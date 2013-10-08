Crunchy Pea Salad with Bacon

Rating: 3.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Pea Salad with a twist! This zesty pea salad is a crowd pleaser at any summer gathering.

By txwife

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together Italian-style dressing and mayonnaise in a bowl. Fold in peas, celery, peanuts, and onion until well mixed. Refrigerate until serving. Crumble bacon on top just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 41.2g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 999.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Carla LaChapell
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2013
I have been making this recipe for years. I don't change a thing with the recipe. I make it exactly as written and it is excellent. Read More
Helpful
(6)
GRAYJETMAN
Rating: 2 stars
03/08/2013
We love all the ingredients contained in this recipe however we did not care for this salad at all... I will give it another go leaving out the peanuts (didn't work for us) and add chopped egg shredded sharp cheddar and more chopped onion... Will also be using a LOT LESS Italian dressing... Thank you for the recipe though not one I'll repeat as posted... Read More
Helpful
(5)
DJS52
Rating: 2 stars
03/08/2013
Next time I'd skip the peanuts. The crunchy peanuts overpowered the peas to me. Interesting idea though. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/06/2013
This was ok for me. I thought that 1 cup of Italian dressing was too much for this so I scaled it back to 1/2 cup and that seemed to be plenty. The family didn't really care for it...We LOVE peas but I'm thinking maybe we are not pea 'salad' people. I was glad to try this for something different though...Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(2)
jean
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2016
I make this receipe quite often and it is a family favourite. Usually I serve the dressing on the side rather than mix it in as the leftovers keep better that way. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Debbie
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2015
Love love Read More
Helpful
(1)
