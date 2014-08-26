Raspberry Cherry Compote

Rating: 4 stars

This recipe was hard to rate. On taste I give it a 5 cherries raspberries and cinnamon. I knew I couldn't go wrong with the flavor combination. The issue comes in with the raspberry seeds. I have made raspberry mouse where I heat the raspberries and strain the seeds. I have made raspberry and banana smoothies where I blend the raspberries and liquid alone until liquified and then add the other fruits. It dissolves the seeds first. That concerned me with the raspberries here. I cooked it down and the raspberry seeds were just abundant in the mixture and left a thick crunchiness to the compote. I ended up adding the mixture to my Vitamix blender blending on medium for 2-3 minutes and then further straining to reduce the seeds. It kind of defeats the purpose of having pieces of cherries. The flavor is amazing though. I would consider making this again blending the raspberries alone first in a little liquid straining and then using. Tweaks I made were halving the recipe using agave syrup and cabernet sauvignon. I also only had frozen fruit cherries I pitted and froze and store bought frozen raspberries. I cooked them from frozen uncovered for 5 minutes on medium high or 7 on my stove and 5 minutes on medium. Half the recipe after straining out the seeds yielded about 1/2-2/3 a cup. I am going to try this tomorrow on a toasted English muffin or yogurt. ty