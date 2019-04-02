Loaded Vegetarian Quiche

I liked this Quiche very much.I followed each step but had to subsitute spinach for zucchini as that was the only green vegetable I had.Over the years I have not been instructed to pre bake the shell and by not skipping this step I ended up with a very nice quiche.
I made this exactly as stated. I will start by saying, I hate zucchini, and was hoping that covering it in egg and cheese would make it more palatable. Spoiler alert, I still hate zucchini. Next time I will make this with different veggies, because it would be great with some fresh basil and broccoli.
This was absolutely delicious and I will be making it again. It was a good blend of veggies including onion, pepper, mushrooms, zucchini, and tomato. I paid special attention to seasoning each layer. There are two layers of cheese and it uses both eggs and milk in a flakey pie crust. This was pretty easy to make and very filling.
Loved this recipe! I used chopped frozen spinach instead of the zucchini, which I cooked separate from the peppers/onions. I also used a little garlic when cooking the onions/peppers/mushrooms. Delicious! Ate the entire quiche in one meal. Usually my quiches last 2 meals.
This quiche is excellent. Per our preference for lots of veggies, I doubled them. Just used one tomato though, and hey, it's not a veggie. Used a red bell pepper and pepper jack cheese, because it's what I had on hand. Will make again for sure.
My family loved this! Unfortunately I didn't have any zucchini or tomatoes, but I did grate some carrots which I cooked with the onion/pepper/mushroom mix. I also added some minced garlic, and spinach as well. My son who doesn't really like quiche, loved this version and asked that I make it again.
In the Oven as I speak. Followed this as a guide. Had a large amount of leftovers from another recipe. Sautéed squash, sautéed onions, sautéed tomatoes with spices. Added some leftover smoked Gouda cheese on the bottom of precooked pie shell., added the eggs, S&P and milk. Finished with Swiss cheese on top. this will be interesting. Trying to use up what I have in frig. Next time I will follow recipe.
I liked it, but the next time I make it, it will be with a higher percentage of vegetables to egg/milk mixture. I like my veggies.
My girlfriends thought the quiche was great and so did I. Made it exactly as the recipe called for. Next time I'll skip the sautéed tomatoes and just put sliced tomatoes sprinkled with basil. I don't think that was necessary. Really worth making. For those who used spinach instead of zucchini, you were missing out. I love spinach but the zucchini is what made this so special.
Awesome recipe! I have made several variations of this and they are always excellent. I didn't have squash so I used red potato. I also used 1/2 cheese and 1/2 feta as the topper and it was excellent. :) I highly recommend this recipe. For an easy crust use 8tbsp butter, 2 cups flour, 3 tbsp water.
My first quiche! It was awesome. Like others, I substituted spinach for the zucchini and even if I had zucchini I'd stick with the spinach. I can't make pastry so I used one of those pre-made frozen ones - i know, my bad! I will definitely make this again - as I said, awesome!!! Thanks
What a fabulous quiche! I used red pepper instead of green and added a few cloves of garlic. Be heavy-handed with the spice or it will be too bland. My younger kids didn't go for it, but the older set loved it.
SOO incredibly good, I ate a whole half a pie tin in one sitting. I doubled the recipe for two quiches. I used an orange bell pepper, a yellow onion, a yellow squash and a green squash. For the tomato, I cut up some small tomatoes on the vine and followed the flour/basil instructions. Worked great! I will be making this again and again, thank you!
I didn't used the basil (didn't have any), the flour (forgot), or tomatoes (I don't like them.) And it came out delicious, though I'm going to experiment with different spices next time. I added spinach as well. And instead of regular milk I used soymilk.
Zucchini is coming in our garden faster than I can keep up so I've been looking specifically for recipes to use up our abundant crop (from 2 plants). This was a wonderful quiche ... I increased the zucchini from 1/2 cup to 1 1/2 cups; I didn't have a green pepper but I did have 3 carrots that needed to be used up. I didn't specify the fat content for milk (i.e., whole milk); I used fat free milk with no problem. Even my husband liked it and he's a "meat and potatoes" kind of guy! Served it with a coleslaw mix tossed with Asian Ginger dressing ... yummy!!
I loved this quiche. Very flavorful and good. I used 8" pie pan,no mushrooms, 1 cup drained zucchini, grape tomatoes halved or quartered,1 small carrot,chopped,3 slices colby cheese and 3/4C shredded cheddar-also the onion, green pepper, basil, salt & pep. 3 eggs & 1/2 c milk was just right and the flour in the tomatoes is genius.
This is so good. Used about double amount of veggies called for but skipped mushrooms and used fresh basil. Still fit into crust. Put tomatoes on top just before cheese. So pretty. Have made this twice, precooked crust as directed, bottom crust gets done. Perfect. Use plenty of tomato slices to cover, they make this dish.
