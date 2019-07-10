The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need

This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. Great for your classic Caesar salad, or as a dip for all kinds of veggies. Will NOT disappoint! To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2013
This is indeed a very fine recipe for Caesar dressing. I decided to make only half the recipe so this won't last long for us, but when I have company over the next time, I'll be making it again! I used 1/2 teaspoon anchovy paste rather than the fillet but otherwise followed the recipe exactly (1/2 teaspoon paste=1 anchovy fillet). I chopped up a little lettuce to stage a photo for this, thinking that I'd scrape off the dressing and save the salad for dinner. Silly! I ate that salad in no time flat! I know my hubby will love this, too! Thanks for a great recipe!
This is indeed a very fine recipe for Caesar dressing. I decided to make only half the recipe so this won't last long for us, but when I have company over the next time, I'll be making it again! I used 1/2 teaspoon anchovy paste rather than the fillet but otherwise followed the recipe exactly (1/2 teaspoon paste=1 anchovy fillet). I chopped up a little lettuce to stage a photo for this, thinking that I'd scrape off the dressing and save the salad for dinner. Silly! I ate that salad in no time flat! I know my hubby will love this, too! Thanks for a great recipe!
This makes a nice thick dressing. Add a little more fluid for less thick. I added about double the lemon juice, a dash of hot sauce, and extra pepper. Perfect on some romaine salad with a chopped tomato and cucumber. I would give this 5 stars, but I thought the dressing was a touch thick and it needs slight adjustments on the ratios.
I just made this with my 10-year old son who is obsessed with Caesar salad. He just returned from a cruise where he's had it twice a day! We haven't had it for dinner yet but the finished product we've just refrigerated is EXCELLENT! I always believe in doing a recipe as its written but I had whipping cream instead of half-and-half and used that. I also used low-fat mayo as that's what I had. My other son said there were so many flavors that came out when he tasted it. We're looking forward to dinner tonight with lasagna to go with it! Thanks for the dressing recipe!
8.16.16 I processed this in my mini chopper that came with my Cuisinart® immersion blender. I never buy anchovy filets, but I understand the importance of that flavor in a caesar salad. I put all ingredients in my mini chopper, using 1 tsp of anchovy paste, and in no time at all I had some of the best homemade caesar salad dressing I've ever made. Don't tell anybody how easy this is to make, they'd never believe it! Excellent dressing going into my Favorites file.
This is incredibly good salad dressing! My husband and I eat quite a lot of Caesar salad, so I doubled the recipe and it fits perfectly in a 1 quart mason jar! Other than the fact that I doubled the recipe, I made no changes. If you like Caesar salad, you definitely don't want to pass this one by!!
Great dressing and easy to make. I too used anchovy paste. Instead of using this on a more traditional Caesar Salad I used it on a pasta salad as that's my daughter's favorite. Bowtie pasta, cherry tomatoes from my garden, yellow and green zucchini, green, red and yellow peppers and black olives. Delish. I made the full recipe and it just about filled that cruet that comes with "good seasonings" salad dressing.
This is a GREAT recipe. Instead of anchovies, I used fish sauce b/c that's what I had. Instead of garlic cloves, granulated garlic (dry). Followed the recipe in prep the same. It makes a great amount, and keeps well. It's thick enough to be used as a dip also. It's my go to! Thanks for posting!!
Excellent recipe!! I love garlic, so I used one very large clove and a medium sized clove. Like a previous reviewer, I used anchovy past (as her conversion stated 1/2 t./fillet) and I am very partial to preserved lemons in place of lemon juice, so I diced the peel very finely, discarding the fruit. I will definitely be making this again!!
This is very very good. I only used 1 clove of garlic, 3 anchovy fillets and used skim milk in place of 1/2 and 1/2, it was so good my husband commented multiple times. It's a keeper. Thank you for sharing!
As every connoisseur of Caesar salad knows, there is NO mayo in the dressing. This recipe contrives to cater to those who are accustomed to or used to restaurant "bottle" Caesars and it's all wrong. Since I cannot give it zero stars, I'm giving it a 1, because at least the recipe calls for legitimate anchovies. We won't even discuss the addition of half and half. O.M.G.
First time I did a review. This is great dressing! I was in such a hurry to try it, I started it before realizing I didn't have any Worcestershire sauce. I know when I add it, it will be even more amazing!
I made this exactly to the recipe and it is by far the best Caesar salad dressing I have ever made! In fact, as I was tasting the deliciousness I wondered if anyone has tried this recipe tossed with pasta? It tastes like it would make a great Fettuccine Alfredo type dish. Actually, to be honest I did add an extra clove of garlic because I love garlic and 2 extra anchovies but other than that I followed it to the "t".
1/2 cup mayo instead of 1 C. Heavy cream instead of half&half. 2 anchovies. In mortar, with pestle, mash anchovies, pressed garlic, and Worcestershire sauce. Then add the rest. This has just the right amount of garlic and anchovy taste. It's very creamy and delicious.
