Mustard Mayonnaise Sauce

Rating: 5 stars I whipped this up as soon as I saw it in the "newest recipes" this morning then let it sit in the fridge until I made lunch. For lunch today I used it as a spread for BLT (turkey bacon) sandwiches. Dude this is freaking AMAZING. This really made our BLT sandwiches 10x better. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Simple and tasty on our roast beef sandwiches! I will be trying this on seafood next. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars this is another review after now making it twice. changes--i doubled the horseradish squeezed half a large lemon for juice and then left it in the refrigerator about 4 hours. better for us. goes great with fried catfish:) Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I made this to jazz up some leftover grilled pork tenderloin that I made into sandwiches. I thought it could use a little more horseradish but Hubs liked it just as written. I may make some zucchini patties and try it on those. Helpful (3)

Rating: 2 stars Way too much mayonnaise! I had been to a local restaurant recently where they had a delicious horseradish / dijon sauce on their roast beef sliders so I came home and looked for a similar recipe. I thought this had promise but made it with only a cup of mayo (keep all other ingredients the same) and ended up having to add a LOT more of everything else to balance out the flavors. I really wanted something where you could taste the dijon mustard and horseradish but "as written" it just tasted like mayonnaise and not much else. I am trying it again but this time only with 1/2 cup mayo and all other ingredients as written so hopefully this time it won't taste like slightly doctored mayonnaise. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars AWESOME! There are so many uses for this recipe that I didn't hesitate to make the whole thing. I do believe it will "keep" in the refrigerator a long time; however I am sure it won't be around long...it is that good! Tonight I served it with Avon's "Ham Cake-ettes". It was perfect! Thank you sanzoe for sharing such an AWESOME recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I halved the recipe and added a bit more horseradish. Definitely make this an hour or 2 (atleast) before you plan on using it to allow the flavors to blend. I will be making this again YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this last night to dip onion rings into and we just loved it! Helpful (1)