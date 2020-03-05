Lighter Banana Crumb Muffins

1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars they turned out great. You can't tell that they are healthy for you at all. My picky 5 year old loved them. I added cinnamon and allspice and nutmeg to the muffin mix and oats to the crumb topping. light and fluffy. will make them again. I added my photo!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars These came out really nicely...I had to use more applesauce and less bananas because I ran out. They are really sweet and dont even taste "healthy"! Even though I used whole whaeat flour. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I used two bananas omitted the agave syrup and added a handful of chocolate chips. I added too much applesauce to the crumble topping so it was more like a paste on top of the muffins. They turned out moist and delicious. Next time I will make the crumble topping properly. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Such an awesome recipe! I had quite a few bananas to get rid of so I just doubled the recipe. I threw some leftover shredded coconut into the batter and added oats to give the crumble more substance. These came out so moist and delicious it was hard to eat just one! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars These were quite good especially for a reduced-fat muffin. They are much lighter tasting than a traditional banana muffin/bread. They were a little chewy but not so much as other reduced-fat muffins. I did not have agave nectar so I used one tbsp. of runny honey. This seemed to work fine. It was sweet but the sweetness did not overwhelm the banana taste. My kids love bananas but my 14-month old seem to think this muffin was too chewy and wouldn't eat very much of it (but he is not a huge fan of bread.) My daughter said she liked it but only ate half of it (which may mean nothing since she is an extremely picky eater.) My kids may not be crazy about them but I really liked them. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars These were very good muffins!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this today. Delicious! I used 1 cup all purpose flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat and instead of the egg I used egg replacer to make this vegan. My Husband said it was "freakin good." I will definitely make this again! Great healthy tasty recipe.

Rating: 5 stars These turn out great!! I did make some changes to make them a tad healthier. I used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour 1 cup of almond flour 1/2 cup quick oats. I used a fresh duck egg instead of a chicken egg. I halved the brown sugar and I didn't do the topping to help cut calories....but I did add the cinnamon to the batter. I also added 3 fresh cranberries to each muffin for a little extra flavor. They taste amazing!!

Rating: 4 stars When I made this the crumb topping became a filling when cooked. I am going to do it again and wait till the muffins are almost done and then add the crumb topping. Either way my husband loves the recipe.