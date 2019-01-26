Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)

I prepare this refreshing shrimp cocktail for my family a lot during the hot summer days. Being a Mexican family, we always add Mexican hot sauce (such as Valentina® or Tapatio®) and serve with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and tomato juice cocktail so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge. Top with additional hot sauce and avocado slices if desired. Enjoy!
This was my first time ever making Mexican Shrimp Cocktail, my Mexican boyfriend requested it. I doubled the Clamato, added 1/2 cup of onion instead of 1/3 cup, and added 1 clove minced garlic. It was success!! Him & his friend devoured the whole thing in one sitting. Served with saltine crackers, extra lime & extra avocado on the side. Thank u Thank u!!! This is a keeper.
i love cocteles, so ive been on the hunt for the best of such recipes for a while now. i found this one pretty disappointing. on the plus side, its fresh and light, and creamy avocado goes so nicely with a spicey, choppy prawn mix. unfortunately, it didnt have the horseradish flavour i've come to consider standard, and instead was overpowered by the crunch and flavour of the celery. a bit of celery flavour is nice for the "fresh" flavour, but id rather the kick come from horseradish and chillis than celery crunch...
Great authentic recipe! I add a little shrimp water (water used to boil shrimp) to the mix as well. Try it with picante Clamato next time for added flavor. Thanks for such a refreshing recipe. This is a keeper.
Made this recipe for a New Years Eve party and it was the hit of the party! I plan to make it again and try some of the variations. My friends could not get enough of it. Good thing I had made a double batch.
Being Mexican this dish is staple in our cuisine (especially during lent and summer)so naturally I had made this my own way for years. I tried this recipe today for the the first time and was wonderfully surprised with the outcome! The addition of the Clamato®, celery, and cucumber is the best idea ever! Thanks for the yummy upgrade to an already great dish!
A friend of mine recently prepared a similar recipe for her book club. I tried it and it was delicious. I found this recipe and thought I would try it for Super Bowl Sunday as a "healthy" alternative to all the junk food being served. Absolutely LOVED it! It's very fresh tasting with all the chopped veggies in it. Be sure to dice all your ingredients...especially the jalapeno. It will make all the difference in the world. We served it with thin corn tortilla chips and saltine crackers. I personally preferred the saltines. They made the flavors really shine. I will absolutely will make this again. I'm looking forward to serving it on the back patio this summer with some refreshing sangria!
Excellent! I've been wanting to duplicate this recipe for years. There's a market in East San Jose named Tropicana and they make the BEST Coctels de Camarones... now I can make them at home. I'm so excited to be able to do this myself now! My husband and son LOVED THEM tonight. Gracias Mexican Sweetheart, thank you for this recipe! I used everything listed and the shrimp water, and I had saltines with it, just PERFECT, just like Tropicanas! GRACIAS, GRACIAS!
This recipe is great as is. I also make this a lot during the summer. I use all above ingredients and also use the shrimp stock that I end up with after cooking my shrimp. I don't add the lime juice, hot sauce or jalapeño to the cocktail- I usually serve these on the side so my family can add to their taste. Serve with tortilla chips- or saltine crackers... =)
My neighbor had made her version of this for me and brought it over. I was instantly hooked. I searched up and down for a recipe that can live up to the one I had. Came across this one and thought why not try it. I was taking a chance because my husband and I had to bring a dish to a gathering. After we finished, gave it a taste... It was DELICIOUS! This recipe hit the spot and I'm saving it! Will be making it tonight. Can't go wrong with this recipe. Thank you Mexican Sweetheart for this! Absolutely love it! :)
Delicious! This had just the right amount of "burn" for my taste. I boiled the shrimp according to Chef John's recipe, so they were very tasty on their own. I marinated the ingredients over night, adding the shrimp & avocado about 6 hours before serving. I used low sodium V-8, as I didn't have the clam-based stuff, and added more than instructed to make mine a little "soupier". This is the only way to have shrimp cocktail, IMHO, when you've got avocados.
So delicious! Tastes just like the cocteles I have at Mexican restaurants. The best thing is that you can modify it any way you want. I don't need to add the salt and pepper. Also, save the avocados until you're ready to eat. Otherwise great easy recipe!!
this was so good! i added a couple shakes of lawry's season salt, a couple of chopped up baby jalapenos (seeds and all), and a squirt of horseradish.. but felt like the original recipe was very close to what we would order when my uncle would take me and my sister to get shrimp cocktail down in San Pedro.. bf said it tasted like what his ex's mother (who happens to be from mexico and a very good cook) would make.. reading back i'm realizing we forgot the avocado.. (oops!).. either way it was delicious.. ty for the recipe
This recipe is fantastic it that it has a more complex (thus more flavorful) host of ingredients!! I love that it has both cucumber and celery, and also Clamato® and Valentina® as well as the avocado. The only addition I made, was to add a couple of finely minced garlic cloves, and also red pepper flakes in substitute for the black pepper. This is the best, full of flavor and so healthy--fully loaded with vitamin A and C ceviche recipe. Thank you for sharing!! I searched so long for this combination of ingredients with a ceviche recipe!! :)
I signed up to this website just so I can rate this. It was soooooo yummy. I ended up using the spicy Clamato and Whataburger spicy ketchup. Best thing that’s ever happened to me. Truly an amazing recipe. Thank you for sharing.
