Authentic Chicken Tikka Masala
This authentic chicken tikka masala dish follows an old family recipe.
I found this recipe this past Tuesday evening and because of my busy schedule, I knew I was going to have to wait until this weekend to make it. My mouth has been watering all week just thinking about it. Well let me just say that it was WELL worth the wait.... served over Jasmine rice and I absolutely LOVED it! I made a double batch to have plenty to eat thru the weekend and maybe for lunch at work next week. I made a couple of changes from the written instructions, and it came out just fine. 1) I wasn't too sure about the idea of baking yogurt-covered chicken, plus I don't trust the oven in my apartment, so I decided I'd cook them by simmering them with the rest of the ingredients. I cut the chicken into small cubes (about sugar cube size), rather than strips to help them cook more quickly. I marinated them as directed, then added them (including all of the yogurt marinade) where directed to in the instructions. Simmered everything for about 15-20 minutes to make sure everything was cooked. The chicken stayed extremely tender since I didn't give it a chance to dry out in the oven. 2) I realized as I was opening the tomato paste that I bought the one with italian spices in it...sigh... So I scrapped the paste and went with a can of tomato sauce instead, and just left out the water the recipe calls for. 3) Added an extra 1/4 cup of cream to make the sauce go a little further.Read More
It's alright but really off. It doesn't taste like it's from an Indian restaurant which is really what I was hoping for. This is a lot spicier and much more tangy with a heaver tomato flavor than the "authentic" tikka masala that I would get from an Indian restaurant.Read More
Mmmmmmmm.......So yummy!! I followed the recipe for the most part and it was delicious! I only marinated the chicken for about 30 minutes and it was so good I started eating it before I added it to the sauce. Sorry about the bad photo, it smelled so good I started to eat before I remembered to photograph it.
This was delicious! The only thing I changed was to use some bird's eye chilis from our garden instead of green chilis. Good flavors and spice level. Ate with some naan, and everything was yummy!
Amazing, restaurant quality Tikka Masala. Makes an impressive dish with complex, aromatic flavors that blend together nicely. A bit time consuming to prepare but well worth the effort. For the marinade, used non-fat Greek plain yogurt, and marinated the chicken for four hours instead of two. For the remainder of the recipe, subbed ground cumin since didn’t have cumin seeds, 2 serrano peppers w/ seeds for green chile peppers, 1/4 cup chicken broth for water, and 1/2 cup coconut milk for heavy whipping cream. The main caution for achieving a successful outcome is to consider the heat tolerance for whoever is eating this dish. Green chile (a/k/a Anaheim chile, California Green) peppers range from mild and sweet to moderate hot. On the Scoville Heat Index, a jalapeno pepper can easily exceed 2X the value of a green chile, and a serrano pepper can easily exceed 4X its value; removing the seeds & ribs will also reduce the heat (if not sure, reserve these and add in later if desiring more heat or add some cayenne pepper to taste). For folks who like Indian cuisine, this will be a keeper.
Delicious! My boyfriend's parents are from India, he said it tasted like his Mom's cooking. I added an extra green chile because we like it spicy. Watch the video here on AllRecipes about Indian style Basmati rice. First time I got rice to come out perfectly. Thanks!
I loved this recipe!!!! I didn't have cumin seeds so I used ground cumin. I didn't have fresh ginger either so I used ground instead. The last substitution I made was the chiles and roma tomato. I used a can of dice tomatoes with green chiles. I loved this and can't wait to make it again.
I love chicken tikka masala. Unfortunately, I don't live near any good Indian restaurants, so my fiancé and I resort to buying the simmer sauces if we are desperate for a taste of Indian and don't feel like driving to a decent Indian place. I found this recipe and after reading these reviews, I decided to take a chance and make this. I had all the spices on hand even though they were already ground. I just slightly decreased the amount of spice where fresh was called for, such as ginger and cumin seeds. Everything else I used was fresh. Because I already had so many dry, ground spices, I decided to look up an easy recipe for garam masala too (also on this website; recipe by zen sojourner). I used a lot of the tips provided by other reviewers, such as using nonfat Greek yogurt, light coconut milk, and the dry spices that I already had on hand and wanted to use up. I marinated the chicken for 4-5 hours, and baked according to the directions. After I turned off the oven, I left in for 30 min. After I finished cooking the tomatoes, I followed the rest of the recipe. My fiancé and I got distracted and left the pot on a low simmer for the next hour. I was worried that we might have overlooked it. The sauce was thick, which I didn't mind as I don't like watery sauces. It tasted delicious. My fiancé said it was the best curry he's ever had. It might not taste like the real thing to some one who is Indian, but we loved it and will be sure to make again -so easy.
