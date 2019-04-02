Quinoa and Vegetable Soup
This quinoa and vegetable soup with kidney beans is a hearty, satisfying soup that's easy to make.
This was an excellent soup!!! I made it 2 wknds in a row. i used veg broth and the second time i made it i added 2 chopped fresh tomatoes and 2 zucchini since i wanted to use them up. I have shared this recipe with my friends.Read More
I had such high hopes for this soup. It smelled great, but it was way too bland. And it was way too soupy! I think only one 32 oz carton of chicken stock is necessary.Read More
Very Good! I just made this soup, very very good and good for you. Very easy too!
Delicious! A great soup for a cold winter night. Very satisfying and very nutritious, except for the very high sodium content. Try using low sodium broth, or do what I did and make your own. I am trying to eat more vegetarian meals, so I substituted vegetable broth, using the World's Greatest Vegetable Broth recipe from this site. This decreased the sodium content very significantly over buying canned broth. I also used dried kidney beans instead of canned. I cooked about 1/2 cup of them to equal one can. This is also a very economical meal and makes a lot. And on top of all this, it is low calorie. You can't go wrong: low cal, highly nutritious, filling and satisfying, and economical too! All in one delicious recipe. Serve with cornbread.
i only used 32 oz of broth and no parmesan and ended up with a pretty thick, but yummy stew. i am usually not a big cabbage fan, and am really happy i tried this, since in this soup i didn't mind the cabbage at all. thank you for sharing :)
This soup was amazing. We are vegetarian, so I used vegetable stock instead of chicken stock. I was slightly worried it would affect the taste, but it was delicious. Instead of red kidney beans, I used white. I also added diced zucchini, as some of the other reviewers suggested. And because a lot of people said it was too "soupy", I doubled the quinoa. Next time I won't add as much, but over all everyone was REALLY pleased, and I will for sure be making this again.
This was really good! I omitted the butter and kidney beans. Since a lot of the reviews said it was too soupy, I included half a chayote squash, a handful of green beans, and half a big potato (peeled) I added those at the end with the quinoa. I couldn't find my parsley spice so I had to use italian seasoning instead. I also used one quart chicken and the other quart veggie stock (that's what I had on hand). My kids ate this alllllll up no questions or complaints. They said mmmmm.
This was great! Easy and delicious.
I had some leftover quinoa to use in this. It was really good! As with most soups, it was better the second day. I put in a little salt...maybe half a teaspoon. Canned tomatos and beans vary in the amount of salt they contribute so sometimes you just need a little extra.
This was delicious, with a few changes: Half the liquid, double the quinoa, double the spices, add mushrooms, zucchini, use 2 bullion cubes.
Very good base recipe but needs more spices.
This was so easy and so good. I made a couple changes. I added mushrooms and broccoli. And 2 cups of quinoa. Black beans instead of kidney. I cooked the quinoa in a rice cooker. Then added it to the soup on simmer for 10 min. So good my kid is picky and gobbled it up!
Very easy and solid soup recipe. I agreed with PNH2B's review which stated it came out a bit bland and too their suggestion and cut the broth in half using only one 32oz box. I also used low sodium vegetable broth instead of the chicken. I think the soup turned out great and I'm looking forward to using it again and again. I added fresh avocado as a garnish- I also think adding some tapatio or tabasco would be yummy! Thank you for sharing the recipe!!!
With a little tweaking we made this recipe a keeper for us. Since we watch sodium content, I used low sodium chicken broth and rinsed the kidney beans. We added some Italian seasoning and I doubled the amount of fresh veggies called for. It was great on a chilly, damp evening. We had plenty leftover and I expect the leftovers will be even tastier!
This soup was magnificent and had a wonderful full-bodied flavor. The only alterations I made were to add about 1/4 tsp. cayenne and 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper to add a little kick. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
Very good soup. The family was doubtful when I said I was making "quinoa and cabbage soup" but it turned out very well. I didn't have the Italian seasonings on hand, so I tried different spices that I did have - smoked paprika, cayenne, a little creole seasoning, & black pepper, and I also bumped up the amount of garlic by about 3 times the amount. I used the full amount of low-sodium chicken broth indicated, and didn't feel that it was too soupy at all. I used manchego cheese instead of the parm, only because that was what I had. I thought that the smoked paprika and manchego complimented the cabbage & beans very well. I served it with quick homemade biscuits, and it was a warm comforting meal on a cold night.
I used only 1 carton of broth and it came out like a very delicious stew and didn't sacrifice any flavor. One thing I would like to try is to puree the veggies before adding beans and quinoa. I think that would be a nice way to change up the texture and play around with this recipe. I'm sure this will be a regular meal because my husband wants me to make it again!! Thank you for the recipe :)
Awesome recipe....even the kids ate it, nice a filling too.
Delicious soup, loved it. Made it according to the recipe. Made a lot so hopefully will freeze well. Photo on here did not look like the soup at all but I guess you can add whatever veggies you prefer.
Loved it, my husband said It was the best soup he's ever had.
I love this recipe because it makes me feel good with no bloating like high-sodium or creamy soups can cause. I made my own broth just by boiling veggies and some chicken parts. The mistake I made was using red cabbage because I had some to use up and my soup turned purple. It's not the most appetizing color. Also, I left out the tomatoes and kidney beans and added some seasoned chicken pieces at the beginning with the celery and onions. I cooked the chicken through before adding the stock, etc. It's the perfect afternoon snack!
