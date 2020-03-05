Chicken Delirious and Buttered Rice (for Pressure Cooker)

Rating: 3.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

For all you fans of my 'Chicken Vicious', here is the Polynesian counterpart. Sweet, tangy, easy, spicy, and absolutely the best Polynesian chicken dish you ever tasted! For all you pressure cooker fans, this is a snap. This will also work in a regular Dutch oven, but the cook time will be about 3 times as long.

By TOCOYOTE

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place onions, green bell peppers, and carrots in the pressure cooker; add chicken. Whisk 1 cup orange juice, whiskey, brown sugar, vinegar, red pepper flakes, ginger, and sesame oil together in a bowl; pour over chicken mixture. Stir to combine. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 15 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build. COUNT BOTH IN COOK TIME

  • While chicken is cooking, combine water and rice in a microwave-safe casserole dish. Cook on high in microwave until water is absorbed and rice is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir butter into rice; toss well.

  • Release pressure from the pressure cooker using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes.

  • Whisk 1/2 cup orange juice and cornstarch together in a bowl; stir into hot chicken mixture until whiskey sauce is thickened. Serve chicken over the hot buttered rice.

Cook's Note:

Be sure to add red pepper flakes in stages to achieve desired heat. I use 1 to 3 tablespoons!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 66g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 33.1mg; sodium 70.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Jamie Boor
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2013
The only reason I didn't give it a five was for the veggies: I think 15 minutes was too long for them to cook. The flavor was amazing! And the chicken was delectably tender. Maybe cook the chicken and carrots for 7-8 minutes cool immediately and then add the onions and peppers give it a stir and cook it another 7-8 minutes. Otherwise my first taste of a Polynesian style chicken was a wonderful experience. Thanks for sharing!
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Geoffrey Neal Murray
Rating: 2 stars
08/17/2018
I saw one reviewer refer to this as OJ soup. This isn't far off course. The whiskey I used made it super fragrant and flavorful. The sauce/liquid was far too loose/soupy. The flavor was incredibly sweet this was after I doubled the red pepper. I'm finding it a bit better after draining the liquid and adding soy sauce to my rice. This is just not very good. Far too many things to tweak for it to be even worth the effort.
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
The only reason I didn't give it a five was for the veggies: I think 15 minutes was too long for them to cook. The flavor was amazing! And the chicken was delectably tender. Maybe cook the chicken and carrots for 7-8 minutes cool immediately and then add the onions and peppers give it a stir and cook it another 7-8 minutes. Otherwise my first taste of a Polynesian style chicken was a wonderful experience. Thanks for sharing!
pomplemousse
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2014
Delicious! I didn't have orange juice or whisky so subbed chicken broth. I'll try it with OJ and whisky after we get some. I have had my pressure cooker for a while but always forget to use it so I was excited to use it again. Just as easy--and quick--as I remembered! I thought the chicken and veggies were cooked perfectly but I browned the chicken first then dumped in the veggies gave them a quick stir added in the liquid then popped the lid on and let it rip. This does make several servings so I wish I'd made more rice but I can easily make more for the leftovers. I didn't add cornstarch and all that--just dredged the chicken in flour and called it a day. There is a lot of liquid sure but it absorbs into the rice. I thought hubs might be unhappy with the vinegar flavor of this but he didn't really complain at all. I loved it and look forward to making it again. Thanks for the recipe!
Helpful
(1)
I saw one reviewer refer to this as OJ soup. This isn't far off course. The whiskey I used made it super fragrant and flavorful. The sauce/liquid was far too loose/soupy. The flavor was incredibly sweet this was after I doubled the red pepper. I'm finding it a bit better after draining the liquid and adding soy sauce to my rice. This is just not very good. Far too many things to tweak for it to be even worth the effort.
Mark Smith
Rating: 1 stars
11/23/2016
My family called this "orange soup". It was soggy and soupy.
KAS
Rating: 2 stars
09/23/2019
People are looking for well-written recipes. Tell which setting you are using for the dish, how long, release method, etc. Also I want to cook the rice with the chicken, not separately. This recipe needs a re-work!
Annette
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2014
My husband and sons really liked this recipe. It had plenty of flavor.
Janet
Rating: 2 stars
06/05/2014
It was just way too sweet tasting. And the whiskey flavor was super strong.
