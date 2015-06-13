#1 Pea Salad Most Requested!

Rating: 4.5 stars
48 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is the pea salad everyone begs for at any event or anytime we make it. Easy and so addictive. Most folks are sure there is bacon in the recipe, but there is none needed for the fabulous flavor.

By Janie Hubshman-Edinger

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place frozen peas in a colander; rinse under cold water until thawed. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Add almonds and onions; mix well. Fold mayonnaise and black pepper into pea mixture until evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 283.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (50)

ConkyJoe
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2013
The smoke-flavored almonds distinguishes this recipe from the many other pea salad variations. Much like bacon adding smoke or honey flavored almonds to a salad often makes it better and unquestionably did so in this case. We separately folded in some mayo with a small amount of pea mixture to do a taste test. It tasted okay but we wanted a healthier and lighter tasting dressing than all mayo. We combined 1 part mayo w/ 1 part Greek low-fat plain yogurt which was mixed w/ a little Pinot Grigio Italian wine vinegar (or white vinegar) Dijon mustard powdered stevia and salt/white pepper to taste. We very much enjoyed this lighter version pea salad. Thank you PHILHERB. Read More
Helpful
(54)
S.E.
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2013
I think the chopped smoked almonds is a fantastic idea that I will be adding to other salads as well! I also added some grated cheddar and a little red wine vinegar and sugar to the mayo. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Mugsiewugsie
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2012
Tasty and easy! I added more mayo however. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2012
OMG this was so good. I will make again and again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
LEGLBEGL
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2013
I really liked this recipe! I added shredded cheddar as suggested but used 3/4 c of light Hellman's mayo. I could have used less onion because even though I used sweet onion it was very strong. Thank you for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(7)
moserriver
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2013
Thought this combo was delicious! To those of you wondering about the "white and brown chunks" am sure those are pieces of onion and the chopped almonds. Read More
Helpful
(7)
52GLASSACT
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2013
Wonderful salad for those who enjoy peas. Easy followed recipe to a T. Read More
Helpful
(6)
valerieu
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2013
If you want the bacon flavor without the almonds simply use salad baco-n-bits or fry some bacon to a crisp. The white chunks in the salad is probably the onion chunked. However I have put chicken chunks in pea salad. You can also use less mayo than the recipe calls for and if you prefer salad dressing instead use that. Reality is this is a very basic pea salad that has a little twist with the smoked almonds but there is an enormous amount of ways you can create pea salad. You just need to experiment with what you like. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Scotdog
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2014
This was good but I tend to like a lot of stuff in these types of recipes. I made it as is and it was kind of bland for me. I added an aged white cheddar chopped boiled egg celery and nuked some turkey bacon for on top. I do really like the almonds in it! Read More
Helpful
(6)
JakiiRSM S.
Rating: 3 stars
04/17/2014
Much better using sour cream with just enough mayo to mello out the sour cream. In addition add a couple chopped green onions and bacon crumbles. Chopped water chestnuts go very good in this as well. Read More
Helpful
(6)