Love this soup! I’ve been making this recipe for several years now. For the sake of simplicity, I use a big bag of mixed vegetables instead of chopping up a lot of veggies. Then I use vegetable broth and add the beans of course. I’ve also interchanged gluten free noodles or regular bow tie noodles for
Loved this recipe. So healthful. I tweaked it and added small cubes of beef hoping to make it like the soup my Bolivian friend made. I put too much quinoa and should've simmered the beef awhile before adding the vegetables (including zuchinni). I woul add more of the herbs for flavor as well. I will make it again and continue to tweak but a good basic recipe.
I love this soup!!!!! I don't use the butter or the cheese and only half the olive oil. I also add coarse black pepper. YUMMY!
I made this today and it was excellent! It made a lot so I hope it freezes well. The only change I made was to use white kidney beans instead of red, because that's what I had on hand. Really great cold weather comfort food
Terrific. A great base soup, also, if you want to add other/more veggies. Some reviews suggest it is bland…I corrected seasonings at end with salt/pepper.
Made this for our dinner tonight -- hearty and delicious! I only used about 5 cups of broth, for a thicker soup, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Will definitely be making this again.
We enjoyed quinoa soup on our trip to Peru. I added potato, kale, mushrooms, used 1 c quinoa. Omitted beans, cabbage and tomatoes. Excellent
The soup turned out absolutely delicious. Its filling, flavorful and healthy. I substituted and added few things: I didn't use kale. Couldn't find it unpackaged without plastic#ZeroWaste. I used cauliflower rice because I had a frozen bag at home instead of cabbage. It's great! I added about a 1 tbsp of salt, 1 tbsp of butter, 1/2 tbsp of pepper, 1/2 tsp onion and garlic powder when cooking the vegetables. I added 1 zucchini (skin on).
Really good! I substituted kale for cabbage, added zucchini & a little dried oregano & chili powder. Whole family loved it.
The family loved this soup. We used 3/4 cup of Quinoa and ours did not end up too soupy. We also added a small zucchini, which was a good addition. Low sodium chicken broth works very well, I used four 14 ounce cans. We served ours with cornbread. This is a very nutritious recipe. I would recommend you try it.
Very good soup! I heeded the warning about the soup being too liquid-y from other reviewers if made with (2) 32 oz's of chicken broth, so I only used 3/4 the amount (48 fl oz total of chicken broth I used). Perfect balance-not too thick or too runny! Everything else I kept the same :)
Very good!
The soup is amazing. The picture, with yellow squash and red bell pepper does not match the actual recipe
I used 2 cups of frozen kale rather than the fresh cabbage, canelli beans instead of red kidney beans, red quinoa, and only 48 oz. of broth to good effect. Excellent recipe!
This was a good basic vegetable soup. I did make 3 changes to the recipe. 1 I cooked it in my instant pot rather than on the stovetop. I just sautéed the veggies in the instant pot while I was prepping everything else. Then cooked it all on the soup setting at once rather than adding the cabbage later. 2 I hate cooked carrots so I use orange bell peppers as a replacement. 3 I used vegetable broth rather than chicken to keep it vegetarian. This was a simple but filling recipe. It’s winter in Alaska so hearty soups are a go to for me. I might add zucchini and a dash of balsamic vinegar if I make this again.
Excellent recipe! I used chicken stock instead of chicken broth (less salt), red quinoa instead of golden, double the veggies (carrots, celery, cabbage), and added a pinch of cayenne for heat. Delicious, hearty, and fabulously comforting for a cold winter day! This one is a keeper!
Omg, was this delicious soup! I didn’t add any different ingredients to the mix, but I stepped up a few existing ones, that is, doubled the amount of vegetables - carrot, onion, celery and cabbage, added another quart of chicken broth, 3/4 cup quinoa - instead of 1/2 cup, omitted the bay leaf, rinsed the drained kidney beans with tap water to cut down on the salt, used diced tomatoes instead of crushed, and didn’t bother with the Parmesan cheese. The resulting aroma had me positively drooling, it smelled so luscious! I wound up with 10 portions overall instead of 8, but there were no complaints!
I did make changes. I added, broccoli, kale and cauliflower as well as a bell pepper. I also used half vegetable broth and half tomato juice. It turned out well, but is maybe a bit thick.
I made exactly as written. It's not quite as "soupy" as it looks in the picture due to the quinoa, I believe. Flavor was good, but I think I would leave the quinoa out next time due to it's thickening quality to the soup as I like brothy soups. Also the quinoa did nothing for flavor that I could tell.
I love it! I'm a soup fan all the way. but when we're all sick it's a awesome convert food. I had tons of quinoa and saw this and thought even better then what I was looking for. I added some zucchini because I had it and did 2/3 cup of quinoa. and guess what my two year old even loves it! definitely a hit!
Very good! Just added a small zucchini, diced.
Loved this recipe, it was super easy. I added some zucchini and some ground tomatoes and tons of cabbage. It came out great!
Followed the recipe as written but added extra carrots & cabbage since I had to buy a whole bag of carrots & a whole head of cabbage. Will add a can of diced tomatoes next time I make the soup. So I had extra veggies in the soup which was delicious and very healthy with NO meat which is what I wanted. However, beef (hamburger or roast) and/or fresh spinach leaves would have been very tasty in the soup. I had slice of thick whole grain bread to dip in the soup and have plenty left over which in part, I will freeze. Excellent soup.
I have several similar recipes, but this is the best. We added bacon bits as another reviewer suggested. Yum!
Excellent soup!! Will make it again and again!!
This soup is delicious and nutritious. Bonus-my 17 month old granddaughter loves it. Takes great the next day as flavors blend. I did add zucchini because we all love it. I will definitely make this again!
Added in green beans, Brussels sprouts and shredded chicken. Omitted the cabbage. Used only 6 cups of chicken stock and 16 oz. of tomato basil soup. Delicious!
