the other wet ingredients. Other than that, I followed everything else and they are really good!
Super easy, always delicious. I often use bread flour for such baking, however in this recipe, all purpose flour lends to a much smoother, cake like texture. I do make a change to the chips - use 1/2 semi sweet chocolate and 1/2 dark chocolate chunks . This change provides a more flavorful, interesting presentation.
make sure not to cook to long or they will be dry. Also, you don't have to use muffin papers. Just spray the pan itself and they turn out just fine.
Overrated. I followed the directions to a T and was very disappointed in the results. Not that moist and not very flavorful. I will not be making it again, but if you try this, I recommend adding salt and under baking them for more moisture.
I made these muffins with mocha Greek yogurt and they were absolutely AMAZING!!!! Flavourful and very moist. They were a huge hit at a play date that included 3 adults and 6 kids.
This recipe is amazing, my family loves me because of it now. This is how mine turned out
ALMOST vegan except for the yogurt I used. It needed more liquid because I didn’t use eggs. I used flax meal instead of eggs; macadamia milk instead of dairy; chocolate vegan protein powder instead of cocoa powder; dairy free/soy free/ nut free chippers. It turned out nice and moist! The children and hubby was delighted to have chocolate for breakfast!
These were easy to make and are delicious. I decreased the sugar to 3/4 c: 1/4 c. white sugar, 1/2 c. coconut sugar and subbed 1/2 c. of whole wheat flour for some of the white flour and they were still moist and yummy!
I love these muffin!
Super easy & delicious ! My daughter exclaimed that these were the best muffins she'd ever had in her Entire life! Stayed true to the recipe except for the addition of 1 tsp salt & I used mini chips on the tops so they'd rise better!!
They taste excellent. I used unsweetened apple sauce instead of vegetable oil. I used paper liners for 1/2 the recipe. A lot of the muffin stuck to the paper. The half I sprayed the pan with Pam came out great.
This recipe was AMAZING!!!! I've made this recipe twice and both times I added about 1 1/2 TBS of milk because the batter was a little bit too thick, and I used mini semisweet chocolate chips, but other than that I was perfect and all 8 kids loved them ! Added a pinch of salt. Makes 24 cupcakes.
I've made these twice, once in a cupcake pan and once in a muffin pan. I had to add 3 minutes to my baking time when making the muffins, but oh my goodness, the results were scrumptious! I LOVED these!!! My husband gobbled them up. This recipe is a keeper! I plan on making a huge batch of these when I give birth in a few months and need snacks around the house while taking care of the baby. If you plan on making the bigger size muffins, double this recipe because I only got about 8 big muffins and about 20 cupcake size muffins when I made this recipe. Try it, you'll love it!! And it works out that there's only one egg because the first time I made it, I only had one egg on hand!
Like others I made my own changes to my own taste. Major changes I made: Didn't use milk, yogurt or vegetable oil. Instead I used 1 cup apple sauce, 1/2 cup melted butter. Side note: if you use salted butter be sure to decrease the amount of salt you put in or leave it out entirely. I also added a TBSP of dark chocolate coco powder. Everything else I kept the same except a secret ingredient. I filled my muffin tins half way with batter then added a healthy dose of chocolate syrup (about 1 TBSP(I used the homemade chocolate syrup on this site by Zen K.)) then filled the the rest of the way with more batter then put a delicious dose of chocolate chips on top. I only suggest doing this if you have the wrappers. (I'm a stickler when it comes to the coco powder I use. I believe you should use the one you like best and that will make or break any recipe.) Baked at the requested 400 degrees for 20 mins and perfect chocolaty muffins.
Loved making these!!They were so good and my kids loved them! A perfect desert for a party!;)
I used applesauce in place of the vegetable oil and I have to say these muffins are delicious! It was moist and chocolatey without being greasy. I will definitely make these again!
I love this recipe, it’s really good and tasty :)
If I could give this a 10 I would. Very moist and chocolaty. I made mine in my Pampered Chef muffin pans. Since they are dark pans I made them at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. I was able to make 18 muffins since they are the smaller size. They turned out great!! If you're in need of chocolate, this is the muffin to make.
I love this recipe. I've never baked chocolate chocolate chip muffins before. For the most part I did follow the recipe. I took out the yogurt mostly because I'm not a fan and swapped for Chocolate pudding cups. And after the first batch I cut the cooking time by 5 minutes but that might just be my oven...The whole family loved them so much I'm making more this morning....Oh and I doubled it with no problems.
minis were the best. baked about 10 minutes. tried some with half mint, half reg choc chips. that added a nice element. very flavorful.
Very good and moist!
I cut the sugar by half and i used strawberry yogurt! ! They were delicious! !
Turned out really nice.
It was excellent :) my kids loved it sooo much. FULL of Chocolate & very tasty. Thanks for the recipe .. I just changed one thing I put 3/4 cup of sugar instead of 1 cup
Added bit of lemon in the milk and some instant coffee to accentuate the chocolate flavor
Thank you for easy and tasty muffins recipe! Yesterday I baked your muffins for Birthday Party and got millions compliments :) My muffins have sophisticated look without any decorations only I used brown tulip baking liners(https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01KKIVO7Y
Delicious! Baked at 350 for 22 minutes!
Delicious!
Pretty good. Hubby liked 'em. Easy to make, which I always like. :) I used the recipe as printed rather than the video. Perhaps a little salt may have added to the flavor.
