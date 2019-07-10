Zesty Lemon Apple Juice
A nice, light lemon juice recipe to make with your juicer for a morning breakfast drink or an early afternoon snack.
Very yummy juice, very pretty green color as well. A tiny bit tangy from the lemon and tart apple taste but super refreshing from the cucumber. I made this recipe as written and I would recommend cutting out the 1/2 cup of water because it really does take away from the actual juice flavor. In my opinion using a whole cucumber is perfect. I wouldn't reduce it at all. Happy juicing!Read More
Not bad, but I think next time I would cut the cucumber amount down. I tried it with just a half of a cucumber, and it was a bit much. I also think I'd try a sweeter apple next time. But it seems like it's the perfect summer drink.Read More
i used one red and one green apple, only half a lemon, and didn't add water. it was still pretty tart but the cucumber leaves a cool refreshing aftertaste. it's pretty good overall. just need to add something sweet to balance it out.
An extremely refreshing juice this is! It doesn't need to be summer to enjoy this blend of sweet and tart goodness. This juice is however more on the tart side, but that works for me perfectly.
The only change I made, out of necessity, was to use zucchini instead of the cucumber. I didn't have any cucumbers, and my garden is lush with zucchini. My husband and I enjoyed it.