Absolutely delicious I’ve made this so many times, I don’t need the recipe anymore. I just kind of eyeball the ingredients according to my taste and don’t bother with the blender. I smash the anchovies with a fork and whisk everything together. It’s perfect every time. Thanks for yummy recipe.
I love this recipe so much! No doubt in my mind that the original version is delicious, but I'm on a diet so I replaced the mayonnaise with light mayo, and I used fat free half and half. I served this Caesar Salad for dinner and got rave reviews from everyone (LOL no one ever suspected it was a light version.) This awesome salad will become a regular menu item in my home.
This dressing is truly "The Bomb"! It is the one that will be my permanent go-to Caesar Salad dressing. It is important to use fresh garlic vs garlic in a jar or powdered. The fresh garlic gives it that zing that is so good!
This has become a staple in our house. My husband, kids and I all love it, and I urge you not to be afraid of the anchovies; they MAKE this recipe. Use good, quality ingredients, then add your own bacon, croutons, lettuce and parmesan to make this a show-stopping salad. Great for home or a pot luck!
I have made this about 10 times in the last 2 months. Love it! The key is to use fresh lemons and fresh garlic (made it one time with processed garlic and lemon juice from a bottle and you can definitely tell the difference.) I also use anchovy paste so that the anchovies don't go to waste (since we don't eat them).
This recipe is extraordinary! The first time I made it, I used reduced-fat mayo, fat-free half & half and bottled lemon juice. It was still the best I'd ever tasted. The second time, I used "full-strength" ingredients and fresh lemon juice and, quite frankly, I could not tell the difference. And, in the interest of full disclosure, I do not measure precisely, so this recipe is, indeed, virtually fool-proof.
This undoubtedly is the best Ceasars salad dressing I have ever made. Followed recipe exactly as written with the exception of using anchovy paste since I didn't have anchovies. I have made many Ceasars dressing in the past but never have tasted one this good. Absolutely delicious 😋
Have been making this dressing for a while and I absolutely love it, it's become my all time favorite. I've shared this wonderful salad dressing with family and friends and they are sharing it as well. Everybody loves it!
This is a very flavorful dressing. I've made it many times as it is my go to Cesar Dressing. It is easy to make lighter as well by using low-fat mayo and low-fat milk. Also, I know this sounds a little Ina Garten, but a good quality Worcestershire makes a HUGE difference in the flavor of this.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2022
This Caesar Salad Dressing is AMAZING !! Every time I have made it our guests DEMANDED the recipe. It takes a great salad and elevates it to a higher level. I am sure the original Caesar would have approved !! Don't doubt it - just follow the recipe.
The original Caesar dressing contained NO anchovies. It contained Worcestershire Sauce, which contains anchovies, and is a balanced sauce loaded with umami. This dressing was so anchovy-loaded that it just tasted like fish. Caesar should taste like lemon, garlic, mustard, olive oil and the delightful umami from Worcestershire. Using cream instead of egg yolk -- meh. Grocery stores now sell pasteurized whole eggs in a carton, so there is no reason not to make Caesar dressing the old-fashioned way.
This is a wonderful dressing! I used my mini-processor to make this. I halved it and used anchovy paste (1/2 tsp) in place of the real thing and light cream instead of the half&half. A friend has asked me to bring a Caesar salad to a gathering, and I usually bring a bottled dressing. This is SO much better than any of the bottled stuff and takes just minutes to put together. If I'm asked again, I'll definitely make this. You won't be disappointed if you try this! Thanks for the great recipe!
This was a great recipe but I felt it was lacking something to my taste preference. A splash of white vinegar, extra garlic, black pepper and extra parm.....yum!! Without this it tasted too much like straight mayo but it was a great base since I've never made Caesar dressing before!
I usually make a clear Caesar dressing from scratch but was looking for a creamy dressing for a turkey wrap. This truly was the last Caesar salad dressing recipe I will ever need to find. Everyone truly enjoyed their meal.
I don’t use anchovies because I’m the only one in my family that likes them. I don’t use mayo because it makes everything too thick. I do use worstechire but also a dash of good balsamic. I miss my anchovies🙁
WTH....? How was this hidden from me for the last 4 decades?!? AWESOME! I don't even want to wait the one hour to marry, I say we elope NOW😁 (no anchovies due to allergies, but I can't imagine it being better).
Excellent and easy! I changed just a bit to our tastes and what I had on hand. 3 anchovies with 1/2 minced garlic called for, out of a jar…mashed together to form paste. Used reg mustard and didn’t have 1/2 & 1/2 cream, so used 1/8 cup plain yogurt instead. I only Let sit 30 min in ref. Wonderful! I could have added 1/4 c of yogurt but hubby doesn’t care for that much so cut down. Longer in ref might be even better…maybe make up in morning… I’ll make again for sure!
