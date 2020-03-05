Balsamic Glaze

Rating: 4.56 stars
129 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 102
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7

This glaze is a must-have accompaniment to drizzle over fish, poultry, vegetables, pastas, salads, and even fruit. It can turn any dish from ordinary to extraordinary with its perfectly balanced, intense flavor of sweet and tangy. It adds a beautiful, deep pop of color to any dish to create a perfect, professional presentation. I make a large batch and have it on hand in the fridge at all times. Once you start adding this glaze to dishes you will become addicted and crave its intense flavor.

By Sally J.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Mix balsamic vinegar with brown sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until glaze is reduced by half, about 20 minutes. Glaze should coat the back of a spoon. Let cool and pour into a jar with a lid; store in refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

Substitute raspberry or any other flavored balsamic vinegar to suite your taste. Or instead of brown sugar, substitute molasses, honey, maple syrup or agave nectar. The flavor is intense and should be used as a drizzle. Some of my favorite ways to serve are with gorgonzola cheese and green onions on pasta or portobello mushrooms, on grilled beets and carrots, with salmon or pork, or as a dressing on salad with toasted nuts, dried cranberries or fresh strawberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 15.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (118)

Most helpful positive review

Stacey Lauzon
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2012
This was awesome!!! I did exactly as the recipe stated and my family raved about it. The only thing that I would specify is when it just coats the spoon you need to take some and put it on a plate and let it cool. Then you will know the real consistency. Read More
Helpful
(159)

Most helpful critical review

Katnip
Rating: 1 stars
06/29/2013
I tried this cause we have had it before but couldnt locate the recipe...it DOESNT thicken ...unlike the recipe I cant find! Simmered for 40 mins and still like water...the other recipe thickened immediately. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Reviews:
Roni
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2012
I really like the glaze and plan to serve it as a side with roasted veggies at a pre-Thanksgiving dinner. However, this recipe should come with some kind of bio-hazard warning. Be aware that MAKING THIS RECIPE WILL FILL YOUR KITCHEN- AND TO SOME EXTENT YOUR ENTIRE HOUSE- WITH FAIRLY NOXIOUS FUMES. If you have a vent in your kitchen that vents directly to the outside (which I don't) you might be OK; otherwise I recommend making this recipe outdoors if possible. Also, the smell while cooking is not pleasant and lingers all day, so I wouldn't make it on the same day that guests are arriving. However, again, I do like the glaze- it tastes like molasses combined with uber-vinegar. Read More
Helpful
(138)
S Meyer
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2012
Yummy! I added about 2 tablespoons of butter and it was even better. Perfect over all the summer tomatoes we have right now. Read More
Helpful
(90)
avyvr
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2013
To recreate Nonna Pia's excellent balsamic reduction I bumped up the brown sugar to between 1 and 1 1/4 cups - depending on how sweet you like the glaze. Also, I added three whole sprigs of rosemary. Due to the higher sugar content you have to watch for it becoming too hard by frequently testing with a small amount on a cool plate. If it is hardening too much just add a touch of balsamic vinegar. Turned out beautifully. This is great for all types of recipes or just with olive oil and bread. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Jenni Cataline Dzurnak
Rating: 4 stars
04/26/2013
This was the first time I've ever made a balsamic reduction and like the one reviewer I added a pat of butter and it made it very silky and delicious. And my kids totally agree with Roni's review about the noxious fumes! However, I have a cold with stuffed sinuses and luckily cannot smell a thing! Definately make this with windows open, but it is well worth it. Made mine with maple syrup because I didn't have b. sugar on hand, and drizzled over the Savory Pork Roast from this site and it was fantastic...definately recipe box worthy. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Natalie Estrella
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2014
Thanks for sharing this recipe with the cooking community! I made the recipe with 1/2 c Splenda Brown Sugar AND 1/2 c honey. I then drizzled a few tablespoons of cooled glace over sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella (sliced) cheese that I sprinkled with I salt - pepper and olive oil. Wow, the cooked glaze is so much better that just adding balsamic vinegar to this salad! Again, thanks! Read More
Helpful
(16)
inmatemd
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2016
I did not reduce in a pan, I cover this over boneless skinless chicken breast and place in crock pot. Cook 6 to 7 hrs on low. The smell in the house is amazing and our entire family tears it up. Left over chicken makes the best chicken salad I have eaten. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Nancy Roy
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2014
This is WONDERFUL!!! we had it on chicken and beef. I made half a batch and added 1 TBSP butter as others suggested. Next time I will make a full batch. A definate keeper!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
