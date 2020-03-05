Balsamic Glaze

1 of 118

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome!!! I did exactly as the recipe stated and my family raved about it. The only thing that I would specify is when it just coats the spoon you need to take some and put it on a plate and let it cool. Then you will know the real consistency. Helpful (159)

Rating: 4 stars I really like the glaze and plan to serve it as a side with roasted veggies at a pre-Thanksgiving dinner. However, this recipe should come with some kind of bio-hazard warning. Be aware that MAKING THIS RECIPE WILL FILL YOUR KITCHEN- AND TO SOME EXTENT YOUR ENTIRE HOUSE- WITH FAIRLY NOXIOUS FUMES. If you have a vent in your kitchen that vents directly to the outside (which I don't) you might be OK; otherwise I recommend making this recipe outdoors if possible. Also, the smell while cooking is not pleasant and lingers all day, so I wouldn't make it on the same day that guests are arriving. However, again, I do like the glaze- it tastes like molasses combined with uber-vinegar. Helpful (138)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! I added about 2 tablespoons of butter and it was even better. Perfect over all the summer tomatoes we have right now. Helpful (90)

Rating: 1 stars I tried this cause we have had it before but couldnt locate the recipe...it DOESNT thicken ...unlike the recipe I cant find! Simmered for 40 mins and still like water...the other recipe thickened immediately. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars To recreate Nonna Pia's excellent balsamic reduction I bumped up the brown sugar to between 1 and 1 1/4 cups - depending on how sweet you like the glaze. Also, I added three whole sprigs of rosemary. Due to the higher sugar content you have to watch for it becoming too hard by frequently testing with a small amount on a cool plate. If it is hardening too much just add a touch of balsamic vinegar. Turned out beautifully. This is great for all types of recipes or just with olive oil and bread. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars This was the first time I've ever made a balsamic reduction and like the one reviewer I added a pat of butter and it made it very silky and delicious. And my kids totally agree with Roni's review about the noxious fumes! However, I have a cold with stuffed sinuses and luckily cannot smell a thing! Definately make this with windows open, but it is well worth it. Made mine with maple syrup because I didn't have b. sugar on hand, and drizzled over the Savory Pork Roast from this site and it was fantastic...definately recipe box worthy. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks for sharing this recipe with the cooking community! I made the recipe with 1/2 c Splenda Brown Sugar AND 1/2 c honey. I then drizzled a few tablespoons of cooled glace over sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella (sliced) cheese that I sprinkled with I salt - pepper and olive oil. Wow, the cooked glaze is so much better that just adding balsamic vinegar to this salad! Again, thanks! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I did not reduce in a pan, I cover this over boneless skinless chicken breast and place in crock pot. Cook 6 to 7 hrs on low. The smell in the house is amazing and our entire family tears it up. Left over chicken makes the best chicken salad I have eaten. Helpful (16)