This is a wonderful dressing recipe! I am obsessed with Caesar salads but it can be really difficult to find a great dressing--this recipe made me stop buying Caesar dressing completely because I just LOVE the one I make at home the most!
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS! I'm always tempted to try recipes that claim to be "the best ever" just to prove them wrong! Not this time! It is the best Caesar dressing I've had anywhere! The first time I made it I was so impressed I doubled it the next time. Didn't change a thing. You really do need the anchovies included for the umami taste. I used paste and it worked great! We ate salads all week and never tired of thie recipe!
Oh my gosh this is a recipe I've used for 40 years that I made up... LOL It was after all the reports of how dangerous raw eggs are I came up with a creamy Caesar version. I don't use mustard though.. As you assemble the ingredients I suggest you taste test along the way. You will know when it's right. If you don't like anchovies don't use them. I do use more garlic and even rub the inside of the salad bowl with a fresh garlic clove. More garlic is always welcome in the dressing in this recipe and maybe a tad more lemon juice. Also a good splash of olive oil makes this recipe complete. Using whole milk is fine (very little though) instead of cream. Add fresh grated parmesan Reggiano to the dressing and when serving with the croutons. I never buy bottled dressings. Homemade (any kind) is so simple to make and so much better. Just use your imagination and Allrecipes.
Very good! My very picky Caesar snob grandson liked it! I didn't have anchovies on hand, so substituted fish sauce as another reader suggested. I think it might have been better with anchovies, but even with the fish sauce it was exceptional. Making it again, I would only use 1 Tb fish sauce instead of the 2 Tb that I substituted. Thanks! I appreciate having the recipe, and I will definitely get anchovy paste so I have it handy in the future!
This is a very great Cesar recipe minus a couple of things. I really recommend adding a dash of hot sauce and 2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper, it really helps to add just that bit of extra kick.
This is great!! Not being an anchovy fan, the closest thing I had in my house was fish sauce. To compensate for the salt and sugar in the fish sauce, put in about half the worchestershire sauce. Still came out amazing! Yay!! Thank you for posting this :)
I did not use the anchovies since some of the guests don't like the taste. The dijon gives it a little kick, so I didn't miss the anchovy flavor. I would use a little less mayo next time. The dressing is very thick. I also added crumbled crisp bacon and chopped hard boiled egg to the salad. Received many compliments and will definitely make again.
I'm glad to have found this recipe. Just the combination of flavors that I enjoy in a Caeser dressing. I made it per the recipe less a substitution of milk/heavy cream at 3:1 since I didn't have any half-and-half around. Outstanding over a bed of spinach with bacon bits and croutons. Thanks!
Oh my goodness! I made this dressing exactly as written however my processor blades were not low enough to pulse and form a paste so instead I pureed all ingredients together to make sure it was smooth. My husband not only licked the bowl clean, he took salad to work for days with a smile. My new favorite dressing recipe. So very authentic!!!
Loved This Recipe. That said I had to tinker some: I roasted the Garlic in the oven first. I added 1 1/2 Tbsp Fine Balsamic Vinegar, 1/2 packet of sweeter (Splenda). I found that I liked this recipe better with anchovy paste as compared to fresh anchovies, although taste was slightly milder. I combined Shredded and Grated Parm to influence the consistency.
so very good! I made this several times and adjusted to our own personal taste. I use my mini processor . . .so quick and easy. We like more anchovies and worchestershire and less dijon. Just adjust to your personal taste. What a great flavor. I do my own croutons in the microwave. Easy dressing, keeps for a while in the frig.
I used one whole tin of anchovies with the oil, lime juice instead of lemon, lots more garlic, a cup of heavy cream and a teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper. I used a smoothie maker blender to compose this, starting with breaking down the peppercorns. I was careful to blend everything first and add the cream last, so as to not make butter. I just made this recipe again, and frankly I would just add a little squeeze of lime to the top of the salad. Made this for my family and everyone loved it. I will be making this for years to come.
Ohhhhh yes!!! My whole family loves a Caesar Salad, and this dressing is better than most we've had at restaurants. I didn't change anything except substituting evaporated milk for the half and half cream due to tummy issues. You can throw some grilled chicken or shrimp on top for a complete meal. Quick, affordable, and delicious!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2017
I had never purchased anchovies (didn't even know where to look in the store) before finding this recipe. Now, anchovies are on my grocery list on a regular basis because family and friends love this recipe and request it often. Made it exactly as shown.
I followed this recipe exactly because this recipe is the first time that I have made a salad dressing from scratch. I am in awe at how good it is. I made it the first time on Friday, it is now Sunday and I have already made it again and almost finished that batch. I will NEVER buy bottled dressing again. This recipe is definitely 5 stars. Thank You Moose's Mama
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.