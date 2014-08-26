Raspberry Cherry Compote

This simple recipe makes a wonderful topping for ice cream, biscuits, or custard. Serve warm or cold. May substitute any sugar for cane juice and increase to desired sweetness. May substitute 2 sticks of cinnamon, removed at end of cook time. Increase or reduce amount of tapioca flour for desired consistency.

By ErinMc

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir raspberries, cherries, cane juice, and cinnamon together in a saucepan over medium-heat; bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to low, cover the saucepan, and continue cooking until the berries are tender and juicy, about 15 minutes.

  • Remove the saucepan from heat. Stir port wine through the berry mixture; gradually add tapioca flour, while stirring, until dissolved completely into the compote.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 0.4g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

jjcook
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2015
Really liked this. Like Holiday Baker suggested I pushed my raspberries through a sieve (I have wild raspberries in my yard. Very flavorful but the seeds are so hard you could break a tooth). I opted for a little almond extract used regular sugar and cornstarch (no tapioca). Turned my breakfast yogurt into dessert. Will definitely make this again. Read More
Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2014
This recipe was hard to rate. On taste I give it a 5 cherries raspberries and cinnamon. I knew I couldn't go wrong with the flavor combination. The issue comes in with the raspberry seeds. I have made raspberry mouse where I heat the raspberries and strain the seeds. I have made raspberry and banana smoothies where I blend the raspberries and liquid alone until liquified and then add the other fruits. It dissolves the seeds first. That concerned me with the raspberries here. I cooked it down and the raspberry seeds were just abundant in the mixture and left a thick crunchiness to the compote. I ended up adding the mixture to my Vitamix blender blending on medium for 2-3 minutes and then further straining to reduce the seeds. It kind of defeats the purpose of having pieces of cherries. The flavor is amazing though. I would consider making this again blending the raspberries alone first in a little liquid straining and then using. Tweaks I made were halving the recipe using agave syrup and cabernet sauvignon. I also only had frozen fruit cherries I pitted and froze and store bought frozen raspberries. I cooked them from frozen uncovered for 5 minutes on medium high or 7 on my stove and 5 minutes on medium. Half the recipe after straining out the seeds yielded about 1/2-2/3 a cup. I am going to try this tomorrow on a toasted English muffin or yogurt. ty Read More