This was an awesome recipe. (I didn't have whipping cream so I substituted with greek yogurt and it made the final result slightly too tangy, so next time I'll buy the cream in advance.) Very time-consuming, like most Indian food, but well worth it!
I cheated with this recipe as I had some pre-cooked chicken I just threw in. To compensate I added a couple tablespoons of yogurt to the final mixture. We liked this version of Tikka Masala, not as much as our local restaurant. I only had ground cumin and it was just overwhelming (to my tastes) so I definitely would cut it down next time. In addition, I used evaporated milk instead of cream and it took the whole can to make an actual sauce. The restaurant version is much sweeter, so if I try again I may add some sugar or something to the sauce. But for my first try at Indian everyone was pretty pleased!
very tasty, lovely meal
i made a lot of substitutions which is why I'm giving this recipe 4 stars as i didnt get to taste this recipe for what it is. i used to work in an Afghani restaurant so i made it more to that taste than Indian style which i find overly curried and spicy. i really was craving this dish so i had to make dew with what i had at hand. i marinated the chicken in yogurt with smoked paprika, cumin, salt, pepper and garlic powder for 2 hours. then i baked it in my conventional oven for about 20min. i sauteed
I follwed this recipe exactly and it was delicious! It will be something I regularly make!
While this isn't quite what I'm used to (compared to the local Indian restaurants in my town), it is very good! The way I would describe it is a mix between what you'll find at an Indian restaurant and what you can make at home when purchasing Tikka Masalla paste (calls for browning onions, adding paste, tomatoes, water, and cooked chicken). I really appreciated the variety of spices that are in this particular version. As delicious as this dish is at my local Indian restaurants, I think they may cheap out on some of the spices and other ingredients. Their dishes seem to be creamier, sweeter, with less spice and less pronounced tomato and onion. In any case, I prefer a saucier (and sweeter) dish, so I added 1/2 cup of coconut milk to the recipe. I also reduced the heat a bit by eliminating one of the peppers (I used Serrano). It was still too spicy for the kids, so next time, I'll eliminate the cayenne from the chicken and see if that's the happy medium. Also, basmati rice is a MUST. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
This turned out to be a very good recipe. The flavors were very balanced without one particular flavor overpowering the dish. I followed the recipe fairly closely, with just a couple of variations. I used half-and-half in place of the heavy cream, and in turn it turned out just a bit drier than if I had used the heavy cream. Also, I used the ground cumin and ginger as that is what I had around the house. I accidentally picked up a can of tomato sauce instead of paste at the grocery and realized it while things were already cooking, so I just added an 8 oz can of the tomato sauce instead of the paste and omitted the extra water. Lastly, I used one jalapeno pepper with seeds removed in place of the 2 green chiles, just to temper the spice a bit. I will definitely make this again!
Amazing! Have made it several times. Don't substitute anything. The second time I realized I didn't have tomato paste or chili peppers so I tried to improvise. Still good but very noticeable difference.
When I finished cooking it, it was too sweet, and lacked any "kick" at all. I had followed the directions exactly (with the exception of accidentally using 3/4 cup tomato paste instead of 1/2 cup. I seeded the peppers before using too. I don't know whether it was the extra tomato paste, perhaps using onions that were sweeter than they should have been (yellow instead of white), or whether this recipe comes out sweetish. This morning, I went back and added more cumin, cayenne, ginger, and turmeric. Now it tastes a lot better, has a bit of a bite, and the sweetness is dampened to an acceptable level. I'm up in the air as to wether I'll try this recipe again.
Great recipe! I want to add that there's a discrepancy between the video and the ingredients shown above. You should used 1 cup of heavy cream as stated on the video, otherwise; you'll get a very dry sauce.
Awesome! My husband said, if he hadn't watched me make this dish, he would have guessed, I bought it at our local Indian restaurant. I only changed two things. I did not have any turmeric on hand, so I used curry powder instead and I increased the amount of cream because I like lots of sauce. I will definitely make this dish again!
