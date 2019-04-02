Cream Of Carrot Soup

Carrots are my favorite vegetable and this soup is delicious. I've made it twice in two weeks. I usually always follow a "new-to-me" recipe exactly as written the first time, then tweak to my liking if necessary. But, this time, I thought I knew better and added freshly grated ginger because I also love ginger. It was very good, but the fresh ginger overpowered the carrot flavor. And, afterall, this IS carrot soup. The second time I made it, I used powdered ginger as the recipe called for. Still delicious, and the the carrot flavor was much more pronounced. I will make this again and again following the recipe to the letter, but I think I will roast some (bite sized) carrots in the oven to add at the last minute. My DH needs something to chew. A wonderfully satisfying comfort soup. I LOVE this stuff!
This was super easy to make and made for a nice dinner on Meatless Monday served with fresh rolls. But it wasn't a standout and I probably won't make it again. Taste is extremely subtle. In fact it took several mouthfuls to even detect a taste at all. I suppose experimenting with the spices might improve the flavor but with so many great soup recipes on this site, I'll probably just file this under not repeatable. Inexpensive and easy though so if you like mildly flavored, try this.
Carrots are my favorite vegetable and this soup is delicious. I've made it twice in two weeks. I usually always follow a "new-to-me" recipe exactly as written the first time, then tweak to my liking if necessary. But, this time, I thought I knew better and added freshly grated ginger because I also love ginger. It was very good, but the fresh ginger overpowered the carrot flavor. And, afterall, this IS carrot soup. The second time I made it, I used powdered ginger as the recipe called for. Still delicious, and the the carrot flavor was much more pronounced. I will make this again and again following the recipe to the letter, but I think I will roast some (bite sized) carrots in the oven to add at the last minute. My DH needs something to chew. A wonderfully satisfying comfort soup. I LOVE this stuff!
How Fantastic this is! The ginger and curry is an unexpected and delicious hit of flavour in what I imagined was going to be a basic soup. Even the kids liked it - and you know what high praise that is!!
Easy and delicious. I love this soup. I did use vegetable broth in place of chicken and also added some garlic. Used my immersion blender and dinner was on the table in less than an hour. Perfect for hectic nights. Served with a salad, and felt like I was doing my body many favors.
Great tasting simple soup I am not a fan of carrot soup but I had a delicious one at a restaurant and wanted to recreate the same thing at home. This recipe was exactly what I was looking for! I ajusted a few things: being lactose intolerante I ommited the cream and just put more broth; also added 2 gloves of garlic and used 1/2 sweet potato instead of regular potato. This recipe is a keeper, everyone one loved it!
I doubled the recipe other than the spices, (not a big fan of ginger and my 17 yr old hates curry.) I added garlic and 1/4 t. of nutmeg. Trying to save on calories, I used olive oil instead of butter and I also used nonfat milk rather than the cream. It was delicious; my boys had two big bowls each. I love the sweet carrots with the curry and hint of ginger. Will definitely make again with my changes.
This was so good! The perfect carrot soup if you ask me. I must add that I modified slightly using Land o Lakes light butter and 2% milk since that's what I had. It was so perfect even with this reduction in fat; silky smooth, mildly sweet, with a hint of spice. The curry isn't a strong presence here, which was fine by me...........but if you really like to taste the curry you may want to add more.
This is a favorite of mine! I almost never follow a recipe exactly, but the spices are just perfect and the ginger gives it a wonderful twist! I enjoy making in extra large batches on the stove top (instead of dutch oven). It freezes well, is inexpensive, healthy, and it is often what a bring friends in need of a home cooked meal. I always get complements!
This was amazing but I changed the recipe slightly - instead of removing veggies to place in food processor after cooking for 30 mins I grated the carrots and chopping all veggies in the processor prior to cooking. So at 30 mins everything was already blended well and at that point I just added 1/2 cup cream cheese and 1/2 cup milk to substitute the heavy cream with 1/3 cup of curry paste and stirred on low for 10-15 more mins. I also left out the celery because I didn't have any on hand - but feel like it didn't need it. Yum!!
Delicious! I will make this again! I didn't have access to cream so I substituted 3/4 cup of milk with 1/3 cup of butter. Based on other reviews I also doubled the recipe. My husband can't handle too much spice so I halved the curry.
I've never rated a recipe before but felt I had to with this soup. It is delicious. I've made it twice now and both times my picky four year old gobbled it up! Yeah hidden vegetables! It would also be just as tasty without the hint of curry flavor. I used 1% milk with a dash of half and half and I think I prefer it like that, without the super creaminess of the heavy cream. But, also, if I didn't eat dairy this would be such a great recipe, too because the soup was YUMMY before the milk. All around an outstanding recipe.
