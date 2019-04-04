Authentic Pho
Authentic, Vietnamese pho soup is all about the broth! Beef bones, fish sauce, star anise, and ginger simmer for at least 6 hours, creating a complex, aromatic broth that may not be quick, but it's certainly delicious. The flavorful broth is ladled over rice noodles and thinly sliced beef and topped with fresh garnishes.
Craving warm, comforting pho? Well, then let us introduce you to the tastiest pho recipe on the internet. The key to this authentic Vietnamese soup is the flavorful broth that simmers for at least six hours before serving over rice noodles.
We promise, this soup is so worth the wait.
What is Pho?
Pho is a soup consisting of bone broth, rice noodles, thinly-sliced meat (in this recipe, it's beef), and fresh garnishes.
Where is Pho From?
As with many foods, the origins of pho are unknown. It is believed to have been created in northern Vietnam in the early 20th century. It gained popularity in many countries after the Vietnam War.
Pho Ingredients
Because you're making this authentic Vietnamese soup completely from scratch, the ingredient list is a little hefty. Here's what you'll need:
Beef Soup Bones
Use the shank and knee to make the homemade bone broth.
Rice Noodles
You should be able to find dry rice noodles at most grocery stores, either in the international aisle or another pantry aisle.
Beef
This recipe calls for beef top sirloin. Make sure it's thinly sliced so the hot broth can cook it.
Fish Sauce
Fish sauce will give the pho a hint of salty, fishy flavor.
Onion
Roast the onions for an extra depth of flavor.
Spices and Seasonings
This recipe calls for ginger, star anise, and salt.
Garnishes
Garnish your pho with cilantro, green onion, Thai basil, lime, hoisin sauce, sriracha, or anything else you like.
How to Make Pho
Pho is quite simple to make, it's just a little time consuming. You'll find the full, detailed recipe below — but here's what you can expect when making this pho:
Roast Bones and Onion
Roast the beef bones and onions until the bones are browned and the onions are soft.
Make the Broth
Combine roasted beef bones, roasted onions, ginger, salt, star anise, fish sauce, and water in a large stockpot. Allow to simmer for 6 to 10 hours. Then, strain the broth into a new saucepan.
Soak the Rice Noodles
Allow dry rice noodles to soak for 1 hour. While they're soaking, bring broth to a simmer.
Cook the Rice Noodles
Cook the rice noodles in boiling water. Drain and add noodles to a bowl topped with sirloin, cilantro, green onion, and broth. Garnish with your desired toppings.
How to Store Pho
Store broth and rice noodles separately in their own airtight containers in the fridge. They will stay fresh for up to four days. When you're ready to eat, reheat the broth on the stove and rice noodles in the microwave. Combine and enjoy.
How to Freeze Pho
You can only freeze the pho broth, not the rice noodles. Store completely cooled broth in airtight containers or zip-top freezer bags (frozen flat) in the freezer for up to three months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight and reheat on the stove.
Community Tips and Praise
"Fantastic! So cheap and easy to make! A real 'set it and forget it' kind of meal. It took about 8 hours to make the stock really rich and tasty, but it turned out beautifully. Once it's done the only major work is the veggie prep for your pho sides," says VegasRedStar.
"Made this the other night. My first attempt at pho. Came out great. Tasted just like the restaurant down the street," according to Kevin Martin.
"Absolutely delicious. Used beef neck bones and picked the tender morsels out and put back into the soup. It's going to be difficult to enjoy Pho in any of my local go-to places now. Only a few top this," raves Chef by Night.