My husband and I give this dish 10/10. Right amount of heat and the flavours fabulous. Like one of the other people's idea I didn't bake the chicken, instead I added the chicken to the onion mixture and added the rest of ingredients. I let this simmer for 20 minutes and served it over basmati rice.
Many thanks to the person who submitted this recipe! It is easy and fun to make and so, so delicious. I recently bought a chicken curry dish at a local Indian restaurant in down town Berkeley but I thought what I got did not even compare to this dish. It is a restaurant quality recipe (and I have eaten at about a million Indian restaurants over the years). Modifications: Very spicy food gives me terrible heartburn so I used one-half a jalapeno instead of 2 green chile peppers. This was perfect for a mild-spicy range (as in: Mmm...that has a little bit of kick but doesn't burn). In addition, I added the juice of half a lemon to the chicken towards the end to give it a tiny bit of zing and just a dash of depth to the flavor. I felt it needed either a nutty or citrus-y undertone. It goes wonderfully with basmati rice mixed with almonds (the nuts are a great addition) and yellow raisins and cilantro or garlic stuffed Naan and Raita. I made it twice, once with basmati rice, once with restaurant-purchased stuffed Naan. This recipe is first rate--a genuine keeper. Thanks!
I leave out the black pepper (not a fan) and drastically reduce the amount of cayenne pepper as I think the other spices combine to give it plenty of heat, but otherwise follow this to a T and it is amazing.
I always add more spice into the mix but EVERYBODY loves it.
Great recipe! Tons of flavor, tons of spice and great with chicken and pork. I used pork chops, and they ended out a little tough, but they may have been freezer burned. Also didn't have time to marinade for 2 hours, so I think it only marinated 45 minutes, but still super tasty. Served with couscous, so good!
This recipe was very good! There's a great amount of spice in this dish. I go back and forth between adding the peppers or not for my spice level conscious friends. It may have a long list of ingredients, but it is very easy to make. This recipe is also a good base to switch it up with paneer or shrimp- instead of chicken. Top this over some lentils or rice if you choose and you won't be disappointed! The only drawback is waiting to cook and eat it while the chicken is marinating!
I made this recipe two ways, 1st way was exactly how the recipe reads. The 2nd was the way the recipe reads, except I used two cans of Campbell's Tomato soup (family size) (for more sauce) instead of using tomatoes and tomato paste, (I doubled all the spices due to additional sauce) I personally like how the tomato soup made this recipe taste creamier, I thought the tomatoes and tomato paste gave the recipe a tangy taste. Both ways are very good!!! I will definitely use this recipe again and depending on what mood I am in (creamy or tangy) will determine how it will be made!!!!
I didn't use tomatoes, and used powdered ginger instead of fresh. It was just as delicious, and I like the "uninterrupted" creamy texture. This is one of my favorite meals, and a great recipe for it!
Have made this dish many times and this really is a more authentic taste, well liked in my house even by the little ones. Added to my favorites.
It is just like a simple chicken curry, nothing special about this dish. I will never make it again, there isn't anything taste like tikka.
This was very authentic chicken tike masala. My husband loved it! I will definitely make this again. We spent almost 7 years in India and Pakistan and this was as good as any we had there. Next time I will make some black dal and see if I can find some naan bread. It was so flavorful and I love the marinade!! Great recipe!
This was WOW-tastic and easy! Didn't have garam masala so I made my own from a recipe on this site, look up "Easy Garam Masala". I added green and red onions to the mix, and 1/4 cup coconut milk. The coconut milk gives it a slightly sweet hint - highly recommended! My supermarket ran out of fresh ginger so I used the pink stuff that comes with sushi which was totally fine. Also used 1/2 can of diced green chiles instead of fresh. My boyfriend said it was better than any Chicken Tikka Masala he's had from a restaurant and he lived in England for 3 years. This is a definite keeper... excellent!
Awesome!
Very very good. I made the recipe almost as is, as I didn't have cumin seeds and used ground cumin instead. Also, after I added the tomatoes/spices and cooked them down, I blended the sauce. This gave it the restaurant style consistency I was looking for (before that it looked like salsa soup). After I blended the sauce, I stirred in the cream and put the chicken in and let it simmer slowly for about 10 mins to let the flavors meld together. When it was done, I used the choped cilantro. It was better than the kind I get at my favorite restaurant. Served with homemade naan and jasmine rice. Thank you so much! You gave me what I was looking for and more.
