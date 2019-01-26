Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)

I used to make an annual drive from Chandler to Tucson to dive into an order of the Shrimp Ceviche at El Mezon del Cobre. It was the best! Alas, the restaurant closed a few years ago and I decided to find a recipe that would come close to the Mezon del Cobre recipe. This recipe from Mexican Sweetheart for Mexican Shrimp Coctail is great and has ended my quest to find a Mexican restaurant with a replacement ceviche for or a recipe to replicate El Mezon's ceviche/coctel recipe! My only change to the recipe is that I added four cloves of garlic (pressed) and instead of Clamato juice I used 1 cup of Tomato juice and 1/2 cup of natural clam juice. My choice of hot sauce is Cholula. It was 'Killer'! It didn't last very long as the appetizer. It was decided that we would make a triple batch the next time as the appetizer AND the main course. Also, the consensus was that the cocktail went well with both corn chips and saltines.