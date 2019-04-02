Cream Of Carrot Soup

This is my little picky eater's favorite soup.

Recipe by Miss Tyckle

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
  • Heat butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat; add carrots, potato, onion, celery, chicken broth, and ginger. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes. Uncover and cool for 15 minutes.

  • Transfer soup in batches to a food processor; blend until smooth. Return soup to the Dutch oven; stir in cream. Add curry powder, salt, and black pepper; cook over low heat until heated through, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

If the soup is too thick after adding the cream, dilute it with small amounts of water until desired consistency is reached.

You can also puree the soup in a large bowl using a hand mixer.

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 37.5mg; sodium 585.9mg. Full Nutrition
