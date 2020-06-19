Orangeade
A refreshing change from lemonade. If you don't care for pulp in your drink, feel free to strain the juice before you add it to the water.
A refreshing change from lemonade. If you don't care for pulp in your drink, feel free to strain the juice before you add it to the water.
Orangeade takes me back to my childhood and a hot dog restaurant in downtown Cincinnati that served the best orangeade ever. I made half a recipe but thought the orange flavor was just a little too diluted. I added the juice from another two oranges which brought the right balance between the water and the orange flavor. I thought this recipe was a little sweet, so next time I will reduce the sugar. I definitely will make again and maybe even try Splenda to reduce the calories. Nice change from all the lemonade, limeade, ice tea that I drink in summer. Whatever happened to restaurants serving orangeade???Read More
1 1/2 cups of sugar sounded like a lot so I made it with only one cup of sugar. It still came out way too sweet. I should have used half a cup or less.Read More
Orangeade takes me back to my childhood and a hot dog restaurant in downtown Cincinnati that served the best orangeade ever. I made half a recipe but thought the orange flavor was just a little too diluted. I added the juice from another two oranges which brought the right balance between the water and the orange flavor. I thought this recipe was a little sweet, so next time I will reduce the sugar. I definitely will make again and maybe even try Splenda to reduce the calories. Nice change from all the lemonade, limeade, ice tea that I drink in summer. Whatever happened to restaurants serving orangeade???
I didn't really care for the final result, but my husband thought it was great. He said that it could have relied more on the orange flavor. I will definitely make this again, possibly with the addition of more orange juice.
I had a lot of fresh oranges, and this was a good way to use then other than just juice. I did double the orange juice, and added more lemon to taste. Very refreshing drink.
I appreciate lutzflcat's advice to add two more oranges and less sugar because it gave a 4 star recipe a 5 star rating boost!! Thank you for the wonderful idea of orangeade as a refreshing alternative to standard summertime beverages, couldbeanyone!! Yum!!
It was so refreshing my brothers loved it.I will definitely make it again.it was great!
It was awesome , I felt like I was going back to my childhood, my mom makes this every year on my birthday , it is awesome!!
1 1/2 cups of sugar sounded like a lot so I made it with only one cup of sugar. It still came out way too sweet. I should have used half a cup or less.
My husband had some orangeade at a local restaurant and asked me to make some. I initially made this recipe as written (a 4-star recipe) and thought the orange flavor was on the weak side, as others mentioned. I added the juice of 2 additional oranges as suggested by others and refrigerated it overnight. My husband tried it the next morning and thought it was perfect.
After reading the other reviews, I reduced the simple syrup mixture to 1 1/2 cups of water and 1/2 cup of sugar. I also reduced the water to 4 cups. It came out perfect! Such a delicious way to use up the extra oranges on my counter!
gud
Like other reviewers, I had to add more orange juice to get a better flavor. I did cheat and use Tropicana orange juice, since I had a huge 89 oz. container in the fridge and I was making a large quantity for my son's class party. I did squeeze lemons to get the lemon juice, though. Super easy recipe! I didn't find it too sweet with the original 1.5 C of sugar.
Easy to make and tastes great. Loved it!
I followed the popular opinion of too much sugar and not enough orange flavor. So with that in mind, I increased the fresh squeezed orange juice to 2 cups, and I used 1 large juicy home grown lemon, I decreased the sugar amount to 1 cup, I did add about 1 extra cup of cold water. That was the right mix based on my personal taste. I love orange ade, and I haven't had it since I was a kid. Brought back great memories of my grandmother, and the occasional time my mom would make it. Something I will be drinking frequently.
Way too sweet.
Came out great, you may want to reduce amount of sugar, super sweet! Mixes well with vodka for a high octane screwdriver :-)
I doubled the recipe, but otherwise followed it as written. It's delicious! Reminiscent of a fat food chains orangeade that Andy and I used to visit on the east coast. ?? The lemon adds another citrus note and helps cut the sweetness a bit. Delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections