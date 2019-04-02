Loaded Vegetarian Quiche

I just ate two servings! The first was not enough! I was delicious. I tried quiche for the first time in Savannah Georgia last week. It was love at first bite. I couldn't wait to get home to make one of my own. After searching recipes, this one looked the best and the easiest to prepare. I used the ingredients I had available in the house as far as vegetables go. I used onions thinly sliced, canned mushrooms, fresh spinach and a fresh roma tomato. I thought these vegetables seemed Italian so I decided to add sun-dried tomato and garlic. I also used extra sharp cheddar cheese. Instead of milk, I used half and half. Also, instead of a pie crust I made my crust from Pillsbury buttery flaky crescent rolls. I have to say mine was better than the one in Savannah haha! Of course I may be a little prejudiced! It is delicious, easy and inexpensive to prepare. Many people use quiche as a brunch and this would make a hearty one. I plan on using it as a main course and adding a salad as a side. I would highly recommend this quiche recipe and I'll make it many times in the future.