I made this twice in the past month for dinner guests and received rave reviews from everyone. The first time I followed the recipe and directions exactly and it was great. The second time I made it I cut the amount of Tapatio down to 1T instead of 2 because our friends don’t like really spicy food. The second time I also bought about 1/2pound extra of shrimp and after dinner there was still quite a bit of the cocktail sauce left so I added the extra shrimp and had plenty of leftovers for us the following day. This recipe is a definite keeper that I will make again and again.
A huge hit! I followed the recipe exactly then added one stalk of celery finely chopped, and a ~1/2 cup squeezed OJ from a fresh orange. (I was told this is a 'secret' ingredient commonly used in Mexico, and I believe them! ) For the hot sauce I used a big squeeze of sriracha sauce. Got many requests for this recipe. Thanks!
This was delicious! My friends from Mexico said it tasted authentic. The only change I made was instead of one cup of ketchup I added 1/2 cup ketchup and 1/2 cup of Heinz chili sauce. I added a total of three avocados and 2-3 jalapeños depending upon their size.
I will NEVER be able to understand why people do not follow a recipe, change it and then say it was no good. This is some of the best Shrimp Cocktail I have ever made. Change nothing until you've tried it following the recipe to a "T" first, then change it up.
I love the freshness of this Ceviché! I made a few changes to the recipe in that I used less than 1 tsp of the recommended 2 tsps of salt(that is alot!) I also used low sodium Heinz ketchup. I used 2 jalapeno peppers and also added a tablespoon of horseradish. Although many comments say how great this recipe is for the summer, I have prepared this for a Christmas party serving it with the Tostito Scoops. The colours in this preparation are perfect for the season!
This is one of my all-time favorite foods ever! I was at a local Mexican restaurant many years back - we are fortunate to have a thriving community of people from all over the world, so we have a lot of authentic foods here rather than "Americanized". I saw some dishes go by and enquired about what it was. Then I said, "I'll have THAT!" Best decision I ever made. American "shrimp cocktail" is a pale, expensive, sad dish compared to this.
I liked it, didn't love it. Needs more onion, less black pepper! I only used 1.5 of the salt, that was enough, and 1.5 black pepper and that was too much! I suggest that unless you plan to eat it all in one sitting, put the avocado on as a garnish and not mixed. I also used coctail sauce because I don't like clamato and that was great!
Loved it! Added cumin, celery salt and dill. Also added a roasted poblano and Anaheim pepper instead of the jalapeno. I was thinking a bit of crab with the shrimp would be good too but I haven't tried that yet. Thank you
Absolutely Delicious! Shrimp cocktail has always been more of luxury for me when I could afford to eat it at a restaurant, but I am so happy I found this recipe! This tastes just as great if not better than the ones I've had in the restaurant. I nearly hurt myself from the big bowl that I ate. Thanks for sharing.
The BEST RECIPE you’ll find for shrimp cocktail! It’s a hit within my friends and family and they request it all the time. I omitted celery and added more lime for a more oomph flavor. Even the picky eaters love it!
I can't believe how good this came out. I read all the reviews, but when I mentally combined the ingredients I thought, "no way ketchup and clamato is going to result in anything amazing." I followed the recipe exactly (except used a Vidalia onion, and Cholula original hot sauce since that is all I could find) and even my super-critical BF who doesn't like cilantro or avocado thinks there is nothing I could do to improve on it. There's a little heat to it that lingers, but it's very well balanced and is not overpowering at all.
I used to make an annual drive from Chandler to Tucson to dive into an order of the Shrimp Ceviche at El Mezon del Cobre. It was the best! Alas, the restaurant closed a few years ago and I decided to find a recipe that would come close to the Mezon del Cobre recipe. This recipe from Mexican Sweetheart for Mexican Shrimp Coctail is great and has ended my quest to find a Mexican restaurant with a replacement ceviche for or a recipe to replicate El Mezon's ceviche/coctel recipe! My only change to the recipe is that I added four cloves of garlic (pressed) and instead of Clamato juice I used 1 cup of Tomato juice and 1/2 cup of natural clam juice. My choice of hot sauce is Cholula. It was 'Killer'! It didn't last very long as the appetizer. It was decided that we would make a triple batch the next time as the appetizer AND the main course. Also, the consensus was that the cocktail went well with both corn chips and saltines.