I've never made a quiche recipe that I liked...but this one was wonderful! I added fresh spinach, broccoli, cilantro, and some Lawry's seasoning salt. Used pepperjack/colby/swiss/cheddar cheese mixture I had in the fridge. Definitely had plenty of flavor even without some type of breakfast sausage thrown in. Yum!
Thank you. Made it for the first time today. I'm enjoying it as I type. It's a great option for our "Meatless Monday." I didn't use tomatoes or zucchini, however, I added small-diced red-skin potatoes and asparagus along with the other ingredients. I used an Italian cheese blend (that's what I had on hand). Will definitely make this again. It's delicious and very satisfying!
This turned out really well. My husband, myself and my oldest daughter loved it. I made 2 different quiches. One was made exactly as the recipe was written. The other, I left out the zucchini and mushroom (to accommodate picky eaters). Both turned out great. My little kids did not care for the quiche. I will keep playing with the veggie combinations, though, to find something that will make them happy as well.
I made this crustless to save on calories and carbs. Doubled (approximately) the veggies using a mix of zucchini, yellow squash, chopped broccoli, onion, spinach, kale, and mushrooms. Feta cheese for bottom layer, no tomato (personal preference) and cheddar/Swiss for top. With all the extra veggies, I will probably add another egg next time. We all enjoyed this!!
I made it exactly as the recipe was written except I had 2 prepared pie crusts so I doubled it. I was pleasantly surprised it turned out so good! Even my husband said he really liked it and had more for lunch the next day. I will try it again but this time will put some crisp turkey bacon in one.
Yum! I absolutely loved this quiche! I made it almost exactly as written - I just cut back on the salt by 1/4 tsp, just to be safe. You can always add (though I didn't need to :). Thank you for the great recipe!
This was the first quiche I ever made but with vegetarians joining us for Christmas dinner we needed something hearty for them. I am at 9100' elevation so I used extra large eggs instead of large and added half a cup of diced red bell pepper for color as well. Otherwise followed directions exactly and it earned rave reviews!
I made this on Mother's Day and it was a big success. Everyone ate it up and there were no leftovers. We do not like mushrooms, so I subbed with broccoli. I used two Roma tomatoes. It was perfect served with tossed salad and mixed fresh fruit. Will be keeping this recipe for sure. Thanks for sharing it!
Love how easy and good this recipe was. Everyone loved it, even my picky kids! I followed the recipe exactly the first time. And maybe next time I’ll try with different veggies, just to see how it is. Will definitely be making this again and again.
This was really delicious! The flouring and cooking of the tomatoes didn't turn out too well for me. Most of the flour burnt and stuck to the skillet. I only used one teaspoon of basil because 2 seemed like too much. I didn't have colby/jack cheese so I substituted 1 cup of cheddar and 1/2 cup chihuahua cheese. Will definitely make this again!
Love this easy quick Quiche recipe, which I simplify even more. It is versatile and I change up the cheeses, vegetables, and seasonings. I made a lot more onions and mushrooms this time and went light on the zucchini, and that was all I added this time. Yumsters!
Holy moly!!!! I had a brunch at my house and this recipe was awesome!!!!!! The only thing is I had to cook it for 20 min longer due to it being watery.... will def make again ..... fabulous recipe that I will def make again.
I had never made quiche before so I picked two recipes and made them both. One was crustless spinach quiche which was pretty awful and this was the other one. My husband doesn't like mushrooms or zucchini so I made this one for myself. He is also a vegetarian. It was light, fluffy, and had a very good flavor. I dredged the tomato slices in the flour/basil mixture and browned them in a little oil and sprinkled salt on them before putting them on top of the quiche. We BOTH liked this recipe really well and I will make it again. Next time I make it just for myself, I will add some browned pan sausage to it and maybe a little more basil. Maybe if I put sausage in it, he will leave it alone. Very good recipe. Thank you, Kurt!
Delicious veggie meal! The only thing I changed was adding the tomatoes to the pan and sautéed them with the rest of the veggies. And served with a sprinkle of Parmesan on top (I usually don’t add too much salt so everyone can adjust salt level to taste).
I just ate two servings! The first was not enough! I was delicious. I tried quiche for the first time in Savannah Georgia last week. It was love at first bite. I couldn't wait to get home to make one of my own. After searching recipes, this one looked the best and the easiest to prepare. I used the ingredients I had available in the house as far as vegetables go. I used onions thinly sliced, canned mushrooms, fresh spinach and a fresh roma tomato. I thought these vegetables seemed Italian so I decided to add sun-dried tomato and garlic. I also used extra sharp cheddar cheese. Instead of milk, I used half and half. Also, instead of a pie crust I made my crust from Pillsbury buttery flaky crescent rolls. I have to say mine was better than the one in Savannah haha! Of course I may be a little prejudiced! It is delicious, easy and inexpensive to prepare. Many people use quiche as a brunch and this would make a hearty one. I plan on using it as a main course and adding a salad as a side. I would highly recommend this quiche recipe and I'll make it many times in the future.
