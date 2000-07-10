Homemade Monte Cristo Sandwiches

Classic recipe for a filling French-style sandwich.

Recipe by Sara G

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread one side of 4 bread slices with mustard. Top remaining 4 slices with ham. Combine mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses and mix together; sprinkle mixture evenly over ham and close sandwiches, mustard side down.

  • In a shallow dish or bowl combine the eggs, milk and nutmeg and mix well. Melt butter in a large skillet or on a griddle over medium heat. Dip each sandwich in egg mixture, turning to coat. Let excess egg mixture drip into dish or bowl, and place sandwiches in hot skillet. Cook until golden brown and cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 1603.3mg. Full Nutrition
