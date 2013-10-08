Mustard Mayonnaise Sauce

A creamy mayonnaise with a kick. This is great served on steak sandwiches. We also like to serve it alongside crab cakes. Can be stored for 4 days in fridge.

By sanzoe

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 3/4 cups
  • Stir mayonnaise, mustard, horseradish, and Worcestershire sauce together until smooth.

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 218.9mg. Full Nutrition
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2012
I whipped this up as soon as I saw it in the "newest recipes" this morning then let it sit in the fridge until I made lunch. For lunch today I used it as a spread for BLT (turkey bacon) sandwiches. Dude this is freaking AMAZING. This really made our BLT sandwiches 10x better. Read More
Helpful
(24)
mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2012
Simple and tasty on our roast beef sandwiches! I will be trying this on seafood next. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(7)
gderr the dysfunctional
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2013
this is another review after now making it twice. changes--i doubled the horseradish squeezed half a large lemon for juice and then left it in the refrigerator about 4 hours. better for us. goes great with fried catfish:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
bellepepper
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2013
I made this to jazz up some leftover grilled pork tenderloin that I made into sandwiches. I thought it could use a little more horseradish but Hubs liked it just as written. I may make some zucchini patties and try it on those. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Cara
Rating: 2 stars
11/28/2014
Way too much mayonnaise! I had been to a local restaurant recently where they had a delicious horseradish / dijon sauce on their roast beef sliders so I came home and looked for a similar recipe. I thought this had promise but made it with only a cup of mayo (keep all other ingredients the same) and ended up having to add a LOT more of everything else to balance out the flavors. I really wanted something where you could taste the dijon mustard and horseradish but "as written" it just tasted like mayonnaise and not much else. I am trying it again but this time only with 1/2 cup mayo and all other ingredients as written so hopefully this time it won't taste like slightly doctored mayonnaise. Read More
Helpful
(3)
SHORECOOK
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2013
AWESOME! There are so many uses for this recipe that I didn't hesitate to make the whole thing. I do believe it will "keep" in the refrigerator a long time; however I am sure it won't be around long...it is that good! Tonight I served it with Avon's "Ham Cake-ettes". It was perfect! Thank you sanzoe for sharing such an AWESOME recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2013
Delicious! I halved the recipe and added a bit more horseradish. Definitely make this an hour or 2 (atleast) before you plan on using it to allow the flavors to blend. I will be making this again YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
ladybuggs5224
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2013
I made this last night to dip onion rings into and we just loved it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2017
I made this for turkey burgers, and we liked it. I think it would be good on a variety of things. I tripled the amount of horseradish and added a dash of cayenne pepper. Someone suggested lemon juice in their review, and I think I'd like to try that. Read More
Helpful
(1)
