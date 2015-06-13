1 Pea Salad Most Requested!

1 of 50

Rating: 5 stars The smoke-flavored almonds distinguishes this recipe from the many other pea salad variations. Much like bacon adding smoke or honey flavored almonds to a salad often makes it better and unquestionably did so in this case. We separately folded in some mayo with a small amount of pea mixture to do a taste test. It tasted okay but we wanted a healthier and lighter tasting dressing than all mayo. We combined 1 part mayo w/ 1 part Greek low-fat plain yogurt which was mixed w/ a little Pinot Grigio Italian wine vinegar (or white vinegar) Dijon mustard powdered stevia and salt/white pepper to taste. We very much enjoyed this lighter version pea salad. Thank you PHILHERB. Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars I think the chopped smoked almonds is a fantastic idea that I will be adding to other salads as well! I also added some grated cheddar and a little red wine vinegar and sugar to the mayo. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars Tasty and easy! I added more mayo however. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars OMG this was so good. I will make again and again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe! I added shredded cheddar as suggested but used 3/4 c of light Hellman's mayo. I could have used less onion because even though I used sweet onion it was very strong. Thank you for sharing! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Thought this combo was delicious! To those of you wondering about the "white and brown chunks" am sure those are pieces of onion and the chopped almonds. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful salad for those who enjoy peas. Easy followed recipe to a T. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars If you want the bacon flavor without the almonds simply use salad baco-n-bits or fry some bacon to a crisp. The white chunks in the salad is probably the onion chunked. However I have put chicken chunks in pea salad. You can also use less mayo than the recipe calls for and if you prefer salad dressing instead use that. Reality is this is a very basic pea salad that has a little twist with the smoked almonds but there is an enormous amount of ways you can create pea salad. You just need to experiment with what you like. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was good but I tend to like a lot of stuff in these types of recipes. I made it as is and it was kind of bland for me. I added an aged white cheddar chopped boiled egg celery and nuked some turkey bacon for on top. I do really like the almonds in it! Helpful (6)