This was very very good, however, I made a couple modifications. I substituted coconut milk for the heavy cream and added more than called for. I substituted one can of diced tomatoes with green chilis for the fresh Roma tomatoes and green chilis. Also the sauce tasted a little too tangy (tomatoey) to me so I added a little bit of sugar to my sauce and it was really good. Slightly sweet, just like my local Indian restaurant makes it. Served with basmati rice and homemade naan. I would definitely make this again!
Chicken Tikka Masala isn't an Indian dish, but was "invented" in England. If you go to India, they don't even have "curry" dishes. That was all developed in England. Chicken Tikka Masala came from the English liking gravy.
A very amazing recipe Instead of baking the chiken I cooked it on a grill i definitely recommend this recipe very much Thank you
CHicken Tikka Masala is my favorite dish when I go out to eat in an Indian restaurant. This recipe did not disappoint! I made the recipe exactly the way I was instructed. I thought I didn't change the recipe, but as I started writing this I realized I forgot to add the whipping cream to it! Nobody even noticed! It was soo tasty! And leaving the whipping cream out REALLY cut out a lot of calories! I don't do much cooking with peppers, so I learned the hard way that a green chile pepper is the same thing as an Anaheim pepper. The dish came out mildly spicy. I did need to blow my nose after eating it, but it didn't scald my tongue. The taste is delicious! I love it! I wouldn't change a thing on it! The whipping cream is totally optional in my opinion.
I haven't tried this yet but plan to. What kind of green chiles are supposed to be used? Raw jalapenos or serranos, or canned green anaheim chiles or something else? There are many kinds of green chiles!
It was much too tomato flavoured.
This was perfect! Added extra spices than stated and substituted coconut milk for cream and added chicken stock with water. So easy to make. Everyone said it was delicious so will definitely be making again. Thank you!
Yummy! Followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect!
I tried this with canned diced tomatoes, grilling the meat and lactose-free milk in place of cream and it turned out great. I also put the sauce in a blender. It looked like I ordered take-out.
This recipe is awesome. A definite keeper in my kitchen. After returning from India and craving the food, this recipe provided the most authentic experience I could find. I only had Greek yogurt, but appreciated the taste. I also experimented with a vegetarian version and found that either tofu or paneer could be substituted for chicken. Dynamite recipe, but make sure to follow it with all the spices for the most authentic flavor.
This was absolutely AMAZING!!! The best Indian food I've been able to make at home. I didn't have fresh ginger so used dried and did not use cilantro (don't like it). I used only 1 serano pepper without the seeds or insides and that was enough "kick" for me (mild).
Amazing recipe! Delicious, it is pretty spicy, so I tone it down a little, mainly for my wife, but ahh magnifique!!
My son has lives in India and said it was very good. Instead of chicken we use very firm tofu.
I loved this recipe and it was the first time cooking it. I made an adjustment for the whip cream I used low fat cream cheese. I also served over Basmati rice and it turned out great!
This was almost better than the dish I order at my favorite local Indian restaurant. I will say that this is SPICY! I can handle a moderate amount of heat but this was too much. I'd say take the chili peppers out and use 1/4 of the recommended amount of Red Cayenne Pepper. We had to put some sour cream on it to "cool it down". I served this over some cooked Jasmine rice and some Naan bread on the side. :]
Very good recipe. The only thing I would do differently is to make my own garam masala mixture from scratch.
I only used one of the green chilies. I was nervous it would be too spicy for my kids. It was perfect! Best I have ever eaten!
I used coconut cream instead of heavy cream, and it was great. I also used some leftover mild canned green chiles instead of fresh. Edit: Next time, I still used coconut milk and canned chiles, but I simmered the chicken as described in another review instead of baking it. It was very tender and less work on my part.
I will Definitely make this again! It tastes wonderful!
It was great, but not as much sauce as I was hoping for! I added yogurt and more cream then tossed in more of the spices until I thought it tasted right.
I made this last night and it was terrific. I cooked the chicken at 425 for 12 minutes and they came out perfect. I did not use cayenne. Also, I did not put the cooked chicken back in the sauce for the last 10 minutes for fear of drying out the meat. This really came out great. The layers of spices and flavors were fantastic. You have to try this!!!
