Spelt Waffles

1 of 9

Rating: 4 stars These waffles were great my entire family loved them. I followed the recipe exactly but next time I will probably add about 2 tablespoons of palm sugar (to go with the coconut theme) since the waffles had no sweetness what so ever. I will also reduce the amount of salt to 1/2 t or even 1/4 t since it was salty to my liking. Also after carefully measuring out my canned coconut milk I realized that 1.75 C of coconut milk (I guessed it but I had to be sure) was exactly a can of coconut milk so people who are making this in the future can just pour it directly into the bowl. I will also sift spelt flour in the future. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic!!! My only change was to use quinoa flour to make these gluten free and they were by far the best gf waffles I have made. Served with real maple syrup they don't need any sugar in the recipe. Thanks:) Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars These are really good waffles. I had to substitute the flour for a gluten free blend and added 2 Tbs palm sugar to sweeten them up a bit. Everything else was the same. Served them covered in fresh strawberries whip cream and toasted coconut flakes. Best gf waffles yet!!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars These waffles are excellent! You cannot taste the coconut milk. I added milk (about 1 cup), 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 2 tsp blackstrap molasses. I reduced the baking powder to 2 tsp and baking soda to 1 tsp; as I do not like to taste baking powder. They were very light, fluffy and crispy. My kids loved them too.

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe. I used 1/3 buckwheat flour to 2/3 spelt to reduce the gluten level. Also we use the canned coconut milk with solids rather than a boxed coconut milk beverage. Also don t confuse the coconut water beverages with coconut milk. Completely different product!