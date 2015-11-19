Spelt Waffles

Rating: 4.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These are hearty waffles using spelt flour, coconut milk, and oil. Substitutions are included if you don't have an ingredient on hand.

By April Fear

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 waffles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat and grease a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Combine spelt flour, flax seed meal, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl. Stir coconut milk, coconut oil, eggs, vinegar, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl. Add coconut milk mixture to flour mixture; stir to combine. Let batter thicken for 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Pour about 1 cup batter into waffle iron. Cook until golden and crisp, about 6 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Note:

Options: Reduce the milk by 1/4 cup and add 2 mashed bananas or other mashed fruit. Reduce the milk by 3/4 cup and add 1 cup flavored yogurt. Makes great freezer waffles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 804.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Citygirlincountry
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2012
These waffles were great my entire family loved them. I followed the recipe exactly but next time I will probably add about 2 tablespoons of palm sugar (to go with the coconut theme) since the waffles had no sweetness what so ever. I will also reduce the amount of salt to 1/2 t or even 1/4 t since it was salty to my liking. Also after carefully measuring out my canned coconut milk I realized that 1.75 C of coconut milk (I guessed it but I had to be sure) was exactly a can of coconut milk so people who are making this in the future can just pour it directly into the bowl. I will also sift spelt flour in the future. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
RiverSerenity
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2013
Fantastic!!! My only change was to use quinoa flour to make these gluten free and they were by far the best gf waffles I have made. Served with real maple syrup they don't need any sugar in the recipe. Thanks:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
QTSunDoll
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2013
These are really good waffles. I had to substitute the flour for a gluten free blend and added 2 Tbs palm sugar to sweeten them up a bit. Everything else was the same. Served them covered in fresh strawberries whip cream and toasted coconut flakes. Best gf waffles yet!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Melissa BG
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2020
These waffles are excellent! You cannot taste the coconut milk. I added milk (about 1 cup), 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 2 tsp blackstrap molasses. I reduced the baking powder to 2 tsp and baking soda to 1 tsp; as I do not like to taste baking powder. They were very light, fluffy and crispy. My kids loved them too. Read More
Marskall01
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2019
Love this recipe. I used 1/3 buckwheat flour to 2/3 spelt to reduce the gluten level. Also we use the canned coconut milk with solids rather than a boxed coconut milk beverage. Also don t confuse the coconut water beverages with coconut milk. Completely different product! Read More
Lisa G
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2017
I made the spelt version and a gluten free version. They were amazing. No sugar needed. I had everything needed on hand. Great recipe. Read More
