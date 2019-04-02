Cream Of Carrot Soup

This recipe is so easy to make and it turned out just amazing! Yum! I did make changes, however, based on convenience and judgement. I doubled the recipe and added an extra cup of sliced carrots (total of six) as I knew I wanted extra for later. I omitted the celery as I didn't have it on hand, and I substituted vegetable broth for the chicken broth. I didn't want the ginger to be overpowering, so I added a 2 inch chunk of fresh ginger to the pot and removed it later. As well, curry is not my thing, so I added a pinch of cinnamon instead. It really added the perfect kick of flavour. Lastly, I used half and half instead of heavy cream and free poured based on consistency of the soup. It sounds like I changed almost everything, but the beauty of a soup like this is that you can make these changes and it will still come out wonderful!!