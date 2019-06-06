The REAL Long Island Iced Tea
There are a few impostors out there that claim to be Long Island Iced Teas. In actuality, there is only one correct way to make a LIIT... and this is it!
I will gladly verify that this is the original PROPER recipe for long island iced tea.
Yep! That's it. Pure and simple!
As a bartender, I would add that instead of one fluid ounce of sweet and sour, fill your glass 2/3 of the way, then add a splash of Coke. Otherwise the ratio is off and it will be too strong.
This is the way to make a LIIT-Yum!
When I read the ingredients after reading the hook line, "The REAL Long Island Ice Tea", this brought back memories of how my grandmother made this as my wedding punch about 40 years ago. Everyone talked about this slamming drink and wondered what were the ingredients. Yes this is the REAL thing! My grandmother wouldn't tell me the recipe except in excerpts; I finally got the recipe out of her over the years! I say enjoy but be careful because the smoothness can cause you to forget there is alcohol until you go to move of your seat. LOL!
Excellent recipe! I did a couple of things differently: 1. I abhor store bought sour mix, so I used simple syrup and lime juice; 2. I used Orange Caracao in place of Triple Sec. It turned out wonderfully and I've been using this recipe's ratios for years.
I did not know that tequila was in a "real" Long Island. I made a couple of these for me & my husband while we prepped for thanksgiving dinner. If we were to have had more than one, we would not have finished. It was really tasty!
This IS the Original and Famous LIIT recipe! You got it so right Sledge! and guess where I am from Long Island, NY! The only thing I do differently is put it all in the Tom Collins glass and then roll it into a shaker and back in the Tom Collins glass and then garnish with lemon!
I was a bartender in the 80's and this is how I made LIT and I had a 3 limit I would severe per- person , but I worked in a restaurant bar ,, I'm from Arkansas I was having a hard time with all of the other peoples LIT's Thanks For Sharing The Real LIT,,,,,!!!!
This was plenty strong, and tasted WAY better than what you pick up in a normal bar. If you want it a little less "strong" you can double the cola. And I know it's not "authentic," but the first time I made this, we actually didn't have cola on hand, so I subbed with ginger ale, and it was pretty dang good that way too!
I used a simple syrup instead of the sweet and sour mix and squeezed in some lemon juice. It's really good.
Even better quadrupled and shared with three friends :D
Yess -Yess !! It is the real thing!! I had the recipe from ,of all people, my Father.But I lost it!! Thanx !! Tiggy
Do not exceed four of these unless you like the spinning room effect. You forget how much alcohol is in there because it's so good. This recipe is by far the best of all I've tried. I'll definitely be keeping stocked for it.
This is a terrible recipe!
I woulent change a thing this recipes is awesome. I want to try it with homemade sweet and sour, I think that would taste even better. Thanks for the recipe its now a favorite in our basement bar.
Just made one following directions as given & it turned out delicious!!!
This is the perfect LIIT recipe. Absolutely perfect. Most places I go to make it too sweet and not strong enough. I feel like i'm getting cheated at those places.
Great recipe even on a budget! I made this using pretty cheap alcohols and it turned out great. If you are going the cheap route, I would recommend adding a little extra cola. Great choice! I cannot taste the alcohol in it either.
It is very potent. I cant figure why there is no tea listed as an ingredient.
Only thing is I would make my own sweet sour mix, 1 cup fresh lemon juice, 1 cup lime juice, 1/2 cup water and 1 cup sugar. Heat solution and mix. Chill before use. Stays good for about 2 weeks in refrigerator.
Made exactly as instructed; fantastic Long Island Recipe!
I made it with the sweet and sour mix. Eh. Read more on liit and made my own simple syrup. So I mixed the sweet and sour and used 1/2 oz simple syrup and 1/2 oz FRESH lemon juice. World of difference.
I made one of these at noon on my day off and let me tell you what a great way to spend an afternoon! Anyway this recipe tastes amazing as is but for me a good amount of coke and a bit less sweet and sour made it perfect.
