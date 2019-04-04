Traditional Rice Stuffing

My mother passed this recipe on to her daughters as it was passed on to her from her mother. It is a delicious alternative to traditional bread stuffing, and my family always requests it when a chicken or turkey is on the menu. It will be a stunning addition to your Sunday night dinner table. As with any good recipe, adjust the seasonings to your taste. This recipe quantity is for an approximately 5-pound chicken.

Recipe by Sheila Kampman

Credit: libelle

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add water, dill weed, poultry seasoning, parsley, ground black pepper, chicken bouillon, and rice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until water is absorbed and rice is just slightly undercooked, 12 to 14 minutes. Stir, taste, and adjust seasonings if desired. Cool completely before using to stuff a chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 393.1mg. Full Nutrition
