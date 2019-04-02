Quinoa and Vegetable Soup

This quinoa and vegetable soup with kidney beans is a hearty, satisfying soup that's easy to make.

Recipe by GIMESUN

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, and garlic; cook and stir until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, tomatoes, parsley, basil, bay leaf, and thyme; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir cabbage, kidney beans, and quinoa into the soup. Cover and simmer until quinoa is tender, 30 minutes. Garnish each serving with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 23.5mg; sodium 1922.7mg. Full Nutrition
