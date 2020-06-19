Moist Chocolate Muffins

These tasty chocolate muffins are scrumptious! Yogurt in the batter keeps them super moist while cocoa powder and chocolate chips add a huge dose of chocolaty goodness. They're even better the next day.

By LONESTAR1

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line 12 muffin cups with paper muffin liners.

  • Combine flour, sugar, 3/4 cup chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and baking soda in a large bowl.

  • Whisk yogurt, milk, oil, egg, and vanilla in separate bowl until smooth. Pour yogurt mixture into the chocolate mixture and stir until batter is just blended.

  • Fill prepared muffin cups 3/4 full and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup chocolate chips.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes.

  • Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 15g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 131.9mg. Full Nutrition