WE don't like spicy food and omitting the chili peppers and reducing the level of spicy ingredients still resulted in a fabulous dish.
After having this dish at in Indian restaurant in Salem, Mass, I had to attempt it at home. It turned out very similar and delicious! Now to just master the rice!
Holy hole-in-the-doughnut, Batman! This recipe is amazing.. turned out *almost* as good as the jar of sauce I've gotten at my local health food store. The only three things I changed: 1. Use fire roasted green chile peppers instead of fresh (4oz can) 2. Replaced chicken with tofu 3. Added about 1 whole cup of coconut milk (Instead of 1/2c heavy cream) When it was all done, it was tasty... but it didn't have sweetness that I was looking for, so I added more coconut milk. And then suddenly, it was PERFECT! Nom Nom Nom..... *drool* Thank you so much for this recipe. Best thing I've ever made!!
Fabulous!!! The taste is amazing!!!
This recipe is AMAZING! Super HOT though, I need to learn how to mellow it out a tad bit but even with the crazy heat.....it was amazing. None of the stores near me had chili's (I tried 2) so I used jalapeno for that part.
delicious!
Amazing! I added a cup of water to make more sauce,3/4 of an onion instead a whole large onion and finished the dish with a touch of lemon and cilantro.
This was okay. Like some other reviewers, I found it a bit too tomatoey and the Indian spices were not coming through as well. I did use canned tomatoes instead of fresh, I'm not sure if that was the issue.
I made this with coconut milk instead of cream-was delicious-no coconut flavor, just creaminess
Made it 2 weeks ago, it was OK, but there was something missing, I'll add a few things myself next time I make it.
Spiced it up a bit as my family likes spicy food. Or her than that followed the recipe. Love it. Been making it atleast once a month. For family get together. Always have to make big pot since my kids wants left over to take home
Very good. I've made this recipe a few times now, and I have now made a few changes based on Epicurious's Quick Chicken Masala recipe. You can dust the chicken pieces with garam masala and cook in coconut oil in your saucepan. Remove the chicken when the pieces are browned (or if you are super lazy, just push to the cooler edges of the pan), then add the spices and proceed with the remainder of the recipe. Add the chicken and collected juices back to the pan and let simmer for 10 minutes or so. I added small package of frozen petite peas about 2 minutes before everything was done. I didn't add the heavy cream and I only had Greek yogurt, so I made sure the whey was stirred thoroughly into the yogurt and added a bit more than 1/4 cup. I added one hot chile to the spices at the beginning because my daughter loves spicy food. It was awesome!
It was great! Just changed tomato paste for crushed tomato purée
Great! The only changes I made were to leave out the cayenne and halve the chilis (I was worried it would be too spicy for my toddler) and I only had whole milk instead of cream. But it came out great! Huge hit with the whole family (the toddler devoured it). I think I'll try it with veggies next time.
We loved the multi-stage process of this recipe, especially the layering of spices. Next time I will use less tomato paste and more cream/water. The sauce was too thick.
This recipe is delicious! I added some more chilis for some extra spice.
I made this last week, and forgot to review it! Fantastic recipe! Everyone in my family loved it. I served this with basmati rice and naan.
Better than chef John's version. More like what I get at the Indian restaurants. I made a few changes: tomato purée instead of paste and Roma tomatoes. I also didn't put the cumin seed in, but used ground cumin in the last step. I cook my rice with cumin seed. I also didn't use the fresh peppers, used a little ground pepper instead. Will be a favorite.
I didn't stray from the recipe. I have been trying so hard to find an authentic tasting chicken tikka masala. This one for me was on the sweet side .
I have never made chicken tikka masala before and omg this was the easiest, most delicious recipe ever. I made it exactly like the recipe instructs except for 2 things; I did not have cumin seeds so i used ground cumin instead ( one tsp ground vs 3 tsp of seeds); and I realized too late that I forgot to buy Roma tomatoes or green chili so I used a can of Rotel tomatoes which has green chili in it and omitted the water..problem solved!!!! It was delicious Thank you!!
Wow! Just made this tonight and it was fantastic. I substituted the heavy cream for light cream and it was still rich and creamy. I loved it! Next time I'll add more spices since I used 5 lbs of chicken my math may have been off.
