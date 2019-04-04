I made no changes- except for using half the amount of dried elderberries as fresh, and leaving out the ginger root. I also added the full amount of raw honey to the warm elderberry syrup. I bought a few pounds of dried elderberries on Amazon that weren't too expensive so I could make this recipe. I tripled the recipe and simmered it for an hour and a half. Then I water bath canned it for 20 minutes so I can preserve it and give away as needed during the cold and flu season. A triple batch made 2 quarts and 6 pints. I take a Tablespoon daily as a preventative to colds and flu. Or, you can take a Tablespoon every 2-3 hours at the first sign of illness. It's delicious and amazingly effective for illness! And its WAY cheaper to make your own than to buy it- I have looked and seen that a half pint goes for about 4 dollars! AND you know what's in your own :) Thanks for sharing this recipe- it's definitely a keeper!