I live on Long Island NY. From a native, a couple pro tips: Double all the volumes. Use simple syrup (sugar water) and juice of 1 lime instead of sweet and sour mix. Substitute a splash of Jaegermeister or Red Bull for cola.
delicious
Will absolutely make again! Keep in mind this requires a tall large glass! Loved it.
I just made one and I thought it was great!
Great flavor, smooth, best recipe I've found for long island iced tea
Awesome. The best recipe I have found for this drink. However you can’t have more than one.
EXCELLENT! I used extra sweet and sour though and extra diet coke otherwise it was too strong. Will keep this one as the only one I make.
While bartending, I had always used sprite or 7up instead of sweet and sour mix. The newly 21 year olds loved them.
Made a homemade, sugar free simple syrup and added elmons and lime juice to it to replace the sweet & sour mix. Other than that, followed the recipe to the T and it was great!!!
This is so delicious. It somehow seems to cancel out the alcohol taste and there-in is the rub...you could easily drink these in the same quantities as you would regular iced tea. Don’t.
I will definitely make this again
He's right... This is exactly how one should be made and how it should taste.
Yep. This is the original, all right. Oh, yeah!!!
This recipe is AMAZING! Sooooo much better than what you get at a bar. I
Thank you Sledge! I finally have a "go to" Long Island recipe that is oh so close to exactly how we like it. I will likely up the ratio of sweet and sour mix a little bit next time, but love it made exactly per the recipe.
Not yet thinking about adding something to give it a unique taste. It is great so far but I'm looking for awesome
I've made this several times, and it is delicious! My husband loves liit and he loves this recipe.
Love it!!!
Best Long Island outside of my favorite pub!
The best ingredients!
I used Margarita mix instead of sweet and sour mix.
One word, Excellent!
Word of advice. if you buy triple sec that is liquor free, put 1 oz. Of each liquor in and it tastes great. I always made it 1oz of each liquor 1 oz of alcohol free triple sec 2 oz of sweet and sour and cola to taste. I bought triple sec today and it was 40 proof so it was very strong. made it as recommended above and its perfect
Just about the exact same way I make it. Though I usually do the cola by "taste" which ends up slightly less than called for herein. Still, you can't wrong w/this mix as stated and for the bartender that gives it 3 stars? Just remember, most bar prepared long island teas taste awful in comparison to this recipe. (Cheap sweet & sour mix? ) Not for certain why the bars usually aren't as good as I use well brands to make and so much better.
Did not change anything and just follow the original recipe and this is the simplest LIIT to make. Thanks Sledge for sharing this wonderful drink.
This recipe is great. I usually mix a bit more sour mix with the drink but after two of these you are feeling pretty good.
Will surely make again!!
A 'real' Long Island does not have tequila in it... That was added much later.
you'd think as many nights as I can't remember because of this witches brew, I would have forgotten how it's made. That is the recipe, and I feel there may have been a few times I took it intravenously as well. Such a simple concoction if mixed in the right proportions tastes like the nectar of the Gods, but one spirit out of proportion can have disasterous results. Get the alcohol proportions right in the first two, and all is good. after that, you won't care. If the first tastes off balance, I usually have them add a shot of Roses Lime Juice as the most effective first aid(don't waste it), and watch the second being poured and accurately measured. A word of caution: DO NOT TREAT THESE AS SHOTS. Bad things will happen.
Strong, tastes sooo good! First real drink I made at my house :) I could get into this!
I used Superior Black Rum for its extra flavor and superbe color. 1 for 1 alcohol/coke ratio is just fine.
I like it, i go a little lite on the gin.
It tastes good
I added a little more sour mix and less soda and it was perfect!
One of the best LIIT I've had in a very long time, I was worried it would be over powering but it was very smooth going down!
It was great!!!!!
It tastes just like I remember!
Definitely not. Tequila is wayyyyy too overpowering. Does not taste like tea. I notice other recipes increase the sweet & sour and the coke. I will be trying that next time.
I added a little more of the sweet n sour, triple Sec ( orange flavor ), and the cola! YUMMY
Wow! This is so yummy but will kick your butt
I love it. This thing is delicious. I would increase the serving to three when attempting. One serving is a very small glass.