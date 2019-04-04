Traditional Pita Breads

This is a great pita bread recipe I got from a friend who works at a great Greek restaurant here in my town. Slice pita in half and fill pockets with your favorite filling, or for dipping, cut into wedges and pan fry in a little olive oil.
I was disappointed with this recipe. I did substitute 3\4 c. whole wheat flour for the white flour, but that's not why I didn't like them. I was relying on other reviewers complaints that a pocket never formed. I wanted flat pitas, not puffed. Half were flat, half were puffed, the puffed had an inconsistent bubble that was very fragile and easily crumbled. It would be hard pressed to be able to stuff these. I doubt if I'd make these again.
I used 2 tbsp olive oil instead of the shortening, and "baked" the pita bread two at a time (to avoid running the oven in the summer), covered in my electric skillet for a couple minutes on each side till they got browned spots. They came out read good and disappeared in a day.
Nice, simple recipe! I used unsalted butter instead of shortening, and I sprinkled corn meal on the baking sheet which worked out really well. After throwing the first few pitas in the oven I accidentally realized that allowing the individual pitas to rise for a third time (after rolling out) ended up making nice, solid pockets and a firmer outer shell. Definitely tasty and will save this recipe for later!
This is a great recipe! I was so impressed by how the pitas turned out and so easy! My brother came home and saw them on the counter as asked if he could try one. He could not believe that I made them! Great recipe!
This was my first time making pita bread!These were defiantly easy enough to make! mine turned out ok a little to fluffy. I thought I rolled them thin enough but I guess not...:( they tasted Fantastic! Im going to try making them again because im sure it was my fault they didn't turn out as thin as I would have liked! but they sure are yummy!
This worked great. I used lard instead of shorting was out. I used a pizza stone and cooked them 3 at time. A pizza peal worked great to remove and place the dough. I live near Salt Lake City so I had to add 1 tablespoon of water for the altitude also added 1/2 teaspoon more salt.
Who knew you could make pita bread at home in just a couple of hours?! I followed the recipe exactly and it worked out great... though I didn't get the nice brown marks like in the picture. I did try to leave them in a little longer and that just made them crispy rather than pliable like the first batch I did at the recommended bake time. Will definitely do these again!
I used compressed, instant yeast. Worked like a charm. The pita tasted great. Unfortunately, baking the pita doesn't produce the nice burnt spots that I'd like. My only complaint was that they were difficult to peel open after slicing them down the middle.
I *almost feel bad giving this four stars because it does taste really good and would be great for dipping in hummus or tzatziki however, most of mine didn't have a pocket which was a let down since I made them to fill with falafel. I'm going to continue hunting for a recipe with a better chance of success in the pocket area.
