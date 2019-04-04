Authentic Chicken Tikka Masala

4.6
264 Ratings
  • 5 204
  • 4 40
  • 3 14
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This authentic chicken tikka masala dish follows an old family recipe.

Recipe by Allrecipes

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
88 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, 2 teaspoons garam masala, paprika, black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, cayenne pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon coriander in a large bowl. Add chicken strips and toss to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Place chicken strips on the prepared baking sheet, leaving space between each piece, and bake in the preheated oven until browned and no longer pink inside, about 10 minutes. Remove and set aside.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir cumin seeds until lightly toasted and aromatic, about 3 minutes. Add onion; cook and stir until onion begins to soften, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, ginger, and green chiles and continue to cook until onion is browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Cook and stir tomatoes, tomato paste, and water into onion mixture until tomatoes begin to break down and incorporate into the onion mixture, about 10 minutes.

  • Cook and stir 1 teaspoon garam masala, 1/2 teaspoon coriander, and turmeric into the tomato mixture. Mix in the cooked chicken, add cream, and stir to coat. Cover and let simmer for 10 minutes. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and garnish with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 25g; cholesterol 100.2mg; sodium 926.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/12/2022