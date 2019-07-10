The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need

This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. Great for your classic Caesar salad, or as a dip for all kinds of veggies. Will NOT disappoint! To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Recipe by Britt Brouwer

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine anchovy fillets with garlic in a food processor and pulse several times to form a paste. Process mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, half-and-half, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce with anchovy mixture until dressing is creamy. Refrigerate for 1 hour or more before serving.

Cook's Note:

For a lowfat version, substitute light mayo and lowfat milk for regular mayo and half-and-half.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 4.3mg; sodium 77mg. Full Nutrition
