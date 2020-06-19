Moist Chocolate Muffins

I make jumbo muffins for a local coffee shop and used this recipe last night for the first time. It seemed like the recipes were all over the map for how many muffins this makes, so I decided to do 1.5x recipe for 12 jumbo muffins (equivalent to 24 regular muffins). Now that I've made it, I can see what the issue is -- if you desire muffins that are overflowing and mountainous like the featured photo - this recipe will make 12-18 muffins. If you do one standard scoop as you'd do for cupcakes, you'll get 18-24 muffins. My 1.5x recipe ended up making 18 jumbo muffins (equivalent to 36 regular sized), and that was with doing two standard-sized scoops (4 tbsp scoop). I also made the following recipe modifications: I used sour cream instead of yogurt and soured my milk with a bit of lemon juice. I also put just a bit of espresso powder in with the dry ingredients to accentuate the chocolate flavor. I didn't put chocolate chips on top, just put them all in the batter, and actually backed off a bit on the chips. I baked these at 400 for about 5 minutes, then immediately lowered the temperature to 350 for the remaining time. The zap of heat at the beginning helps your muffins make nice mountainous tops instead of being flat. Test for doneness by pressing on the top of a muffin. If it springs back or does not give resistance - pull! These will burn if left in too long.

