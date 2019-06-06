The REAL Long Island Iced Tea

There are a few impostors out there that claim to be Long Island Iced Teas. In actuality, there is only one correct way to make a LIIT... and this is it!

By Sledge

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sour mix over ice; cover and shake. Pour cocktail into a Collins or hurricane glass; top with splash of cola for color. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.3mg. Full Nutrition
