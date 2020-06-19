Cinnamon Swirl Bread for the Bread Machine
This bread is probably the best thing I make. Just finished making it and half a loaf is gone already while it was cooling. Using the bread machine to make the dough makes it so easy!
This bread is probably the best thing I make. Just finished making it and half a loaf is gone already while it was cooling. Using the bread machine to make the dough makes it so easy!
OH MY GOODNESS! I cut the recipe in half as I only had one loaf pan. I will be buying another! As Hubby cannot have nuts any more, I replaced the walnuts with raisins that I plumped. He also requested icing on top; so, I used the recipe from Clone of a Cinnabon. Absolutely delicious. 5 STARS ALL THE WAY! Thank you MN Nice for sharing your recipe!!Read More
This is good. I coulding get the bread to go in 9x14 rectangles, so the swirl was more like a blobs but the two loafs did go fast. Will make again.Read More
OH MY GOODNESS! I cut the recipe in half as I only had one loaf pan. I will be buying another! As Hubby cannot have nuts any more, I replaced the walnuts with raisins that I plumped. He also requested icing on top; so, I used the recipe from Clone of a Cinnabon. Absolutely delicious. 5 STARS ALL THE WAY! Thank you MN Nice for sharing your recipe!!
This cinnamon bread is excellent. I followed the recipe ingredients but made rolls instead of a loaf and added raisins. I LOVE the filling so I doubled the ingredients to satisfy my sweet tooth and I'm glad I did because to my liking there was barely enough to cover both rectangles. I added 1 cup Thomson raisins, soaked for 30 min. in 1/4 cup brandy with a 1/4 tsp sugar sprinkled over them (kills the bitterness) stirring a few times to coat them evenly. The dough is great to work with and not sticky at all. When I sprinkled the raisins over the sugar mix I put a sheet of wax paper to cover it and ran the rolling pin over it lightly a few times to press the mixture into the dough (makes rolling it up easier and less filling leaks out). I rolled it up from the long end and sliced it into 1" pieces and popped them into Pam-sprayed muffin tins. I always brush my rolls with soft butter and sprinkle a little brown sugar over them, about 1/8 tsp on each (to keep some yummy, gooey syrup on the tops). It only took 15 min to turn golden with syrup spread over the tops.Even though I doubled the filling very little of it leaked out. I lifted each to a rack and while still warm I drizzled the tops with basic milk/icing sugar glaze. When they cooled I drizzled a 2nd layer of glaze over the tops as it will not soak into the roll and disappear. Then I ate 4 of them! My goodness, this beautiful bread makes accidental rolls a great mistake. Thank you MN Nice for sharing.
Delicious! Instead of spreading butter before rolling it up, I tried a method I saw online and mixed the cinnamon mixture with egg which acts as a binder. This keeps the layers from separating when it is baked. I did use too much egg and my mixture was too runny. Next time I will use 1-2 Tablespoons of egg instead of a whole one. There will definitely be a next time!
I know I have a winning recipe on my hands when my husband and 3 year old start snacking on it as soon as its cool enough to handle and immediatly ask me to make it again soon. This bread turned out so well, just like a cinnamon roll in loaf form. I don't have a bread machine so I did have to adjust the directions for use in my stand mixer. I combined the white sugar and warm milk in my mixer bowl and added the yeast to proof. Once proofed I mixed in the eggs and softened butter until the butter was broken up into chunks and the eggs were mixed in. I then added the flour/salt that had already been mixed to combine. I let the dough hook do all the kneading and when finished I lightly oiled the bowl and the top of the dough, covered with plastic wrap and let it rise until doubled. From that point on I followed the recipe except for doubling the sugar/cinnamon part of the filling. I made one loaf with walnuts and one without since my husband isn't crazy about them. We can't wait to try this bread toasted tomorrow morning. The only change I'll make next time is to brush the dough with an egg wash before baking so it comes out nice and glossy. Highly recommend!
Awesome recipe for cinnamon swirl bread. Besides being fun to make these loaves were absolutely delicious! I opted to use raisins instead of nuts. I shall use nuts next time, as I will definitely be making this bread on a regular basis! Thank You for such a wonderful recipe! Yummy stuff!
