Elderberry Syrup

This recipe is good for treating colds and the flu, and good on anything you would put syrup on, like waffles, pancakes, or ice cream. You may try blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries for different flavors.

Recipe by danny k

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place elderberries, water, cinnamon stick, cloves, and ginger in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 30 minutes. Use a potato masher to mash berries to release juice; strain the mixture through a fine sieve, retaining juice and discarding the pulp. Let juice cool.

  • Stir in honey until thoroughly combined and transfer to a lidded jar. Keeps in refrigerator 2 to 3 months.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute simple (sugar) syrup or agave nectar for honey, and 1/2 cup of dried elderberries for the fresh berries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; carbohydrates 6.5g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
