Authentic Pho

Probably three stars how it wound up, but it was user error and I could tell that this recipe would be great if made properly, so I'm giving it the full five anyways. I used the bones from a steak my mom had made recently, which was 4lbs before the meat was removed, not 4lbs of bones, so it was not as flavorful as it should have been but still pretty good. Pho is a traditional family food, not because of any Vietnamese ancestry but because my parents went to a pho restaurant together the day they met. Normally we go to a restaurant when we want pho, but it's fun to try making it ourselves every once in a while, and even with my mistake this recipe turned out the closest to right we've ever managed. My dad was telling me when I started that I should reduce the amount of fish sauce, but I used the full amount and while it did smell like too much at first, it tasted just about right after the several hours of simmering. Really, the only thing wrong was the reduced beef flavor; the spicing was about perfect as far as I could tell, though based on the other reviews it's quite possible that I'll want to double the flavorings once the beef broth is at full strength and potentially able to drown them out. We're planning to save beef bones in the freezer over the next few months and try making this again as soon as we have enough, so I'll find out then.