The flavor and spice level of this dish is spot on! (Coming from someone with Indian family members) I suggest either using tomato sauce or blending the diced tomatoes before cooking. I wasn't able to get the tomato chunks to stew down completely and was using a potato masher to hasten the process.
EXCELLENT!
This was pretty great. I doubled the recipe but kept the cayenne pepper the same, and the heat was just right for us.
I love this recipe, it takes some time but well worth the effort.
This was my first attempt at Indian food and the recipe was easy to follow and the end result was delicious! I don't know if I did something wrong but the sauce was more of a paste when I was done. Possibly use less tomato paste next time I cook this. Delicious favors though. The wife loved it.
Number one, best ever, totally authentic, made it tons of times and it comes out the same each time.
This was good, not great. I followed the recipe with one exception. My friend who is a chef and from India never uses cream, he uses coconut milk or the creamy layer on top of the can of coconut milk so that's what I used. I think it had too much tomato paste - it probably would have been better with about half as much as it was too tomato-ey (is that a word?). I did mix in some plain yogurt to try to tone down the tomato. This was good but there are better Indian recipes out there. I guess one could work with this to make it better but I'll probably not make it again and look for others to try.
This is SO good! I did everything as written, and used the garam masala recipe from this site. I only had to eliminate the ginger, because I did not have any on hand. Tasted just like the delish food at our local restaurant! Thanks!
I added more spice and jalepenos for a kick, but stuck to the recipe for the most part. It was perfection and authentic!
I really enjoyed both making and eating this dish. I doubled the recipe and served with corn on the cob and fresh avocado with vinaigrette. Yum.
I have made this dish 4 times now and it is THE BEST version I have ever tasted. Great recipe my friend. Can't fault it. I like to add extra red chilli so it makes your lips tingle.
Great flavor and spice! Made it as per recipe stated exactly. Next time will double everything to have more left overs.
Simply amazing! Proud to have succeeded in this dish...restaurant style! Would love to find others by the same person who posted...only thing I would change is the amount of onion used...next time I'll make it half an onion. But besides that I love it!!
I made no changes. The chicken marinade is so good, we’ve considered making a naan bread wrap, with the marinaded chicken and a dill yoghurt, cucumber dip.
Stop early and serve the chicken out of the oven, it's delicious. Finished a simmering the cream for 10 minutes is WRONG.The cream separates, only raise the cream to meal temperature, do not boil. Fried my chicken in a skillets combined in the opinions , preserve more spices that way.
Loved it! I used a little less tomato paste than shown here. Turned out very well. My husband loved it.
This review is just on the sauce as I had to prepare the chicken differently (last minute thing). My oh my was this tasty! I have been looking for more ways to incorporate spices that I live but don't use often and this did the trick, cream and savory.
I love the spice choices because the flavor is so mouthwatering memorable. The texture is thick and creamy. This very traditional recipe has become a family favorite. Thank you for sharing!!
I made this and when I was done a d tasting it I felt it need alot more garam masala, coriander and salt. I also added a little lime juice.
I have to say I am impressed. I will make this one again. I tried to follow the recipe as best I could but I had to use what I had which was Cilantro vs coriander, half and half instead of whipping cream and i had to reduce tomatoes down to make tomato paste. The taste was good but next time I think I will double the sauce (It wasn't saucy like what you get at an Indian restaurant), add a good bit more salt, and cut out the chillies. The dish turned out very spicy and although I can handle spicy and I ate it my mouth was burning throughout.
I've made this recipe about a half dozen times now. I did skip the chili peppers however as I thought it might be too spicy and found it perfect without them. I also added chopped green peppers when I added the tomatoes as I really like them in this dish. The first time I made it I asked my hubby if it was "as good as" our favorite local Indian restaurant.... his response, "BETTER!" Tonight I paired it with homemade basmati cumin rice and homemade Naan. Delicious!
I made this for a dinner party & it was a huge success! I served it over jasmine rice with naan, followed by galub jamun for dessert. Everyone loved it...a cpl of ppl asked for the recipe the next day & 1 of the guests has been raving about it all wk. She posted on fb that I was a master of Indian cuisine. Lol...thanks for the great recipe!!
The spices in this made the meal awesome! I used dried ginger and ground cumin because that is what I had on hand. The fresh ginger would have been an improvement but it was still delicious!
Love this. The chicken is so moist and flavorfull! Definitely going into the rotation.
