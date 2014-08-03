Bluezy's Stuffed Jalapenos with Bacon
One of my favorite recipes! I love jalapenos and make these when nothing else hits the spot. Topped with sour cream or ranch dressing and chopped fresh chives, this is a great appetizer or snack. Serve with homemade sangria. Also great on the grill.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 187.3mg. Full Nutrition