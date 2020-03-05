Lighter Banana Crumb Muffins

A basic banana muffin with crunchy topping. Fat free! I prefer organic applesauce.

By aradi

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • Whisk 1 1/2 cup flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Beat bananas, 3/4 cup brown sugar, agave syrup, egg, and 1/3 cup applesauce in a separate bowl until thoroughly combined. Stir banana mixture into the dry ingredients to make a smooth batter. Fill muffin cups about 2/3 full of batter.

  • Mix 1/3 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, and cinnamon in a bowl; stir 1 1/2 teaspoons of applesauce into the mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle topping over muffins.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly golden brown and a toothpick inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Since packed brown sugar is not as sweet as white sugar, I added a tablespoon of agave honey/syrup. The bananas were very ripe (the skin was already brown) so if the bananas you have are not that ripe, you might want to add more agave syrup. I live in Yucatan's peninsula so preheated the oven at 150°C. If you live in a non-altitude place you might have to bake 20°C to 30°C less than what the recipe calls for.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 254.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Reviews:
lsj1206
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2012
they turned out great. You can't tell that they are healthy for you at all. My picky 5 year old loved them. I added cinnamon and allspice and nutmeg to the muffin mix and oats to the crumb topping. light and fluffy. will make them again. I added my photo!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Sugar-n-spice
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2012
These came out really nicely...I had to use more applesauce and less bananas because I ran out. They are really sweet and dont even taste "healthy"! Even though I used whole whaeat flour. Read More
Helpful
(9)
FromSanFran
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2012
I used two bananas omitted the agave syrup and added a handful of chocolate chips. I added too much applesauce to the crumble topping so it was more like a paste on top of the muffins. They turned out moist and delicious. Next time I will make the crumble topping properly. Read More
Helpful
(7)
jnwaigbo
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2013
Such an awesome recipe! I had quite a few bananas to get rid of so I just doubled the recipe. I threw some leftover shredded coconut into the batter and added oats to give the crumble more substance. These came out so moist and delicious it was hard to eat just one! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sarah
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2014
These were quite good especially for a reduced-fat muffin. They are much lighter tasting than a traditional banana muffin/bread. They were a little chewy but not so much as other reduced-fat muffins. I did not have agave nectar so I used one tbsp. of runny honey. This seemed to work fine. It was sweet but the sweetness did not overwhelm the banana taste. My kids love bananas but my 14-month old seem to think this muffin was too chewy and wouldn't eat very much of it (but he is not a huge fan of bread.) My daughter said she liked it but only ate half of it (which may mean nothing since she is an extremely picky eater.) My kids may not be crazy about them but I really liked them. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Gina
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2016
These were very good muffins!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
LuLu C
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2013
I made this today. Delicious! I used 1 cup all purpose flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat and instead of the egg I used egg replacer to make this vegan. My Husband said it was "freakin good." I will definitely make this again! Great healthy tasty recipe. Read More
Holli Dumont
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2016
These turn out great!! I did make some changes to make them a tad healthier. I used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour 1 cup of almond flour 1/2 cup quick oats. I used a fresh duck egg instead of a chicken egg. I halved the brown sugar and I didn't do the topping to help cut calories....but I did add the cinnamon to the batter. I also added 3 fresh cranberries to each muffin for a little extra flavor. They taste amazing!! Read More
Joan
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2012
When I made this the crumb topping became a filling when cooked. I am going to do it again and wait till the muffins are almost done and then add the crumb topping. Either way my husband loves the recipe. Read More
WBG
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2015
Taste good. Crumb topping didn't work so well not crumbly too moist Read More
