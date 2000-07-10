Homemade Monte Cristo Sandwiches
Classic recipe for a filling French-style sandwich.
Classic recipe for a filling French-style sandwich.
So far this is the Monte Cristo Sandwich that we like the best. There are several to choose from this site. The only thing I did differently was to use a high moisture, fresh mozzerella cheese instead of the shredded. I also cut down a bit on the nutmeg. Thanks for the post.Read More
I've had the most FABULOUS Monte Christo sandwiches in restaurants. These were OK. I think you really need a deep fryer so you can deep fry these to get the best results. I used my George Foreman grill with mediocre results.Read More
So far this is the Monte Cristo Sandwich that we like the best. There are several to choose from this site. The only thing I did differently was to use a high moisture, fresh mozzerella cheese instead of the shredded. I also cut down a bit on the nutmeg. Thanks for the post.
i love this recipe. My husband has an obsesion with monte cristo sandwiches and they have to be just right...this one was exactly what he wanted!
This is VERY good - just the right blend of sweet and spicy. I used smoked deli turkey for the meat, and served it with a dusting of powdered sugar. Highly recommended - my husband and son loved it!
This was great. It's not quite like Bennigan's but we don't have a bennigans anymore and this'll do. PLUS it's much healthier than bennigans. I did have to change it a tiny bit because of what I had on hand. I used sliced honey turkey breast, provolone cheese, which I think was better than swiss and I used cranberry chutney for dipping. I was very disappointed when I didn't have raspberry preserves but after tasting the cranberry with it, I'll never go back. It complimented the sandwich well. Thanks for the recipe!
These were good, but I was hoping for a recipe similar to the way restaurants make them where they're completely encased in some kind of batter.
According to my husband, who is a very picky eater, this was, "Awesome". Instead of chicken I used turkey and ham. Everything else stayed the same. Was very good. I would make this again.
These sandwiches were very very good. I did make a couple of ingredient substitutions for what I had on hand- used boneless chicken thighs and sliced provolone cheese. Followed the rest of the recipes exactly as written and I will definitely make these again.
All the family agreed this is a good sandwich. I would add more cheese next time.
Did not really like this but it was ok
Some Friends and I made these, and they turned out very tasty. Good for a light meal and full of flavor. Plus the cook time is very fast which is great!
These were delicious and a nice change from the average dinner. Will make them again.
I've had the most FABULOUS Monte Christo sandwiches in restaurants. These were OK. I think you really need a deep fryer so you can deep fry these to get the best results. I used my George Foreman grill with mediocre results.
I am very picky about Monte Cristos and after substituting Swiss for the other cheeses and sprinkling powdered sugar on the finished sandwich, it was awesome. I dip the bread in the egg mixture, put it on the griddle, then make the sandwich. I dip the other piece of bread and put it on top (dipped side up). Super easy!! Also, I don't use much honey mustard since it overpowers the other flavors.
So YUMMY!!! followed the recipe and they came out wonderful, the nutmeg adds a really nice touch
Really tasty! I made mine with black forest ham, american cheese and shredded mozarella/provolone, and used Dijon mustard because I didnt have honey mustard. I did make one with sourdough, and one with whole wheat bread, and the sourdough is definitely the way to go. It soaks up the egg/milk batter, and yet retains its firmness, for a great tasting sandwich. This recipe is a keeper!
These were good - used slices of fresh mozzarella instead of the shredded which I would definitely recommend. Thanks for the recipe!
wonderful recipe! Simple, quick, and loved by the whole family. I served it with a cup of strawberry jam (all I had on hand) and dusted the sandwich with powdered sugar. Delicious!
This is a great sandwich! Tasty and easy on the budget for lunch as well. I dipped the sandwiches lightly in flour before I "egged it". Very Good!
It's the day after Thanksgiving had to start getting rid of leftovers . Used ham, turkey, American cheese and swiss cheese. Dipped it in egg, milk and a little sugar, sprinkled with powdered sugar put a little jam on the side. The best things were used up leftovers, didnt have to leave the house. I appreciate the basis from this recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections