Peach Crisp with Oatmeal-Walnut Topping

Rating: 3 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

I love fruit crisps. I created this recipe after picking a half-bushel of peaches with my family at a local orchard. The topping can be used on various other fruits as well. I served this with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!

By TastesLikeChicken

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8x8-inch dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine peaches, tapioca, almond extract, and 1/4 cup brown sugar in a bowl. Set mixture aside until tapioca pearls have softened, about 15 minutes. Whisk remaining 1/4 cup of brown sugar and flour in a separate bowl.

  • Process rolled oats with walnuts in a food processor, pulsing a few times to grind to coarse crumbs; stir walnuts and oats into flour mixture. Drizzle topping mixture with melted butter and stir with a fork to create large crumbs of topping. Pour peaches and their juice into an 8x8-inch baking dish; spread crumb topping atop peaches in an even layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden brown and the peaches are bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve slightly warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 60.9g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 12.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

TastesLikeChicken
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2012
Just a note about the salt. You can certainly add some salt to the crisp topping. My family seems to prefer no salt added. I would say about 1/8 teaspoon. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Julia
Rating: 3 stars
03/20/2013
I agree the topping could use some work. It has too much flour maybe cut it back to 1 cup? The peach layer tasted great. Read More
Helpful
(4)
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Julia
Rating: 3 stars
03/19/2013
I agree the topping could use some work. It has too much flour maybe cut it back to 1 cup? The peach layer tasted great. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Suz Ramsey
Rating: 3 stars
09/02/2012
I agree that the topping could use a little salt if using unsalted butter. My problem was that the topping was too floury. Maybe I processed the oats and walnuts too much. But when baked the topping came out very dry and didn't get crispy. Read More
Helpful
(2)
TastesLikeChicken
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2012
Just a note about the salt. You can certainly add some salt to the crisp topping. My family seems to prefer no salt added. I would say about 1/8 teaspoon. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Shari Schultz
Rating: 1 stars
08/28/2013
Peaches & sugar mixture was a bit dry even with 6 cups of peaches. The topping had entirely too much flour and not enough butter to form the perfect crumb mixture. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kimberley Toms
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2013
The topping a little dry either need some more butter or a little less flour. But it tasted good. I used no salt added butter Read More
Helpful
(1)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
09/20/2012
This recipe has great potential but it certainly is the No Sodium version. Using unsalted butter and not adding any salt to the topping left the topping tasting rather flat. This also was very runny - I used 2 T Tapioca but it needed more probably double the amount. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Barbara Slott
Rating: 2 stars
06/15/2016
WAY too much flour! This was awful and I should have known better. Maybe 3/4 c flour. Read More
Rodger York
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2019
Lite not too sweetMaybe would add a few more walnuts next time Yummy Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022