YUM. This recipe was perfect! I used different veggies though, I used mushrooms, frozen spinach, yelow squash, and Asparagus. Pre-baking the crust is key and the egg to milk ratio is perfect. My baking time was only 30 minutes.
It's a wonderful "base" recipe for vegetarian quiche. I was actually looking for a "greens" quiche, given that I have plenty of mustard and turnip greens out of my garden that I'm trying to use. And this recipe, modified to use some of the (many!) turnip greens in my garden, was excellent. I am a longtime vegetarian (late 1979), and the recipe is quite good with larger quantities of veggies. But this is the best base recipe for vegetarian quiche that I've come across.
I use the basic ingredient amounts, times, temperatures, and general direction to make my own quiches, usually leaving out some ingredients or adding others. It works well. I always make two at a time, and have breakfast, too.
I followed the recipe as is and it was delicious. My daughter in law is vegetarian and she loved it. I always try to find a new dish for her for holiday meals and I will definitely be making this one again.
I Loved this quiche! I didn’t have zucchini on hand so I substituted yellow squash instead. We had this as a side at Christmas dinner and it was a hit. By the end of the day there was none left and I had a request by my husband to make it for dinner more often! I really think the fresh basil and tomatoes really makes the quiche from good to amazing! Highly recommend.
SO TASTY!! Comes out nice and firm, perfect ratio of salt. I didn't need to add any herbs. Makes awesome leftovers too. I've done this with canned mushrooms (which hides nicely in this!) and wilted baby spinach instead of zucchini, both which turned out perfect! Highly recommend it!
Very nice! Subbed spinach for the zucchini and subbed cheddar for the colby-jack because those are what I had. This is a simple, elegant, delicious dish and you could really put whatever you like in it. Delicious warm from the oven or cold as leftovers. Thank you for sharing this recipe Kurt!
At the request of my mom, we didn’t put bell peppers in it. I’ve never liked quiche. I was afraid to try it, but cooked it for the vegetarians in our house for family dinner night. It was AMAZING. Packed with flavor. Will definitely be making this again.
I had to make some slight vegetable changes based on what I had on hand and added one egg because my pie pan is pretty deep. Other than that, I followed the recipe pretty closely and I think it was the best quiche I have ever had. Absolutely delicious!
This was soooooo yummy! I added a handful of fresh spinach to the veggies the last minute or two of them sauteing. Also added a pinch of cayenne pepper to the eggs and served with hot sauce. With this recipe you can put any veggies you want!
It was great! I also added shredded carrots and broccoli to the rest. I didn’t have dried basil so used a dried Italian seasoning on the tomatoes and sprinkled on top of the whole thing as well. Made sure I seasoned veggies once I added them in the pie crust. Only drawback was that I didn’t prep my pie pan and my crest stuck some to the pan. I used pre made pizza dough from the store bakery for the crust and still prebaked. It was delicious! I will bake this again.
Made minor changes after reading reviews, i.e., sautéed spinach instead of asparagus, and red pepper and red onion, instead of green pepper and white onion. It was delicious, looked exactly like the picture and got rave views.
I didn't have mushrooms so I used broccoli. I also didn't use 1 1/2 cups of cheese as I used Monterey jack jalapeno cheese and found it was the perfect amount for the pie crust. I loved the tomatoes with basil aspect of it! It's in the oven now, can't wait to eat it!! This is the second time I've made quiche and the first time I made it I used more eggs and spinach. My family devoured it.
Yummy. I forgot to buy zuchini and didn't think of spinach as an option. That could have worked. Instead I doubled the mushrooms (used a 1/2 lb) since my husband is on a mushroom kick right now for health reasons. The cook time was perfect. Seemed like a bit much on the basil. I think fresh may be better.
This is a really good combination of vegetables. I never would have put tomatoes in a quiche before (afraid of sogginess) but maybe the pan-frying did the trick. This quiche is a little like ratatouille in quiche form :) For appearance, I layered like this from the bottom: cheese, onions (I used red), mushrooms and peppers together, zucchini, and tomatoes (I used roma). Used a premade shell and dinner was fast and easy. Great for busy weeknights!
I had to omit the mushrooms as we have a hater in the family, so I increased the other veggies and added some freshly cooked and drained baby spinach. This quiche definitely deserves fresh basil over dried. Very good!