This recipe is absolutely DELISH!! I added 1 can of Green Giant Niblets sweet yellow corn with the juice to mine and instead of fresh jalapeño, I used 1 T. Mt. Olive diced pickled jalapeños and 1 T. of the juice. Yummy!!
I made this for an early Christmas dinner and everyone raved about it. My husband's father said it was the best ceviche he's ever tasted, which is a big compliment coming from a man whose wife is a cook. It definitely has some heat but was the perfect accompaniment to our tamale dinner.
I followed Amber Sanchez's suggestion of 1/2 cup yellow onion and 2 cloves of minced garlic. I also used the whole 32 ounces of the Clamato. It was still thick, you could add more Clamato make a bigger batch. It was delicious. As good as my favorite Mexican restaurant. It makes a big batch.
this was awesome! we just the shrimp up in thirds so you could use it better as a dip. we also just used salsa and claim juice instead of looking for tomato juice with claim juice. we had company that they loved it!
Back home we don't put cucumber and celery in our cócteles. So I basically made a pico de gallo, filled the instructions for the Clamato and ketchup, and added the avocado. It was great. The boyfriend loved it!
I made this for my wife and I. Had many before at are local restaurant.This is far better than what we were used too.This is very tasty,I gave it five stars but I will cut back to one teaspoon of black pepper next time. Thank You, for this fine recipe.
I made this for a bbq the other day. It was perfect and all of my friends loved it. They said it takes them straight home into their grandmas kitchen. I didn't change a single thing. This recipe is perfect. Thank you for sharing ??
This recipe is delicious. Definitely make it AT LEAST an hour in advance and let it the flavors blend and chill well before serving, it makes all the difference in the flavor. I've made it probably 5+ times now and have tried some variations that I liked, it's a forgiving recipe. I've added red and yellow bell pepper and substituted horseradish shrimp cocktail sauce for half of the ketchup and both were nice. Once or twice, when I've doubled the recipe for a party, I used 1 lb of imitation crab meat + 1 lb of shrimp instead of doubling the amount of shrimp (it was easier on the pocketbook) and a few friends said they preferred the shrimp/imitation crabmeat combo to the shrimp alone, I think it's just a matter of personal taste. Thank you Mexican Sweetheart, this has become a family favorite and is frequently requested.
This is a fantastic recipe! To cut down on sweetness, I cut the amount of ketchup in half, and made up the difference in Clamato juice. I also added about 1/2 tsp. of ground cumin. Everyone raved about it! It's a definite keeper!
I will make this again. I had a similar shrimp cocktail at a restaurant and this recipe was almost like it. I will make one change. I won't use as much hot sauce as the recipe. It was a little warm for my husband and myself.
This recipe is very much like the one I've always used, BUT.. Do not add any salt to this (it really doesn't need it). And do not add the avocado until you're ready to serve it. It's very versatile and it's very much my go-to summer dish. For parties, I place my serving dish in a larger dish with ice, to keep it absolutely chilled. Nothing beats the heat of summer or is more refreshing than this!! I often substitute red onion for green, and I like to add a little chili sauce or cocktail sauce instead of, or in addition to, ketchup. Sometimes I bulk it up a bit with some flaked Krab (ocean whitefish) because it adds a certain sweetness and another dimensional flavor layer. Serve with saltines. You cannot go wrong. Marvelous recipe!!!
Didn't have Clamato so I used Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix!! It is thicker & spicier so I cut back on the catsup & We added salt & pepper to taste at the table. Also left out the cucumber. This is an awesome recipe, highly recommend.
I'm just a gringo, but I love me some authentic coctel de camarones, and this recipe nails it. EXACTLY satisfied my craving. Zesty and tomatoey and shrimpy. All that's needed for the taqueria experience is some saltines and a big goblet. Mmmmm.
This recipe is very close to what I was introduceded to by an excellent Hispanic cook and mother. I used smaller shrimp than the recipe called for and wished I had not. Harder to taste the shrimp. I am adding some medium shrimp now. If you use the 100 count shrimp, use 1.5 pounds or more. I love this recipe with thin salty blue corn chips...buttery club crackers are really good as well.
Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)
Servings Per Recipe: 4 Calories: 409.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 28.8g 58 %
carbohydrates: 41.8g 14 %
dietary fiber: 9.2g 37 %
sugars: 20.6g
fat: 16.5g 25 %
saturated fat: 2.6g 13 %
cholesterol: 221.3mg 74 %
vitamin a iu: 2469.7IU 49 %
niacin equivalents: 12.6mg 97 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 48.8mg 81 %
folate: 127.3mcg 32 %
calcium: 113.6mg 11 %
iron: 5.5mg 30 %
magnesium: 106.6mg 38 %
potassium: 1348.5mg 38 %
sodium: 2625.8mg 105 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 26 %
calories from fat: 148.3