This was super easy to make and made for a nice dinner on Meatless Monday served with fresh rolls. But it wasn't a standout and I probably won't make it again. Taste is extremely subtle. In fact it took several mouthfuls to even detect a taste at all. I suppose experimenting with the spices might improve the flavor but with so many great soup recipes on this site, I'll probably just file this under not repeatable. Inexpensive and easy though so if you like mildly flavored, try this.
I was skeptical that is would turn out good because of the curry and the ginger, but this soup is marvelous ! I never thought that is would be that delicious ! I will defintely keep this recipe and do it again soon .
I have made this 4,5 times already and my entire family loves it. The only thing I altered was less curry. It was very over powering. However, I know there are different types and I think mine was very strog. So , I only use a pinch. Otherwise, awesome! ;)
This soup was delicious, and so easy and quick. My 2 year old ate it right up. The only thing I changed; I increased the the chicken broth by about a cup because I box of I chicken broth held 4 cups and I just wanted to use it up. I used an immersion blender and it was even faster. Definitely a keeper.
It is a good recipe! I did make it with plant based substitutions such as almond milk for the whipping cream and vegetable broth for the chicken broth. I omitted the butter. Other than that I made it according to how it was written. The only thing I will change in the future is use half of the ginger. It was a little much for my taste. It freezes well. I make soups and freeze them in individual servings to pull for my work lunches or to have something quick to eat on hand.
Good and super easy!!! I followed exactly except for increasing carrots to 3 cups. It ended up being extremely thick so I had to thin it out a little using more chicken broth. Next time I won't make any changes. I loved the taste of the soup before adding the curry powder and did like it with the curry powder. Next time I think we will eat it the first time without the curry and add the curry the next day for a different taste.
I love this soup! The first night I ate it, I literally licked my bowl. :) I added a touch of cinnamon and used a teaspoon of medium hot curry paste. I also used the minced ginger in a jar (only 1/2 teaspoon). I was afraid of too much fresh ginger based on a previous review. Next time, I'll probably add a bit more. I also used plain soy milk for the "cream" and it was fine. This is a great soul warming soup! The next time I make it, I might add some orange zest and oj in place of the curry.
This recipe is so easy to make and it turned out just amazing! Yum! I did make changes, however, based on convenience and judgement. I doubled the recipe and added an extra cup of sliced carrots (total of six) as I knew I wanted extra for later. I omitted the celery as I didn't have it on hand, and I substituted vegetable broth for the chicken broth. I didn't want the ginger to be overpowering, so I added a 2 inch chunk of fresh ginger to the pot and removed it later. As well, curry is not my thing, so I added a pinch of cinnamon instead. It really added the perfect kick of flavour. Lastly, I used half and half instead of heavy cream and free poured based on consistency of the soup. It sounds like I changed almost everything, but the beauty of a soup like this is that you can make these changes and it will still come out wonderful!!
I love this soup, and am actually making it right now! The recipe is easy, not time consuming, and very good. I add a 1/2 teaspoon of cumin to my recipe (it just seemed right), and the flavor is even more lovely. I will always be making this in the future ??
This was delicious, but the portioning information was misleading. I was cooking for two, so halfed the recipe from 8 to 4 servings, expecting leftovers. The halved recipe made exactly two regular-sized bowls of soup. I'm so glad I didn't quarter the recipe! Next time I'll make the full batch and expect 4 servings...
Delicious! The only adjustment I make is using milk since I usually don't have cream around - and it still comes out great. As others have said, double the recipe! Doubled and served with bread and salad makes a just right dinner for our family of 5 (3 tween/teen boys even;)
With carrots straight from our garden & our special "Ghost Curry" spice from the Savory Spice Shop in Encinitas, this was a 5 star for us!! Didn't make any changes to the original recipe our first batch, but forgot to add the heavy whipping cream to our 2nd & it was STILL great! With the new year upon us, will probably continue to make it w/o the cream to cut down on added calories. This is another allrecipes.com recipe that will become one of our family's homemade classics.
Yummo! What a great blend of flavors! I had leftover steamed baby carrots and roasted potatoes so I used those. It was thick but used some extra stock to thin as noted. As well, I only had skim milk so I added a Tbsp of butter at the end. Oh, and I sautéed the onion in olive oil first for a minute or two. But in all this recipe was really great! My husband, who doesn't like steamed carrots, tried this reluctantly and loved it. Even wants me to make it for Thanksgiving! Thanks for sharing!
