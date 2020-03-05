Balsamic Glaze

This was awesome!!! I did exactly as the recipe stated and my family raved about it. The only thing that I would specify is when it just coats the spoon you need to take some and put it on a plate and let it cool. Then you will know the real consistency.
I really like the glaze and plan to serve it as a side with roasted veggies at a pre-Thanksgiving dinner. However, this recipe should come with some kind of bio-hazard warning. Be aware that MAKING THIS RECIPE WILL FILL YOUR KITCHEN- AND TO SOME EXTENT YOUR ENTIRE HOUSE- WITH FAIRLY NOXIOUS FUMES. If you have a vent in your kitchen that vents directly to the outside (which I don't) you might be OK; otherwise I recommend making this recipe outdoors if possible. Also, the smell while cooking is not pleasant and lingers all day, so I wouldn't make it on the same day that guests are arriving. However, again, I do like the glaze- it tastes like molasses combined with uber-vinegar.
Yummy! I added about 2 tablespoons of butter and it was even better. Perfect over all the summer tomatoes we have right now.
I tried this cause we have had it before but couldnt locate the recipe...it DOESNT thicken ...unlike the recipe I cant find! Simmered for 40 mins and still like water...the other recipe thickened immediately.
To recreate Nonna Pia's excellent balsamic reduction I bumped up the brown sugar to between 1 and 1 1/4 cups - depending on how sweet you like the glaze. Also, I added three whole sprigs of rosemary. Due to the higher sugar content you have to watch for it becoming too hard by frequently testing with a small amount on a cool plate. If it is hardening too much just add a touch of balsamic vinegar. Turned out beautifully. This is great for all types of recipes or just with olive oil and bread.
This was the first time I've ever made a balsamic reduction and like the one reviewer I added a pat of butter and it made it very silky and delicious. And my kids totally agree with Roni's review about the noxious fumes! However, I have a cold with stuffed sinuses and luckily cannot smell a thing! Definately make this with windows open, but it is well worth it. Made mine with maple syrup because I didn't have b. sugar on hand, and drizzled over the Savory Pork Roast from this site and it was fantastic...definately recipe box worthy.
Thanks for sharing this recipe with the cooking community! I made the recipe with 1/2 c Splenda Brown Sugar AND 1/2 c honey. I then drizzled a few tablespoons of cooled glace over sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella (sliced) cheese that I sprinkled with I salt - pepper and olive oil. Wow, the cooked glaze is so much better that just adding balsamic vinegar to this salad! Again, thanks!
I did not reduce in a pan, I cover this over boneless skinless chicken breast and place in crock pot. Cook 6 to 7 hrs on low. The smell in the house is amazing and our entire family tears it up. Left over chicken makes the best chicken salad I have eaten.
This is WONDERFUL!!! we had it on chicken and beef. I made half a batch and added 1 TBSP butter as others suggested. Next time I will make a full batch. A definate keeper!!