Traditional Rice Stuffing

My mother passed this recipe on to her daughters as it was passed on to her from her mother. It is a delicious alternative to traditional bread stuffing, and my family always requests it when a chicken or turkey is on the menu. It will be a stunning addition to your Sunday night dinner table. As with any good recipe, adjust the seasonings to your taste. This recipe quantity is for an approximately 5-pound chicken.
i'm experimenting with non traditional healthier stuffings for thanksgiving this year and used this recipe as a starting point.. i had cooked quinoa earlier today so i used that in place of the rice.. i left out the dill.. cut the poultry seasoning in half and the parsley down by 2/3.. i'm wondering if 2 tbsp is a misprint and if it's really supposed to be 2 tsp.. that's how much i used.. i reduced the onion by half and added equal parts of chopped celery.. i added about a little less than 1/3 c of water to get that wetter consistency i associate with stuffing.. this was great inspiration.. ty for the recipe
i'm experimenting with non traditional healthier stuffings for thanksgiving this year and used this recipe as a starting point.. i had cooked quinoa earlier today so i used that in place of the rice.. i left out the dill.. cut the poultry seasoning in half and the parsley down by 2/3.. i'm wondering if 2 tbsp is a misprint and if it's really supposed to be 2 tsp.. that's how much i used.. i reduced the onion by half and added equal parts of chopped celery.. i added about a little less than 1/3 c of water to get that wetter consistency i associate with stuffing.. this was great inspiration.. ty for the recipe
I added 2 celery stalks diced really thin with the onion sauté. I also added sliced fresh mushrooms into the rice while cooking. Delicious and easy. Great recipe.
Ali MacGregor
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2016
This was an amazing recipe. I stuffed it in the turkey aftee it cooled but it tasted great eve before that. The only change I made was fresh parsley and not dried. With gluten free family members, this is a great alternative to bread stuffing.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.