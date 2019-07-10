Zesty Lemon Apple Juice

4.3
8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A nice, light lemon juice recipe to make with your juicer for a morning breakfast drink or an early afternoon snack.

Recipe by MVezza

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour water into a glass and place beneath the spigot of a juicer.

  • Process cucumber, waiting about 20 seconds between halves.

  • Process apples, waiting about 20 seconds between quarters.

  • Juice lemon halves.

  • Stir juice vigorously to blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 0.3g; sodium 11.9mg. Full Nutrition
