Chicken Delirious and Buttered Rice (for Pressure Cooker)

1 of 8

Rating: 4 stars The only reason I didn't give it a five was for the veggies: I think 15 minutes was too long for them to cook. The flavor was amazing! And the chicken was delectably tender. Maybe cook the chicken and carrots for 7-8 minutes cool immediately and then add the onions and peppers give it a stir and cook it another 7-8 minutes. Otherwise my first taste of a Polynesian style chicken was a wonderful experience. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I didn't have orange juice or whisky so subbed chicken broth. I'll try it with OJ and whisky after we get some. I have had my pressure cooker for a while but always forget to use it so I was excited to use it again. Just as easy--and quick--as I remembered! I thought the chicken and veggies were cooked perfectly but I browned the chicken first then dumped in the veggies gave them a quick stir added in the liquid then popped the lid on and let it rip. This does make several servings so I wish I'd made more rice but I can easily make more for the leftovers. I didn't add cornstarch and all that--just dredged the chicken in flour and called it a day. There is a lot of liquid sure but it absorbs into the rice. I thought hubs might be unhappy with the vinegar flavor of this but he didn't really complain at all. I loved it and look forward to making it again. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars I saw one reviewer refer to this as OJ soup. This isn't far off course. The whiskey I used made it super fragrant and flavorful. The sauce/liquid was far too loose/soupy. The flavor was incredibly sweet this was after I doubled the red pepper. I'm finding it a bit better after draining the liquid and adding soy sauce to my rice. This is just not very good. Far too many things to tweak for it to be even worth the effort. Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars My family called this "orange soup". It was soggy and soupy.

Rating: 2 stars People are looking for well-written recipes. Tell which setting you are using for the dish, how long, release method, etc. Also I want to cook the rice with the chicken, not separately. This recipe needs a re-work!

Rating: 4 stars My husband and sons really liked this recipe. It had plenty of flavor.