Crunchy Pea Salad with Bacon

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this recipe for years. I don't change a thing with the recipe. I make it exactly as written and it is excellent. Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars We love all the ingredients contained in this recipe however we did not care for this salad at all... I will give it another go leaving out the peanuts (didn't work for us) and add chopped egg shredded sharp cheddar and more chopped onion... Will also be using a LOT LESS Italian dressing... Thank you for the recipe though not one I'll repeat as posted... Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars Next time I'd skip the peanuts. The crunchy peanuts overpowered the peas to me. Interesting idea though. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars This was ok for me. I thought that 1 cup of Italian dressing was too much for this so I scaled it back to 1/2 cup and that seemed to be plenty. The family didn't really care for it...We LOVE peas but I'm thinking maybe we are not pea 'salad' people. I was glad to try this for something different though...Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I make this receipe quite often and it is a family favourite. Usually I serve the dressing on the side rather than mix it in as the leftovers keep better that way. Helpful (1)