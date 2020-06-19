Cinnamon Swirl Bread for the Bread Machine

This cinnamon bread is excellent. I followed the recipe ingredients but made rolls instead of a loaf and added raisins. I LOVE the filling so I doubled the ingredients to satisfy my sweet tooth and I'm glad I did because to my liking there was barely enough to cover both rectangles. I added 1 cup Thomson raisins, soaked for 30 min. in 1/4 cup brandy with a 1/4 tsp sugar sprinkled over them (kills the bitterness) stirring a few times to coat them evenly. The dough is great to work with and not sticky at all. When I sprinkled the raisins over the sugar mix I put a sheet of wax paper to cover it and ran the rolling pin over it lightly a few times to press the mixture into the dough (makes rolling it up easier and less filling leaks out). I rolled it up from the long end and sliced it into 1" pieces and popped them into Pam-sprayed muffin tins. I always brush my rolls with soft butter and sprinkle a little brown sugar over them, about 1/8 tsp on each (to keep some yummy, gooey syrup on the tops). It only took 15 min to turn golden with syrup spread over the tops.Even though I doubled the filling very little of it leaked out. I lifted each to a rack and while still warm I drizzled the tops with basic milk/icing sugar glaze. When they cooled I drizzled a 2nd layer of glaze over the tops as it will not soak into the roll and disappear. Then I ate 4 of them! My goodness, this beautiful bread makes accidental rolls a great mistake. Thank you MN Nice for sharing.