Spelt Waffles
These are hearty waffles using spelt flour, coconut milk, and oil. Substitutions are included if you don't have an ingredient on hand.
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Options: Reduce the milk by 1/4 cup and add 2 mashed bananas or other mashed fruit. Reduce the milk by 3/4 cup and add 1 cup flavored yogurt. Makes great freezer waffles.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 804.8mg. Full Nutrition