Very good. Didn't have any celery. Was out of chicken broth and just used water. Used half and half instead of heavy cream. Added one clove of garlic, minced. Used freshly grated nutmeg instead of the ginger. Added a teaspoon of sugar and about 2 teaspoons of dried parsley flakes. Used an immersion blender. Will make again for sure. It was very tasty and I didn't miss the celery or chicken broth, although I will include them next time.
I was going to make it just as it, but then ended up changing a few things (not much!). I used a combination of butter/oil and a teaspoon of coconut oil (to add a subtle coconut flavor) and sauteed the veggies a bit before adding the broth. The only other change I made was to add a sweet potato that was aging in my vegetable bin, and used half and half and milk instead of heavy cream (because that's what I had on hand)! Also, to keep it simple, I used the immersion blender instead of the blender. Tastes great!
I made this soup adding some of my own twists it is absolutely delicious!!! So much so I'm making it again today 01/08/20 .. Thank you for sharing this with me. I love comfort foods and this is surely one.... Iva
3.28.20 ... 'Had babyfood carrots to use up. I halved the recipe subbing two 4oz containers for the carrots (duh ;D). Since the carrots were already pureed, I just cut the vegetables small. That's okay. Yeah, it is. This seems like a good warm-up soup for cold weather & a good get-better-soon soup. This is a soup with a little cream, but not really creamy - a li'l 411 for ya. :)
Made this exactly as written (well...halved it and kinda regretted it, no leftovers). It was delicious. I served it on a hot summer day with a hefty spinach salad. My husband and I had small bowls and my soup loving but ginger disliking 9 year old had seconds to finish off the pot. Will definitely make again. Would be easy and reliable to make for company.
Delicious! I followed the advice of others and doubled it as I wanted to have enough leftovers so that I could freeze some. However I left out the celery becauseI didn't have any and I did not double the ginger because I am not a big fan of it. The only other changes I made were: I added the curry right at the start with the stock, used puréed ginger in place of the ginger powder and used 18% table cream instead of heavy cream. We enjoyed the soup with naan bread and it hit the spot on a rainy and cool fall day. Thank you for sharing this one!
I decided on this recipe because I had the ingredients on hand and needed to use them up. I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious this soup is. My teenagers even liked it. I was worried the curry and ginger flavors would be overpowering; they were not. This is a keeper!
This was really nice. Super easy to make and a nice way to use up the gigantic crop of carrots that I had. Next time I will up the spices as I doubled the recipe except for the ginger and curry as they are not my favourites. End flavour was good but quite mild so I won't play around with the recipe in the future.
My husband has been asking for carrot soup for the longest time, so I found this recipe, it look super easy. When I finish making it and tasted the result, I just wanted to kiss myself lol. This recipe is amazing so simple but yet so flavorful. When my husband got home he was super happy to see that finally I had made the carrot soup and when he tasted it, he asked if I will marry him again ahahhahhahaha, definatelly making it again!
Quick and easy! This soup is delicious. I’ve made it with and without cream and both ways taste great. I also use curry during the cooking process and again after adding the salt and pepper at the end. Yum!
Wonderful soup that warms a winter's day. As a gardener , I have lots of carrots so I double or triple the cooked ingredients and then process with the blender. I freeze this base in 6 cup increments which is equal to one recipe. Add the curry and cream after thawing the base and reheat at medium low.
YUM!!! I had a carrot/ginger/curry soup at a bistro a couple years ago that was fantastic. I have been trying to find the right recipie for it. This was it! I made this last night for dinner and even the picky hubs cleaned his bowl. This soup is delicious, not spicy, just enough of each seasoning to add great flavor! I did not have a dutch oven, so I used my largest non-stick stock pot and tried to keep the lid on tight. As the steam was leaking out, I just added about 1/2 cup more or so of stock (I used vegetable stock)to replace the evaporated liquid. I also added about 1/2-1 cup more of water after pureeing it to thin it out too. I will be making this again and again. I could eat this soup ALL DAY! Just perfect!
This is a super simple carrot soup recipe. I followed it with one exception. I substituted half and half cream for the heavy cream. I was able to use my hand blender instead of pulling out the table blender. My company loved it and so did we.
Tried this recipe tonight. Absolutely delicious!! The juxtaposition of the flavors with curry and ginger gave it an interesting flavor. It was simple to make. The cream is optional but adds richness to the soup. A do-over!
Excellent and easy recipe! Made as directed with the addition of a little garlic. Came out delicious and creamy. Will be making often as most of the ingredients I always have on hand and is relatively little prep time.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.