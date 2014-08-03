Bluezy's Stuffed Jalapenos with Bacon

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

One of my favorite recipes! I love jalapenos and make these when nothing else hits the spot. Topped with sour cream or ranch dressing and chopped fresh chives, this is a great appetizer or snack. Serve with homemade sangria. Also great on the grill.

By Mary Beasley

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 appetizers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Place bacon in a skillet over medium heat, working in batches, and cook until bacon is translucent and still flexible, about 2 minutes per side. Set bacon aside.

  • Trim membranes from jalapeno pepper halves to reduce heat. Rinse peppers and set aside.

  • Place whipped cream cheese and Cheddar cheese into a bowl and mix until well blended; stir in Worcestershire sauce. Spoon cheese mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a large tip. Pipe the cheese filling generously into the pepper halves. Top each filled pepper with a precooked bacon strip and arrange onto prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese filling is bubbling and the bacon strips are lightly browned, 8 to 14 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 187.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Amanda
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2012
These are really tasty! I like the addition of Worcestershire sauce! Made these for our football viewing pleasure:) Will definitely use this recipe again! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2013
These were good!! I just think the only thing was the cream cheese mix could have used a little garlic powder salt and pepper. Baked up nicely:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
tater87
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2016
Absolutely delicious! Quite simple and totally worth it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sandy
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2018
We really loved these yummy!!! Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2020
Added Chipotle to cheese mixture! Pre-cooked bacon while peppers cooked. Finished under a low broiler Read More
