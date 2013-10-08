Crunchy Pea Salad with Bacon
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 471.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.6g 23 %
carbohydrates: 17.7g 6 %
dietary fiber: 4.3g 17 %
sugars: 7.6g
fat: 41.2g 63 %
saturated fat: 6.7g 34 %
cholesterol: 15.4mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 1132.3IU 23 %
niacin equivalents: 6.7mg 52 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 9.7mg 16 %
folate: 70mcg 18 %
calcium: 38mg 4 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 61.4mg 22 %
potassium: 357.1mg 10 %
sodium: 999.8mg 40 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 30 %
calories from fat: 370.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved