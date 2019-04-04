Authentic Chicken Tikka Masala

I love chicken tikka masala. Unfortunately, I don't live near any good Indian restaurants, so my fiancé and I resort to buying the simmer sauces if we are desperate for a taste of Indian and don't feel like driving to a decent Indian place. I found this recipe and after reading these reviews, I decided to take a chance and make this. I had all the spices on hand even though they were already ground. I just slightly decreased the amount of spice where fresh was called for, such as ginger and cumin seeds. Everything else I used was fresh. Because I already had so many dry, ground spices, I decided to look up an easy recipe for garam masala too (also on this website; recipe by zen sojourner). I used a lot of the tips provided by other reviewers, such as using nonfat Greek yogurt, light coconut milk, and the dry spices that I already had on hand and wanted to use up. I marinated the chicken for 4-5 hours, and baked according to the directions. After I turned off the oven, I left in for 30 min. After I finished cooking the tomatoes, I followed the rest of the recipe. My fiancé and I got distracted and left the pot on a low simmer for the next hour. I was worried that we might have overlooked it. The sauce was thick, which I didn't mind as I don't like watery sauces. It tasted delicious. My fiancé said it was the best curry he's ever had. It might not taste like the real thing to some one who is Indian, but we loved it and will be sure to make again -so easy.