Excellent! I could tell from the recipe that there would not be enough filling without the walnuts, and since I planned to omit them, I, too, doubled the cinnamon/sugar mixture. When baked and thickly sliced, the texture of this bread is smooth and soft, the sticky, cinnamon-spicy sweetness oozes out and it creates the perfect ratio of bread to filling. The kids slathered their slices in homemade apple butter a friend gave us for Christmas, but even plain, this stuff is heavenly!
I've tried this recipe twice and being a very novice breadmaker, I love the end result! I did not have bread flour, so used all purpose flour and did have to let it rise for close to 90 minutes before it had risen enough to almost fill the pan. Very happy with it and my kids love it!!
This recipe is awesome ! I'm new to baking bread but this was easy, came out great and tasted awesome.
Easy and tasty
This made two wonderful loaves of goodness. Next time I will roll the dough tighter, as my bread was rather holey, but this did not affect the flavor or the amount of time it took for the bread to be devoured! A definite keeper!
I will definitely make this again! Like other reviewers, I doubled the filling (butter, brown sugar, cinnamon). I put pecans in one loaf and raisins in the other loaf. I also rolled it up like the picture (starting from both sides and meeting in the middle.) I baked on a cool day so it took my loaves 1 hr to double in size before baking. Delicious!!
This is good. I coulding get the bread to go in 9x14 rectangles, so the swirl was more like a blobs but the two loafs did go fast. Will make again.
Amazing!!! I have made this several times and my friends & family love it!!! I will have to say I have never made it with the nuts, most times I just omit, but I have used raisins instead & its wonderful! I also add cinnamon to the flour in the bread machine!
I feel bad for low-rating this recipe, because I did change it...I doubled the filling as others suggested, and used 1tsp of bread machine yeast as that was the conversion for instant yeast vs. active dry yeast. I'm not sure where I went wrong, but my dough didn't rise and I basically ended up with 2 cinnamon roll logs. They didn't taste terrible, but it would've been nice if they had some more air in them.
Perfect just as written!!! I didn't have walnuts and so did not use them but wow!!! I let my first batch rise for 30 minutes in the pan and couldnt tell if it had doubled completely but when I went to bake them they came right up out of the pan... I will make this many times over.. Don't cut them before they are cooled or the swirl will drip and make a sticky mess... just saying.. we couldn't wait to taste the bread... Ha ha.. also I tried it like the picture and with a simple roll and the one like the picture definitely held up better, the swirl didn't hold its shape...
Loved this bread! My husband and kids loved it too. I left the walnuts out because my kids don't like them. I did double the cinnamon and sugar mixture as others suggested and I'm glad that I did. I plan on making this often.
Amazing!! I made this yesterday and again today. So easy to make. Thank-you for sharing!
I made one loaf with pecans and raisins, and one loaf without for my stepson. This bread is so good it did not last the weekend! I will be making this again! Thanks!
Loved this recipe. It took my dough 1 1/2 hours to rise and I thought maybe it still needed more time or maybe a little more yeast next time. And I didn't have 2 loaf pans so I just rolled the whole dough ball out into a large flat rectangle, spread about 1/2 cup a butter all over it and sprinkled the cinnamon/brown sugar mixture all over it (which I doubled without the nuts). Then I rolled it up. It was a huge log that fit in my 9x13 pan (seam side down). I just pinched the ends a little to help keep the filling in. It came out looking like a cinnamon bun when sliced. It was amazing! Next time I will add more yeast and maybe make a cinnamon bun icing to drizzle on each piece when served. Definitely will do again.
My husband and 2 boys wish I would let them eat more pieces of bread before their dinner....They said this is AWESOME! Adding to my recipe collection
Followed this recipe to a near T. I had no walnuts, but even without them.. it tasted wonderful. I plan on working in the walnuts or raisins the next time i make this again. Thanks!
MY ADAPTIONS AND CHANGES: I put in the bread machine for the dough cycle. Then after rolling it out and spreading the filling, I let it rise covered in greased plastic wrap on the preheated oven for 1 hour. I left out the nuts and DOUBLED the filling as someone suggested. I also used 1/2 bread flour and 1/2 all purpose flour. I use 2 tsp. of yeast as 1 1/2 tsp. didn't rise enough. I also increased the cinnamon in the filling. So my filling is 1 cup packed dark brown sugar, 4 T. margarine, 6 teaspoons of cinnamon. No added sugar in the dough. But I make a confectioner's sugar icing to drizzle on it cooled. 1 1/2 c. of it, 4 T. margarine, which I use instead of butter, 1 tsp. of milk, the vanilla extract is optional.
