Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)

I prepare this refreshing shrimp cocktail for my family a lot during the hot summer days. Being a Mexican family, we always add Mexican hot sauce (such as Valentina® or Tapatio®) and serve with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and tomato juice cocktail so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge. Top with additional hot sauce and avocado slices if desired. Enjoy!

By Mexican Sweetheart

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Mix onion with lime juice in a small bowl and allow to stand for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toss shrimp, roma tomatoes, cucumber, celery, jalapeno, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined.

  • Whisk tomato and clam juice cocktail, ketchup, cilantro, and hot pepper sauce in a separate bowl; stir dressing into shrimp mixture.

  • Gently fold in avocados. Stir in onion mixture. Cover and chill thoroughly, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 221.3mg; sodium 2625.8mg. Full Nutrition
