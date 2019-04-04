Traditional Pita Breads

This is a great pita bread recipe I got from a friend who works at a great Greek restaurant here in my town. Slice pita in half and fill pockets with your favorite filling, or for dipping, cut into wedges and pan fry in a little olive oil.

By Dennis Morazan

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle yeast over warm water in a mixing bowl and allow to stand until the yeast forms a creamy foam, about 5 minutes. Mix in 2 cups of flour, salt, and shortening; beat for 2 minutes with a fork. Stir in as much of the remaining 1 1/2 cup flour as needed.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, kneading in more flour if dough is sticky. Form into a ball, cover with a kitchen towel, and let rest in a warm area for 15 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Divide dough into 12 equal portions; flour your hands and roll each piece into a ball. Cover dough balls with a kitchen towel and let rest for 10 minutes. Flatten the balls into rounds on a floured surface, cover with kitchen towel, and let rest 10 more minutes. Gently roll each dough ball into a circle about 6 inches in diameter on a floured surface. Place pita breads in a single layer on ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the pita breads puff up, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip breads over with a spatula, return to oven, and bake 2 more minutes. Let cool on wire racks before cutting pita breads in half and gently separating tops and bottoms to form pockets for filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 4.7g; sodium 292.4mg. Full Nutrition