My family and I thought this was awesome!!! I did double the cinnamon and sugar and nuts and it turned out perfect!!! Also I would let it raise for more than 30 minutes probably close to an hour before baking.... Otherwise super awesome!!!!
Awesome! Made without nuts due to allergy. Also made one loaf with cinnamon due to allergies. All turned out great!
This bread is a pain in the butt to make because of all the waiting for the bread machine, waiting for it to rise, etc, but it is DIVINE! My husband begs me to make this all the time. At least the recipe makes two loaves!
I am new to bread making and tried this recipe tonight and followed it to the letter. It turned out to be light and delicious. Thank you for posting this recipe, it will now become one of my favourites.
This recipe was awesome and super easy! I didn't have walnuts so I skipped that, but I did double the cinnamon/sugar filling which I would highly recommend doing. It came out perfect..... Very happy and will make many times again in the future I'm sure! :)
I've made this a few times now and it comes out great every time. I love being able to use the bread machine to get most of the work done - it makes it a breeze. The flavor of this bread is terrific. The first time I doubled the sugar, butter and cinnamon as some recommended, but this made it too sweet and too sloppy. After that, I've just doubled the cinnamon because I love the flavor of cinnamon and like it really prominent in the bread. I don't use the walnuts out of personal preference and in recognition that the weight of the nuts will weigh the bread down. It comes out light, fluffy and is especially good when warm. If there are leftovers, try warming them up for a few seconds in the microwave. Yum!! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Gooey dough, bakes very heavy instead of light. Followed recipe 100% twice and both times same outcome.
Really liked this. Used raisins instead of walnuts, based on preference.
Oh my gosh, this is SO easy and fantastic! It will be a new favorite for our family.
Very good and easy. I double the filling.
Third batch is in the machine now...really great bread, I add cinnamon to the bread machine and it's lovely. Makes 2 modest loaves that last almost a week in our family of 4.
Loved it. I only had store bought cinnamon sugar, so I just spread that on the dough along with the walnuts, left out the brown sugar. Let it rise about one hour. I like to proof my yeast separately, so I combined milk, eggs , and sugar and warmed in microwave to lukewarm. Then added the yeast, let it rest for ten minutes. Dump it in bread machine added the flour and lastly the salt. The dough was very easy to work with.
Yummy, soft, perfect cinnamon bread... and easy too! I love this recipe and will be making it again soon. I followed it exactly, just had to let it rise in the pan an extra hour longer (my house was a bit cool). I love making fresh bread, but had never used the machine for the dough. This is the way to do it. So much less work! Next time, I'll add raisins as cinnamon raisin is a family favorite!
I make this all the time. Just add some raisins sometimes. It is so easy :) It takes about two hours for mine to double in pan. That could be because I do not use bread flour and I keep my house as an icebox but it is so worth it. About 20 minutes worth of work for a wonderful treat. The bread machine is the best thing ever
It was delicious! My family ate 1 whole loaf as soon as it came out of the oven! Will definitely make it again! I did add extra brown sugar and cinnamon for the swirl--yummy!
I made a dairy free version of this due to family allergies. Substituted the milk with soy milk and the butter with Earth Balance spread. I doubled the mix like others did and it came oozing out of the seems. Next time I will need to get those closed better. Tasted great!
This is the recipe I used for the first time ever making bread in my new bread machine I got for Christmas. Followed the recipe and turned out wonderful! I have a big sweet tooth so I'm going to double the filling next time. I'm DEFINITELY making this again! Thanks for the recipe!
So so delicious. If you don't have/like walnuts, double the cinnamon-sugar mixture to fill the bread. Delicious with coffee in the morning.
Was really good.....didn't add walnuts but next time I'll also add more cinnamon with the dough as its mixing.
I added butterscotch chips. Yum!
This bread was SO good! It was like eating a fresh cinnamon roll! My kids devoured one loaf as soon as it was cool enough to cut! We didn't add nuts because I didn't have any, and it was still delicious! Plan on making it again and again in the future!
I have a bread maker but opted out of using it for this recipe. Still turned out great! I have a friend who dislikes cinnamon bread but somehow ate 4 slices of this batch. Lol. I followed the tips of doubling the cinnamon sugar filling and loved it. Will make again and again!!!
Fabulous! The whole family loved it! I did have to make it without walnuts because my family does not like them. The next batch is going to have walnuts for me!
