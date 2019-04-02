Loaded Vegetarian Quiche

167 Ratings
  • 5 146
  • 4 16
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This vegetable quiche recipe comes from a combination of other quiche recipes.

By Kurt

Gallery

Credit: Allrecipes
50 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 deep-dish quiche
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bake pie crust in preheated oven until firm, about 8 minutes.

  • Remove crust from the oven and set aside. Reduce oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, and zucchini and cook, stirring, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove vegetables from skillet and set aside.

  • Sprinkle tomato slices with flour and basil; cook in the skillet over medium heat for 1 minute per side. Set aside.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl.

  • Spread 1 cup cheese in the bottom of pie crust. Layer vegetable mixture over the cheese, then top with tomato slices. Pour egg mixture over top and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before serving.

Editor's Note:

The magazine version of this recipe may be slightly different than the online version. Please follow directions carefully for whichever version you are using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 95.5mg; sodium 524mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022