This recipe is good for treating colds and the flu, and good on anything you would put syrup on, like waffles, pancakes, or ice cream. You may try blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries for different flavors.
Great recipe and standard for elderberry syrup. You do NOT want to cut down on the honey. It is not just used to sweeten the syrup. Raw honey is a powerhouse, having anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. It has many other good uses as well, wound care, antihistamine, burns, boost immunity, reduces cholesterol, controls blood sugar levels and many more!
Great recipe and standard for elderberry syrup. You do NOT want to cut down on the honey. It is not just used to sweeten the syrup. Raw honey is a powerhouse, having anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. It has many other good uses as well, wound care, antihistamine, burns, boost immunity, reduces cholesterol, controls blood sugar levels and many more!
I'm giving this 5 stars for the medicinal value alone and was tasty, but with that said I thought the honey was a bit overpowering (for me.) That's easily fixed, I will use less honey next time or half honey and corn syrup. If you're looking for a thick syrup- this isn't. I added a cornstarch slurry. The ratio is 1 teas cornstarch to 1 Tb. cold water per cup of berry liquid; add to hot mixture and cook a bit. I also added 1 to 2 tb. fresh lemon juice, thought it gave another flavor element. I enjoyed some of the syrup in my lemonade, sort of took on a gourmet flavor and a beautiful color. Really liked the optional spices when added.
I thought the honey was a bit overpowering and will use about 1/2 the amount next time. I made a double batch and had to simmer it for about an hour and a half to get it to reduce down to half. I've been giving each of the kids about a tsp each day and taking a Tbsp for myself. Lets hope it keeps the colds and flus away!!
I made no changes- except for using half the amount of dried elderberries as fresh, and leaving out the ginger root. I also added the full amount of raw honey to the warm elderberry syrup. I bought a few pounds of dried elderberries on Amazon that weren't too expensive so I could make this recipe. I tripled the recipe and simmered it for an hour and a half. Then I water bath canned it for 20 minutes so I can preserve it and give away as needed during the cold and flu season. A triple batch made 2 quarts and 6 pints. I take a Tablespoon daily as a preventative to colds and flu. Or, you can take a Tablespoon every 2-3 hours at the first sign of illness. It's delicious and amazingly effective for illness! And its WAY cheaper to make your own than to buy it- I have looked and seen that a half pint goes for about 4 dollars! AND you know what's in your own :) Thanks for sharing this recipe- it's definitely a keeper!
My elderberry syrup is steeping as I type. Two things: I accidentally dumped in twice the amount of dried elderberries as are called for ...so I doubled my recipe. Also, I decided to steep the solids first and add the honey after straining them out. I think I will lose less of the honey-goodness that way. (In addition, if I use raw honey, I can avoid cooking it with this method!)
I read the reviews before I made this and cut way back on the honey. I tripled the recipe (3 cups berries to 9 cups water) and only added about 3/4 cup of honey in the end. The result was perfect. Just a tad sweet and a nice compliment to the cinnamon/clove/ginger flavor. Also, I didn't have cinnamon sticks or whole cloves so I added ground cinnamon and the same with the cloves being sure not to go too heavy on them. I did have fresh ginger. This turned out to be more juice than syrup, but I suppose you could boil it for much longer to get more of a syrup consistency.
I thought this recipe was really great and I’m happy with the way it turned out I ended up doubling the recipe and I use all local honey. I did not use ginger because I’m not a big ginger fan so I don’t know if it’s missing anything but to me it taste fine without ginger
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.