Very good. I always roll out way too much with cinnamon bread and tend to get more loaves out of the recipes I try. This time it worked perfectly since I got 2 loaves and a batch of cinnamon rolls--perfect because I was making this at the request of a coworker who asked for one or the other--and I gave her both! She loved both, and I topped the cinnamon rolls with the frosting recipe from Clone of a Cinnabon--easy, quick (just remember to soften everything first!), and without milk (very important since I had no milk in the house). I did use the normal amount of yeast I use for similar ratios as I bake all the time, so I used 2 1/4 teaspoons, and I needed more flour (about 1/2 a cup) to get the dough to the correct consistency. That, of course, can vary due to humidity but a good reminder to check during the cycle if you are using a bread machine. I gave one loaf to my coworker early (it was for her goodbye breakfast) and she ate half before noon. I'd say she loved it. :) thanks for the recipe!
Exceptional recipe. Light, moist, flavorful. The recipe makes enough dough for two standard 8x4 loaves. I made one with walnuts; the other without. I brushed each loaf with butter before baking. Thank you for sharing this recipe. Definitely my new go-to!
Great bread that I will be making often. It's great by itself. I skipped the topping and used my freshly ground hard white wheat.
I couldn't get the dough thin enough. Doubling the filling was not necessary!
This recipe for cinnamon bread is awesome! Really taste good! I made cinnamon rolls, instead of cinnamon swirl bread and brushed it with caster sugar dissolved in water! Perfectly good! So yummy!
Love it.
My girls and I make this all the time. Either 2 loaves or we roll them small into buns\mini rolls. A less sweet alternative to cinnabons and great for breakfast.... if they make it. It's our regular.
Because my bread machine is only a 1.5 lb not a 2lb loaf. I cut the dough in half after rolling it out and split it into two large loaf pans. Consequently I let them rise to a regular height and then baked. The loaf turned out delectably light and flakey, but when sliced it was so airy that it wouldnt stay together enough to put into the toaster. My family still loved it though! Just made another loaf today & added a little vital wheat gluten to see what happens. It was a lot harder to roll out because of the increased elasticity, but I only rolled it out to fit in my smaller but longer skinny loaf pan & its rising beautifully. Going to pop it in the oven now :) **Turned out awesome & golden brown! Love this recipe!
Just made this last week for the first time & it was a huge success!!! We love it, making it again today. I did need to leave it longer to fully rise & doubled the brown sugar filling because hubby has a real sweet tooth ?? I also discovered that if it gets a bit stale after a couple days you can pop it in the toaster then butter it ??
Hard, did not rise, I am an experienced bread maker, this recipe is off.
Excellent recipe! We double the filling. Sooooo good!
This is an delicious bread. I followed suggestions and doubled the filling. I also used raisins instead of walnuts. We ate one bread in a day. I froze the other one. Don't leave them in the pan too long or it can stick. Will definetly be making this again !!
Perfect recipe! I only made half cause I only have 1 bread pan.
I had several breads to bake today, and thought, this would help me get one of the sweet ones I needed accomplished as my bread machine handled everything. The dough was wonderful when the cycle was complete and really helped me with my day, saving much time, that is. Wonderful and Delicious recipe. The only thing I changed was instead of adding the powdered sugar (sprinkled) to the top, I thought a glaze would do better as it would stick to the bread, unlike the sugar which would fall every time I moved and or cut the bread. This is definitely a keeper!
Seriously so good!! I made it last week and making it again today!!
Half of the recipe made a single loaf with raisins instead of nuts.
This is, hands down, the most sought after thing I bake! My family loves it. I cannot keep the bread in supply fast enough. I make it exactly as it says. I have drizzled cinnamon bun icing on the slices as well.
This bread was amazing! Next time I need to be sure to fold it closed better but this was tasty regardless and one loaf was gone in minutes!
Loved it! I couldn't wait for it to cool all the way, so we cut one loaf. Definitely saving this recipe to make again. So easy!
Turned out great. I skipped the nuts and added raisins in the bread machine during the end of the kneading process
Took longer than expected, or just difficult waiting. Soft, flavorful, yummy!
Turned out delicious!
I followed the recipe exactly. It came out perfect! So delicious right out of the oven. My husband said it’s the best cinnamon bread recipe I’ve made!
Delicious!
