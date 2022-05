Orangeade takes me back to my childhood and a hot dog restaurant in downtown Cincinnati that served the best orangeade ever. I made half a recipe but thought the orange flavor was just a little too diluted. I added the juice from another two oranges which brought the right balance between the water and the orange flavor. I thought this recipe was a little sweet, so next time I will reduce the sugar. I definitely will make again and maybe even try Splenda to reduce the calories. Nice change from all the lemonade, limeade, ice tea that I drink in summer. Whatever happened to restaurants serving orangeade???