This was quite good. I was looking for a recipe to replace buying cinnamon-raisin bread & this wasn't it. It is almost like a desert like bread that tasted really good. I found it better on the 2nd day.
Made it just as written with plumped raisins instead of nuts and it is just stupid good! Iced the tops with the "Clone of Cinnabon Icing" and it is truly off the chain! My wife who is on a strict paleo diet almost ate an entire loaf by herself! Whaaat?? Make it! You'll be so happy! Well, and everyone else too. :-)
Deeeeelish. Best recipe I've come across in a few years! The only adjustment that I made was more butter and cinnamon/sugar/walnuts and I used cinnamon and sugar on top of the loaf. Bread is fluffy, tastes delicious and was pretty easy to make! One more bonus, it makes your entire house smell like a bakery....yum. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
I didn't make it with 4 cups bread flour, only used 2. I'll make again for the family. Just wanted to try before I make two pans.also I used pecan instead walnut.
This was really easy and good. We used the last few slices after the second loaf was several days old to make french bread. Delicious.
No changes, followed the recipe. I made the bread in the morning and sons consumed it before dinner time. It's a bread I'll be making again. Thanks
I had trouble with it rising. However, it is delicious! I will try again doubling the filings and using active dry yeast instead of bread machine yeast.
Light and fluffy! I added a little vanilla to the milk, melted butter and eggs. Once bread machine finished the "dough" I made one loaf and 8 cinnamon buns. Did not add any nuts due to allergies. Will defiantly make again.
Great taste and really easy! I’m not much of a bread baker, but this turned out great! I did double the cinnamon, brown sugar goodness on the inside the second time. My family loved it!
this is tha best bread ever thank you
Only four stars because I didn't think it had enough filling. I doubled the white sugar in the dough and then I doubled all the ingredients for the filling. Could have even had more I think. Next time I'll add raisins!
These are amazing and very yummy! I doubled the filling like others recommended. I let them rise the second time for 40 minutes and baked them for 25 minutes. Perfect! Will definitely be making these again.
I made this for my family and they loved it! All I had was coconut milk and half & half which both only made it richer.
I would definitely make it again. My Rolling technique wasn't that great but it still tasted yummy. I didn't have any nuts, so I ended up just adding some cranberries in it. I like using the decorating sugar on top, and gives it a nice crunchy taste.
So delicious and pretty easy to make
GREAT bread I will be making this more
I used half the dough to made a loaf of bread and the other half to make cinnamon rolls. The trick to getting the layers to stick together is to rub the cinnamon-sugar mixture INTO the butter before you roll it up, instead of just sprinkling it on top.
Nothing except maybe icing on top.
Very tasty bread! Our whole family devoured it.
First try was okay. All of the filling melted out of the bottom. Trying again with half the amount of ingredients to just make 1 loaf. Halved the butter and doubled the filling to see if that fixes the issue. Added a pinch of nutmeg and used fresh ground cinnamon from sticks. Tasted less spicy and more mellow.
This dough was easy to make and very tasty. I made one as a swirl and the other I cut up into small squares and put in a loaf pan to make a pull apart loaf. Made the dough the night before and left them to raise overnight. Delicious both ways
Recipe makes two loaves. Both are reliably gone within 24 hours in my house of 4.
Was awesome...and so easy! I even forgot it was baking and left it in for an extra 20 minutes and it still was great!
Double the cinnamon and brown sugar. Didn't add nuts but apples. - yum.
Didn't look like it was going to rise but I left it for about double the recommended time and voila - it finally rose! Used cinnamon sugar butter spread instead of regular butter for an extra cinnamon punch.
I swapped out 1 cup of the bread flour for whole wheat and it was delicious!
Light, fluffy and absolutely delicious!!!!
I made it for the first time today and my kids were chomping at the bit waiting for it to cool. It did not disappoint! This may be our new Sunday brunch recipe paired with bacon!
Left out walnuts and ended up using dark brown sugar from neighbor since I was out of light - Fantastic. Tried to cover the top after 15 min so it wouldn't be too dark but seemed like it wasn't done cooking after 30 minutes so I did uncover and bake an additional 5 minutes or so. Top was brown but taste was perfect.
AMAZING! This is a great recipe! First loaf is half gone and it only came out of the oven 20 min ago. I followed the recipe except I used twice the butter in the filling and twice the cinnamon. I added raisins to the second loaf. Wonderful taste, thank you for the recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections